“Why aren’t more MPs worried about UK reliance on imports and lack of capacity?”

The UK imports too much of our food, our energy, our industrial goods. So many of the policies urged by the opposition parties and adopted by the government entail higher taxation and stricter regulations at home, losing us jobs, factories and capacity.
The UK imposes the higher carbon taxes of the advanced world, accelerating the loss of our steel works, ceramics factories and the rest. The UK is planning the earliest ban on new petrol and diesel cars making it likely we will lose more of our car industry than the main rivals who do not do threaten that. The UK offers plenty of grant money to owners of farmland not to grow crops and rear animals, instead of spending more of the money on promoting great home grown food. The UK imposes a corporation tax twice as high as the neighbouring Republic of Ireland, only to see many large companies set up over the Irish Sea to take advantage of the lower rates. Ireland raises almost four times as much in business tax per head than the UK thanks to the lower rate.
The water regulators keep us short of water instead of allowing and encouraging more reservoirs. This country gets plenty of rain but it does need collecting when it is around and storing. Inviting in 600,000 extra people every year to settle here requires more water, more road space, more health capacity, more school places.
The NHS keeps us short of beds and the key medical staff to service them despite getting large increases in money in recent years. Too many new homes are built without the school places, by passes and other facilities we need.
High corporation tax and windfall taxes are deterring investment in producing our own oil and gas, making us ever more dependent on imports which deliver more CO2 as well as big bills for the UK to settle abroad. Investment in wind farms has proceeded well leaving the UK short of grid capacity to transmit the power, and short of ways of storing it on windy days to sue on days when there is no wind. The UK used to be self sufficient in electricity and for a period in oil. We now depend far too much on imports for no good reason.
A growth policy would set tax rates at suitable levels, offer the necessary permits and let the private sector get on with resolving most of these capacity shortages. The extra tax revenue the growth would generate could be used for the extra NHS beds and school places we also need.
85 Comments
June 12, 2023
We don’t want ‘extra NHS beds and school places’ – we want to get rid of the illegal immigrants, including those various Governments allowed to remain without the authority of the Sovereign British people.
No government has been authorised to set up a ‘market in citizenship’.
June 12, 2023
Here, here. We are short of housing, jobs and basic services because we let so many people in. The government says more people equates to higher GDP. I say only marginally; whilst GDP PER CAPITA, ie the Net wealth of families is plummeting. We need a border force and immigration service that catches, repels and returns illegal invaders. We need a visa scheme not set up for cheap provision of overseas labour to businesses but considers the long term impact on those living here and their descendants!
June 12, 2023
I second that – ALL that. Why do people vote for the loonies in power. Khan and Dripford come quickly too mind. Neither are fit for any office.
As for Westminster, well I cannot say any more, its all been said a dozen times but NOTHING changes.
June 12, 2023
Aren’t illegal immigrants dwarfed by legal ones and, in time, their descendants? So it is not legal immigrants that you want to see reduced?
June 12, 2023
Good morning.
Sounds like a post General Election obituary on the failings of this government over the past 13-14 years.
Watched yesterday’s, Harry’s Farm (YT) and he too is thinking of letting land go to waste as the government is offering over £500 / hectare of taxpayers money NOT to grow food. He also mentioned in an article in Farmers Weekly the following :
As I said over a year ago when Alexander Johnson was boasting of, “Build Back Better”. For that to be possible you must first destroy that which is already there. I also said : “Who gets to decide what is better, and for whom ?”
I guess we will not have too long to find out at the rate things are going.
June 12, 2023
Mark, it sounds more like a rallying call to oust this disaster of a Government. Some will hope Starmer et al. will read it for ammunition.
07.14
June 12, 2023
+1 Mark B
‘Who gets to decide what is better, and for whom’ ?
Well, the WEF and its acolytes I would suggest, as no decisions on about anything at all are in the interests of the UK.
