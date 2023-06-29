Controlling public spending

The government has allowed a huge increase in public spending since 2019. Some of this was meant to be temporary relief or offsets for the grave economic damage lockdowns caused. Some of it has been further reliefs and subsidies to offset the inflationary effects of the Ukraine war and the Bank of England’s inflationary expansion of money and credit.
Both these special interventions now need to run down as energy prices retreat from the Ukraine invasion highs. Meanwhile we also need to examine the magnitude of the net zero costs. The government is using taxpayer money to intervene to deal with consequences of carbon taxes and windfall taxes, to back as yet uneconomic new technologies and to seek to pick winners. There is no need to do so, as markets are perfectly capable of backing good ideas and competing to sort these things out. The public sector costs of carbon capture and storage and hydrogen development are too high.Trust the private sector more and draw on the results of experiments and developments worldwide.
We need more normal affordable levels of public spending, and need advances in public service productivity.
58 Comments
June 29, 2023
The now woke Neo-Marxist (ESG poison, woke employment practices and the evil of Stalinist style Stasi culture) State which serves the interests of progressive ideology will continue to consume ever greater levels of our nation’s wealth until that point that it’s taken ownership of our personal wealth, our lives, our sport, our culture, our TV, our media our freedoms and our souls.
John appears to think nothing has changed in British politics but he’s no idiot and he knows this nation even if he won’t admit it in public, the US and Europe is teetering on the abyss of something deeply sinister
June 29, 2023
@DOM +1 A Parliament trashing everything they try to make you believe they stand for. Personal ego and self gratification is paramount. Salami slicing the life from the People of the UK. Some one has to drain the swamp at sometime and put the People of the UK first and foremost
June 29, 2023
There has been far too much thoughtless and reckless overspending action by incompetents who should not be in office. Remove them to remedy!
June 29, 2023
As worrying as the total public spending is the real danger of your interventionist government’s action is that now intervention is expected. Taxpayer’s and borrowed money can cure all ills.
June 29, 2023
Indeed a vast increase and yet public services NHS, police, education, roads, social services, passports, driving licences, probate, land registry, HMRC, planning… all far worse.
So much of what the state does is pointless or even negative. Net Zero perhaps the main lunacy.
Perhaps start by killing this sick joke of a Covid Inquiry – absurdly costing perhaps £100+ million.
It is clear from the statistics that lockdowns did huge net harm and destroyed the economy, the “not safe and not effective vaccines” did huge net harm, the Covid fear agenda was evil. Dumping people into care homes untested was idiotic, the Nightingale hospitals were a PR exercise and went unused as did the confiscated private ones. The Gov, LABOUR, SNP… got almost every thing wrong.
June 29, 2023
Look too at the appallingly misdirected and generally incompetent regulators of Water, Energy, Banking, Insurance, the incompetent FCA (who gave us 40%+ interest rates) and BoE and all the many health regulatory bodies, the prisons, the slow and inept courts…
June 29, 2023
There was so-called ‘independent SAGE’. Maybe we need an independent Covid inquiry.
June 29, 2023
The Not-a-Conservative-Party’s omni-shambles is just getting worse now “the adults” are back in charge, Sir John.
Next winter, we will have NO coal-fired power station on standby to provide system back-up for the days when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine. The remaining three coal-fired power stations, which the Eco Nutters in Government didn’t blow up, are to be shut down before the winter.
It looks like a deliberate decision to freeze the old, poor and vulnerable; hike up the cost of energy and to make the UK even less energy independent, and therefore less secure, than we already are. Way to go Shapps!
And now it seems the Not-a-Conservative-Government is preparing to re-nationalise Thames Water, possibly taking on their £14 billion of debt. If so, this would be yet another example of the Not-a-Conservative-Government Capitalising the Profits and Socialising the Debt.
There appears to still be one wheel on Sunak/Hunt’s wagon since they’re continuing to trundle along, deliberately causing chaos for their Masters.
I wonder when that one is going to fall off?
June 29, 2023
The obvious question that our kind host could put to the energy minister is “how many months storage of gas and oil for electricity generation and household heating will be available in September, assuming wind and solar between them can only produce sufficient to cover 10% of demand?”
June 29, 2023
Any re-nationalisation of water companies must be done with no compensation to the current owners.
