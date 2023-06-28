Brexit is good news — Conservative Home article

As a young man I voted in the 1975 referendum on staying in the European Community. I read the Treaty of Rome which bound us and realised it set out a long journey to European Union. The main political parties told me to vote to stay in something they called the Common market. This lovely myth was a free market, with no damage to our ability to make our own laws and spend our own money. I did not believe them and voted to leave. I found it difficult to grasp how they could so misinterpret the Treaty we had signed.It was a blow when I heard the result. As a good democrat I congratulated the winners and did my best to get behind their winning vision. I had no wish to undermine their action which I had opposed. I resolved to help the winners implement their vision of keeping the European Community to just a common market, or more likely helping opt us out of all the obvious other integration tasks it was inevitable the EEC/EU would wish to advance. The Yes campaign had strenuously denied the European foreign policies and military task forces, European migration and crime policies, European taxation and much else that was to evolve. I was in this spirit for twenty years, never challenging the decision to stay in. I was appointed Single market Minister. That was the worst job I had to do in government and showed me from the inside just how far the EC and its single market had deviated from the common market vision of 1975. Using the market as cover the EC bombarded us with laws over wide ranging topics from the environment to taxation, from health and safety to employment. They sought to lay down in law how businesses in different sectors should do their jobs. The Franco-German axis had undue weight with the Commission, seeking to embed the business models of their main companies into EC law. It was a brilliant power grab. It was anti enterprise and innovation, creating trade barriers without and barriers to innovators and small business from within. My job was the negative one of seeking to delay, defer or amend the worst proposals. I went hoarse explaining a common market just needed the rule that any product deemed to be of merchandisable quality in one member state could be sold in another. With clear labels consumers could make their own choices, The net result of single market excess law making has been to give a huge competitive boost to the USA where companies have not faced the same controls and legal strictures. The digital revolution which has changed lives and been powered by smartphones, downloads, social media and the web has been dominated by the US. Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Netflix, Nvidia and the rest are US titans. There is no single large global digital company from a European base. This is such a dominant part of a modern economy. When the EC moved to being the European Union and wanted to press on with a single currency I wrote the books and some of the articles to keep the pound. It was obvious most UK voters understood surrendering our currency would end any pretence of effective self government. Polls always showed strong majorities against. It was also clear that many MPs and top civil servants wanted to join the Euro or would go along with it. I fought battles within the Conservative Party to firm up our view that the UK should keep its own currency. We persuaded John Major to secure the all important opt out from joining but then had to battle to make sure no Conservative leader flirted with joining nonetheless. As the war over the Treaty of Maastricht developed it became clearer to more people the EU was not mainly about trade and a market. It was about building an integrated Union with a flag, a Parliament, a Supreme Court,extensive law codes, EU taxes and debts, with common policies across all fields. It became obvious to more Conservatives that we needed a new referendum. The new question would not be to reverse the idea of the common market but to test out the reality that the evolving Union was so much more than a market, and its market was not free. Belonging to its market meant accepting many clumsy laws, paying a large tax to be in it, and putting up with many restrictions on internal and external trade. The UK’s predictable and tragic ejection from the European Exchange Mechanism and the nasty recession that caused led to the exile of Conservatives from office for 13 years. In opposition the party wisely opposed the further integration of the Nice, Amsterdam and Lisbon Treaties. Under our democracy it was unacceptable for a new government to get into power unable to govern in many ways owing to the surrender of big powers to the EU by the outgoing government with Opposition support. I and a few other MPs campaigned for a referendum. David Cameron’s good decision to promise one in the 2015 Manifesto helped us win a majority to govern that year for the first time since 1992. I am so pleased the UK electors voted to take back control in 2016. Everyday since I rejoice that we can now shape our future again. So far government has been too cautious, sticking to failed EU laws and policies. Too many MPs and civil servants have fought to prevent the UK altering things to help us succeed, seeking to keep us tied to the EU whatever the costs. In a future piece I will set out how we can use our freedoms more. It is high time we had some Brexit wins. The USA need not always build the main global business successes. We could narrow the gap in income per head if we tried, now we are free to do so. It will take lower and fewer taxes and better laws to do so. Sent from my iPad
June 28, 2023
With respect, Sir John you supported a lie. A lie that became all too apparent with the creation of the Maastricht Treaty. But t be fair, you were and are, not alone.
