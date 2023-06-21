My visit to Bexprt in Winnersh

On Friday 16th June I visited Bexprt in Winnersh to learn about the business and meet founder and CEO Mo Hamdy, Chief Marketing Officer Gwen Edwards and Mahmoud El Zayet, Head of Department, Cloud Consultancy and Training. I was delighted to congratulate them on The Department for International Trade’s “Made in the UK, Sold to the World” Award for Digital Exports which the company received last month.

Bexprt is a fast growing small business with a large export customer base, providing specialist consultancy and ICT professional services to clients seeking technology-driven business transformation. It is partnering with Amazon Web services to help people use the Cloud system for external storage of data. There are opportunities for businesses to contract their data storage and processing to an external supplier using powerful computers in specialist warehouses with high levels of cyber security and service.

The company is positive about the opportunities for Artificial Intelligence as faster searches, machine learning and new language models enhance computer services. We are moving to a world where people can have an AI assistant to provide data, commentary and assistance by speed reading and repeating materials available through big data storage. I wish Bexprt every success as it grows its way to greater success, offering interesting services to local and international businesses.

With Founder and CEO Mo Hamdy