June 12, 2023
I’d rather have an incompetent UK government inward focused and independent, than a competent outward focused UK government following every instruction from WEF & EU
June 12, 2023
@Mark B +1 sounding like the extinction party, their extinction!
June 12, 2023
None of this Government’s actions make sense unless their goal is to ruin the country. They must have been promised something in return for their treachery. I don’t know how you can remain in this party.
June 12, 2023
+1 Christine
June 12, 2023
+1
The time for trying to change the party from within is long gone. It is a lost cause.
June 12, 2023
What we need is for a group of MPs to break away.
Some who have maybe already resigned from their party?
They need to find a well known figurehead…or two maybe…
And violà!
The country would swarm behind their sensible policies.
June 12, 2023
Agree – The ‘real’ Tories need to regain control of the conservative party …this week, and with some urgency make Farage a peer and leader of the lords
If something dramatic doesn’t happen this week the election is lost, and the tories are lost
June 12, 2023
We know perfectly well who won’t. Someone who will do nothing which could be considered critical of the Tory party. The party to him is the country and must be protected for ever against everything regardless of the consequences.
June 12, 2023
Presumably, if an MP is busy attending to various wokeries they can not have much of a grasp of actual problems.
They must be grateful to the snake oil salesmen who tell them that there will be no starvation, no overcrowding, no unrest no drought.
They do not believe in thoroughly bad outcomes.
How much easier it is for them to believe that the Emperor is not naked!
June 12, 2023
“A growth policy would set tax rates at suitable levels” indeed but this would need to be about 50% of the current levels. But to do this the hugely parasitic government has to spend (largely waste) 50%+ less money. No sign of any sensible cuts in government spending or waste – not even cutting HS2. The government is wasting vast sums while delivering very poor value indeed. Cancel all the loans for worthless degrees (at least 75% of them are). What is the point of lumbering young people with £50K of debt plus interest and a worthless degree certificate in politics, gender studies, sociology, green crap…
June 12, 2023
@Lifelogic +1 This Conservative Government endorse prolific spending, that means the PM with his new style of maths gets High Taxation, and as he is quoted in the media High Taxation lowers inflation
June 12, 2023
HS2 cabinet disinformation unit kicking in
June 12, 2023
The whole situation we find ourselves in lies directly at the feet of the vast majority of our members of Parliament.
They are not fit for purpose, that of doing the best for their constituents and the country. They all with a very few exceptions, are in place where their own personal ambitions and their secret agenda’s are at the forefront of their every decision. The group think of Parliament is in the control of others.
June 12, 2023
@turboterrier +1 As we have a remain Parliament their desire is to be lead and guided by the unelected, unaccountable EU Bureaucrats. Heresy to suggest they get a grip and manage the UK as they were empowered and paid to do by the electorate
June 12, 2023
“The NHS keeps us short of beds and the key medical staff to service them.” Indeed the NHS is a sick joke and kills hundred of thousands.
Junior NHS Doctors are simply not paid enough to live on – even the boat migrants have more disposable income (£45PW spending money). Is it any wonder so many leave the profession or go to Australia etc?
Salary starts at £30,000 gross, net £24,000 interest on their student debt £10,000, commuting costs £2,000, rent on a grotty room £12,000 leaves exactly zero for heat, light, food, council tax, holidays… so how exactly are they expected to live on this sum? Or are they just expected to end up each year with evermore debt while working 40+ hours in a high stress job? Meanwhile other student of similar ability and age are earing over £100K+ with say a three year law or economics degree.
June 12, 2023
Unlike other nations that are taking a more realistic view on the implementation of NZ we are welded to the rails to a complete economic disaster.
No matter how many learned professionals scientists are exposing the weaknesses of the project our politicians are still wedded to a 1914 type belief, that blowing a whistle and sending the country over the top will result in a victory.
To even try to achieve victory it cannot be done without a proven reliable 24/7 power generation source and a distribution network to meet the total potential full demand.
The money wasted on renewables could have been better spent on research into nuclear fusion and its implementation.