Today we are still shackled to the EU thanks to a treacherous parliament, government and Civil Service. We are bound to many of their rules and have surrendered territory, both NI and our fishing waters, for no gain.
We were told that, “No deal is better than a bad deal” and so, in essence, we got the former dressed up as the latter.
BREXIT did not fail, those we placed our trust and faith in did.
June 28, 2023
Most think Brexit has not really started, talk is cheap, political posturing covers up failure and disinterest.
The controlling institutions find being ruled by others across the Channel is preferable to determining where UK should set itself a vision and form a strategy to get there.
Political subterfuge at an all-time high?
June 28, 2023
Mark, Sir J,
I agree the UK population was sold a lie in 1975 – funny no UK politician has been acused of lying to Paliament about the matter.
European integration will ultimately fail, which is why the UK is best off getting out early. Ask an individual in the EU where they are from and they will identify with their nation, not a nebulous continental union. Their national history stretches back for thousands of years and will not be easily swept aside. As the EU technocrats grab more power from the nations the resistance will grow.
As a quick aside “free trade agreement” must be one of the bigger oxymorons ever. All should be called restrictive trade agreements.
June 28, 2023
I have not looked at ‘Conservative Home’ in a very long time. It was like Liberal Democrat Central.
They still pine for David Gauke.
So this article will not go down well over there. Still, I suppose somebody has to tell them a few home truths from time to time.
June 28, 2023
@Mark B +1
Yup the HoC is now the ‘House of Disrepute’ they want your vote with wonderful, honest words then renege and capitulate to what they see is a higher power, of the EU and the Socialist WEF Cabal.
They refuse their job as the sole UK legislator that has been empowered by the people as such deny democracy in the UK
Voting for any of them is to support their lies.
It doesn’t need to be that way MP’s could just start serving their Constituents, and the Country i.e. those that pay and empower them.
June 28, 2023
Mark B
Bang on++++
June 28, 2023
We still haven’t had a brexit in and shape or form ….and this government continues to make sidebar treaty and agreements to ensure we never really leave
June 28, 2023
“BREXIT did not fail, those we placed our trust and faith in did”
I’m afraid that is so very true.
June 28, 2023
Indeed. We were lied to for a generation on their true intentions and still they lie about their true intentions. Brexit has shown how bad our civil service and MP’s/Ministers are. Totally clueless and a bunch of Haw Haw’s. The Tory’s didn’t secure Brexit Sir John and you know it. UKIP and Sir Nigel did with no help from ………anywhere. Apart from a small minority of dissenters your Party tried every trick in the book to try and win the vote (Plagues of locusts/recession, interest rates, trade deficits/mortgage rates) and betray us after. Remember May’s Chequers? Unelected Snake’s dropping laws and refusing to implement change and divergence from EU regulation. The Windsor betrayal. Please Sir John, just go. Your Party are a disgrace and need to be obliterated so a right of centre party can emerge to represent us.
June 28, 2023
“There is no question of Britain losing essential sovereignty” Edward Heath.
He may have believed that (?) but it always seemed obvious that in joining such a scheme as the EU loss of sovereignty was inevitable.
And in fact how has it changed anything for the better?
Look at Ukraine.
A “Just war”…like the other two?
June 28, 2023
Heath surely knew full well that there was a considerable loss of Sovereignty indeed a substantial loss of democracy. I assume that is why he inserted the subjective & loose word “essential” into this claim.
Heath was never a fan of Democracy. “The Chinese pay tribute to Chairman Mao’s old pal Ted Heath – Sir Edward Heath was outspoken in his defence of China after the communist dictatorship massacred several hundred pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989.” Also an economic incompetent in the currency debaser mode rather like Sunak. Does Sunak have three day weeks and prices and income policies planned.
