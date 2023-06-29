My appearance on Liam Halligan’s Planet Normal Telegraph podcast June 29, 2023 7 Comments Please find below https://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2023/06/29/planet-normal-interest-rates-strain-mortgages/ June 29, 2023 7 Comments
Liam & the sensible Alison Pearson’s Planet Normal!
Allister Heath today: “Lockdown ruined Britain – and our deluded leaders couldn’t care less.
The likes of Matt Hancock have learnt nothing. Another crisis is coming and we’ll shut down again”
But the vaccines were even more net harmful.
So the Court of Appeal says Ruanda is too dangerous to deport people to. But it is one of the safest countries in Africa. So on that basis almost no one can be sent back to Africa or many other countries, Jamaica and similar rather dangerous too. So how many tens of millions more will be encouraged to come & be allowed to stay? Once again our unelected courts making up and inventing the laws. Law in the interests of lawyers but not voters.
June 29, 2023
So King Charles had said thermostats should be turned down to 19 degrees Celsius to cut greenhouse gas emissions, in keeping with his long-term environmental campaigning.
Is the king taking the p***? Would save a bit more if you lived in and heater just one house of say 1,000 sq ft rather than several houses of perhaps 100,000 sq ft. Also if you flew economy rather than by private jets, helicopters or first class and drove a mini instead of an Aston Martin. Any way the dope said “Just 96 months to save world back on 9 Jul 2009” so clearly too late now. Also he said “The price of capitalism and consumerism is just too high” so how much more does he consume relative the average person 1,000 times or 10,000 times perhaps?
Do as I say not as I do you silly plebs!
June 29, 2023
Still he can afford it as, thanks to a deal done by john Major, Charles saved about £200 million in Inheritance Taxes as the queen was exempt from CGT. For you plebs however it is 40% above the tiny threshold of £325k. Now worth only about £200k in real terms after the Sunak/Bailey inflation & currency debasing.
June 29, 2023
If Harriet Harman does not want her standards committee to be called kangaroo court or a joke perhaps they should surely stop skipping? Courts will only be respected when respect it is earned & is this appropriate to respect them – they cannot just demand respect.
June 29, 2023
I just watched on youtube
“Andrew Bridgen – 10 Minute Rule Bill – Safeguarding Children and Parental rights – 27.06.23”
I was shocked at the number of absent Tories for such an important issue which most parents feel very stongly about. The vote was 40/36 against.
It appears that my own MP was absent and I will bear that in mind the next time I have a chance to vote.
June 29, 2023
re the diversity industry and regulators, I have never ever seen them champion someone who is a white working class male and stood up against some of the discrimination such people often experience. I presented the equality & human rights commission with some proof of some extreme anti white racism by one of the big corporates in this country, they instantly dismissed any idea that they maybe interested in helping.
June 29, 2023
Sunak’s five “Priorities”
We will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.
(well halving the rate inflation does not ease the cost of living does it (still going) up you mathematical illiterate)
We will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.
Per capital in real terms it has declined very significantly over 13 years of Tories.
We will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services..
(it has increase massively mainly when you were a tax borrow and waste Chancellor)
NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly. (Have you seem the figure many dying just waiting days for ambulances)
We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.
(Well why would they obey the new laws any more than the old ones we need action not laws Sunak)