My Intervention in the Chancellor’s Mortgage Charter Statement

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
Given that we do not want too much pressure on mortgage holders, who will be struggling, will the Government launch a series of supply-side measures to increase the supply of things that are short, to promote more home-grown food and home-produced energy, and above all to work with public sector employees and managers to have a productivity revolution in the public services where there has been a collapse in output?
Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer:
As so often, my right hon. Friend is absolutely right and it is in supply-side measures that we see the long-term solution to the inflation problem that we and many other countries face. That is why the Budget was focused on labour supply measures such as a massive reduction in the cost of childcare—a reduction of up to 60% for families with young children—and it is why my right hon. Friend the Chief Secretary to the Treasury is launching the very productivity review my right hon. Friend the Member for Wokingham (John Redwood) has called for many times, to make sure we are getting better value for public money spent.
5 Comments
June 30, 2023
Good morning.
How is giving more childcare going to help us with more food and energy, thereby reducing costs and inflation ? All it is is going to increase government spending and borrowing, increasing the cost of gilts and driving down the pound, increasing inflation forcing the government to raise interest rates.
Do these people live in the same world as the rest of us ?
Reply expanding the workforce can help to increase supply
June 30, 2023
Mr Hunt, in summary :
Leave it to us, we’re doing all we need and we’re thinking about a review.
June 30, 2023
Have to say I will believe that response when I see it! Our dear Chancellor has not delivered on much at all! Other than higher taxation.
June 30, 2023
Who is paying for the Govt to reduce childcare by 60%?
June 30, 2023
Dear Sir John
‘Launching a productivity review’ – seems pretty obvious and begs the question why individual managers do not do this on an ongoing basis as part of being a credible and responsible manager? What does this say about the calibre of the people being recruited?
Yours sincerely
Graeme Dexter