105 Comments

Most of what a Minister says in the Commons has been scripted by officials. Even the few Ministers who insist on writing their own texts as I did would always get it checked by officials, as what a Ministers says has to reflect what the department has done and is doing as well as the Minister’s interpretation of government policy.
Departments are large and employ many senior people who have some powers to make decisions and make statements to individuals and companies coming into contact with their department. Any one of these contacts can miscarry. The Minister has to accept the blame and handle the fall out when official conduct of business causes a national outcry or a media storm. Officials of course have to operate within the policy framework laid down by Ministers, but the framework allows for flex and officials are good at selective enforcement of the policies depending on their own enthusiasm level for what the government is trying to do.
When I first became a Minister I was asked a question about what the Business department knew about a company that was behaving badly. The officials drafted the reply as of course it all related to a time before I was a Minister. The reply stated clearly the department had had no contact with or knowledge of the miscreant company. Realising the importance of this answer I invited the relevant officials to a meeting and stressed the importance of this being accurate, as it was a convenient response for the Department. They confirmed they had checked files and there were no complaints/ reports/queries. Shortly after I had published this written answer I was sent a memo by a different official telling me I had given a wrong answer as he had a file and contacts with the company which the officials answering had not known about! It meant I put myself on a crash course into the inadequacies of central filing in the department, whilst apologising fully and promptly for the mistake to the Shadow Minister who had rightly asked the question.
The employment of a lot of officials with a general education not relevant to the specialist area they are handling, coupled with rapid changes of job and personnel drives officials when drafting for Ministers to ambiguity, vagueness or generality away from specific, data driven replies. These are “safer” and easier to write. A Minister supervising replies to Parliamentary Questions needs to insist on a proper answer with relevant and factual back up and data.
The issue over whether the former PM misled the House over gatherings in Downing Street raises important issues about the interplay of officials and Ministers. The gatherings in question were organised by officials who sent out invites, arranged any food and drink and attended themselves. In Downing Street they did so under the eyes of very senior officials who also came to some of these events. Several of the events were not attended by any Minister, and others were subject to the Prime Minister dropping in briefly. Presumably the officials thought these happenings were within the rules, as part of the permissions within a workplace between colleagues. Clearly no senior official intervened to stop them or to alert the Prime Minister to their possible illegality. They would have to brief the Prime Minister for subsequent questions about their conduct that nothing had occurred that broke the law.
The civil service is understandably defensive. In a democracy it has to deal with many false allegations about its services from people who are angry the policy does not help them or with the decisions made. Ministers need to help- sift the complaints and make sure the ones that are true are followed up with suitable remedies and apologies.
It is clear that the Civil Service needs fundamental reform
No. It needs culling.
Profumo was the biggest lie, 60 years ago.
The absence of comments for a few days must have been a small relief for Sir John Redwood – especially around his birthday.
Now it’s back to normal with the usual complaints and whinging from most posters, myself included.
It is feedback from those who do comment I suppose but it must be rather depressing.
David, reform yes. Also feels they need reminding on their responsibilities for political neutrality.
Sir J’s comments on the lockdown parties is telling. The implication is that the majority of attendees at No 10 gatherings were civil servants. If so, for the Priviliges Committee to find Boris lied to parliament about these sojourns I’d think they need evidence that Boris was told the events were happening and were unsuitable. In the 30,000 word 100 page report it appears no such evidence is recorded. The Committee found him guilty becasue he ‘must have know’. This isn’t evidence that would stand up in a legal test. It is opinion.
Quite right Pete. One of Boris’s strongest points is that not only did he not think he was breaking the rules, but neither did anyone else, including the then Chancellor [who has now benefited from the traducing of the then PM].
June 18, 2023
Of course it is evidence that would stand up in a legal test. It is EXACTLY how law operates. No one can see inside a person’s head, but you look at what they did and said, and draw inferences. Johnson attended multiple parties, had no documented assurances the parties were legal (they weren’t), and joked (!) about how they were “socially undistanced”. And then told Parliament repeatedly no rules were broken
Ken, Boris is a buffoon.
That said, I can see him joining the dots in his under-fives fashion: 1) These people have been working together face to face all day long, 2) It’s Billy’s birthday, 3) Let’s share some cake and raise a toast to keep morale up. Boris thinks… not a social event but a motivating pep talk from the hallowed leader. With this mindset he would have believed he did nothing wrong.
Priviliges Committee needed to prove he didn’t believe this, not prove the events themselves were in breach of rules and state he should have known.
Also, not sure how it is different from Kier’s beer and curry session after a day of mixing with strangers in Durham?