Many of our existing turbine and solar installation are rapidly approaching their end of their expected economic and serviceable life. Still there is not in place a secure environmental plan for the safe disposal of all these units. This can only be achieved at an exorbitant cost to the energy bill payers.
June 12, 2023
It’s madness Turbo. I was reading that the goal is to get rid of gas stations by 2030 and replace them with solar and wind. Its so unbelievable but we all know its mad men that are running the country starting with the WEF and aided and abetted by the WHO and UN. Unfortunately for us, those carrying out the orders are just as mad. Seriously John, isn’t it time to resign and join a party that at least has a bit of common sense? The Reform Party.
June 12, 2023
Well with the net zero lunacy and rip off energy prices, high housing & building costs, the over regulation of everything, road blocking, over taxation, poor education system, IR35, poor infastucture, vast government waste, huge government debt, high interest rates, poor banking… the UK is simply not a competitive place to work, make or extract things.
From a Clare Craig tweet and official figures.
Scotland has seen a big increase in diagnoses of
liver / bile duct cancers (37%)
oesophageal cancers (21%) and
prostate cancers (42%)
with a small increase in breast cancers (7%).
2022 vs 2019
Why does the data stop in May 2022 @P_H_S_Official?
Why indeed, and why are the figures for the UK hidden? NHS Scotland delays and or vaccines related? Then we have the even more serious Cardio Vascular issues too. The last few Dr John Campbell videos on the persistent and depressing World excess death rates and the appalling government censorship of (mainly) the truth in relation to vaccines, Covid and lockdowns…
June 12, 2023
100%
And don’t forget…they are ( or have already?) signing us up for more of the same.
After all the harms they caused last time!
Would the teetering economy survive another national imprisonment?
June 12, 2023
They are not worried because they don’t care. They are converts to the New World Order religion and really believe that once taken down to the bottom of the pit, they can build us back better.
THE SAD THING IS WE THE ELECTORATE AND POPULATION OF THIS COUNTRY ARE STANDING BACK AND LETTING THEM DO IT.
June 12, 2023
+++
From attempted discussions I get the impression that many just dismiss the batty ideas.
“They can’t do that (15 min cities) how will people get to work/school/go on holiday?”
I don’t like to say that the idea is we stay put and do none of those things!
June 12, 2023
God, I’m sure we are all looking forward to those halcyon days. It will be marvellous for the rich and those that consider themselves special. The beaches and beautiful places will be free for them to enjoy together with their BBQ’d steak and champagne. They’ll drive off into the sunset in their big cars and then come home to their big houses that they can afford to heat , travelling in their private jet. I hope there is a big uprising before all this happens to rid us of these dictators starting with London and that odious little man Khan.
June 12, 2023
TT – except that China is likely to step in at that point!
June 12, 2023
+1
June 12, 2023
Why do THEY drive the (we know who they are) dependent inducing importation of immigrants, of energy, of food and of US woke fascist ideology? You’re not explaining this in simple language but choosing for obvious reasons to focus on the consequences of this politics?
Politicians are intensely frustrating creatures in that they only choose to go so far in their assertions while for political reasons choose not to expose the fundamental reasons behind what we are seeing
June 12, 2023
100%
Yes…and that lack of clear explanation is what fuels the “conspiracy theories” they are so scared of. If indeed that is what they are!
June 12, 2023
We use to have a policy of ‘buy british’ in the eighties
June 12, 2023
“Why aren’t more MPs worried about UK reliance on imports and lack of capacity?”
Well MPs have a nice salary, good pensions, expenses, a pay off of up to 100% of salary on loss of office (largely tax free), often extra consultancy fees etc. so what do they care? Most mainly concerned with jockeying for their next post election jobs I suspect! Most seem to have little concern for the voters or the economy. Nor do the most understand it.
Almost all 90%+ support the net zero disaster – so clearly they are all deluded, bonkers or corrupt.
June 12, 2023
@Ashley. Completely agree. “They don’t care” is the simple answer to our host’s question. To 95% of them our country and parliament are simply vehicles for their aggrandisement. We, the inhabitants, are “deplorables” who have to accept the status quo and pay their salaries.
