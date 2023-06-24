Too few producers, too few growers and makers

We need a supply side revolution. The Bank is shifting us from too much money chasing too few goods, to too little money chasing too few goods. It does not solve the underlying shortages.
The whole government needs to engage in a policy to curb inflation. An urgent substantial reduction in legal migration is needed to curb demand. It would also help them with their net zero plans. We need less demand for homes, water, food, electricity, transport and the rest from inviting in so many extra people. Put up the minimum pay a lot that someone needs to earn before they qualify for a work visa. Concentrate on inviting in well skilled and entrepreneurial people.
The government needs to tell the Bank to stop selling bonds at huge losses which taxpayers have to pay. This policy is driving up mortgage rates more.
The government needs to speed the implementation of its new policy of licensing more oil and gas output from the North Sea. I am glad I and others have persuaded them so now do it. It brings in lots of tax that otherwise is paid away to a foreign supplier and cuts CO 2 for them.
It needs to shift farm grants away from stopping food production to boosting food growing.
It needs to allow the water companies to get on with new reservoirs and the grid company to speed more capacity.
It should delay the big planned spend on carbon capture and storage. We need less spending and lower taxes, not more costly state disruption of our energy markets.
It should suspend the smart meter roll out to save £1bn a year.
It should impose a freeze on all new external staff appointments in the government employ other than front line workers like nurses, teachers and police.
We need growth and investment in capacity. We need tax cuts paid for by spending reductions and other revenue growth.
June 24, 2023
There is too much misgovernment.
June 24, 2023
Yes, and ALL of it by the Conservatives, in power for over 13 years now
June 24, 2023
pursuing Labour policies for the most part
June 24, 2023
Indeed! Voters are likely to conclude that Socialism is best done by Socialists, or that it’s best just to get rid of this lot…and vote Labour.
The outcome will be disastrous, of course, but it may give the opportunity for a true conservative party to arise…or for this lot to reform (but that is unlikely).
June 24, 2023
No mate! Not all of it- Labour are just as corrupt. We need new blood , people we can trust again. And definitely rid of most of the senior so- called civiil servants as they have got too big for their boots
June 24, 2023
Far too much government and far too many people in parasitic & unproductive jobs these both in government & also in the private sector – in compliance, net zero lunacy…lawyers, HR, Health and Safely, diversity, planning, woke lunacy ever where…
Too few people doing useful jobs and far too many waiving worthless degrees in fairly worthless subjects with £50K of student debt (that often will never be repaid).
June 24, 2023
LL, you are so right in both of your paragraphs.
Compliance and complexity of rules and regs have formed an almost impenetrable Sargasso Sea of binding weed enmeshing the enterprising and productive people of the nation.
The rust-belt NHS is fully enmeshed also. Ask any Doctor, Nurse, Dentist, health provider or ancillary and the CQC will likely be cited for their idiotic and ignorant oversight. Don’t be deluded by the title, Care and Quality are simply not understood by the apparatchiks of this organisation. It’s a convenient foil for equally useless MPs and ministers but it’s now instrumental in the inefficiency of the provision of health care.
June 24, 2023
Good morning.
With the next GE less than 12 months away, do you think the government can do it all in time ?
Nah ! Me neither.
June 24, 2023
Of course not. Even a screeching hand-brake U-turn won’t produce any results by autumn 2024, when the General Election must be held.
But they’ll “promise” to do it all after the General Election, along with tax cuts, if you vote to be CONNED by them again.
Do you want to buy a bridge?
June 24, 2023
+1. No-one’s fooled any more. After 13 years we’ve all had enough of false promises and Tory mismanagement. Most people I talk to “want a change” and for them that means Labour. That’s to say mismanagement under a different colour, probably worse, but hey-ho, if you are in a Bosch-like vision of hell does it matter if the demons use pitchforks or branding irons on you? After 13 years you don’t care any more.
June 24, 2023
Indeed but the only alternative is even worse!
June 24, 2023
Sir John, during the Question Time session Alistair Campbell claimed that Brexit had led to a 10% fall in sterling, which we had not got back, and therefore Brexit had caused inflation.
Firstly I would point out, and not for the first time:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/09/28/why-is-the-bank-of-england-standing-aside-from-global-action-to-stimulate-economies/#comment-1059182
that after rising since March 2013 the trade weighted index of sterling peaked in August 2015 and was already on the way down before we voted in June 2016; and the drop after the referendum was similar in scale to the drop before the referendum; and it was more or less a continuation of the same trend and would probably have behaved in much the same way if we had voted to stay in the EU:
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/boeapps/database/fromshowcolumns.asp?Travel=NIxIRxSUx&FromSeries=1&ToSeries=50&DAT=RNG&FD=1&FM=Jan&FY=2012&TD=31&TM=Dec&TY=2023&FNY=&CSVF=TT&html.x=102&html.y=33&C=IIN&Filter=N
Secondly I would point out that the index is now back to where it was in the summer of 2016.
