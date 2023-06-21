Regulating Artificial Intelligence

I have great news for the government. All the bad things that Artificial intelligence could bring are already crimes. They can be prevented or prosecuted just as their less technically sophisticated versions can be. Theft or fraud by a computer programme is theft or fraud by the person who set the computer up to it. Misrepresentation or libel of an individual is every bit as much a crime if nominally done by a computer, where a person will remain the criminal for putting the computer up to it.
Artificial Intelligence will be a series of crucial breakthroughs in computing power. It has been in development for a decade or more. First a computer programme could beat a Grand Master at Chess. More recently a computer won at GO against a great player in this more complex of games. Computers can now take instructions in English and convert them into computer software or into extensive and rapid searches of vast data banks as they seek to provide a good reply at lightning speed. Many more people will come to have an assistant with access to great data, capable of sifting, searching and selecting from it to help the human boss. The UK should indeed try to create the conditions where we can play host to many companies pioneering these exciting developments.
This is where the Retained EU laws Bill has a crucial role to play. This allows the UK to return to common law, where anything is permitted unless the common law says it is prohibited. The EU Code Napoleonic model needs the law to specify what you are allowed to do. This is far less flexible and can badly impede innovation. It is difficult to know exactly what AI will be able to achieve or how it will achieve it in the next few years. Applying the common law to prevent crimes and abuse but not laying down in advance what is permitted is the best approach. The US which is the outstanding world leader in AI, the Cloud, social media and software uses a common law system which helps build its advantage over the EU and other code based legal systems. One of the things that most worried me when I was the UK’s Single market Minister was the way the EU produced much detailed product and process regulation which specified a way of doing thigs leaving other ways and innovative ways outside the permitted law. It is a system designed to defend existing large companies against competitive challenge, leading to slower growth and ageing activity compared to the more dynamic USA. The EU has no Microsofts, Alphabets, Apples or Amazons of its own as a result.
June 21, 2023
There are tides in the affairs of men and certainly “Artificial Intelligence will be a series of crucial breakthroughs in computing power” yet as I saw posted somewhere this is not the future that was envisaged, with computers writing poetry and playing games and people doing menial jobs for minimum wage.
Your colleague Kemi’s record shows she will not be up to freeing us from the dead hand of Evil Empire regulation though, will she?
June 21, 2023
This was the main reason I believed that the UK should Leave the EU. We are simply a square peg trying to fit into a round hole. Of course the Napoleonic Code is a boon to government and CS’s as it means that, you have to have the right paperwork for either this or that and, as a consequence, this comes at a price. It also, as our kind host alludes to, allows big business to game the market and create rules and regulations that stifle competition leading to cartels and high prices for consumers.
Away from the EU I always believed that this country would indeed flourish prosper. Sadly, due to the disgusting behaviour of both our government and members of Parliament, BREXIT has been hobbled and fulfilled the wish of the ex-German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to stop the UK and BREXIT from being a success.
I often look back and wonder what was the point of our forebears fighting two World Wars ?