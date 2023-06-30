My Intervention in the Childcare Reform Package Statement

John Redwood: (Wokingham) (Con):
We do need more childcare, and I wish the Minister every success with these policies, but we are going to need a lot more people, businesses and other institutions to come forward to provide that care. Will the whole Government do more? Can we get rid of IR35, a tax on the self-employed? Can we raise the value added tax threshold for small business? We must look at making childcare more worthwhile, because we need the teachers and the childcarers.
Claire Coutinho, Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing:
I thank my right hon. Friend—I have just had a bit of a flashback to my days as a Treasury Parliamentary Private Secretary. He is absolutely right that the supply of childcare will be a really important part of growth, as has been reiterated by the IMF and others.
June 30, 2023
Why should those who wish not to or cannot afford children subsidize those who think because they can that they should have large families. It is their right of course but, it is not their right that the government pick the pockets of those who have smaller incomes and few or no children.
Benefits and subsidies make people and companies lazy and irresponsible.
June 30, 2023
Yet no comment on IR35, or VAT registration threshold
June 30, 2023
People who create children should support themselves. Charity or Govt assistance exists to help those when difficulty arises. Assistance is not a discount for parents to plan and seek before the event.
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
The Chancellor is too naive to realise simple sensible efficiency.