June 12, 2023
+1
June 12, 2023
I don’t know, why aren’t more MP’s concerned about these issues and what’s to come as consequences of these issues?
As you Sir John spend time amongst them surely you must have some idea.
Could it be that they are too dim or too short sighted to see the long term effects to the nation.
I’m not sure that covers all bases though as it’s obvious they do not believe in the nation and openly despise its heritage population.
Many will have elsewhere to go once they no longer find it beneficial to themselves, or it becomes too unpleasant to live here. Given that, it won’t exactly concentrate the mind as to the damage they are doing.
Is it all part of the global reset? We must have a managed decline in order for equality throughout the world. So we cannot be allowed to be the successful people we once were. Sounds outrageously insane when put like that doesn’t it, but I’m damned if I can find any other explanation at present.
June 12, 2023
+100
June 12, 2023
MPs think it’s clever to import everything and tell the world we are leaders in carbon reduction.
It’s all nonesense of course bur we’ve come to expect nothing better.
WEF rules and Rishi Chicom are the WEF advance party
June 12, 2023
Spot on Ian
June 12, 2023
Worry is corrosive. If something is impossible, worrying about it serves no useful purpose, but if something effective can be done: ACT.
The present inaction is the fault of the Conservative leadership.
Something effective can be done: Dump it!
June 12, 2023
I wonder, if like 19th Century industrialists with their workers, our MPs care more for our moral wellbeing than for our mental and physical health?
Our belief in the new “faith” being paramount.
Whereas they ( like the industrialists) pay lip service to said creed while not ( as yet) suffering any privations caused by it.
Deer will frolic in wilded acres whilst chickens roost in the trees providing manure for the plentiful permaculture vegetables below.
Yeah!
June 12, 2023
Let’s go through the so called “conspiracy theories” that have been smeared by the Governments propaganda arm, called the BBC mid/disinformation unit, over the past few years.
– Covid came from the Wuhan bio lab (Sunday times just revealed was true)
– Covid was part of a bio weapons project (bad just revealed as true)
– Covid vaccines stopped the spread of covid (false)
– Covid vaccines stopped you catching covid (false)
– The covid vaccine mRNA only lasted 24 hours in the body (research shows this as false)
– The covid vaccine mRNA couldn’t cause spike proteins to be produced in the long term (research says false, it is being produced in arteries and causing autoimmune disease leading to inflammation)
– The covid untruths go on and on and on, such as economic fallout, millions of appointments falling behind, bio pharma profits.
So it’s no surprise when we see the same propaganda and mistruth being spouted about green energy
– Global warning. Not true. The name was changed to climate change. The British weather hasn’t changed.
– Glaciers are retreating. No they are advancing. Which is why the eco TV crews have stopped going to glaciers.
– Electric cars are eco friendly. Not true. They simply transfer energy production back to the power station. Many are fuelled by coal.
– Electric cars are cheaper than petrol – Not true. Only when petrol is expensive and electricity is cheap. Now that we are using green electricity which is expensive they are more expensive.
– Electric cars are good for the environment – untrue. They are heavier, wear the roads, produce more brake dust and tyre particles, need rare earth metals from foreign mines. The list goes on.
– Heat Pumps work. Not true. They will make heating your home much more expensive, they can’t be fitted to most houses and can’t heat the house in really cold weather.
– Wind and solar power is cost effective – untrue. Without subsidies they are loss making. They don’t work 24×365. We have effectively created a massive, inefficient, nationalised industry which is a mill stone around the countries neck.
June 12, 2023
@Javelin
Agreed! It’s all a big con! Lies, cover ups and censorship of those speaking out! Big tech and media (Twitter etc) all working to keep the lie going!
What makes them all think that they’ll be running the world? China is spreading its influence quietly around the world…buying up resources. China is building alliances to work with them ( eg. Iran). They’ll be calling the shots, not the western Davos bunch.
