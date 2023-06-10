Atlantic Charter and Atlantic Agreement

In 1941 Churchill and Roosevelt met on a U.S. warship to draw up the Atlantic Charter. It was before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour and slanted heavily in favour of the USA reflecting the weak position of a near isolated UK fighting the Germans. It contained some important binding truths that have united the two countries ever since. Its terms became more important once the USA was in the war. It set out a future peace based on the self determination of peoples, the reversal of occupations imposed by force, free trade and the pursuit of peaceful resolution of conflicts.
In 2023 President Biden signed an update, a revised Atlantic Agreement, with the UK. Reflecting the modern U.S. preoccupations of the Democrats, it set out a course of future economic development with more state involvement, more subsidies and more protection. It is a partial prospectus for a divided world, where the US will lead one alliance against a China leading the main contestant grouping. The document wants onshoring, friendshoring and western technical superiority It wishes to impose a green revolution, seeking to remove fossil fuels from the western side by 2050. It identifies quantum computing, semiconductors, smart biology, artificial intelligence and advanced communications as crucial areas to develop.
The UK will hold a conference in the autumn on regulating AI and will push for a world regulator. It is difficult seeing the Chinese bloc wanting to submit their IP and plans to such scrutiny. It is difficult to know how to regulate before you know what you are regulating. My best advice to the UK is understand there is going to be a race to expand and adopt these ideas.The UK should concentrate on creating better conditions on tax and talent to help the UK stay ahead.The USA will naturally put America first and will expect her large subsidies to buy advantage.
We would do well to recognize that America is in decline, notwithstanding that better leadership might alter that, before we hitch a ride. We ought not to turn our backs on China.
(O/T – Johnson (formerly and too briefly the people’s Blue Boris) has let us all down very badly. He did though help end May’s quisling-like regime.)
Too many disagree with the current leaders of both the US and the UK for those two bozos to commit to any Agreement beyond their shaky time in office.
AI will be regulated by one or all of the US, the EU and China. Nobody has the slightest interest in the UK’s views. Well done Brexiters, you have made us irrelevant
Not only has the filth British political class imported the poison of Maoist identity politics (woke fascist) from the US we will now be forced to import this increasingly authoritarian’s nation’s technological goods and services that no doubt will be weaponised to monitor and spy on our everyday lives.
Obama and his underlings like Biden and their racial obsessions despise our nation, its history and its indigenous people. The feeling is mutual. The US has become utterly repugnant. At least the Chinese aren’t ashamed of embracing totalitarianism
I wonder if Net Zero as a policy aim was put into an AI programme, what the recommendation would be ?
This may tell us a lot about both scenario’s, if of course the correct information and full details entered were accurate.
Instead of wanting to be world leaders in such things, how about concentrating on the here and now getting what we have working.
Immigration contrill, NHS, reducing sky high taxes and getting inflation down.
We don’t need another manufactured crisis. We have the stupid net zero.
How on earth has the UK gone from the genuine Statesman, Churchill to the WEF’s pretty-boy poodle Sunak – and the USA from Roosevelt to Senile Joe? Does anyone really think they have the intelligence and ability to take on China?
Still, Johnson’s announcement yesterday evening has made Sunak’s “Atlantic Agreement” stillborn. Four years ago the Not-a-Conservative-Party was given an 80 seat majority to deliver a REAL Brexit; to cut immigration and change the way the country is run so that wealth and opportunity were spread more fairly.
The Remainers and LibCONs cynically and deliberately destroyed the hopes of the millions who voted for change. And in return, they are going to destroy the Not-a-Conservative-Party.