I have no problem with the staff of No 10 and even the PM relaxing in what must have been a high pressure environment. However, the fact that they needed to do so should have alerted them to the unacceptable draconian policy they were party to, and should have seen them think again. That they failed to do so to my mind is the real crime.
Civil servants attended illegal gatherings. My understanding is that, like Johnson, they were among the 123 people who paid a fixed penalty, as mentioned by Littlejohn in today’s Mail. Did they knowingly break the law? If in good faith they believed workplace gatherings were within the law, so might Johnson have done. For example, a civil servants leaving party at No 10 in June 2020 was attended by the government’s former Director of Propriety and Ethics, Helen MacNamara. If I was the prime minister, and saw a person who until three months earlier had stood for ‘propriety and ethics’ attending a gathering during lockdown, I would assume she was doing nothing wrong.
June 18, 2023
It is clear the WHOLE of government needs reform. The lowly general public were expected to understand and follow covid rules, so what level of intelligence in certain government officials? They are NOT stupid. It’s the usual double standards and the plebs get the least care and consideration while being made to suffer the most restrictive rules.
On reflection, maybe Boris needed an honest adviser to accompany him 24/7, to balance out his low moral character.
Whilst I am with you, I do wish we all would in for more direct speech. We do need reform, but we need wholesale sackings in tbe government civil service first. We must demand it, daily, until we get it as we will never get our host to say anything so direct.
Well as he has a low moral character Shirley and is one of those people who like to be liked by the people working with him, then the Health & Safety officer in Downing Street (who are they and how much do they earn to follow H&S rules?), the Senior Management team (did they have a meeting to discuss 1m-2m distance rules, Perspex screens, hand gel stations, any other purchases i.e. tape to ensure compliance of the busy people in that building?), Did the report detail any of that or just concentrate on trying to line Boris up against the wall? HR staff leaders ALL of them in there appear to be ‘Stupid enough’ not to follow the indoor working rules they asked the rest of businesses that were open to follow.
June 18, 2023
The police only went to gatherings where neighbours had shopped neighbours. They were not on the lookout for parties. Unlike parks and dog walks
Anyone who stuck to the rules was a fool.
I’m sorry but Johnson’s behaviour can’t be excused-away by claiming that Civil Servants weren’t specialists or have a (deliberately?) malfunctioning filing system …. although both of those things are correct in other circumstances.
Johnson (plus Handcock, Cummings, Ferguson and no doubt others) knew, or should have known, full well what the Regulations and guidance were.
No MP who voted on the suspension of our Civil and Human Rights has any excuse for breaking the rules they supposedly scrutinised and in the vast majority of cases, supported.
The Civil Service does need fundamental reform. And that’s what Cummings intended doing – until Johnson disposed of him in favour of pandering to the Eco agenda of his latest squeeze. He has no-one to blame but himself.
Agreed, Donna. I would be interested in hearing if ANY civil servants were given fines or reprimands or are all their mistakes the fault of others, just like their then PM?
No MP should have voted to suspend our civil rights. Then they would not have become hypocrites, and would have been more open to sensible policies.
June 18, 2023
Hopefully AGRICOLA! I also believed the whole imprisonment of the population was wrong and and therefore ignored it all. Thank goodness I refused the jab as well, people of my age group ( late 70,s) are now suffering from incurable infections as their immune systems are destroyed.
Then Reform UK can destroy the BLOB as well!
I do hope they are true, honest and have the guts to keep their word
David… left hand not knowing what the right is doing comes to mind ie. too many of them?
Plus, it all begs the question, why the dickens did we need the rules of lockdowns in the first place? It would have caused a lot less hassle in so many ways, if people had been allowed to use their own discretion!
Also, Martin Daubney said that several journalists informed him that on the daily PM update, had the camera been turned 180* – it would have shown up dozens of staff – in a huddle, unmasked. More proof that government wasn’t unduly worried by Covid.
Not everyone remembers the history of mask wearing during the pandemic. To begin with, the Chinese had bought up the whole world’s supplies and we couldn’t get them. Nor could the Americans or the Turks who made them. [German doctors and dentists, who went on practising throughout the pandemic, had to supply their own PPE.]
Whitty told us masks were not suitable for the public to use, for obvious reasons of hygiene. Drakeford seems to have taken this to heart because in the summer of 2020 in Wales they still weren’t wearing masks, even when they were available. England had been gradually eased into them, first on the ground that it would make people feel safer to go out and about. Then they became more quasi obligatory, in trains and buses, and in hosptitals and doctors’ surgeries, though not, as I remember, legally enforced. Drakeford, meanwhile, only finally put his population into masks when they eased up in England, to enforce a difference. You can see how they became so political in America.