I was too young to vote in 1975 but was hugely for leave convinced by the rational arguments of E Powell, Tony Benn, Peter Shaw types as opposed the largely emotional “better together” arguments of the remainers. Heath had taken us in without any permission and the question “Do you think that the United Kingdom should stay in the European Community (the Common Market)? A simple YES / NO answer was permitted (to be marked with a single ‘X’)” surely was biased. Surveys show people like to say yes.
Do you want to be ruled by unelected people in Brussels that you cannot remove or influence or Elected MPs in Westminster that you can? A or B might have be a rather more honest and balaned question.
June 28, 2023
Edward Heath was probably the main proponent who deceived the nation. Geoffrey Rippon should have been more resistant instead of going along with him.
June 28, 2023
There was never a Referendum asking if we wanted to join the EU/Common Market. The decision to join was made for us. We were sold down the river!!
June 28, 2023
What a dreadful waste of time, money and energy it has all been.
Generally speaking bloody wars are waged and lost before a country surrenders all its rights and self determination.
Having “won” two appalling wars we just strewed flowers in front of the oncoming motorcade.
June 28, 2023
“So far government has been too cautious”. Far too cautious despite the 80 seat majority they were given. So as a result it seems we have to suffer a few terms of even more socialism under Labour/SNP.
Deregulate hugely, relax planning, cut taxes, halve the size of the state, ditch net zero, have real incentives to work, ditch the Windsor framework disaster, stop the wars on motorists, small business, landlords, the self employed, stop soft loans for worthless degrees, control the levels and quality of immigration. Remove the Ted Heath type tax to death Sunak and Hunt types.
June 28, 2023
Laced with a huge dollop of Panglossian hubris, we see why those who adhere to the rule of law, to democracy and to civility always lose the battle. Reading this article I sense all the above.
Does Mr Redwood appreciate the evil we are up against? Yes, I use the term evil to mean genuine evil.
Those who accept the Brexit result are to a degree naive and clueless if we believe that the enemy will not turn over the result. The enemy WILL TURN OVER THE RESULT. They will take us back into the EU. It’s happening already with the realignment of UK and EU financial services announced by Hunt this week and the partitioning of N Ireland. Then we have Bailey upping rates to create recession to lay the groundwork for a Europhile Labour govt
The Globalists who promote the divisive, destructive poison of race, gender and transgender based politics want to destroy western nations from within and from without using mass immigration to splinter unifying cultures and trigger resentment The filth at ‘the top’ are only too happy to succumb if it protects their wealth
Nothing that is happening today is ACCIDENTAL.
And we won’t get any answers from our esteemed host being a party politician who pulls the party line.
June 28, 2023
Indeed seems so.
June 28, 2023
Yes DOM.
Evil almost seems inadequate to describe much of what is happening. Democracy here and around the world is being crushed.
June 28, 2023
Sadly, Dom, you are correct!
There’s a lot of evil in the world at the moment! But, we can fight back, plenty are! But it’s a big battle, change won’t happen overnight.
June 28, 2023
Agree 100%
Actually I’ve long believed ( as I have oft banged on) that the 1832 please-don’t-chop-off
-our-heads Great Reform Bill set our so-called “democracy” in aspic.
I can’t think of an occasion until 2016 when democracy, as crafted by the elite, was put to the test.
Were referenda held on entering the two wars?
No!
Just every so often we are asked to choose between Buggins and Buggins, safe in the knowledge that they will screw up our lives with equal zeal.
And yes…pure, unadulterated evil.
June 28, 2023
When I say “put to the test” I mean delivering a result contrary to that desired and propagandised for by the powers that be.
June 28, 2023
Yes SJR is a safe pair of hands, staying clear of direct confrontation, and not causing too many ripples. Full of common sense and practical solutions but not yet ready to abandon the Titanic.
June 28, 2023
There is no movement trying to destroy us from within through mass immigration
June 28, 2023
Don’t forget Raab’s replacement Alex Chalk scrapping Raab’s Bill of Rights.
