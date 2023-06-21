Written Answers from the Department for Transport – speed limits

The number of speeding offences has shot up as a result of introducing numerous 20 mph zones. Whilst it is most important that people do not drive fast in busy areas where there is a danger of children or adults stepping off pavements or otherwise coming into conflict with vehicles, the comprehensive and extensive use of these zones at all times of the day and night is unnecessarily restrictive, impeding deliveries, people getting to work and other essential journeys.
The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (189129):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what data his Department holds on the number of 20 mph speed limit zones in effect in England as of 13 June 2023. (189129)
Tabled on: 13 June 2023
Answer:
Mr Richard Holden:
Local authorities have the power to set 20mph zones (which have traffic calming) and 20mph limits (which rely on signage).
No central record is kept of the number or length of 20mph zones and limits in England.
The answer was submitted on 19 Jun 2023 at 15:46.
2 Comments
June 21, 2023
Another case of “No central record is kept…””. So there are records, that could be gathered to answer your question but the Transport Department does not care to find out.
I recall in the past the NHS had no central record of how many intensive care beds it had (perhaps it still does not) but it conforms to a pattern, that those able to see the picture overall do not care to look. They do not manage, they just preside.
June 21, 2023
You are right in what you say about these speed limits. When I lived in Scotland there was a town with such a limit and it was a right pain. I can remember numerous times early morning or after 6pm when I may have only met a couple of other cars and saw barely any pedestrians but was expected to drive at 20. Its yet another inconvenience to the driver. While on the subject of transport. My elderly neighbour had to wait 2 hours for a bus as hers didn’t turn up for lack of a driver. It’s a regular occurrence apparently. People that expect us all to use public transport need to use it in rural areas. It’s totally unreliable where we are.