PS you may remember the then PM did not for a while wear a mask except in hospitals. One of the sinister “nudge unit” has since boasted about how they got him into one. Chilling.
And there was no reason to be.
It was the population and the media who were scared of Covid. Government just gave them what they wanted.
And didn’t the middle classes just lap it up
Truth is everyone’s most faithful friend.
Disreputable slugs who try to break that loyalty leave a shining path to expose the origin of their treachery.
June 18, 2023
Whilst I do not disagree with the fact above, I do disagree that it should be so. Civil Serpents need to know that, they too must be held account and made responsible for their mistakes. If this were to happen I am sure we would get a better service. Just saying.
No one really cares about whether or not some silly rules were broken. Sir Keir Starmer MP broke the rules if I remember correctly and I am sure a good few others too. But it is not the breaking of said rules by the people who created them in the first place that gets my ire, but the creation of them and the events leading up to them for, if both the government and parliament had their jobs and scrutinized all the relevant information, and had government not used the powers of the State (the army spying on its own citizens and colluding with social media to shutdown legitimate websites and silence opposition to lockdowns and the jab) to impose draconian measures on its own people. Measure that, if I remember, appeared miraculously out of thin air.
This ‘displacement activity’ that we are seeing will not wash. Certainly not with me. We had, for a brief moment in time, to live an experience only those living behind the Iron Curtain and Nazi Germany would recognize. Armed Police at train stations. Neighbours being encouraged to inform on others. The wearing of with either badges or masks, reminiscent of Jews and yellow Stars of David. The gleeful banging of posts and pans every Thursday evening. To me the whole world seem to have gone totally mad.
This isn’t about a bit of cake. This is about what we became. You, parliament, put us in the hands of a latter day Nero on an ego trip and simply walked away. You should have gotten rid of the monster there and then, not after it has wrecked havoc on our lives. The fact that you are only doing it now is because you all want to distance yourselves from it all.
A plague on all your houses.
Correct, it was never about cake; Al Capone wasn’t convicted of murder or mobster activity but tax fraud.
However, it is now beyond comprehension why so many still want Bunter back, with his now known defects and general incompetency for the job.
PW, I think it speaks volumes about the general intelligence and knowledge of the electorate, the people who will be voting at the next general election.
We are probably going to get useless Labour and Lib/Dem, so perhaps we will get PR and maybe a closer association with the EU. Maybe we will get free movement back. England as a country is finished.
I don’t think Euostar comes inside your 15 minute limit. Flying will be for the new Chancellor as she heads to the IMF begging for a loan.
The TV watching Electorate want a no-brain engagement, just slapstick. And they got it.
It is not so much that they want him back as that they are acutely aware of a very great and continuing injustice being done, not just to him but to the electorate, and by a tiny number of people who should not be allowed to get away with it but probably will.
I can’t work out why the “relevant officials” didn’t inform JR that there were even more relevant ones who remained unasked.
I am in no doubt that the civil servants who organized (some) of the parties knew that they were breaking the rules, but correctly assumed that the virus was unaware of the time, and if it had not infected them during working hours probably would not infect them an hour later.
No Prime Minister who announces variants of ‘rules’ enforced as ‘laws’ should require a junior civil servant to interpret the rule for him. ‘No more than 4’ is pretty simple to understand. ‘6 feet apart’ even Imperial College should comprehend.
Boris Johnson lied in his teeth. Repeatedly. He ignored his own ‘rules’ and imposed horrors on the rest of us. He deserves to be cast into oblivion – what is that these days? The House of ‘Lords’?
Lockdown Sceptics have a link to Th Sun newspaper of a civil service party where people were dancing and behaving like one does at a party. But one can be heard saying that they were breaking the rules a bit, and they hoped they weren’t being filmed!
Again, I repeat. These draconian rules should never have been put in place!
I wonder if the officials you mention, Sir John, not merely ‘thought’ they were acting within the rules, but consulted their legal colleagues to check that such gatherings were permitted. If they did, is the response on record?
One for the Covid Enquiry, perhaps?
Not for the inquiry – they are limiting evidence and witnesses, presumably preparatory to going to a DIY store for a large bucket of whitewash. Anyway, by the time it gets around to reporting and wasting millions of pounds, most of those involved will be long gone. Who really expects the report to come out on time? – it will overrun by years and then be sat on by ministers to ‘consider’ its findings. I’ll probably never hear the results in my lifetime, such is the way these things always go.