And thirdly I would point out that while the overall decline in the sterling index from 94 at its peak in 2015 to 82 now will feed through to retail prices the effect will have been diluted and anyway it will have occurred long ago, it would not just be coming through in the past couple of years.
Reply The Bank took the pound down after the result with more QE
June 24, 2023
Sir John suggests we need a Conservative Government, implementing Conservative policies.
What a novel idea. It’ll never catch on with the Blue-Green-Socialists who assumed power, following what was effectively a coup.
June 24, 2023
I’ve been reading old reports of the “Turnip Taliban” disaster under Cameron.
I had NO idea about who was involved and what happened since I didn’t take much notice at the time ( I had a life then and thought our politicians knew what they were about!)
But that really was a fra-far-reaching coup I reckon!
June 24, 2023
Looking at this chart:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/306648/inflation-rate-consumer-price-index-cpi-united-kingdom-uk/
CPI soared from near zero two years ago to over 10% , while sterling now is the same as then; earlier, the decline before and after the referendum was followed by a rise in CPI from near zero to 3%. It is not possible to explain the more recent and much larger rise in CPI and the consequent “cost of living crisis” through a drop in the external value of sterling, whether or not there was a drop connected with Brexit.
I look at Alistair Campbell and I look at Boris Johnson and I see the same careless disregard for the truth.
June 24, 2023
+1 both basically anarchists. When they had ‘power’ they used it disastrously.
June 24, 2023
You got it in one Denis – two people who are strangers to truth!
We need honourable people in Westminster, Labour have non and Conservatives have very few!
June 24, 2023
The Bank is playing politics. Is this acceptable?
June 24, 2023
Sir JR, you often put forward your ideas for boosting the economy. It seems no one in Government is listening.
June 24, 2023
Well apparently the govt. doesn’t want to boost the economy.
It seems to prefer recession.
However, what folk think they will get with Labour absolutely beats me.
It will be all of the same on stilts ( with bells on!).
And punishing the tories will be such a pyrrhic victory
June 24, 2023
The government haven’t the time to do what you ask, they know they are out come the next election. Your prime minister isn’t listening to you and your suggestions which you have raised many times on this site. Your suggestions are reasonable and would solve many problems.
June 24, 2023
Exactly. They seem to be employing a ‘scorched earth’ policy to make it difficult for whatever government we get foisted (I won’t say elected because as usual it will be about 25 percent of electors actually choosing) upon us. This is to me a kind of, if not full blown, treason. WEF seems to rule.
June 24, 2023
Another great manifesto statement there, SJR. But how will it be put to the voters?
June 24, 2023
We’ve been before. It’s talk. I suggest you and Brexit MPs declare war on your leader NOW. We need action today before a Labour government takes power and finishes off the work enacted by your now vile party. All that we have seen in the last three years will be multiplied by ten if Labour achieve power.
I can smell totalitarianism and this nation’s political, bureaucratic and ideological class have embraced it in neo-Marxist form.
I am convinced John thinks contemporary politics hasn’t changed. Wrong, there’s something seriously misaligned in our world and I find that terrifying
Reply To change things I need MP numbers as well as good ideas. You always want me to say and do things which will reduce voting support, not build it for the necessary policy changes.
June 24, 2023
Reply to reply. That’s unfair. Explaining yourself alongside like minded folk, such as you did with Ben Habib on Thursday makes sense. You both came out of that, I think, looking more reasonable than Campbell and the Labour whinger. You can build support by saying things which make sense per se, rather than leaning towards useless people at the top of the Conservatives, and pretending that they have any other intention than front-running Labour.
June 24, 2023
How about activism at local level? ( If it is being done then they are very quiet about it).
Did the Young Conservatives ( they helped get MT in) go woke?
Well-organised ( not like some small parties I have witnessed) and rules-based to get rid of local global terrors.
Like the terrible parking “system” and traffic interferences.
Tree felling and over-development. Transparency in planning etc.
Here, our “Tory” MP supported doing away with train ticket offices ( fewer will then use the train for fear of crime). He has also overseen the decimation of the town. He needs holding to account.
All these seemingly small things will lead eventually to the prison of 2030.
They need to be nipped in the bud. (admittedly they are half-out now)
Such a movement could also counter the notion of local business men toppling the local council in order to literally rule a town.
The Left is so good at infiltration and activism ( we have many NGOs here doing the work of the Left) why not those who oppose the madness?
PS…I am in no way suggesting that JR should do such a thing….he IS spreading the word most effectively. But in the face of what’s coming..it’s an idea. And local is the only way to beat the threat of globalism. No computers or iPhones needed.
