Written Answers from the Department for Business and Trade

Department for Business and Trade provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (187008):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, how much the Government spent on subsidies to high energy using industries last year. (187008)

Tabled on: 02 June 2023

Answer:

Ms Nusrat Ghani:

Over £450 million was provided across the Energy Intensive Industry schemes in 2022. This was in addition to support provided by the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) for businesses and other non-domestic customers. The EBRS ended on 31 March 2023 and provided around £7 billion of support to businesses, including high energy using industries.

The answer was submitted on 07 Jun 2023 at 16:29.