Apropos your tweet on blackouts this winter. Russia is currently honouring its contract and pumping gas via Ukraine to the EU. But the contract expires before winter and on that day it is expected that Russia will supply ‘friendly’ countries clamouring for its natural resources leaving the whole of Europe, including the U.K. dependent on being the ‘Saudi Arabia of windpower’ (now was that a lie Sir John, or is Boris Johnston a dunce?)
The Pentagon is pointing out that NATO is our of ammunition and armaments and has broken all its erstwhile supply lines. It wonders how it will defeat China and Russia. I wonder if the wind will power these armaments factories the neo-cons assume will deliver so that they can continue to worship Ares.
You can monitor the flows on EUstream at the ENTSOG transparency website.
https://transparency.entsog.eu/#/points/data?points=sk-tso-0001itp-00168exit%2Cat-tso-0001itp-00062entry%2Cat-tso-0003itp-00037entry%2Cat-tso-0001itp-00162entry&to=2023-06-24
They are well down on levels from last year, but the flow continues. Russian LNG also continues to be shipped into Europe in considerable volumes with Spain, Belgium, France the Netherlands and Portugal being ongoing customers. The EU is beginning discussions on whether it can reduce these imports. In practice it looks difficult. The Russians have additional capacity coming onstream soon. With the Arctic route having been heavily iced they really need European markets.
I imagined that boozy lunches in Downing Street were just the norm…going right back to the “beer and sandwiches” era when we had a proper Labour Party. Later it was maybe hampers of champers?
Surely all this sound and fury about Boris is just obfuscation, smoke and mirrors while the inquiry into covid response is whitewashed?
All that the parties prove beyond any doubt is that those partying weren’t scared.
Well, nor was I but then successive, childishly naive govt.s just aren’t very good liars.
The truly scary thing is WHY? Why did they do that to us?
Cuibono
A whitewash it will be. Perhaps Sir John will address the very important issues not being discussed in future posts. Like excess deaths and ‘vaccines’ that cause net harm.
We definitely need someone to address those issues. ( But look what happened to the MP who did!)
JR allows us to discuss them ( we can’t know all of what he deletes obviously).
Building Back Better first requires complete destruction of what went before.
June 18, 2023
I have long considered that we are seeing communism ( or whatever one wishes to call it) imposed before our very eyes.
But again…why on earth would anyone want to do that?
The Mirror Headline this morning ‘ First ever Partygate video revealed as Tories drink, dance and laugh at Covid rules’.
If Tories and civil servants think this is the definition of a ‘work event’ no wonder state sector productivity is not registering.
Boris Johnson lied in his teeth. Here is the proof.
But we need to ask why the Mirror is so keen to revel in all this unremarkable stuff.
( When they should be raging about our loss of liberty and prosperity at globalist hands).
Remember the 80 seat majority.
It is not unremarkable for a PM to fail to observe his own ‘laws’. Indeed there was a time when all lawmakers were required to break no laws at all. The ‘pandemic’ was used as a cover by Remainer Johnson for not Getting Brexit Done. The 80 seat majority was to ‘get Brexit done’ and was not a popularity poll won by Johnson.
Lynn, was Boris at the ‘first ever partygate video’? Did someone write to him about it? I wasn’t aware of that if they did. And then are you saying he went on and lied about being aware of that boozy dancing proper party video?
There are many party gate videos. Johnson is in a few that I have seen. He said, when challenged, that ‘he thought it was a work-event’. There is a very funny video commenting on that which starts with a clip from a film of bands, waiters, champagne tubs and strippers marching into a high-rise office with the workers dancing on their desks – it then cuts to Johnson at the Despatch Box stating that ‘he thought it was a work event’. You need to recall that Johnson said getting people back into the office after the lockdowns would be easy ‘because they would come for the sex’.
And they sang and they danced
as they walked down by the billabong
Who’ll come a waltzing Matilda with me
This was not in Downing St or Whitehall and has already been disciplined. Bailey is already not allowed to stand for Mayor though he nearly won last time and would have done with a bit of help from the Conservative Party who wrote him off. First things first.
Meanwhile, are we going to see repeated photographs of the Starmer gathering? Or will editors say that has all been dealt with?
Two attendees have recently been given ‘honours’. An accurate commentary of the Honours system.
Starmer did not unilaterally lockdown. Johnson did. Whether Starmer would have done so or worse is irrelevant. Johnson was PM Starmer is nothing.
Except the Mirror video is not of a “partygate” event, it is of a Conservative event related to the mayor for London campaign, it wasn’t at No 10 and didn’t involve Johnson, any member of the government, any MP or any civil servant, so why are you calling it “proof” ?
