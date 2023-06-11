The frustration of some Conservative MPs with current policy and management of the party led to three of them resigning with immediate effect, a most unusual development. MPs usually accept they have made a commitment to their electors to serve for a Parliament.
Some will dismiss these actions as arising from the special circumstances over the Parliamentary enquiry into the past conduct of Boris and from the bitter disappointment of his closest allies over the way a wave of Ministerial resignations was used to force him out of office. The PM’s closest supporters are putting round that an attempt to copy the rolling resignation method of applying pressure has failed as they do not anticipate any more doing it. They see this as a win.
What matters more is how the PM now responds. He needs to do all he can to win the by elections. Losing any one of them would be worrying. Losing all would be disastrous. He needs to understand as the polls tell us that it is not just 3 Conservative MPs who have lost the wish to support for their own personal reasons, but millions of Conservative voters who voted Conservative in 2019 but who tell pollsters they do not want to if asked again right now. Just sending lots of volunteers and MPs to deliver leaflets will not be enough. Voters will want some persuasion that policy will reflect their needs and preferences going forwards.
The Boris statement which of course stemmed immediately from his dispute with the Committee on conduct ranged widely. It argued that the promises made in 2019 on Brexit wins, taxes, growth, animal welfare and others need to be honoured instead of dropping the relevant legislation and hiking taxes.It would be helpful to the country as well as to the PM and to the Conservatives in the by election if the lower taxes, Brexit wins and growth strategy were introduced now. The right kind of lower taxes and growth policies are not only popular but will also cut the deficit.
3 Comments
June 11, 2023
All very sensible comments from our host today – IF ONLY the PM would follow his advice!
Net-Zero has taken over though to an extreme level – it’s in the very blood of policy making, no matter that it is thoroughly wrong and unjustified. So the PM is not likely to change tack.
The big problem for voters is that parliament, as a majority, follows the policies designed by WEF. Labour promise to be far more extreme if elected, but no big party is talking about the things that voters need to be discussed or actioned. All we see ahead is ruin and a new Dark Age.
Parliament has failed us badly – no matter who wins the next GE, Net Zero will still be with us to make our lives ever more miserable.
Who would have the thought the future would emulate the famous ‘1984’ novel so closely – we were always promised a golden future, but that was before rogue parliaments stopped serving the people.
June 11, 2023
Certainly “The right kind of lower taxes and growth policies are not only popular but will also cut the deficit.” but these are unavailable from the Sunak-Hunt axis.
“Losing any one of them would be worrying. Losing all would be disastrous.” – is that so? Good 🙂
June 11, 2023
Good morning.
Rodents leaving a sinking ship in order to earn more money from book sales and the speaking circuit. No point in hanging around. He’s got his wish to be PM and his mug on the stair wall. He has got his Net Zero legislation through and repaid a fair few favours. So all in all, a job done.
He leaves us with a mess that no matter who gets in at the next GE will never be cleaned up.
GOOD RIDDANCE !!!