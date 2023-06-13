Please find below the link to my interview with Times Radio
My interview begins at 25:52
Ayesha Hazarika with Times Radio Drive | Times Radio | The Times and The Sunday Times
Please find below the link to my interview with Times Radio
My interview begins at 25:52
Ayesha Hazarika with Times Radio Drive | Times Radio | The Times and The Sunday Times
4 Comments
June 13, 2023
A show of unity whilst the Party is being led in the wrong direction on economic policy by the dead hand of the Sunak-Hunt axis is not going to help the country much though.
June 13, 2023
Someone capable can lead without becoming an MP or PM. The current occupier of the PM role is not worthy of following. People recognise whom they regard as right and act accordingly. Nigel Farage’s views gain traction and exert strong effect on what many of our population do without being in parliament. B Johnson may have a plan and path of his own.
June 13, 2023
Stick with the written word as it is our way of communicating with you.
June 13, 2023
Again – I missed your interview . The Times has publicised all the rights and wrongs of Covid . It has criticised our then leadership for its mis-behaviour and identified the scale of the problem the Conservative Party now faces . I sincerely hope that something will successfully emerge from this political crisis and restore the dignity and trust we must have from our leadership .