Lies and Parliament

Telling the truth assists democratic debate and good government. I myself always seek accuracy when making statements or writing blogs. In the Commons a lie is called misleading the House. It can be inadvertent, the MP made a mistake or did not know his or her statement was false. The MP is asked to correct it urgently and all is forgiven if he or she does. It can be deliberate, in which case the House may proceed with investigation and punishment.
There are a whole series of lies regularly told by governments and other MPs which are accepted because they are untruths shared by many people and political parties, or because they are essential to sustain policies and government actions that are coming under pressure.
In some cases most can see why someone has to lie. A Labour Prime Minister who had to deny he was about to devalue the pound shortly before he did so had to tell relentless markets he had no intention of devaluing to try to stave off the market forces. A Conservative Prime Minister who took us out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism had to keep denying he would do any such thing right up to the point of collapse of the policy of staying in.
Most of the lies are statements that MPs lazily accept without proper consideration of the facts. Let us take the statement “The Bank of England is independent”. The Bank of England is 100% owned by the state. Its huge portfolio of bonds is fully guaranteed by the Treasury. It needs Chancellor permission to buy and sell the bonds. The Governor is appointed on the say so of the government. Chancellors meet Governors for regular chats to ensure monetary and fiscal policy are in step. The Governor has to submit himself to questioning by the Treasury Committees of Parliament. Parliament and government can and do regularly change the Bank’s remit and rules.
I have heard a good few Ministers from three different political parties mislead the House from time to time. Belonging to the EU meant Ministers regularly recommended and defended laws the UK had opposed or tried to modify when they had first been drafted by the EU. They never said this was a bad law we did not want, when that was true. Tomorrow I will look at why Ministers may say things that are wrong, relying on civil service advice.
Attempting to stave off market forces by lying devalues the liar.
There are Watchdogs and Regulators.
Watchdogs protect consumers. Regulators control producers. Watchdogs cause producers to do something good for consumers. Regulators stop producers from doing things bad for consumers.
In Government there needs to be an understanding of who the consumers and producers are in order for the system of watchdogs and regulators to function optimally.
For example in some cases voters are the consumers and voting needs watchdogs and regulators to ensure voters receive good information and processes and politicians bad behaviour is curbed.
Another example is that politicians are the also consumers of advice and services produced by the civil service. So who are the watchdogs and regulators of the civil service?
All very true.
Good morning.
I think it fair to say we do not expect to be told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. But I do expect that those who administer our affairs to be both competent and to act in our interests. None of this can be said at the moment.
We also forget, to me at least, the biggest and longest lie that has been told to the British people. And that is, the EEC / EU is just a trade organisation and not a Federal State in the making. For nearly half a century successive governments have peddled that lie.
So I find it odd that those who supported much of the above and have failed to do their jobs by scrutinizing the government, particularly over the SCAMDEMIC, are now having a touch of the vapours because a man, dismissed for lying, told a few porkies over the Dispatch Box.
Pots calling a kettle black.
I don’t think that is fair to say at all. In fact I think that that presumption lies at the root of all our problems. Politicians lie all the time as a result. ‘How will it look?’ ‘How can we spin this?’ ‘What’s our line on this one?’
Politicians have teams of media advisers to constantly try to present things in the best light.
Two peoples have a dispute. War is threatened. A representative – an elected politician – from each side meet to talk. They come back from the talk to report what the other side are demanding and to say what they demanded on your behalf. You think it’s okay for them to lie to you because they are in charge and think they know better and have some sort of mandate. I don’t.
I think it was the completely ineffective Cameron – after 13 years of New Labour’s professionalisation of spin – that said ‘sunshine is the best disinfectant! Politicians lie all day every day. And you think it is okay.
Truth and Competence go together.
It’s BS that you have to be a liar to do well in life.
And people who do ‘well in life’ by lying have only done well in a certain kind of warped way. It’s not really doing well at all. They’re still LOSERS and much further down the line than those who haven’t ‘achieved’ so much but what they have achieved, they’ve achieved through telling the truth and being competent!
This is important (for starters, our kids need to know this).
It is high time then that this BoE Governor was removed by the government . He has a woeful track record and is costing us dear by his ineptitude
But the government appointed him! They can’t remove him because they open themselves up to blame. So they all maintain the LIE that he is doing a good job and is independent anyway.
‘Minister, we need to get rid of the governor. He’s complete screwed things up,’
‘We can’t do that! How would it look if we did that?!’
Hi sir john
When the governments or governments in waiting tell the tax payers
what they are going to do, or even promise what they are going to do, But then do the opposite or don’t do what they have said the were going to do
Is that blanten lies or miss leading the public and parliament
So is the prime minister miss leading the country and parliament or telling LIES
Saying repeatedly he is going to stop the boats crossing the channel but He actually increasing and encouraging them by sending taxis (border force) out to pick them up assisting the people smugglers
Is that lies or miss leading?