June 18, 2023
The general drift of the civil service is always going to be agnostic to business or anti-business. Were civil servants pro-business and entrepreneurialism, that’s where they’d be. Their reason for getting out of bed every day, when they do, is to control over reach whilst somehow preserving just enough of what’s left to tax and pay their salary. This ties in very closely with Starmerism. Business will work within extremely tight confines as to what can/can’t be sold, where it can be sold, who can be employed, which fuel can be used, which data held, which hours worked, minimum salary levels, maximum salary levels by taxing, caps on gains made by taxing.
Many have given up under the Labour lite of the past 13 years. Many more will follow, and perhaps that’s what is needed to reach rock bottom.
Hard to justify innocence or even ignorance when a video emerges and someone can clearly be heard saying “As long as we don’t stream that we’re like, bending the rules” on the very day that the rest of us were forced towards and into even more severe restrictions.
“The employment of a lot of officials with a general education not relevant to the specialist area they are handling, coupled with rapid changes of job and personnel drives officials when drafting for Ministers to ambiguity, vagueness or generality away from specific, data driven replies.” The same applies to every single minister of the current and recent governments who all drift along “with a general education not relevant to the specialist area they are handling”. Is that not why this country of ours is sinking faster than the Titanic? It is our country that you are all forcing into the mire of destruction. It’s not YOUR country. I despair of you all.
Reply The Central Office video was not an event organised by or attended by the Prime Minister.
You guys are bunched toast up the creek deluded if you are still backing that oven ready loser.
Blazes I’m just trying to ensure he isn’t the only one lying on the floor with rocks on his chest.
If he was such a loser, he’d have lost his seat so what would the problem be, instead of wasting all this time and energy and money? They were just not confident the public wouldn’t oust the Tories with him in charge because if they were why on earth would the opposition be working so hard to not only get rid of him but crush him.
I will cut to your penultimate paragraph and ask one question. Should, the senior officials and middle ranking officials who attended the booze and smooze events at No 10, have been in front of the Parliamentry holier than thou committee as well as Boris. Who sanctions and penalises the scribes. If said scribes by their actions sanctioned organised and attended these events, isn’t it excusable for Boris to believe that they were within the spirit of the rules. I could argue the merits and demerits of Boris’s tenure at No 10, but nothing he did merited the pre-judged inquisition he faced. In a crunch situation they are the very last people I would want on my side. Sanctimonious executioners comes to mind.
A last point, is it not long overdue that the recruiting of scribes came from a much wider base reflecting the commercial and industrial base of the country with secondments in both directions. The blatant errors and fallout due to incompetence in the BoE and Treasury should be raising red flags in political government even as they sit in Gods waiting room.
June 18, 2023
Didn’t the more junior Civil Service staff who organised and attended, and invited others, ever watch the TV broadcast ‘rules’ of behaviour the PM and top medical heads insisted on what was required? If Senior CS people knew what was taking place, didn’t they insist on clarification of the detail of the proposed ‘meetings, gatherings, parties?’
08.28
June 18, 2023
Home Office – 15 June 2023
Illegal Immigrants – 172
Boats – 3
And so it churns on.
Ceaselessly and senselessly….
Or is there method in the madness?
Look over there, nothing to see here.
Did you see Glen that the Britannia Hotel group are having their most profitable couple of years ever housing immigrants, I wonder if they have to provide the meals as they would hotel guests paying the rates we are for their rooms? Are the hotel guests having to clean their own rooms or do the hotels clean them, if the guests clean their own rules why didn’t the government ask for a lower price per night, some hotels in Glasgow charge you more if you want your room cleaning every day on three and four day stays.
UK Gov figures just in ( Sun a.m. ) for Fri & Sat 16 and 17 Jun : Friday 486 / 10 boats and yesterday 374 / 7 boats
That is Total 2529 / 50 boats in the last 8 days – 10/6 to 17/6 inclusive.
Just keep those barges and cruise liners coming Dear Rishi !
As soon as they set foot in the UK they start costing us heaps on money, whether refugees or not. Much better to prevent illegals from landing in the UK and take them elsewhere. Australia managed, why can’t we?
June 18, 2023
I wonder how many students are departing through Heathrow after their courses or extensions of stay end.
JR: “The issue over whether the former PM misled the House over gatherings in Downing Street raises important issues about the interplay of officials and Ministers.”
Are you trying to say, the liar ( for now it is officially recorded, he is such ) Boris Johnson, took civil service written answers that the event he which he personally attended, wasn’t really a party, or a gathering of more than four close family members. Or to use the infantile terminology at the time ( four people in your ‘bubble’ ), so he isn’t really a liar, because he was just reading out the text prepared for him by his civil servants ? Is that what you are trying to say ?