June 12, 2023
Javelin hits with sharp points.
June 12, 2023
Javelin. Everything we hear is one big lie. Our country is being ruined before our eyes by imbeciles who lie through their clenched teeth. Something must be wrong with their brains if they can’t see the damage they are doing. If only we had a sensible party in this country could be great once more. I read yesterday that heating our homes with wind a solar could cost the average householder £8000. What about businesses? Quite simply we will have none and join the 3rd world which I believe is their intention. Its a disgrace and I don’t know how any decent MP puts up with it. Good to see those resigning.
June 12, 2023
– HS2 will cost £30bn – Not true ….its estimated £100+bn
June 12, 2023
As usual Sir John you ‘hit the nail on the head’ The big worry though is, the Conservative party refuses to see the truth and when the next General election is over, the new Gov. (almost certainly a Labour version) will behave exactly the same.
June 12, 2023
If we are not self-sufficient in energy then we will always be at the mercy of potentially hostile foreign powers.
And, yes, with “potentially” included that will include France as well as Russia and Saudi Arabia and so forth:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/05/france-uk-jersey-eu-energy-supply-fishing-row-channel
“France threatens to cut UK and Jersey energy supply in fishing row”
I don’t accept the climate change argument for “Net Zero” but it could get us back to energy independence.
June 12, 2023
One of the shocks of COVID was that we could not produce our own PPE. Part of the recovery was supposed to change that. Seems we have lost sight of that.
June 12, 2023
Ian Gill
Not strictly true. Several businesses approached government and offered to produce items, but they weren’t on the ‘approved’ list, so some didn’t even get a response!
June 12, 2023
So you are saying, Sir John, that the country has been governed disastrously for the last 13 years? That should normally mean that those responsible get voted out of office. The problem is that the people who will get into office will carry on much the same policies. If the choice made by voters at general elections is pretty much irrelevant to what policies are followed, the outcome will be a big drop in voter participation. Politics will then need to be pursued by other means. Activism is so far the preserve of the woke Left, but it seems to me that they will have to lose their monopoly in that department if conservative views are to stand any chance of influencing future policy decisions.
Reply I am not saying that. We rescued the economy from the banking crash and provided a referendum on the EU.
June 12, 2023
“were scared into providing a referendum on the EU, which we never thought we’d lose or we wouldn’t have held it.”
There, I’ve fixed it for you Sir John. You’re welcome.
June 12, 2023
Reply to reply: If those are the successes, we aren’t clapping. What was the point of providing a referendum when being completely unprepared for the result? “We” attempted to scare the electorate into deciding for the status quo, then failed to capitalise on the actual result. That’s a FAIL.
As for so called rescuing of the economy, anybody could keep issuing bonds to borrow and keep interest rates low. Until inflation hits. Risky throughout the period 2010-2019. Stupid to keep on doing it in 2020-21. Again in the end a FAIL.
June 12, 2023
Well Cameron very reluctantly was forced into granting a referendum and promised he would stay on to deliver the result and serve the Sec. 50 notice the very next day. But in an act of gross negligence, he and our dire civil service failed even to prepare for a Brexit vote outcome, he abandoned ship in a pathetic sulk & we still have no real Brexit delivered thanks largely to May and the dire Remoaners. Moronic May also kindly gave us the net zero time bomb and the modern slavery act!
June 12, 2023
You were pushed into a referendum and haven’t delivered the real thing making it all too easy to go back in some form. It’s all been a waste of time just like this Tory government.
June 12, 2023
Reply to reply:
With the greatest of respect Sir John, The Conservative Party did not rescue the economy, it just added several “0”s to the National Debt and was pushed into a referendum it thought it couldn’t loose, then has done all it can to frustrate it. We have “No one” to vote for because, apart from your good self and a handful of others “No one” is sufficiently “Conservative” enough to force through (or even contemplate) cutting spending.