June 29, 2023
On carbon taxes it was encouraging to hear the monitoring committee announce the UK is no longer “world leading” on the yellow brick road journey towards net zero. For some reason they and the beeb viewed that as a problem.
June 29, 2023
So really, seriously…
What is the govt., in our constrained financial situation, going to do when ordered to …
LOCK DOWN again?
June 29, 2023
They wouldn’t hesitate. They will have signed up to the WHO Treaty, so they will say their hands are tied.
June 29, 2023
We need to have a proper conservative approach to things. Unfortunately, the current approach to pretty much everything is socialist. Even the poor people and their councils who have had a massive influx of illegal people to their town/village have been over-ruled by government.
‘The former cabinet minister’ (still don’t know who) who said the party needs to rebuild – out of office – is correct. Let’s pray that one of the new parties Reform, Reclaim, or Heritage make some headway in the next General Election . Labour would finish the destruction of the country, so we mustn’t have them in power.
June 29, 2023
Are all these strikes really about pay or are they to speed up Net Zero?
And why is govt. allowing them to continue and why would it be ok for someone in government to openly support Stop Oil? Especially if that person had vested interests in green cr*p.
All very puzzling especially since we, the paymasters are scarcely allowed an opinion on anything.
June 29, 2023
On the TV yesterday, some idiot politician bemoaning the fact we are no longer the leading country in reaching net zero. We can’t afford to be first whether you believe in the net zero religion, or not. Our carbon footprint can be safely ignored, forever!
June 29, 2023
I’m so looking forward to 2030 when we’ve saved the planet
June 29, 2023
once we’ve saved the planet in 2031 we can then stop all the ‘net-zero’ nonsense
June 29, 2023
If the powers that be REALLY want to “save the planet”
Why aren’t all the magic green bullets widely available?
I don’t remember the first automatic washing machines being difficult to source.
I am still waiting for my quick boil solar powered kettle.
Who would say no to one of those?
June 29, 2023
You’re giving them idea’s, next on the list will be the ban of electric washing machines ….you’ll use a manual hand crank washing & wringer machine; and be happy
June 29, 2023
JR tweet. Re illegals and Lords’ support of it all.
Oh please JR….
Call them out!
Let them welcome newcomers to their own houses and country estates!! Plenty of bedrooms and food.
And probably servants.
June 29, 2023
As Professor Dieter Helm presciently wrote in 2017 (Review of Energy) ‘Governments are good at picking losers and losers are good at picking Governments’.
June 29, 2023
Indeed if you are a Conservative. This government isn’t. It tacked left thinking that it could take the centre ground plus some. Unfortunately it has discovered as the Socialists always do, that the public sector will spend every penny it is given and then demand more with poor/declining returns of output.
It is now talking price controls despite the chaos caused by the energy cap, badgering the Banks on savings rates purely for political reasons desperately trying to shift being blamed (correctly) for inflation.
Re the Banks, even if rates increased by 5% a deposit of £5 k would only yield another £250 p.a (taxable) and few people have anything like that so purely a political stunt relying on people’s ignorance or maybe there own as we saw with their attack on the supermarkets. Equally if savings rates (cost of money) goes up so will mortgages. Default rates will rise (HMG at fault again) and that is a cost that needs to be met. Take the hit, less money for other people/businesses to borrow reduce dividends, pension funds and people’s incomes suffer. Finally it cause less profit means less tax for HMG to waste.
Just an example of what Sir JR has highlighted, a total failure to understand how markets work.
Add this to their other perceived incompetence, their total ignoring of their traditional core vote and Starmer’s team looking more competent/pragmatic etc by the minute and your wipeout similar to that by Blair is inevitable
June 29, 2023
Wake up Nigl, “ Starmers team looking more competent / pragmatic by the minute “
Your having a nightmare, his team are a bunch of incompetent loonies.
I think its time for a complete change- wake up Nigel!
June 29, 2023
How can public spending be cut when all the main areas are ringfenced against cuts in real terms ? The NHS, Education, Defence, Pensions etc. and of course the massive payments on government debt some of which is index-linked.
June 29, 2023
Sir John, I feel you are talking to a blank wall, Sunak has no intelligence and certainly has no idea of the value of money—hes not fit for the job. He has thrown our cash around like confetti, he needs a lesson that teaches him money does not grow on trees.
