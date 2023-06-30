Illegal migrants

So we now know the High Court and Lord Chief Justice support the Rwanda policy but two Appeal Court judges do not. Meanwhile the legal bills mount up, the government is unable to stop the boats as promised and more delays loom ahead.
The government should make what changes they need to the Rwanda scheme and introduce a short one clause bill next week and take it through all Commons stages making it the law in line with the original High Court judgement and ending further legal policy debates between judges .The Lords would be ill advised to stop the Prime Minister’s clear intentions in this matter.
22 Comments
June 30, 2023
Good morning.
I think it would be better to take a very serious look at those who are taking the government to court and their financiers 😉.
You need to tighten up the law on how various Trusts, charities and NGO’s opperate.
Just saying.
June 30, 2023
I second your suggestion.
Why are we run by NGO’s, charities, various other left wing minority causes groups and why are we constantly being made to dance to the tune of minority groups in general.
June 30, 2023
Vested interests and crony industries drive so much in the UK – the legal profession, hotel and other open door migration “industries’, the climate alarmist and other grant farming industries, rainbow road crossing, the over regulation everything industries, the EV car industries, the road blocking and congesting & traffic lights & remodelled junction industries, the MPs and government lobbying or consultancy/bribing industries, the very restrictive planning control industries…
So King Charles (I promise to keep out of politics, I am not stupid – just a pathetic hypocrite) and tax motorist to death Sadiq Kahn start another idiotic climate clock. Charles’s lasts (x months to save the world prediction expired years back). Supported by Graham Stuart Minister of State for “Energy Security and Net Zero” a contradiction in itself. Three scientific illiterates pushing a totally misguided political religion. They clearly think CO2 is some kind of world thermostat!
While I support the monarchy they really should keep out of politics. This especially when the King has such dim & deluded views on climate, energy, quack medicine, organics, migration…,and benefits hugely from the foolish wind subsidies through the crown estate, spends million on his personal private jet flights and exhibits huge hypocrisy on this issue .
Much talk about the monarchy costing just £1.29 PA per person. But the three recent extra royal bank holidays have cost about £300 a head and the IHT exemption for the queen cost about £3 a head in loss of tax revenues.
June 30, 2023
Good to see they’ve just approved £14.6 million worth of North Sea oil and gas supply projects. Very sensible.
Oh wait, it’s Norway.
June 30, 2023
Mark, Sir J,
Agree the Government is hamstrung by the courts. Surely they should write legislation that is unambiguous and clear though?
An aside: I can look on Google Earth and spot individual cars in my drive. I am quite sure the security services have access to real time satellite videos that would allow them to spot every single small boat launch from the French beaches. The technology is there to stop the bots – it is the desire which is missing.
June 30, 2023
Mark B
Yes, and those trusts and NGO’s have the avowed intention of destroying our culture and democracy and transforming the demographics. Build back better!
June 30, 2023
John, totally agree…. but what should happen. Will not be what will happen. Sadly our democracy is broken. Westminster has failed in every way but it’s biggest failure is not protecting us, from illegal undocumented migrants. Our women & children will be the sacrificial lambs in this whole sordid debacle!
June 30, 2023
– France rioting out of control
– Dingys continue apace
– Farage bank account cancelled
– Trump warfare
– Biden crime forgiveness
– Energy price inflation
– Girls assaulted in toilet
All the problems in the west show the current batch of politicians are the problem not the solution. Standby for the great flip.
June 30, 2023
Indeed all those plus shoplifting and other crimes totally out of control.
Ref. Farage and others. The banks, paypal etc. closing accounts for political reasons needs to be made illegal and damages awarded. What next no electricity or water for people with sensible political views! Also how are all the banks able to collude with the FCA and nearly all charge 40% (one size for all) on personal overdraft rates mine used to be base plus 2.5% then the FCA (Andrew Bailey then in charge) & all the Banks made them 40% in effect banning ODs for sensible borrowers so why? – This is clearly not a fair or competitive market.