If these other Countries around the world want to do deals with the UK they best get a move on and not delay, it’ll all be over next year.
June 28, 2023
Hi John
Let’s get on and make Britain Great again
But with so many undemocratic in government wanting to rejoin it’s like we are on a treadmill just getting no where
Let’s show we have control back and stop the boats cancel unsesary EU laws
Support for business let’s stop giving the French hundreds of millions of hard got pounds for with Return
You are doing a good job sir john
June 28, 2023
Agree 100%
JR can’t work miracles alone!
As you say, one HUGE thing, even if it were only symbolic, ( in terms of “legal” numbers etc.)would be to stop the boats!
June 28, 2023
The boats should be turned round or immediately sent back via the tunnel to France. They are France’s illegal immigrants and should be returned, if need be via the Channel tunnel. All this picking them up and providing them shelter, hotels etc processing blah blah blah is not necessary. SEND THE BACK IMMEDIATELY AS FRANCE HAS AND WOULD DO SO NOW, TO US. This protects their lives and our borders and taxes. Stop your weak Government hiding behind in ECHR/Human rights bunting. There is no need to receive them end of. They can certainly be processed in an hour and returned and tell not ask France. YOUR GOVERNMENT IS PRETENDING AND MAKING PROBLEMS/EXCUSES. HM GOVERNMENT has agreed a secret deal to receive their quota.
June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023
It has been able to move on, propelled by crises like the migrant crisis, the pandemice, the Russion war in Ukraine.
It has been decoupled from a member which was too uncomfortable inside, resulting in many major opt-outs, and “spanner in the works” behaviour.
Cooperation between the two unions of course still exists and could be enhanced over time.
With regard to the small issue of the young generation which voted 75% remain, they may have to wait for older generations having passed away and for major reforms in tabloid Britain.
June 28, 2023
If we had had good government over the years, people would have been much less likely to support being in the EU.
What should have happened is that the Westminster Parliament should have been disbanded and a EU commissioner appointed to run the civil service. That’s effectively what we have.
June 28, 2023
Interesting to hear you “went hoarse explaining a common market just needed the rule that any product deemed to be of merchandisable quality in one member state could be sold in another”. So what you are telling us is that you failed to win the arguments. Did you ever conside resigning, so the UK could be represented by someone better at arguing than you are? Meanwhile, after Brexit, we are now in the position that we have to comply with all the rules of our largest export market, the EU, when we trade with them, but no one, whether they are good at arguing or none, represents us at the table. What a total failure Brexit is
June 28, 2023
According to the German car maker’s work council, a shift at Volkswagen’s Emden plant in Lower Saxony has been cancelled for the next two weeks in a lead-up to an extended four-week summer holiday period for workers on electric vehicle lines in July and August.
Among the models affected are the ID 4 SUV and early production of the ID 7 saloon. Details of the shortening of shifts were provided by Manfred Wulff, head of the works council for the Emden plant, in response to an inquiry from the German Press Agency and an earlier article published by the North West newspaper.
While the production of combustion-engine models, including the Volkswagen Passat, continues unchanged, the factory holidays for electric vehicle line workers have been extended by one week.
Additionally, Wulff says 300 of the current 1500 temporary workers employed at Volkswagen’s Emden plant will not have their contracts renewed in August 2023. Employees were informed about the reduction in electric vehicle production on Monday.
June 28, 2023
“I found it difficult to grasp how they could so misinterpret the Treaty we had signed.”
They (Ministers and MPs) didn’t misinterpret it. They knew full well that the intention was to create a United States of Europe, controlled by bureaucrats who were safely above democracy so that the project could not be challenged or derailed by the pesky voters in any of the countries in the bloc.
The Civil Servant who briefed Heath specifically spelled out that the project would be advanced by stealth and that by the time British voters had worked out what was happening, it would be too late to leave. And they very nearly succeeded: if Blair had managed to get us into the Euro, it would have been impossible.
I’m afraid the “dim, gullible, naive, tricked” argument for our Ministers and MPs doesn’t fly Sir John. They were traitors – who deliberately set out to deceive the people. Even the Blessed Margaret, who recanted far, far too late.