Because if so, that’s just too pathetic.
Finally, given that Mr Johnson is now; officially a liar, no longer an MP, and in no way representing the UK government, can you have him stop gallivanting around the world, making rash and ill advised statements about the UK and it’s international behaviour.
The sort of statements that, after all, we have a diplomatic corp, paid to deliver.
I notice, the liar ( for it is now officially so, ) has just been popped into a nice plush number getting paid on a newspaper – hopefully when he starts vomiting his self justifications through that organ, the circulation will drop through the floor.
https://www.cps.gov.uk/legal-guidance/coronavirus-national-restrictions-movement-gatherings-and-businesses-no4-regs
Regulation 11 exemptions on gatherings.
Note that these are the only exceptions permitted. They include:
*all the people in the gathering are part of the same household or are members or two households which are linked households in relation to each other as defined in R. 12
*gatherings reasonably necessary for certain stated purposes. These include, work, education, training, emergency assistance, providing care to a vulnerable person and moving house.
My friends and I needed to get together regularly to discuss a venture we were considering. Ultimately it proved unfeasible so we did not go ahead after lockdown ended, but we did need to meet once a week to discuss it prior to that.
All that is left now is for the parliamentary Conservative Party to finally stab Boris by not supporting him over this witch hut and incredibly biased committee. They should all vote against the committee and show real democratic support. It was so biased that I thought the Boris despising Chair would have been better dressed as the grim reaper.
This piece demonstrates in greater detail that Boris was, indeed stitched up.
The Sue Grade report damned him and ultimately led to his loss of office and of his basic job as an MP.
Yet we now find from the Sunday Times today that, as many of us suspected, Ms Gray is not the innocent civil servant we were assured she was, but herself broke the civil service and ministerial code over her negotiations with Labour to work for Starmer!
There are also serious questions for Starmer and Labour over who lied to whom over the appointment process.
This all adds to the suspicion that not just one Conservative PM, Liz Truss, but two have been deprived of office by concerted action by a combination of the Civil Service, the Treasury, the media, especially the BBC, and mostly Remainer MPs. What happened to Ms Truss was certainly an organised coup to ensure a sound Treasury man took over at the helm. Has the same been done to Boris?
One can be quite certain, if the Gray issue was another conservative scandal, it would have been the lead on the BBC news today. But there was not even a mention.
Sue Gray sent for the police didn’t she? An extraordinary thing for her to do. She was being legally advised at the time by a then QC who was a Labour Party activist.
June 18, 2023
Liam Halligan today:
“The uncomfortable truth is that Andrew Bailey doesn’t control our inflation – Putin does.”
“The Bank of England deserves criticism. But food and energy prices are geopolitical.”
Reply Not so Chinese inflation is 0.2% though they import a lot of food and energy
https://www.disruptionbanking.com/2023/04/11/why-is-inflation-in-china-so-low/
“Why is inflation in China so low?”
“One of the major drivers of inflation in the West has been energy prices … Beijing, which has maintained close relations with Moscow, has secured access to cheaper energy from Russia – which is happy to sell at a discount given the commodity is sanctioned elsewhere … China has also bought plenty of cheap oil from Iran, which has also been sanctioned by the US and other Western countries … ”
So because we are on opposite sides we have more expensive energy while china is getting it cheaper.
Also: “… for many commodities, China is largely self-sufficient.”
Of course if Russia stopped supplying oil and gas to Europe via India and Turkey, they could unilaterally put prices up. The BOE don’t know the difference between high prices and inflation, so they will point the finger.
It would appear then, that the civil service code of conduct needs scrutiny. To ensure that there responsibility of fact checking lies firmly at their feet. Any misleading or blatant misinformation should be a stackable offense. Currently a civil servant can basically get a Minister removed from office. By providing misinformation as truth. That is not democracy.
There’s not a lot to say in answer to these comments, apart from ‘why are civil servants allowed so much leeway, when they clearly abuse their powers at every opportunity?’
How many officials should be sacked? Can’t write about that, too risky. Nothing we change while this kind of talk only goes on and attempt at self defence.
We, the people who are despised as unimportant and without power, will see no benefit until we have some MPs with courage. We need many who will go beyond debate only.
Clearly there is a miss step, between the will of the people(democracy/electorate) and what the Bureaucrats wish.
