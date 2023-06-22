Too much inflation

Prices rise when too much money chases too few goods and services. As economists would say, when potential demand outstrips supply, prices rise.
The Bank of England has presided over a big expansion of the amount of money and credit available from March 2020 to 2022. There have been supply shortages of energy, food and much else, with a rush to import. We import LNG gas instead of producing more of our own, losing tax revenue and causing more CO2 worldwide as a result. We import too much food, giving grants to farmers not to grow more instead of boosting our home output. We make it difficult to produce steel, make ceramics and stay in other high energy using businesses, only to import the products we need with more CO 2 produced by the foreign factories as a result.
The government needs to take action to get inflation down. Short term measures include taking VAT off fuel, and raising the VAT threshold for small business to allow them to expand more quickly. Longer term measures must entail regulatory and tax changes to make and grow more at home, and to produce more domestic energy. Lifting the IR 35 tax on the self employed could regain some of the lost 700,000 self employed of recent years. They will serve us well and generate more taxes of other kinds as a result.
The UK has too few producers. Now is a good time to flex rules and lower tax rates to free the makers and service providers to do more. Government must help get prices down. The Bank must be careful not to lurch from far too much money and credit to too little.
All excellent suggestions, Sir John. Why doesn’t the Government do them? Underlying all of it is that the Government, the bank or other state institutions don’t know what to do or do the wrong thing. These are the root causes so the real question is how to correct poor government. It comes back, yet again for the umpteenth time, that there is no philosophy of conservative government uniting the Conservative Party. There is a philosophical and therefore also a policy vacuum at its core. The Party doesn’t need an away day to work out some headline grabbing but half baked initiatives as it did with Sunak. It needs a weekend of quiet reflection and thinking.
To answer your question. For them to do so would mean that both Liz Truss MP and Kwasi Kwaterang MP were indeed correct and, there was no need for a coup.
It was never about what Liz Truss and the government she led got right or wrong, it was about a bunch of self entitled MP’s having their way over the membership and the putting themselves above the needs of the nation.
Spoilt little brats come to mind.
Every Conservative Association must be free to select whomsoever it considers to be the best candidate to represent them without input from Central Office. Why should the political machine dictate who sits in Parliament?
Christopher Gill tells of going to see the Party Chairman in Central Office having been selected by Ludlow Constituency, where he lived and had a business, and where he was well known, to INTRODUCE himself!
The Chairman at that time was Norman Tebbit, that great man said ‘Welcome, what am you do’ and Gill said ‘I’m a butcher.’ Tebbit grinned and asserted that ‘they needed a butcher’.
Gill was an exemplary, free thinking, un-corruptible Conservative.
There are as many fish in the sea as ever came out – we just need to REFUSE the Candidates list, increasing the quality of MPs inevitably leads to high quality Government.
It’s in our hands – stop wringing them and get a spine!
Good morning.
Yes, Sir John we all know, but it is too late mate.
Leaving the rights and wrongs of IR35 to one side, here is a true story which supports our kind hosts statement above.
Someone I know worked through as a Personal Service Contractor. Before the new IR35 rules came in, he use to stop near his local train station and buy a coffee and a pastry from a little Eastern European lady who ran a small shop nearby. He put this on expenses – yes it isn’t just you politicians who do it you know 😉
Post IR35 rules he was offered a permanent position which meant that he had to make economies as he did not have as much disposable cash. So he no longer bought a coffee and a pastry and that Eastern European lady who came here and set up her business no longer gets his patronage. She has lost money with which to support her business. Her suppliers have lost money which supports their business. And so on.
No here is the thing. Now the Inland Revenue get their full amount of tax which makes them happy but . . . ! Once they get that money, according to agricola (sorry if it wasn’t you mate) of this parish, the money is then destroyed and is therefore no more. That is it – it’s gone !!
But what if say he had not gone permanent and remained contract ? Well he would have continued as before and the money spent would go to the Eastern European lady who would have spent some on more supplies helping other business and some on wages which I am sure tax, NI and NIC would have been paid. So the Inland Revenue still would have gotten its money, but by a more convoluted route, a route that would have created more jobs, business’s and therefore taxes.
Rumour has it, Sir John that there maybe a vacancy at Number 11. If so, where does one apply ? 😉
Reply You do not apply to be Chancellor. The PM chooses who he wants. There is no sign he is about to sack the Chancellor.
Not one word out of place.
Of course the Govt also need to lift the burden from tax-payers by slashing the size of the State. We need those ‘clock-watchers’ in the productive economy but can’t compete with the Government for their service. This goes for healthy benefits recipients too, they can be made ‘fit’ for a job only when they choose between working-and-eating or sleeping-and-starving.
Another huge saving – £3 billion pa can be achieved by treating all illegal migrants as the Albanians have been treated. They were returned – now 98% fewer are turning up.
No Government like cutting the state – even the non-producing ‘useless-workers’ as Schwarb should call them, because the whole machine screams about ‘Cuts’. The way to avoid this problem for all Governments is to NOT GROW THE STATE, because they get no credit when they do so.