Sadly, far too many traitors are still in positions of considerable power in Westminster and Whitehall; they have done their level best to prevent a real Brexit from being implemented and largely succeeded.
June 28, 2023
“North Devon council has refused to grant planning permission for flats above shops in existing building in Barnstaple, where there is a chronic housing shortage, because they might be affected by floods in over 8o years’ time.”
Total insanity form the climate alarmist nutters! Just sleep in the doorways all you homeless people.
June 28, 2023
And now, Sunak surrenders control of the armed services (or what remains of them) to the EU.
The betrayal continues.
June 28, 2023
This morning I made the mistake of listening to the Today programme.
From 6am onwards, it was one piece after another, either having a go at the government or pushing policies that require ever greater public expenditure. eg, we are spending £2.6bn a year on school buildings but some report says we need to be spending £7bn ! Labour says our housing policy is failing because we are building only 200,000 plus homes a year when we need 340,000. 200,000 would be enough if we even only halved the 600,000 net migrants who are being allowed in !
Yvette Cooper was allowed to trash the Rwanda policy because a report says it will cost £69,000 more to send one economic refugee to Rwanda rather than keep him here in a hotel. The presenters make no attempt to counter the argument that if the policy stops 2/3 of those coming in small boats, it will save us billions ! Cooper said there is no evidence that the policy will work but nobody mentioned that the simple expedient of returning Albanians has cut the flow of them coming to a trickle. Why should Africans be any different ?
I dispair. It seems certain that the BBC is determined to give us a very one-sided election campaign
June 28, 2023
In 1975 I felt EFTA worked just fine and we had enough bureaucracy of our own, so I voted LEAVE. Then I was the only one in my family to vote that way, but over the years all my family have realised I was right. I still have the 1975 leaflets touting the benefits the Common Market would give us; periodically I read them again and feel ever more reassured in my choice. It was one almighty con job and still is.
June 28, 2023
No, I will not have “So far government has been too cautious, sticking to failed EU laws and policies” for that overlooks the at best negligence and at worst betrayal, underhand and devious.
For one, where are Prime Minister Sunak’s freeports, so strongly promoted in the past and now forgotten?
June 28, 2023
I read the late Christopher Booker’s book about the EU. Apparently, the ‘United States of Europe’ was set up in competition with the USA. However, because it was known it would be unpopular, it had to be set up by stealth, so it started life as a trading block. I suppose, telling lies about its destination became a habit, because remainers are still doing it.
With regards to deviating from EU laws and regulations- a number of leavers say this can’t easily be done, because it would show up the fact that N Ireland is not part of the UK any more, just in name only.
June 28, 2023
What do remainers not understand about the UK being independent? Or is it we now have too many in Westminster who have been bought by EU. Who see independence as too much work. Much easier to let others rule us. Who see voters as a nuisance rather than embrace democracy. A few who who put personal gain before their own country. How sad is that!
June 28, 2023
I wonder that you could not see that the people voted on a false premise? They were duped into voting for something that was not on offer.
In those days it was inconceivable for a British Prime Minister to lie so obviously and to campaign to destroy the entire Constitutional settlement. I accept that. But if you had asked the MPs who voted to ‘go in’ you would have found they had been duped too. They truly believed the PM rather than the words in the Treaty of Rome.
A few told me that had they realized what they were accepting, they would NEVER have supported the PM.
Such a contract, where one side was stron-armed or deliberately duped, does not stand in our law.
And NOTHING is more precious than OUR LAW!
June 28, 2023
‘The Salami Slice’ of the all the malicious actions by the so-called Political Class. The lunacy of ego placed above ‘just’ serving the people that elected them, awarded them with pay, the privileged of empowerment of our laws, rules and regulations.
What did the do, well everything to contradict them selves. They turned English Common Law on its head and removed it from the UK. They handed over the authority to make UK Laws, Rules and Regulations that pertain to the internal workings of the UK to an unelected unaccountable bureaucracy.