June 29, 2023
Public spending is like a harpoon.
June 29, 2023
+1
Boomerang?
Why harpoon? It kind of sinks its barbs in and won’t let go?
Yes…like an arrow…very difficult to remove?
June 29, 2023
The Resolution Foundation have stated that stealth taxes are set to rise by £4,200 per household in the next year or so. Why where this Conservative Government so reluctant to announce it as opposed to sliding them through the back-door?
It would also be interesting to know from the Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, exactly how much money his department will raise from the Energy Profit Levy? Then as a follow up how much will it cost the UK in additional import spending on energy and what will the increase in World Co2 level’s be because of this punishment tax.
Elsewhere they are already suggesting that UK own highly rewarding own energy supplies have seen a reduction of some 60% because of punishment taxes. In other words at best the 2 Chancellors will see just 40% of their predicted tax take. In the round that is a lot less than was being seen prior to the announcement, as producers have shut up shop, that would suggest they are not even getting the taxes they would have got if they had done nothing. All this Conservative Government has done is increase World Co2 emissions with a policy of import only
June 29, 2023
More of a follow up to yesterday Diary subject. The EU have announced a free trade arrangement with New Zeeland, this includes recognising equivalence on financial services.
Where does this Conservative Government stand, no-where. For all the talk the EU are playing a blinder, unless and until the UK accepts that it is a Colony of the EU it will get Punished. The Brexit agreement only permits the EU to trade freely into the UK, there is no reciprocal arrangement. The Windsor Agreement only suggests perhaps, maybe there could be talks on trade leading to something a couple of years down the line, when the UK has a New Government.
In this Conservative Government in their refusal to be Conservative have shown the World they can be pushed, shoved and backed into a corner of others choosing.
The Conservative Party, those that got to choose, who should lead – no where to be seen, they have gone into hiding
June 29, 2023
How about this as a lay persons suggestion.
Ring fence the debt incurred through Covid. Look upon it as long term war type debt and aim to reduce it to zero over the next 75 years. At current rates of inflation it could evaporate even faster.
Next take on board that the limit of government spending is the tax take. Not a popular idea for politicians and their scribes because we outside their bubble do the paying, and Treasury and Channcellor have to present the accounts at least once a year. I would point out that this is the way individuals and companies have to run their lives and businesses. Why should government be any different. End money printing, quantative easing, and all the bond juggling to create money that has no value and devalues the money that people and companies have to operate with.
Finally, considerably reduce the tax take, people are better at making their own financial decisions than are government. Take a look at the UK infrastructure that politicians and scribes are responsible for, one unmitigated disaster. UK administration is genetically incapable of running anything.
June 29, 2023
“Controlling public spending” there can be no control all the time there is no responsibility, accountability or expectation of return attached to whom this Conservative Government gives everyone’s hard earned tax money too.
This Conservative Government has shown they are prolific spenders, every time the media suggests something they respond by giving more and more of our money away.
There has been no bonfire of the Quango’s, there has been no decreases in the ever growing State, so on and so on. This Conservative Government just spends and demands more taxes.
June 29, 2023
Before you start to control public spending you need to get all the civil servants and local government workers back to work in the office ….issue new contracts to stop ‘woring from home’
June 29, 2023
Yes
June 29, 2023
Sir John
The Ukraine situation is not behind UK energy prices, therefore cost inflation. This Conservative Government after 13 years has been in neglect of its duty to keep us safe and secure, is the sole cause. They have removed the means of UK access to cheap self-reliant and resilient home grown energy. In the 13 years it has been in their gift to do their duty to keep us safe and secure but they have pushed in the opposite direction, they have introduced an import only policy.
This import only policy, has exported UK jobs, UK earnings and punished us all by rasing World CO2 emissions.
Prior to the Conservative Government we had wars in Iraq, Afghanistan all committing UK Armed Forces loosing UK lives expending resources all at great cost. Running at the same time we had a Banking meltdown again a massive cost to the taxpayer. But not at a 70 year high of taxpayer cost.
The difference between then and now we had an economy, we retained UK production and we were self supporting in energy
June 29, 2023
And in other news the water industry is in trouble. Privatisation will be blamed politically and customers and their hosepipes plus weather, operationally.