It is time to politicises the running of the State. The senior department managers need to be appointed, or even reappointed by the incoming elected Government. Each term fixed to that of Parliament. For instance the perceived Socialist ‘Blob’ appear to want to mirror the bad habits we have seen in the EU Commission, as it is the self appointed, unelected, unaccountable Bureaucrats that get to tell/order the elected representative what they must do. In the UK it has moved on from ‘advising’ ministers to telling them, this then appears to be enforced with the caveat/threat of ‘or else’, in most cases that means something will get leaked and the briefing against those that support democracy will be undermined.
What we are fighting for here is the right to live in a democracy
It doesn’t matter to most of us whether the former PM mislead the House. Sir John you have summed up in recent days why that sort of pantomime floats over our heads. Parliament as you have indicated is a house of lies, intentional or otherwise that can get rectified when people are not listening. Parliament is a house of petty snipping, political backstabbing and so on. In is not a seat of democracy, they fight democracy not reinforce it.
What parliament is ‘not’ nowadays is a legislative house, they refuse to make, amend or repeal laws for the citizens of the UK. What parliament does ‘not’ do is hold the excitative to account, that is left to the Left leaning ‘Blob’
The former PM, I don’t think any one saw him as a serious leader, more a bumbling buffoon, a chancer that thought he could talk rather than do. What he did do was fail on the election promise of getting Brexit done, he created a race to NetZero with the creation of punishment and controlling the UK people. NetZero is an aim the no other Country in the world is thinking about above their own economy, everyone but a bumbling buffoon knows that big projects need big money, money has to be earned, strong economies are the only thing that create money. Punishing the electorate with high taxes, levies on energy and so on – is not ‘management’ of a Country, it destruction. Some will already have forgotten that today’s woes come from the BJ Collective Cabinet that is still in place. Removing a PM while leaving his people in place changes nothing – so we still get destruction.
Ian, I saw him as a PR man, a sales man. A media star. An ideas man, a dreamer. His deputy and senior advisor should have been someone to keep him in line and have his back. We have a burgeoning civil service and tonnes of lawyers on board to write up the rules. They overblew everything up. They padded it out. Whenever Boris tried to fight back and said can’t we keep the kids in schools until the Easter break etc. Even Macron got involved and threatened us close or else.
In lots of businesses the risk and H&S manager isn’t the CEO or Sales Director often different personality types. No.10 should be led by a team with the front man (the sales man) not expected to handle ten jobs by himself.
Ian B
Well said.
I never agreed with lockdowns but abided by the decision and followed the rules. The elites never seemed to follow the same rules. Look at the COP gathering in Glasgow where attendees didn’t have to be vaccinated. Look at the gatherings of world leaders where they wore masks for the photo ops but then promptly removed them. Look at the BBQ parties on the beach in Cornwall. All this told me that those in charge never feared the virus and it was hyped up to bring in draconian measures to control us. Now we see our Government ceding sovereignty for health decisions to the corrupt WHO and Net Zero compliance to the UN. The whole lot of you are an utter disgrace and why anyone continues to vote for the main parties is a mystery to me but as you have given away the power to make any independent meaningful decisions for our country, what’s the point in having a House of Commons?
Well said Christine, what is the point of having a House of Commons or the fools who think they are Lords
I wouldn’t go that far but I do believe that many MPs are finding direct accountability to the electorate very trying after decades of easily taking direction from the EU. Delegating upwards to WHO or the UN doesn’t come with the glamours, benefits and baubles of the EU gravy train. So it is much less appealing. Nevertheless Remainer types do like to be in step with their colleagues internationally.
Let’s be clear the issue isn’t the occasional oversight, anyone can make an honest mistake. The problem is the wholesale lies and rubbish that we have been getting from the government over the last few years. I no longer trust the government or any of its agencies.
There should be a root and branch reform and a good place to start would be to examine the use of the term ‘Safe & Effective’.
As someone who ran a professional international organisation for many years I knew the importance of control and communication if standards and objectives were to be achieved and maintained . Continuity of this depended entirely on effective delegation to individuals who knew the rules and had the necessary respect with the team they led . Frequency of contact I had with subordinate management was key . Clearly this has not been the case in Downing Street . The size of the Civil Service is an additional problem but the same discipline must apply .
Let’s face it. The rules were a sham, to shore up the rediculous, no, dangerous notion that all our lives were in peril from a respiratory virus when it was mostly us old folk that were susceptible. Now the truth is oozing its way out like lava from a volcano and will be spectacular when it blows.
I feel for all those little people who were bullied, oppressed and had their freedoms trampled on by our government, scientists, media and zealous police. Ridiculous fines were imposed and some were even imprisoned.
Now that we have all seen how bad was the behaviour of most in government and the cs I look forward to seeing the culprits in court. I would like to see retribution. Forgiveness is for God to grant, if any of them get there.