June 24, 2023
Reply to reply.
You think the party of your choice, that has abandoned you, is retrievable. I know it is not. You need to find a more welcoming home that does respect your advice.
June 24, 2023
I know for an absolute fact that there are plenty of entrepreneurial people already here!
Probably their ancestors had been running businesses for millennia.
So many ancestors in our families shopkeepers, farmers, smallholders undertakers shoemakers and on and on.
But the REGULATIONS are now stifling. They really are!!
And the benefits are soooo tempting.
June 24, 2023
Cuibono, ++++++++++
“The REGULATIONS ARE NOW STIFLING. THEY REALLY ARE !!!!”
June 24, 2023
Today we read that Mr Gove, under his levelling up, or is it down, brief has sneeked through more planning restrictions so that unauthorised work, such as my small terrace at the rear of the house, or my cladding to stop the rain coming through the wall, will have to survive 10 years instead of 4 in order to escape some municipal bossy boots making me demolish it.
June 24, 2023
Is it too late to cancel the HS2 vanity project, which looks ever more an absurd white elephant? Most of the sunk cost to date is land purchased, this could be sold back to the market with accelerated planning permission. The sheer waste and uselessness of much state spending is what’s so galling. In recent days information has come out on the Ajax armoured vehicle, originally ordered by the Labour govt for the army. It still hasn’t been delivered, it’s design is now such that it’s of questionable usefulness and is still several years away from delivery. It does not yet work and is reportedly far inferior to comparable vehicles produced by other countries. But we’ve spent £5-6bn on it already! This sort of waste barely makes the news, yet the people responsible for this terrible disaster have not been named and shamed, have probably been promoted and retired with knighthoods. HMS Prince of Wales doesn’t really function it seems, parts are being jobbed from her for HMS Queen Elizabeth. That’s £billions of wasted spending (thanks again Brown).
The massive error made by Truss was not “unfunded tax cuts” but simply ignoring Margaret Thatcher’s lesson on the need for spending constraint to establish confidence.
Reply The main error made by Kwarteng was to allow the Bank to announce major bond sales at a time when it had failed to regulate pension fund LDI investment in geared bonds. My ideas for spending cuts have not been welcome to any of the last 3 PM ministries.
June 24, 2023
Reply to reply. Again your ideas ref spending cuts unwelcome why? Perhaps they haven’t been aired and explained properly? At some stage people will start to regard the whole spend and waste thing as electoral dynamite. It’s just a question of time now as interest rates start to climb on the back of stupid spending and the vicious spiral of debt repayments and/or devaluation inflation. Unbelievably enacted by Conservatives of which you’re one.
June 24, 2023
Re HS2 – the problem I would say, although carefully not published, is what the cost would be to cancel. I’m willing to bet that the contract is so badly written that it would cost the same whether it is built or not. Everyone can see what a useless project this is, especially with rail travel falling probably because it is so horrendously expensive and only the upper echelons of society will use it anyway. Politicians will get free tickets on expenses of course.
June 24, 2023
Kwarteng’s problem is that the establishment via the markets did not want this to be done. They are intent on bringing us down and any hint of advancement is squashed very firmly. EU take heart – we are coming back, on worse terms and paying much more. Only then will they relent.
June 24, 2023
Reply to reply.
95% correct SJR, but as the BoE is independent of government it can take deliberate steps to thwart anything the Chancellor does that does not comply with blob bank and Treasury thinking. That is exactly and deliberately what they did. It led to the undemocratic coupe and the illigitimate government we suffer now.
June 24, 2023
From what I understand, a lot of this malaise started under EU membership of having to open up/outsource to all offers within the EU, and we never seemed to get many of the contracts; look at the passports contract even AFTER we left. And since leaving, outsourcing has gone crazy. It’s like someone is trying to run down the country.
I agree with what’s in this article, your suggestions are very sensible, there’s far too many people, and the numbers are growing daily! We need to encourage small businesses! They’re our strength… that and the British pub.
Where I don’t agree is on net zero – that is the scam being used to reset society into a controlled society.
June 24, 2023
Agree with all except if some carbon capture spend went for support for an Allam cycle power station e.g. in Teesside:
https://whitetail.energy/
June 24, 2023
For you next blog maybe you could posit why these things are not being done Sir John?
Which part of government or vested interests is stopping it? Nothing you have suggested requires too much intellect to see so why is is not happening.
Why does OUR government not act for us?
