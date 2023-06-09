Please find below my Interview with Times Radio, you can find it between 1:12:28-2:12:00
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/radio/show/20230604-21435/2023-06-04
Please find below my Interview with Times Radio, you can find it between 1:12:28-2:12:00
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/radio/show/20230604-21435/2023-06-04
22 Comments
June 9, 2023
Dear Sir John,
Is anybody on your party’s front or back benches showing any concern about yesterday’s Times article headed: “Migration could add 16m to population”?
It reports a prediction that if net migration continues at its present level and the birth rate of about 1.53 births per woman remains roughly the same, the population will increase to between 83 and 87 million by 2046.
Is the house-building bonanza that will result intended to keep the donations from the developers coming?
June 9, 2023
Good morning.
I am sorry I had to stop listening as it was clear nobody was prepared to speak the obvious.
These people crossing the English Channel are no refugees, they are economic migrants. The other speaker when answering questions as to what the Labour Party would do simply said, that it was a complicated problem. That is just plain wrong and many here will agree. If you arrive here uninvited you have committed a criminal act and must be dealt with as a criminal. There is nothing complicated about that. It is how other countries operate.
As for processing. If we treated those criminals as criminals then there would be fewer asylum seekers in the first place. Again, not difficult.
As for exchanges with other countries. Rwanda is a one out and one in, so this will solve nothing. Albania was bribed to take back their own citizens with the promise of more Visa’s. Just tell the Albanian government to take back its people or close its Embassy and declare its citizens in the UK, Persona non Grata.
Cut back on all the freebies. There is a reason why they all want to leave France. The French government does not give them nearly as much if they claim there. Stop being generous with OUR money, we can’t afford your largess.
June 9, 2023
‘It is how other countries operate’. M_B, with this sentence you just prove the extent of your ignorance.
June 9, 2023
If there was the will to solve this it would have been done a long time ago.
As they used to say as at work ‘JFDI’.
Unfortunately no politician is listening or prepared to act.
June 9, 2023
Mark B
As usual, you like millions out here state the obvious, “they are not refugees they are economic migrants” and illegals, and should be treated as such.
Clearly the Politicians (I exclude our host) do not yet get it, have always fudged and complicated the issue, and still want to complicate matters even further, at much greater cost, because it would seem they do not think it a problem, until their children cannot perhaps get a school place, a home to live in, or hospital treatment.
I wonder if they would think the same if one actually squatted in their home whilst they were away, would they give them a bedroom and feed them for 6 months at their own expense, whilst they looked into their excuses for such illegal actions. ?
June 9, 2023
More talk. More cost being mentioned. More schemes.
Jenrick does not inspire confidence. It’s just more displacement activity. There is no political will to address this.
I predict there will be no effective action.
Get Viktor Orban on the job.
June 9, 2023
Has anyone noticed how much Robert Jenrick’s voice sounds like Tony Blair?
June 9, 2023
Stick with the written word, burying yourself in someone elses web site that seemingly has no reference to what you have say is a big zero for communication.
June 9, 2023
There is so much discussion on so many issues about Government incompetence.
On LBC this morning a woman informed of waiting 3 years 10 months for a shoulder replacement, during which her consultant repeatedly claimed to be discussing it with his colleagues. Only after that discussion ends will her name be added to a waiting list of possibly similar duration.
Many regard being forced to pay ‘National Insurance’ with dodgy cover as a scam. Discussion after discussion about without effect wastes. We need achievers for results in Govt. Most of the existing inert bunch must be cleared out of the way.
SJR’s interview with Nigel Farage on GB News reached higher quality in what it revealed, ending with a stark statement of fact.
June 9, 2023
All sensible stuff but your government clearly has the opposite tax and regulate to death agenda this combined with climate alarmist net zero rip off energy lunacy and open door immigration to lower living standards and wages per head even further. plus increase the pressure or schools, police, roads, housing, social services… great plan Mr currency debaser Sunak!
June 9, 2023
It’s a shame they don’t put a text version.