June 30, 2023
There is far too much politicised judicial activism. Whether Rwanda is a safe country or not is surely not a matter where legal luminaries such as judges have any greater expertise than the rest of us – rather less in fact than people who know Rwanda and have been there. From those people we hear that Rwanda is very safe and stable. So this is a political opinion by 2 judges who presumably don’t like the policy so they pronounce it to be ‘illegal’. Perhaps the judges should say that it’s illegal for the govt to look at the horror of the people-smuggling racket and do nothing about it, as the combined left seems to propose.
As you say let’s change the law so the policy is ‘legal’. (Have these leftist types noticed that EU countries Inc reportedly Germany are now also considering a similar policy? The PM of Sweden eg has reportedly said that anyone entering Sweden illegally should be deported and never eligible for citizenship).
The govt should stick to its guns. This is a good wedge issue where the majority will be with the govt.
June 30, 2023
Meanwhile thousands more will arrive.
Here we sit, completely unable to stop anyone from anywhere pitching up at their choosing.
I believe some of the alleged asylum seekers themselves were part of the legal process to stop the Rwanda project. Now there’s insult to injury, because unless they suddenly found a couple of thousand a-piece under the mattress at their hotel, then guess which mugs paid for that.
They know and we know, most will never leave here and everything will be done to ensure they are held up as shining examples of the need for immigration of all kinds.
All that needed to happen was to remove ourselves from ECHR, the outdated Convention of 1951 and the UN Migration Compact that May took us into despite huge public opposition.
Instead we’ve had endless money extracted from us on various schemes that don’t work and won’t work, because the establishment here care more about International bodies and care more about the rights of others rather than those they are duty bound, I repeat duty bound, to protect and serve first and foremost.
June 30, 2023
You have a navy. You could stop the boats anytime you actually want to.
The costs mount up. The debt mounts up. And Sunak fiddled while Rome burnt.
June 30, 2023
+1
June 30, 2023
Government isn’t governing.
June 30, 2023
+1
June 30, 2023
Sunak must be delighted as he is clearly going to do nothing real or substantive on his stop the smallish boat arrivals “promise” and can now just blame this all on the courts and the Lords. Look like he is failing on his other four “promises” too. Halving the Inflation (that he caused as Chancellor), reducing government debt, growing the economy (per cap in real terms is what matters) and reducing NHS waiting lists. None going well, so just hot air as usual Mr tax to death, rip off green crap energy Sunak?
June 30, 2023
It is ludicrous that someone who has chosen to not claim asylum in any of the safe countries they have travelled through on the way to the UK can be treated as a genuine refugee when they arrive here. Our immigration law should state that arriving illegally from a safe country means you are not an asylum seeker. If we need to amend our treaty obligations to accomplish this then we should.
International agreements on the treatment of refugees are meant to protect genuine refugees, not criminals who fancy living in the UK.
June 30, 2023
Meanwhile the legal bills mount up, the government is unable to stop the boats as promised and more delays loom ahead.
And who’s money is it for all these illegals
OURS the public and not the privilege elites who sit in there ivory towers, I for one is getting pretty pissed off seeing thousands of illegal foreigners coming to our once great country and taking us for idiots and getting treated a lot better off than our own, this needs sorted NOW before some one as the bright idea to organise people together to take this country back to when WE were in charge who WE let in and not the lefty mamby Pamby do gooders
June 30, 2023
In 2018 the Confederation of British Industry called on the government to reform the UK’s non-EU immigration system ‘so that firms can better access people and skills from around the world’. It wanted the restrictions on a company being a licensed sponsor of a migrant relaxed or removed. It wanted the Tier 2 visa route expanded ‘so that employers can access the range of skills that they need, not only graduates earning £30,000 or more’. I’d say in the 5 years since then the CBI pretty much got what it wanted – legal migration is now running at hundreds of thousands a year. No wonder there’s a housing crisis.
June 30, 2023
Half the world’s economic migrants want to live in the USA, the other half in England. And they can and do with impunity.
June 30, 2023
We are supposed to live in a democracy with policies made by politicians democratically elected and periodically accountable to the people at forthcoming elections. How is it judges who are not accountable and never were democratically elected are being allowed to have an overriding say in what people claim is a democracy rather than a kritocracy (rule by judges)?
June 30, 2023
The only way to stop the boats is to turn them around in the English Channel. Let the bleeding hearts shout, there will be chaos for a few days then they WILL stop.
Of course, it will never happen.