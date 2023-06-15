Written Answers from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero – car and battery investment

These are small sums by global standards but a reminder of the burden on taxpayers from trying to force the pace of consumer change.

Department for Business and Trade provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (187006):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, what the budget for subsidies to attract investment in car and battery manufacture (a) was this year and (b) will be next year. (187006)

Tabled on: 02 June 2023

Answer:

Ms Nusrat Ghani:

HM Government has allocated £257m of capital budget for supply chain and finished vehicle manufacturing for this financial year (2023/24) and £268m for the next financial year (2024/25).

In addition, through the Advanced Propulsion Centre and Faraday Battery Challenge programmes, with budgets of £127.1m this financial year (2023/24) and £77.5m next year (2024/25), the Government supports research and development into the next generation of low carbon and zero emission vehicle technologies and the design, development, manufacturing, and recycling of electric batteries.

The answer was submitted on 12 Jun 2023 at 15:11.