June 9, 2023
Let me guess … “everything is terrible, but it’s the fault of the banks, the civil servants, the EU etc”
June 9, 2023
Well to be fair, Carrie those that you mention are in fact our TRUE government, with the UN WHO soon to be added to the list once they (MP’s) sign sovereignty over to them.
Google: Digital Health Certificate 😉
June 9, 2023
I suppose to keep up speed continually is difficult when you take into consideration holidays, sickness and other absences.Staff cannot work under crisis situations as a continuum, however alternative arrangements should be made to meet this influx of persons and as you stated with the cooperation of other European countries.
June 9, 2023
@johnredwood ‘The evils some fear from more Artificial Intelligence are all against the law already. There’s no need to rush into additional regulation before we see just what extra benefits and service AI can bring.‘
Unfortunately Sir John, your Government has in innate fear of the people and latches on to anything that may enhance their ability to spy and control them, as such it sets out to compromise internet security of everyone. GDPR was written backwards, so companies could infringe it at their leisure. The latest so-called hacking(is leaving the door open even hacking) of BA, the BBC and Boots was nothing of the sort it was clumsy ill thought through IT, lax Company control all enforced by a Government wanting control. These situations won’t go away all the while the Government is in fear of its people. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. The internet could be as near as it doesn’t matter secured overnight by ensuring all all UK Providers operate VPN first, all messaging, emails etc. should be encrypted all data stored should be encrypted. None of that stops the State with the correct suspicions, requiring encryption keys to be handed over via the Courts. It would enforce the legality of of freedom.
As a commenter elsewhere had noted your ‘leader’ on his recent visit to the US, once past the grandstanding was more interested in reinforcing his family business than the security of us all.
AI has nothing to do with ‘intelligence’ all to do with data scrapping from the web, then reinterpreted based on how people engage in the questioning of that data. If it isn’t out there it doesn’t know about it. Hence the reason major Banks have blocked its functions on its systems, so-called AI watches what people type, then follows trends of all questioners to create answers. Unfortunately in its basic form a bank operator typing user names and passwords is also collected, so can be offered to anyone with the right question.
Sir John you are right there is no need to rush, we are over burdened with Government bureaucracy. Government should step back remember what it is paid to do and it is not as simple as ‘Just because you can – you should.’ It is about managing and getting value for the money they take from the taxpayer
June 9, 2023
47 Squadron (C130 Hercules) disbanded today at a ceremony at RAF Brize Norton. The MoD has flogged the remaining airframes off leaving a huge capability gap until enough A400M Atlas are available.
This is a major mistake by the MoD, it has cut our airlift capability nearly in half. During questioning two weeks ago by the Defence Celect Committee, the minister responsible admitted the decision had been made to “save taxpayers money” rather than any strategic reason.
Many of those in the UK defence community now await the forthcoming Defence Command Paper with trepidation.
June 9, 2023
We don’t need a defence capability. Anyone who wants to can waltz in and is ‘welcomed’ to replace our culture. We don’t need to spend a penny on defence. Although, perhaps we could spend some money on a fence.
June 9, 2023
I think you’ll be OK in 77th brigade, Sakara. Rest assured there’s no chance of budget cuts there.
June 9, 2023
Sakara
Was not aware, but does it surprise me ?
And all whilst a War is going on in Europe, and Russia are testing our defences at sea and in the air.
Reminds me of the Nimrod scrap-age scheme.
Looks like our troops may need to catch a ferry, or book in advance with Easy Jet.
Lessons will be learn’t, really, the times we have heard this phrase.
June 9, 2023
They have form on this.
They got rid of the Harrier Jump Jet and left our Aircraft Carriers to sail around with no aircraft. The Nimrod Maritime Patrol aircraft was scrapped with out a replacement, forcing us to rely on the French when the Russian’s came sniffing around our shores.
Funny it is always to save the taxpayer money yet, no mention of that when handing over vast sums cash and weapons to Ukraine.
June 9, 2023
Sorry. This is in reply to Sakara Gold.
June 9, 2023
PM’s honours list is a disgrace in this day and age