June 12, 2023
With respect Sir John this is a question you need to ask your fellow MP’s not your readers. You are in a Political party, and Government, that does not support your views on how the Country should be run.
It is running the country for someone’s benefit, it’s just not the British people/ tax payer, and indeed future generations who will be in debit as a result.
June 12, 2023
+1
June 12, 2023
Yes J McD. Most of us John Redwood Diary readers agree and support his fine policy stance. It is the errant Conservative MPs whose skewed attitude obstructs our country from taking sensible actions to achieve better outcomes. It is they who need to change or be eliminated from authority.
June 12, 2023
And talking of debt, the largest (unmentioned) debt is gold plated pensions – which should be linked to average National Earnings, not inflation.
June 12, 2023
The answer to your question Sir John is because they are listening to lobbyist and not constituents and then the civil service turbo charges the subsequent subsidies.
Lobbyists from vested interested seeking ever more subsidies for corporate interest and benefits for the poor, vulnerable and “refugees” and suggesting legislation to increase corporate profit.
June 12, 2023
Good to see you being interviewed by the BBC at Henley yesterday
The fact is that the party has had 13 years to solve these problems. Indeed Conservative policies of tax, borrow and spend have doubled the national debt to £2.4 TRILLION and rising, equating to 104% of GDP and costing us £80 bilion a year to service.
According to all recent polling it is apparent that the public have seen through the party’s mismanagement of the economy and is preparing to embrace a Labour government. Their Green Plan has attracted huge swathes of the electorate. The forthcoming by-elections will give an estimation of the size of their majority.
June 12, 2023
Sakara
Labours Green Plan has just been found to be unaffordable according to their shadow Chancellor.
Milliband, the driving force behind of all of this nonsense, will soon be for the chop I suggest.
This is the fool that thought carving promises in stone would convince the public to vote for him, trouble was he could not carry the stone around with him to show it off, so had to hire e diesel lorry to eventually take it the scrap yard !
June 12, 2023
Sakara. I’m just waiting for the complete collapse of this country aided and abetted by your lot.
June 12, 2023
I do not know where you get that Idea from! Every one knows a vote for the left is a vote for more of the same nonsense!
The only way to save Britain from the WHO and WEF trash is to clear out the Commons and the Lords as most are now corrupt and working for foreign agents.
June 12, 2023
In Germany the anti-EU party ADF is level pegging with the Schultz’ party and the Greens are not registering at all! Do you not see that Britain is ‘leading the world’ in rejection of the EU and rejection of the delusional ‘Green agenda’?
Funny that no politician is boasting about that.
June 12, 2023
In a world of oversupply, with low rates of world inflation, being the customer has its advantages. All the time we remain in the EU we have to impose high tariff barriers on food from the rest of the world. Out of the EU we can cut or remove tariffs, and can bargain for a better deal for our exporters at the same time. The EU would be silly to make it dearer and more difficult for us to buy their products, when there is plenty of choice elsewhere.
Redwood Diary: Buying things from the EU
APRIL 21, 2017. How did that work out then???
June 12, 2023
Consumer choice is freedom.
The EU are stuck with what they make unwanted.
June 12, 2023
Boris Johnson and his supporters would probably agree with all this, as I do with most of it (not so much the hints of mercantalism). He thinks the govt should implement the 2019 manifesto. But he was PM for 3 years, for most of that time with a majority of 80 or so. Why did he not implement the 2019 manifesto while he had the chance? All of the bad policies Sir John complains about above were in place or announced while Boris Johnson was PM. OK his govt was knocked sideways by covid and the foolish lockdown policy (eventually lifted due to pressure led by Rishi Sunak). But manifestos don’t say ‘this is what we’re going to do unless stuff happens’. Enough of the antics of Boris Johnson. If Starmer gets in all these dumb policies will get even worse. Anyone who supported Brexit can say goodbye to that, Starmer will implement a Brino which will be much inferior to actual EU membership.
June 12, 2023
Relax, the EU is in its death throes.