The DT lays the true blame. Incompetent ministers, toothless regulators hapless agencies. Have we heard that before? Yes too many times. Politicians and Civil Servants ‘useless’ patently out of their depth.
Let them go the way of the industry’s outfall pipes.
June 29, 2023
Re your tweet about shareholders bearing the cost. As usual regulators/politicos/agencies responsible for looking after shareholders interests get off scot free.
George Orwell gets it right yet again.
June 29, 2023
Following the Grenfield Tower regulations a local 16 storey apartment block tower is set to be demolished with 68 flats/families having to find new accommodation, its run by a housing agency, who provided supported living, said that they can’t afford the £20 million revamp …so another burden on the already burdened local housing …this Tory government never see’s further than a headline and doesn’t understand the implications of what it does
June 29, 2023
In the meantime – reports this morning that the Government has failed to persuade the owners of two (out of three) of our last coal power stations to retain them for next Winter and they are being de-commissioned (e.g demolished). So very limited UK power back-up going forward.
I would have no problem at all with this IF some reliable form of replacement power generation had been built, nuclear or gas-fired – but they haven’t been. Successive Governments have effectively had no long term energy strategy, just a complete muddle of Net Zero pledges that make we are more & more exposed to imported energy and market price fluctuations.
Maybe I will have to look at getting that log-burner again. If the Government can’t keep us warm this Winter then it’s time for the pragmatic to take care of themselves and look at the few alternatives still available to us.
June 29, 2023
Yes Ian T, All my 78 years we have been blighted by no long term planning coming from Westminster. One would think some so-called leader would have a look round the corner to see whats coming.
There is very little intelligence available, they are too busy pushing the scam to think for themselves!
June 29, 2023
Do we rember Liz Truss!!!!
June 29, 2023
Peers ‘wrecked’ small boats Bill by voting to allow asylum seekers to stay in UK
Lords inflicted three defeats on the Government over the Illegal Migration Bill
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/06/28/peers-accused-wrecking-small-boats-bill/
This Anti Democracy movement is being allowed by this Conservative Government. The House of Lords a bizarre entity that is not voted to have power, has no responsibility, no accountability and no democratic mandate from the UK Electorate, tells what little there is of a UK Democratic Legislator, the House of Commons to go and get lost.
It is time that this irresponsible shower are removed.
This Conservative Government is bring the whole concept of Democracy into disrepute, on that basics alone they should be removed
June 29, 2023
We see very little evidence of Parliament honouring democracy. The whole of Parliament is complicit in allowing others in Parliament to deny democracy and break constitutional laws, even if they may not be the direct cause..
June 29, 2023
I am alarmed that the Priviledges Committee should think its members and decisions are beyond criticism.
It was bad enough for it to use such partisan members as Harriet Harman to judge serious charges against the former PM proven, but for them to now suggest that other MPs should be considered for punishment for expressing free speech within the Chamber about their deliberations is completely unacceptable.
That really does put the Priviledges Committee firmly in Kangaroo Court territory.
The one place above all others where one should be able to express firmly-held personal views is the House Of Commons,
June 29, 2023
If you want more affortable public spending, how about starting with the £169,000 per individual that the Rwanda policy will us taxpayers. We can’t afford that.
June 29, 2023
One way of controlling public spending is to FIRE those Civil Servants that refuse to do their jobs with political neutrality – a condition of their employment.
Today we see the Government defeated in the Court of Appeal over Rwanda, challenges were brought by one of the Civil Service unions.
Since when have the Civil Service been allowed to dictate what Government policies they will and won’t implement.
It would be cheaper for the country to FIRE such individuals that refuse to do their jobs as per the conditions of employment. The last time I checked for employment in the ‘real world’, individuals that refuse to do their jobs as per the terms of employment can be sacked without compensation, except for hours already worked. Why isn’t this happening in the Civil Service.
Billions could be saved from funding non jobs and unproductive workers holding up Government policy, not to mention the costs those individuals inflict on the nation due to their resistance.
I for one am sick and tired of the tail wagging the dog. High time this Government got a grip.
June 29, 2023
I see that the government has just lost its case in the court of appeal over Rwanda.
Can they not simply change the law rendering it lawful ? After all, they have a big majority and there is no doubt that there is strong public support for the policy.
June 29, 2023
The people running socialist policies should have the whip removed. That includes many ministers and includes the prime minister.
