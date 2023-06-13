Addington Early Years Centre to Open in September

I am pleased to learn that Addington Special School is to open a new early years centre to provide care and education to children from nursery to year one with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). This is particularly welcome as early intervention is known to result in better outcomes for children with special educational needs.

Addington Early Years Centre will open at the former Farley Hill Primary School site and act as a satellite to the main Addington Special School in Woodley.

The new early years centre will offer places to 40 children and will open in September with an initial intake of 16 children, gradually building to full capacity.