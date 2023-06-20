Wokingham Choral Society concert

On Saturday I attended the Wokingham Choral Society’s concert in the newly refurbished All Saints Church.
The Society put on an excellent programme of Opera arias and well known songs from musicals. It was a most enjoyable entertainment. I would like to thank all involved. The Church offers a great space for events with its new floor and extra door out onto the Churchyard.
1 Comment
June 20, 2023
Splendid. Churches are a focal point of goodness. Activities and events such as these add fine qualities to harmonious neighbourhoods.