Let them stand as independants or let them join for form another political party.
June 29, 2023
Completely agree, but will Ministers listen ?
June 29, 2023
Sir John, we are nearly there. Once we accept that the ludicrous current route planned to Net Zero is not only too costly but is also impossible to navigate then a realistic solution can be found.
Using natural gas to power our industry and domedtic needs, replacing coal and higher hydrocarbons where possible, will lower the UK’s carbon emissions while keeping the lights on. Use the money saved to build SMRs while waiting for the CC hysteria to collapse.
As a sop, fund research into pollution caused warming as our seas are coated with oil, surfactant and farming run-off with sewage feeding oily plankton blooms.
Anthropogenic Pollution Warming has a nasty ring.
JF
June 29, 2023
We’ve always known labour as the tax and spend party, but the tories have gone even beyond that measure set by various labour governments over the years.
It’s not just that they are spending £billions without proper recourse to responsibility or adequate accounting methods, they are are throwing our money in every direction except to where it would really help the people of the UK.
Then with the justification that the economy is broken, they tax us excessively, when tax cuts would stimulate the economy.
What we see happening is called ‘Wealth Transfer’ – the are siphoning off any resources the un-rich have to make the uber-rich even richer!
June 29, 2023
Inspiration and opportunity seems to be lost causes as far as Sunak/Hunt are concerned . Curtailing those who have the means and initiative to grow the economy is a mistake . All communities rely on employment and if manufacturing and commerce are constrained the negative effect is immediate . The BoE have made bad judgements for several years and this record should not allow them to continue . A different sort of judgement should now be established if public confidence is to be restored .
June 29, 2023
‘’ removal of asylum-seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful.’’ BBC today
‘’ Peers voted to amend the Illegal Migration Bill to prevent new deportation’’ BBC today
Sunak’s pledge – ‘We will stop the boats’ ….how’s that going Sunak ?
Estimate between £6m – £30m a day spent on immigrantion
June 29, 2023
So. John Redwood’s ( and Thatcher’s ) much vaunted privatisation policy comes full circle.
Thames Water is bankrupt with £14bn debt. Privatised in 1989 with next to none.
Question, was privatization just an pretext to let the asset strippers rip ?
As to ‘controlling public spending’, the Thames water gambit leaves the government with £14bn hole. Meanwhile the ‘fatcats’ end up with absolutely no liability.
Reply The government has no liability. These rest with the shareholders.
June 29, 2023
Why do so many peers think there should be no limits to immigration? Because they are unaffected. Start sequestrating their mansions and estates for migrant housing. Now two crackpot judges have struck down the Rwanda scheme, despite their precious EU already sending migrants to Rwanda. But the Rwanda scheme is nonsense anyway, we pay Rwanda to send us a mentally ill African in return for one migrant who will likely be headed out of Rwanda as soon as the plane has landed. Change the law to remove the oversight of unelected left wing judges and then send the migrants to any country we can bribe to take them. If the country is ‘unsafe’ then the simple remedy is not to get into a dinghy.
June 29, 2023
Morning John,
Hope you are well.
” The government is using taxpayer money ”
It isn’t, where do tax payers get their £’s from ? That then allows them to pay their taxes ?
That is written in very simple English on the front of every bank note. Which is nothing more than a tax credit.
The tax payer money myth stops conservatives from cutting taxes because the public believe taxes fund things when quite clearly they don’t.
An analysis of the actual government balance sheets and assets and liabilities show quite clearly the government ISSUES ——> Then COLLECTS ——-> Then destroys what it has collected .
You can’t COLLECT anything that hasn’t been ISSUED first John.
So you CAN slash taxes and increase spending as long as we have enough skills and real resources and enough productive capacity in the economy. The tax payer money myth only harms what you are trying to achieve.
June 29, 2023
Is anyone considering doing something about the huge loss of democratic power ..handed over to The Lords and the judiciary?
Like quickly, soon while the tories still have a 70 odd majority?
June 29, 2023
On the subject of underground storage of carbon dioxide, please realise that there is no profit in doing this, only vast expenses. And the only groups with the knowhow how to inject CO2 at pressure are the oil companies. They are lobbying Government to carry out this insane project of underground storage because they wil be paid for it, by the taxpayer.