Illegal migrants

So we now know the High Court and Lord Chief Justice support the Rwanda policy but two Appeal Court judges do not. Meanwhile the legal bills mount up, the government is unable to stop the boats as promised and more delays loom ahead.

The government should make what changes they need to the Rwanda scheme and introduce a short one clause bill next week and take it through all Commons stages making it the law in line with the original High Court judgement and ending further legal policy debates between judges .The Lords would be ill advised to stop the Prime Minister’s clear intentions in this matter.