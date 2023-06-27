Letter to Net zero Secretary

Dear Grant
I am glad you have decided that it makes sense to grant licences to get more oil and gas out of the North Sea instead of importing more. As you say, that means more tax revenue collected here, more better paid UK jobs, less transport costs and less CO 2 for the world as whole. LNG is particularly CO 2 intensive compared to domestic piped gas given the amount of energy needed to compress, cool, transport and convert back to gas.
The same logic should apply to other areas where some want to stop the UK making materials and products that entail substantial fossil fuel energy use. If instead of making them here we just import them, world CO 2 production will increase by at least the amount created by transporting them longer distances and in some cases by the less fuel efficient processes in overseas factories.
The imposition of high carbon taxes in the UK is closing factories here to transfer the jobs and energy consumption elsewhere. It would be a good idea to reduce our taxes on industry using energy to stem our losses of plant and activity. To get inflation down we need to produce more, not less.
The UK also needs to cut down on public spending and borrowing, whilst ensuring enough money well spent to provide better quality public services. The energy money go round is a good area to look into. Subsidies chase windfall and carbon taxes, as government tries to offset the damage done by high taxes leading to uncompetitive energy harming business. We need to disarm both the excessive taxes and the consequential subsidies.
I understand the government and Opposition wish to lead in green transition technologies. We are still in the early stages of a world debate about whether transport and industry should shift all electric, or go to hydrogen, or to fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage. We are still seeking the affordable popular electric vehicles that more people want to buy and can buy. We are in the early phases of trying to find non fossil fuel heating systems for homes that are affordable and good. There are still big debates to be resolved about how you store wind and solar energy for times when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine. What combination of pump storage, hydrogen and battery storage or other methods will be needed?
These are world issues. The answers have to work in the big CO2 producing areas, China, the USA, India and the EU as well as in the UK, otherwise your efforts will be of no avail. The UK government should not be trying to fund all these technologies itself before it has a clear idea of the winners and the industries are closer to commercial roll out. The UK should avoid spending so much on say carbon capture and storage before the world commercial interests have got further. The UK is good at raising capital and can incubate many starts up and ventures that might be able to come up with the right answers to these energy issues. The UK government is unlikely to pioneer commercial successes on the back of large financial commitments to projects with no current stream of underlying customer revenue.
Yours
John
A good area to look into? Could you not look into it and provide some figures? As well as listing the direct cost to consumers of the various subsidies, why not state how much a UK steel producer pays per megawatt compared to producers else's where.
What qualifications or knowledge has Grant got? Does he know the figures I suggest you provide? I bet he does not.

Dear Grant
How are those 'Smart Motorways' you created getting on ?


Sir John
What green technologies is the UK a world leader in ?
Grant Schapps transferred £450 million to local authorities to restrict road-width and create LTNs – but when a main road in his own constituency was restricted to deter traffic it caused chaos and his constituents kicked-off so it was swiftly removed.
He has the foresight of a goldfish and is considerably less useful than a chocolate fireguard.
“Net Zero” overstates Grant Shapps’ value: Nothing is gained from his uselessness. His ineptitude incurs wasteful losses at our expense.
By accepting climate change theory John accepts Net Zero collectivism. Cake and eat it by Tory MPs is becoming vomit inducing
Your job Mr Redwood is to oppose the Left on all things. Thatcher did this and so should ALL TORY MPS. Endorsing the Left is killing our country
As an aside. I see the bigots are now targeting English cricket using the usual strategy of Stalinist tricks ie racism, sexism and class war politics. This shameless, public purging of our culture by political forces is soul destroying. They appear to have unlimited powers and zero opposition to their war against all things of value
+many
Dom I do think that the tactics you suggest were the ones which should have been employed way, way back!
But it is too late.
They have all been warned and warned but the Left is so strong now.
Subtlety is the order of the day.
A letter full of sound common sense and one that seems to put this country and its people first, as long as that is the case and these better paid jobs we hear much of are not being touted to the world.
Of course it would have been better for all here had so many of our industries not been allowed to fall into decline in the first place by whatever means, aiding self-sufficiency and of course employment.
I have an overall impression of the letter being one of a very patient teacher, who sees the need to spell out what is obvious in simple and gentle terms to his pupil.
How you must throw up your hands in despair at times!!
“Patient teacher” my take exactly!!
Letter from the Minister:
Dear Sir John
Thank you for your letter and your very interesting suggestions, but Klaus Schwab says NO and the Government can’t possibly do anything to upset the WEF or Ministers may find themselves out of a job and cancelled (before the electorate does it for them).
However, I’ve passed your letter to my Permanent Secretary for review – and to give him/her/they/it a good laugh.
It’s been filed in the usual place.
Kind regards
The Minister for destroying the UK’s Energy Security and Independence
Thank you john you have the answer to some of our problems why are you not in a better job in government?
instead of some of those MP’S that are
In Promalant job’s determined to drag the country down .
we give TAX payers money away like confetti , while the tax payers struggle day to day keep up the good work
More and more policy seems to be determined by the net zero algorithm, without any rational and rigorous scrutiny and public debate. Is it really right the Govt are contemplating a £170 pa poll tax on everyone’s energy bills for yet more green subsidies? Interesting political idea….I wonder what could possibly go wrong?
Please keep (the British company) Harbour Energy on your radar-screen. When it starts investing again in the North Sea, policy will be in the right place. For now, it won’t be, having cancelled plans and sacked hundreds. The availability of licences isn’t the issue for it; the windfall tax is.
P.S. I see that the latest polling results show that Sunak isn’t closing the gap with Labour. He seems bereft of ideas, lacking in some grand vision, and navigating from one crisis to another rather than seizing the initiative. He would benefit from sitting down and writing a 2-3 page directive to each of his secretaries of state, telling them what they are to achieve. They don’t seem to know – because he doesn’t.
Since our esteemed host publicly endorses the Socialist NZ agenda does he also endorse carbon tracking of each British citizen ie surveillance and control on a second by second basis?
Just wondering like as the NZ cancer like racial and gender woke is tearing our country apart and will no doubt conclude with the State becoming both omnipresent and utterly oppressive
It is time the party that died when they crushed Thatcher publicly decided with whom they stand, the freedom loving public or the Marxist parasites
Reply You deliberately twist what I write. Try reading it. I am criticising the NZ agenda not endorsing it.
My grandmother used to raise her eyes to Heaven and say..
“Grant me patience”.
And actually JR does show HUGE patience. Always having to spell out the bl**ding obvious.
This is all so utterly ludicrous.
But then the fragrant-smoke-enveloped youth next door believes that he owns our fence!
Some dreadful online NGO-type set up purporting to be a nice cosy local network,
Trumpeted a new govt. initiative to combat antisocial behaviour.
All excited I looked it up on the govt. website.
Well! I have never seen such utter rubbish.
Brilliant letter
But does he understand its contents?
More importantly does he recognise the consequences of his non actions?
It’s enough to make grown men weep.