This Political Class trashed the meaning of Democracy for the sake of their own personal self gratification. Now in today’s World the have refused what the jargon of the Media calls Brexit. The UK Parliament is still refusing its function as the UK Legislator.
The Conservative Party to the same end has trashed the ideals of Conservativism and have moved to a Socialist WEF doctrine, by putting a place a Conservative Government that is the most extreme left blundering numpties anyone could conjure up.
June 28, 2023
As one former Cabinet minister put it: “The only way we can rebuild the country with conservative values is by rebuilding the Conservative Party first and making it conservative again.
“We cannot hope to rebuild the Conservative Party while we are still clinging on to power.
“It can only be done in opposition.”
June 28, 2023
In 1975 after many years of putting up with petty customs officials and narrow minded immigration officers I flew into one of the regional airports in Britain from somewhere in Europe arriving around ten o’ clock in the evening to be met with no customs no immigration no police no control whatsoever it seemed ‘ I formed an opinion then and I have held it since that this EEC or EU had to be the greatest thing ever and have never changed that opinion.
I know that because of terrorism threats and other things an amount of security had since to be brought in and that’s understandable but to go from the time of my arrival in 1975 to where we are now is at the other end of he scale. Where did it all go wrong and welcome to your the new brexit Britain.
June 28, 2023
My views entirely. I did not vote in the 1975 referendum, or whatever they called it, as I was on holiday in the South of France (oh, yes I like Europe for holidays only) and anyone outside the country was not allowed to vote by Harold Wilson and the Labour Government. They were frightened they would lose the vote but no worry the frighteners had been put on the nation by media outlets and a large vote ensued. I admire Nigel Farage for giving 25 years of his life to get us out but he has been sidelined instead of rewarded with a seat in The Lords. Now, where exactly do we go from here as we certainly have a large pack of remainers who are getting rid of the outers to get us aligned back in. I hope you have a lot of young enthusiasts to keep us out in your group as we are all on the way out with age etc., and they are waiting to pick us off. Bring on the young and educate them properly not in these second rate comprehensives with leftist liberal rubbish.
June 28, 2023
Brexit
It was reported yesterday that what was hailed as a big success by Jeremy Hunt as part of the so-called the so-called ‘Windsor Agreement’ doesn’t exist.
‘Jeremy Hunt travelled to Brussels on Tuesday to sign a memorandum of understanding with the European Commission, designed to boost regulatory cooperation on financial services.
The Chancellor said he was “absolutely delighted” with the pact, adding: “We also see it as an important turning point… We see this very much as not the end of the process, but the beginning.” ‘
However ‘A spokesman for the Commission said the deal “does not restore UK access to the EU, nor prejudices adoption of equivalence decisions”. Instead, the agreement means that the two sides will establish a forum to discuss
Brussels refused to make any provision for financial services in the trade deal.
“Fundamentally, the EU is competing with the UK for financial business and thus we do not expect any meaningful concessions from the EU other than those dictated by self-interest or systemic considerations.”
Lord Kinnoull, chairman of the Lords European affairs committee, said: “China has been granted equivalence by the EU in a dozen or more areas. It looks odd and wrong that the UK has not been granted this considering we are democracies of a similar character.”
June 28, 2023
I read every single EU treaty before the 2016 referendum. The lies and the betrayal which became so obvious turned my dislike into hatred. I HATE the EU and their eagerness to deceive the people they serve. Like wise for any politician who does the same. Parliament has ALLOWED illegal laws and actions unchecked.
There is nothing else to say other then Parliament willingly serves foreign governments at the expense of OUR country. The country belongs to the people, NOT the politicians, the PTB, the influencers, and the immigrants who gain so much more from it than the people who fund it all.
I hope you will allow the following link: https://www.brugesgroup.com/media-centre/papers/8-papers/899-britain-and-europe-the-culture-of-deceit
Remember, Jean Monnet said the people of Europe should be guided into a superstate, and it be irreversible.