June 24, 2023
When it comes to food production we need farmers to provide the out of season food the supermarkets thrive on. They need greenhouses, water and lots of electricity then there can be a UK food revolution and also the growing of other high value items like flowers, plants trees all of which are today imported. The farmers will be happy, the customers will be happy, the supermarkets will be happy, the net zero fiends will be happy, not sure anyone in the Treasury will be happy making the UK successful when they prefer to justify a move back to the EU comfort zone where they would have little work and plenty of European travel perks.
June 24, 2023
This Conservative Government has lost the plot – in the Media “Households will be spared a levy on their energy bills”
Another levy, as in read tax. So Households to get a pass this time? But others will pay and were do they get the money, oh yes Households.
13 years in development in this Conservative Government and it is now a full blown Socialist Empire.
The economy, the driver of the Countries Wealth, this Conservative Government, the Establishment, the ‘Blob’ – money doesn’t come from the economy it comes from taxes and borrowing.
Yet all the while the State grows, the Quangos(jobs-for-the boys) keep growing and thrown more money. The BoE keeps getting rewarded for failure and so it goes on. Is it this Conservative Government that is incapable of ‘managing’ or other they just refusing to ‘manage’ while in fear of another political coup created by the collective ‘Blob’
June 24, 2023
Smart meters work on 3G which is due to be phased out in 2030
So what is the point of continuing to install them
June 24, 2023
The collective ‘Blob’ having learnt from their Master in the EU is dictating an administrative, bureaucratic, WEF inspire Socialist Empire. A place were Democracy and the People have no home.
Imports good, self reliance bad. Tax good, economy that funds projects bad. The People voted leave lets now annihilate them, we the ‘Blob’ stopped the concept of Brexit in its tracks, we must now stop anything that interferes with the growth of our status of control. Those pawns that have been elected now realise that try to control our empire we will inflict anther political assassination and coup on them.
We the ‘Blob’ have full control and dictate to what some refer to as the Conservative Government, there is no way they will attempt to manage our (the ‘Blobs’) Country there are now to many of us.
June 24, 2023
Indeed but the only alternative is even worse!
June 24, 2023
From Cameron’s speech Manchester 2009
“We all know how bad things are: massive debt, social breakdown, political disenchantment. But what I want to talk about today is how good things could be.”
June 24, 2023
From the Meida
“Joe Biden mistakes Indian national anthem for US one”
The UK’s 2 Chancellors mistake tax growth and State spending as growth in the economy and investment.
Pure Socialism
June 24, 2023
“We need a supply side revolution.”
This isn’t going to happen whilst our Uniparty Parliament are following the false CAGW religion and thus implementing their Net Zero Strategy of transitioning to expensive, unreliable energy and impractical electrification in order to reduce our 1% contribution to global CO2 emissions, curb growth, de-industrialise and eventually ration energy, food, heating and travel.
The only GDP “growth” allowed is that from extracting wealth from UK citizens for increased government spending and through mass immigration.
June 24, 2023
I have come to the realisation that net immigration far from solving our labour shortage problems in itself helps create some extra labour shortages. Say we try to plug a shortage in medical doctors by inviting a person from Asia to come into Britain to work as a doctor and he naturally brings his family here. He then among other things wants a house when we are already short of builders, electricians etc., – so we have extra need for import labour to furnish him with his house. He will also want Asian food when we are already short of Asian chefs – so there is yet more need to import labour to run Asian takeaways. So we are not ending labour shortage problems by importing labour for one thing but helping to create yet more labour shortages and needs in other things for imported labour. Therefore immigration is only a worthwhile answer to labour shortages in exceptional circumstances, not as a general rule.
June 24, 2023
It sounds like a manifesto that I could vote for and support …its just a pity that its not the policies of the Tory government nor party
June 24, 2023
Well, Yes…. But it’s not getting through to HMG – they have as we all know their own agenda, which they are doing very well with:
– destroy the economy;
– create food shortages;
– kill more people in line with depopulation goals, using things like vaccines;
– turn justice on its head;
– wipe out industry;
– confine people to small areas – no travel allowed.
June 24, 2023
How much has this government’s green taxes contributed to inflation? I want green taxes to be more transparent.
June 24, 2023
Sir John,
As you say in your second paragraph, an urgent substantial reduction in legal migration is needed. Why not adopt the Australian model whereby only those with skills that are needed are allowed in. With time limited working visas and high salary threshold requirements, we would no longer be importing cheap labour to add to that which we already have. If as a result the salaries for unskilled jobs start to rise, then perhaps some of those not in work might be tempted to find gainful employment.
June 24, 2023
All the views and criticisms Sir John makes today I fully support . He should have more influence in the way the Government is run and I sincerely hope he will receive support from Conservative back benchers in order for the necessary changes to take place . Sunak is too isolated from the ordinary person and does not seem to recognise our dire state . As things stand – and opinion polls predict , the Conservatives will not win the next election . Our respect and standing in the World has seriously declined .