Thank you for you articles
George
Best article to date.
I wonder when someone will own up about Net Zero, its true cost, and implications for the population.
I wonder when someone will own up about immigration, its true cost, and the implications for the population.
I wonder when someone will own up about the true long term cost and efficiency of government department staff working from home.
+1
The Bank of England is “independent” may be true in speech, but the speech marks in the written words reveal where the deception lies.
June 17, 2023
Maybe the measure of a lie depends on its consequences and how people react to being lied to.
Nobody should be horribly upset or accusatory about a “lie” readily acknowledged as a genuine mistake and put right to whatever extent possible.
Then there are so-called “white lies” designed to protect but which involve a huge responsibility for the teller.
The worst sort of lie surely is one that has huge consequences for those lied to and which in some way directly benefits the teller?
And some people are just really, really skilled in the art of lying and turning it to their advantage!
(Home by Christmas)
( we could be annihilated in 45minutes)
(we just need to “flatten the curve”)
Just saw JR’s tweet re electricity.
I understand… and I may well be totally wrong that when our landlines are snatched from us our only telephones will rely on electricity.
Is that really a good idea?
Truth is like love. It can hurt, cause endless pain, leave scars. With out it there is no trust and respect.
Human weakness degree’s that so often we resort to lies and half truths with no consideration on the consequences which can result in the worse case scenario all one’s credibility is damaged forever.
All politicians lie to us just to get our vote, but at the end of the day it’s been a collective joint effort by the civil service and remoaner MPs to discredit any serving MP especially Mr Johnson who voted Brexit to get them out, bring on the General Election so the 17million who vote Brexit can have there say on who they want in Parliament and not left to the back stabbing MPs or the labour loving civil service
But then, basically, we live in a culture of, an era of lies.
And most of us on here were probably brought up in a time when lying was very much frowned on.
We knew that 2+2=4, that we need CO2 to live and that GB abolished slavery.
We had instruments at school in the quad to show that weather constantly changes.
We were taught “The Facts of Life”.
These truths were reaffirmed and echoed in our daily lives.
Glaciers flow downwards and polar bears fish from icebergs.
We don’t appreciate being lied to!
Every MP who fails or refuses to state that a woman is an adult human female is lying to us.
I estimate that’s around 630 of them.
George Orwell had it right:
The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.
That is just what I have been saying for quite some time
So you are finally admitting it, better late than never
But if we are talking about poor, utterly charming Boris then we know why the faux oh-so-morally-outraged knives are out for him…
And it ain’t about lying over “covid”.
Remainers etc. do not want him back I imagine.
AND PRESUMABLY THE TRUTH, ALL ALONG, WAS WRIT LARGE FOR ANYONE WHO CARED TO SIT UP AND TAKE NOTICE?
How dare they want to deny him his honours?
Well this is a subject long awaiting discussion here.
I’d say that the level of understanding of modern complex issues amongst MPs is below that necessary for Parliament to function in an honest and straightforward way. Just looking at the bond issues you’ve discussed recently, how many understand the impact of this merry-go-round which is costing the taxpayer so much?
We have MPs who seem to be selected more on a quota basis than on life experience and qualifications, and any experience they have isn’t often in business or areas requiring numeracy (or often literacy).
So rather than understanding the issues it’s too easy for them to parrot the lines of better educated but lefty civil servants, academics, governors etc.
It’s the Tory Party I’m talking about here.
The self righteous liberal-leftie cohorts in Parliament really turn my stomach.
When I hear the vacuuous comments from Shadow ministers, including Starmer and the Shadow Home Secretary, I have to turn the sound down. They may not actually be lying but, take the subject of stopping illegal migration across the Channel, they know only too well that when they suggest a Labour government could solve the problem with even more negotiations with Macron or Brussels they know what they are saying is completely untrue. They might just as well be lying, and what they are saying most definitely amounts to misleading parliament and the people.
The strokes pulled by the Lib Dims in by-elections are well known and infamous, but nothing is ever done about any of it.
Boris may, or may not, have told half truths or even a lie or two, but the make up of the committee that condemned him and hounded him out of the Commons would not have stood up in a magistrates court, such was the degree of bias displayed by Harmon. The only person who comes out with any credit is Chris Bryant for having recused himself. Harmon and at least two others on the committee should have followed his example.
Now we are told Boris broke the ministerial code by not seeking approval for his contract with the Daily Mail. If I had been Boris, and after his recent treatment, I would have ignored the requirement as well.
A lucrative career in journalism and the media awaits him and, I have no doubt he will be warmly welcomed in the USA, across Eastern Europe, and not least in Ukraine. Remember, Boris also qualifies as a candidate for President of the USA. He would certainly be a better prospect than the two likely runners in 2024.