June 28, 2023
Sir John
As a small business owner working and exporting into the single market, for me and my business Brexit has been expensive and a disaster
June 28, 2023
I agree with every word, as an ordinary member of the public I have always thought that those MPs who are so keen to stay in the EU are so used to just rubber stamping their orders from Brussels that they have lost the ability to govern and are too frightened to make decisions. They have had their free will and ability taken away from them over the years. Just my view.
June 28, 2023
The eternal grouch took us in on a lie, of which I am sure he was fully aware. He was followed by a treacherous civil service who, without a spark of democracy in their sorry hides have thwarted a full and successful Brexit ever since. So called ‘Grandees’ of the Tory party have conived with them. Until these anti-democratic parasites are expunged nothing will change.
June 28, 2023
“David Cameron’s good decision to promise one in the 2015 Manifesto…”
David Cameron never imagined for a moment that he would lose the referendum or he would not have held it. If I needed any proof of the contempt the EU held the UK in, it was the way they slammed the door in Camerons face when he went looking for consessions he could hold up as proof we had some k(any) kind of influence within the EU. This turned out to be a very stupid thing to do and quite likely was one of the factors that convinced many here that the EU was not interested in compromise.
As far as I’m concerned, calling the Referendum was one of the few good things Cameron managed to do – even though it turned out to be a huge mistake from his point of view. I very much doubt we would have had the opportunity if the idiots in power had even suspected they might lose that vote. Even Farage & Johnson were shocked…
June 28, 2023
Does the United States of America have the same ‘working time directive’ type rules for all its members?
Do all States pay vat/tax on all ROW imports to the Base (the main federal government to spend)?
I found this about their income taxes that was interesting.
https://taxfoundation.org/publications/state-individual-income-tax-rates-and-brackets/
Does the federal government choose which individual states will get which industries prioritised to them, which State grows most of their olive oil, which State builds most of their commercial vehicles, which State gets the flower growing, white goods? Do the different States compete with each other on Technology advances? Does one offer a much lower corporation tax half the others? How free are they to set their own rates?
June 28, 2023
‘David Cameron’s good decision to promise [a referendum] in the 2015 Manifesto’
I do not think this would happened without Nigel Farage’s perseverance building the UKIP vote by taking votes from the Conservatives.
Sir John, It would be interesting to have a post from you on the MoU on Regulatory Cooperation in Financial Services which the Chancellor has just signed with the EU. Hunt campaigned to remain in the EU and then thought a second referendum was needed on the terms of leaving. Of course, he is signing with the PM’s agreement.
‘[The MoU] will see greater co-operation between officials from the EU and the Treasury’ — https://www.gbnews.com/politics/brexit-latest-new-pact-signed-eu-britain
History suggests this is co-operation which travels in one direction and is welcome by Treasury officials.
Reply I do not comment on Uk financial services
June 28, 2023
Unlike Sir John I did not vote to join the EU in 1975 . In the 60’s I had set up several branches of my own professional business in Europe and as a result became aware of the underlying dislike that existed for we Brits . These investments were profitable but not outstanding and , as a result I turned my attention to the USA and elsewhere . The world for me then became a much better and rewarding place . The Franco / German alliance was very much in evidence and it was not until Thatcher made her stance that the public became alert to the problem . Leaving the EU was and continues to be the right result ; it always was a defunct organisation with little benefit to its members .
Reply I voted against staying in the EC!
June 28, 2023
JR ponders why we do not have any great technology businesses (apart of those for making lethal weapons some of which work) and wants to blame the EU. The answer is that they have been sold off under the Tories to foreign buyers in Europe, the USA and Japan. According to dimwitted Tories this constitutes “Inward investment”; you get a real asset and we get a pile of banknotes fresh off the printing press to pay off the debts generated from buying everything from abroad including stuff that we used to make but whose technology and patents are now foreign owned.
We are the only country that does not jealously guard its indigenous businesses built by far cleverer and more usefully industrious people than those in parliament.
Great oaks from little acorns grow. We have the much vaunted City so where is the funding to ensure our saplings and small trees stay British together with the jobs and wealth?
Laissez-faire is a confidence trick to rip us off.