The problem we now have is that you, SJ, from the Private Sector, have had the experience, knowledge and expertise required to run a particular government department whereas too many of today’s ministers have not.
So they have little choice but rely upon those in the back offices to provide answers and make policy. Despite the fact that they too have little or no private sector experience so essential when attempting to address the numerous problems of the Private Sector itself.
Especially when it is the Private Sector that drives our economy. A fact that passes by the current leadership it seems. Never mind bringing Mr Johnson back, I believe the Tory Party should recall Liz Truss to try and get us back on course. Who else is there though?
Who is SJ?
Simon Case was in charge of all the civil servants who organised and attended (and were fined for ?) these multiple parties and he attended some himself but it seems there is no question of him losing his job too. Why ? Of course as with Andrew Bailey it is the government’s own fault for selecting them for jobs they were not capable of doing competently.
The laws against homosexuality have since been shown to have been unhelpful and incorrect, annesties have been given.
The Covid restrictions should be similarly removed from history with amnesties handed out and fines repaid.
The laws were worthless and unnecessary, this constant harping over who broke them us tiresome.
The inquiry should focus on the lack of preparation and how to be prepared for the next one. I am not interested in hearing individuals’ experiences.
You presume to know the answer on lockdowns. That you may not but remain so convinced you do is why an enquiry is necessary.
The *real* point about all this, of course, is that ministers’ and civil servants’ behaviour clearly shows that there was no danger whatsoever from socialising, and that they knew full well ‘the deadly virus’ was nowhere near as deadly as they kept telling us it was.
“The employment of a lot of officials with a general education not relevant to the specialist area they are handling,”
This is particularly true in the departments concerned with energy, BEIS & DES&NZ, where not only do the Ministers have no knowledge of the subject neither do the Permanent Secretaries or senior staff.
Not one of the senior staff who represented the Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy at a HoC Public Accounts Committee evidence session on Net Zero was an engineer. Degrees in PPE, Modern History and “drafted in from social services” is deemed the right qualifications. Even the MP recently selected to review the Net Zero Strategy was a graduate of modern history.
As Kate Bingham pointed out in her Romanes lecture :
“The country will face unsurmountable challenges because of a notable lack of scientific, industrial, commercial and manufacturing skills both amongst Civil servants and politicians.”
We’re in our current mess because our membership of the EU has led to our MPs becoming lazy and ignorant of their briefs and only too happy to hand over power to bureaucrats in the form of Civil Servants, quangos, regulators and all manner of NGOs and institutions, as they do in the EU.
Consequently we find that these unelected and un-removable bureaucrats now running the country to be demonstrating the truth of Robert Conquest’s second and third laws of politics.
Unfortunately they would also be demonstrating the first law except they often know nothing about their subject.
Within our school education system there appears a complete lack of undestanding of what biological sex was and currently is. There has been no great scientific discovery suggesting it is anything other than male and female, accepting in the case of some fauna that an hermaphrodite can exist as an aboration or a norm.
Question, how can a school teacher following the class textbook on the subject, because he was an historian not a biologist and standing in for a lack of biologists, have to answer to an inquisition of jobsworths who believe contrary to biological fact that there is a myriad of variations within the bounds of male and female in human form. Preaching such arrant nonesense to pubescent children of either sex can be very damaging.
Our minister, Gillian Keegan, presumed female, should make it absolutely clear to her ministry staff and then every head teacher and teacher in the UK that this idiocy should end as of Monday 19th June 2023, and that anyone wishing to preach anything other than biologucal fact to children, should leave the profession and espouse their theories at Speakers Corner, should they so desire.
I voted for Boris Johnson because I wanted Brexit done. With an 80-seat majority, many people felt the same. I knew he was weak, as he showed in the negotiations with the EU, & before that as Mayor of London. So I was disappointed by the lack of determination to get Brexit done properly. I think the Partygate inquiry is a stitch-up, but the last thing we want is Boris Johnson back as PM. He lacks the discipline necessary to0 do the job. In yesterday’s & today’s diary, you underestimate the importance of Honesty to the voters. We don’t expect perfect MPs, but we do expect honest ones. The lack of honesty over the last 25 or so years has caused a lack of respect for our MPs. Net Zero is the latest example of their casual attitude to the truth & our money. The least we should expect is for MPs to do their homework before making very expensive decisions, but they have not done so. Research any so-called Global Warming or Climate Change event & you will find it has happened many times over the last 100, 200, 500 years. Why do our MPs do no research or question the nonsense in the media, especially the BBC.