One can only imagine Starmer or Sunak having to greet him on the tarmac beside Air Force One or on the steps of No 10 !
What a thought !
Mr Johnson renounced his US citizenship on 08/02/2017 … no potential career as PotUS for him.
Our entire system of government is a lie. The Establishment claims this country is a democracy. It isn’t.
The House of Frauds is unelected and unrepresentative of the people. Following Blair’s “reforms” it is increasingly being politicised and increasingly seeks to constrain the elected chamber.
The House of Commons, elected under a stitched-up FPTP system, only represents the votes of around a third of the electorate – those who still bother to vote which was only 67% in 2019. So it actually represents the votes of about a quarter of those eligible to vote.
The Manifesto they were elected to deliver can, and usually is, ditched the minute the crosses are registered.
The Quangocracy Sir John regularly complains about creates a great deal of our laws/regulations and are insulated from democratic control, as is the Civil Service.
Once, every five years, the people get to vote for this farce which the Establishment calls a Democracy when it has ensured it is no such thing.
@Donna. Spot on. Those of us who can see it are well and truly fed up.
Of course in modern political discourse the word ‘lie’ is often used to mean ‘something I disagree with’. We saw many examples of this in the Brexit debate. Claims that Brexit would bring numerous and widespread economic benefits were described as ‘lies’. Admittedly those benefits have been thin on the ground, but the people who made those claims believed them to be true, so they were not lies.
Mark Carney has said inflation is due to Brexit, just as he predicted. Is this a ‘lie’? I don’t think so, it’s what he thinks. I hope Sir John will find time in a blog to address Mr Carney’s claims, and perhaps to review the forecasts mr carney did make (such as a collapse in house prices), and perhaps clarify the contribution made by mr Carney’s governorship of the BoE to the current inflation.
National sovereignty trumps all things even economic prosperity. Ask any American and they’ll concur with this simple statement. It seems the Remainer snakes find national sovereignty utterly abhorrent but the Remain position has always been authoritarian and undemocratic
What does it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul? Someone should put that to Steve Baker regarding his explicit support for the Windsor Framework.
Luke 15:7 ‘There will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who need no repentance’.
I can’t help wondering, Sir John : If telling the truth and not misleading Parliament are so important, why can Ministers not give a straight and honest answer to your Parliamentary questions?
I always have supposed it is because answers that were “straight and honest” risk revealing Ministerial cluelessness, incompetence or error. Obfuscatory waffle by contrast is not always easily shown to be untrue or misleading.
‘Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey – contributed £14.9m out of the total £24.1m in donations and loans given to the leave campaigns in the five months leading up to the referendum.’
Remainer forces are absolutely determined to smash any form of Brexit support from both its intellectual, political and financial backers including political assassination, Stalinist cancellation using unfounded allegations or financial targeting
Tory Remainer parasites are quite willing to destroy their own party’s fortunes by removing Johnson and allow Europhile Labour the next election if it takes the UK back into the EU
We are seeing nothing less than a coup using attacks on patriotism, national pride or nationalism as the left call it, lies, poison, allegation and evil directed at Brexit types
I’d also like to know how often Civil Servants and those in charge of Quangos including the CCC lie or mislead Ministers?
The biggest lies are those of ommission, epitomised by some of the answers from ministers(scribes), you get to your questions. Then there are the lies of not answering questions at PMQs and others in Parliament. Possibly the most blatant of all are pre-election manifestoes, which compete with the best of fiction. Finally if one enters politics with a set of basic convictions, in a party that reflects those convictions, but finds over time that said party moves away from their base credo, you have choices. Stay and hope to realign the party or leave and stay true to what you believe. Staying can be the ultimate lie but told to yourself by yourself, better described as delusion.
Reply I do not lie to myself or anyone else. I promised to serve as a Conservative MP, and to speak for the policies and values I set out in my election address. That is exactly what I am doing. I did not promise my party would do all I want.
@ Reply “I did not promise my party would do all I want.” – but it would be a very good thing indeed if your party were to promise that.
According to social media:
“In the Commons on December 7, 2021, Labour MP Karl Turner asked the then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak a very specific question:
“The Chancellor was evasive when interviewed by the media last week, but we need a clear answer on this very important point because many people across the country made great personal sacrifices during the lockdown. So will he categorically deny in the House that he or any of his officials or Spads attended any of the Downing Street Christmas parties on 27 November or 18 December last year?”
Rishi gave a broad categorical answer:
“No, I did not attend any parties.”
Four months later, in April 2022, Rishi paid a Fixed Penalty Notice fine for attending the famous Downing Street birthday party with cake for Boris. As far as Guido can see that answer Rishi gave to Karl Turner does not fit the fact of his fine for attending a party. Guido can’t recall Rishi correcting the record. Or does it not matter when this PM misleads the house over the same party?”