June 12, 2023
The capacity shortages we are suffering from can fairly be attributed to thirteen years of so-called Conservative government. Policies such as paying farmers not to grow food can only be described as the height of stupidity, and the reason they will rightly be given short shrift at the next election
June 12, 2023
Indeed Net zero – let’s export nearly all our manufacturing and freeze the pensioners even more moronic!
June 12, 2023
They won’t be given short thrift if Labour or Libs get in. It will be much more of the same destructive garbage.
June 12, 2023
Yes, Sir John. You’d be forgiven for thinking the destruction of our resilience, and therefore national security, was being carried out deliberately.
It’s almost as though they want us to be dependent on other countries/organisations for the basics of survival – other countries/organisations which don’t have OUR best interests as a concern.
Perhaps they intend to Build Back Better …… after they’ve destroyed everything. That’s certainly what it looks like to me.
June 12, 2023
“Why aren’t more MPs worried about UK reliance on imports and lack of capacity?”
Reliance on others then becomes ‘dependency’. How else could our ‘Remain’ Government with complicit Parliament engineer a punishment of the People of the UK and construct a return to the unelected, unaccountable EU Bureaucrats.
June 12, 2023
Bring back Lizz Truss – all is forgiven!
June 12, 2023
Good morning Sir John
You must now realise you have been placed in an embarrassing position. You, along with your so-called Conservative MP’s high-jacked the Conservative Party to put in place an ultra left wing Socialist Government, rather than face the Conservative Party to choose its leader.
Can you see how the canvassing in the up and coming bye elections would go. We the Conservative Party want you the electorate to choose Ultra High Taxes, Ultra High Energy Costs, Ultra high volumes if criminals forcing their way into the UK – for you the taxpayer to fund, Ultra high volumes of imports at the expense of home grown employment and jobs. We the Conservative will give you Big State and uncontrolled spending to ensure the State can grow exponentially.
So the next Conservative Candidates have either got to get the above message out or just lie.
June 12, 2023
Because most MP’s are appallingly ignorant about economics, history and real life.
June 12, 2023
That question should really be:
The fact is that most of them don’t care. They have either been taken in by the mis-logic or have something to gain by going along with it all to bring in the ‘Great Reset’.
With depopulation high on the agenda, we won’t need so much food, and we will have to get used to shortages when eventually shipping is banned.
Let’s face it, MPs are ultimately responsible for the sorry state of the UK generally, which begs the question; ‘What are they doing if they have stopped serving the people of the UK?’
June 12, 2023
I’d vote for a party advocating policies to tackle these issues as you describe. I’m highly unlikely to vote for the Consrvative party’s current policies. Why aren’t you Prime Minister !
Regards
Brian Spratt
Sutton Coldfield Constituecy ( with a limp MP !)
June 12, 2023
Dear Sir John I really believe you should be the Chairman of the Treasury Select Committee or at least a member. If you watch the interviews of Andrew Bailey or of a Civil Servant from the Treasury the members of the Treasury Select Committee do not seem to understand what’s going on and as a result do not, can not, hold such people to account. The members are content to ask if Brexit is causing the UK’s problems which is such old news when in the here and now the UK is falling further and further behind. The problem seems to be that “economists” are content for the UK’s financial services to be the mainstay of the UK economy and put all consideration of “made in Britain” as a waste of good capital when imports are only a charge on the revenue account.
June 12, 2023
Is the Balance of Payments figure still calculated and published? It never makes the news. It used to, typically because it showed ever more imports compared to exports. Perhaps it was pushed aside due to the ‘new paradigm’ which means it’s unimportant.
June 12, 2023
One of our problems is that your party and its government which you support and are wholly loyal to thinks that money grows on trees.
We are all suffering losses, except some elites, and people in your party and government because they have no idea what the real country is like. They are destroying it.
However, they are so deluded they think they are part of it. They like you to write and say what you do. They can use it to ‘prove’ they are do understand things, but we all know you are almost completely ignored and fooled. It really is time you realised this and stopped pretending you can get change from where you are.