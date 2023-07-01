Improving economic policy

There are three main changes I am pressing for a better outcome on inflation and growth.
The first is change from the Bank of England, who have now accepted their models and forecasts have been wrong and are reviewing the way they should change.
The second is to tackle the productivity collapse in parts of the public sector, and to gain greater control over levels of spending.
The third is to get across that the UK has a supply problem. We make and grow too little, relying on imports too much. Lower tax rates and better regulation are central to rebuilding capacities in everything from water and electricity to food and industrial products.
One of the problems is in every area where taxes are too high, spending is unwise and regulation unhelpful the main Opposition parties usually support the current stance and or wish to intensify it, making things considerably worse.
In a series of blogs I will look again at how we could tackle the problems of too few producers, of wild swings in money and credit, and the collapse of public sector productivity.
Economies do not flourish if they suffer unduly from price controls, windfall taxes and subsidies. Governments are not good at backing winners and can deter investment and supply if they interfere too much.
50 Comments
July 1, 2023
One main change that can make better outcomes in many ways is to replace this Government with one that is sensible.
July 1, 2023
+++
Very hard to tell when they promise the earth just to get power.
And then you realise they were lying through their teeth.
And continue to do so….
July 1, 2023
Agreed. Simple, capitalist principles from Parliament shouldn’t be too much to ask of a Tory government.
Sir J wishes to “tackle the productivity collapse in … the public sector”. In the private sector an unproductive company fails and a more efficient one takes it’s place. Perhaps this is the way to go?
July 1, 2023
Sunak need to do a U turn on almost every issue. But he is, as Farage put, it a Goldman Sacks Globalist. He is not really concerned about the real interest of the UK citizens & voters. More interested in taxing them to death, ripping them of with his net zero energy and his vast currency debasement & inflation. This while hitting they pay with huge immigration to undercut their wage levels.
His latest suggestion seems to be bonded labour arrangements for all newly UK trained dentists. Modern slavery of sorts.
He talks about his 15 year plan for recruiting NHS labour but Sunak surely has only circa 15 months left before the he and the party are rightly buried for many terms after 14 years of abject broken compass failures.
Alas to be replaced by the even worse Labour/SNP/Libdims.
July 1, 2023
Exactly. Mr Redwood’s “three point plan” is to blame the Bank of England, blame the public sector and blame foreigners for selling us things. The rest of us will simply blame the Conservatives Party which has been in power these last 13 years.
July 1, 2023
@Lemming +1
Yes, it would appear even Sir John has succumb to the idea that a Democratically elected Conservative Government that is empowered to run the UK, is in charge of the UK and manages of all the UK entities that are failing, some how can distance its self from the problems they are creating.
The Bank of England, the public sector, the import only policy are all managed and run by this Conservative Government – no one else. So the blame is 100% with this Conservative Government and no one else.
The buck stops with them and they refuse.
Reply You are putting words into my mouth. I tell it as I see it and try to get change
July 1, 2023
@ Bloke +1
That is something that is in the gift of the Conservative Party, but are refusing. I would guess just as the pundits imply they are not Conservatives and the are out to destroy the concept of conservatism
July 1, 2023
POSITIVE: Fantastic post Sir J, I look forward to reading your ideas on these critical issues.
NEGATIVE: “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral (legal) code that glorifies it.”
― Frédéric Bastiat
I wish you good luck…..
July 1, 2023
Peter Wood
+++
July 1, 2023
Cut red tape for businesses (as ever pleaded and never done).
Protect them from cancel culture.
Make laws to stop banks from political meddling.
Oh don’t forget the boats! Latest estimate 30 odd Million £ per day ( allegedly).
July 1, 2023
Good morning.
Two points.
1) Too little, too late.
2) Our kind host states that this government should implement policies that many would agree are broadly Conservative. So he admits that we have not had a Conservative Government despite voting for one for the last 13 years.
Unbelievable.
July 1, 2023
Mark.
Not so unbelievable, it is the reality we have lived with since 2016.
July 1, 2023
@Mark B
It would appear even Sir John has bought into the idea that the problem is someone else and not his Government. You have to ask why are we paying MP’s, paying for a Parliament and Paying for this Conservative Government when they refuse the empowerment the election gave them.
July 1, 2023
Indeed Governments are appalling at picking winners. What do they care it is not their money and things are chosen for political reasons and and subsidised & located for political reasons.
“The second is to tackle the productivity collapse in parts of the public sector, and to gain greater control over levels of spending.” Well much of what the public sector does in entirely negative (over regulation of everything, road blocking, net zero, bans on petrol diesel cars, energy market rigging…) So just firing all these people vandalising the economy would improve productivity.
We just need far, far less parasitic government, no net zero religion, cheap reliable energy, a bonfire or red tape, a state sector that reduces in size from spending/wasting nearly 50% of GDP to one that spends 20-25%. Real and fair competition in energy, education, healthcare, banking…
July 1, 2023
LL, +++++++++
July 1, 2023
Good luck Sir John. But I’m afraid, on the basis of the last 13 wasted years of Blue-Green-Socialist Policies, you’re going to be expending a great deal of time and energy for very little reward. The Remainer LibCONs who now control the Not-a-Conservative-Party aren’t in listening mode and haven’t got the guts to do any genuinely conservative policies, let alone any radical ones.
The first set of Regulations which need to be ditched are those appertaining to Net Zero and the Eco Lunacy. You cannot run a 21st century economy on Middle Ages technology. If Norway can demonstrate some basic commonsense and exploit oil and gas reserves in the north sea, so can we. Or at least we could, if we had MPs and Ministers with some basic commonsense.
There was a glimmer of sanity yesterday when Zac Goldsmith flounced out of Government because, he said, the UK wasn’t flying delegates (including him) around the world to pontificate at Eco Boondoggle Conferences. But until the Net Zero lunacy is ditched, our economy will be completely hamstrung.
July 1, 2023
Donna
A voice of reason and common sense as usual!
You’re right, it’s impossible to run a 21st century economy on Middle Ages technology!
Everywhere the public is allowed a say, I see ‘ditch the net zero lunacy’.
But until businesses and organisations etc are not constantly threatened with bankruptcy or cancellation and are frankly bullied into considering net zero before ANY decision is made…
Who is doing the threatening? Who are these bullies? Stop them and maybe net zero could be dropped and common sense can prevail.
July 1, 2023
Donna
++++
As always bang on the money
July 1, 2023
The majority in Parliament, HoL, Government, and the Whitehall civil service are not fit for purpose, an unmarketable commodity. Insidiously they are presiding over the cancel culture being operated by our banking cabal. 1984 is with us.
July 1, 2023
@Donna +1 – on the money as always
How about a party coming to Parliament that defends and supports Democracy.
July 1, 2023
+many
July 1, 2023
Covid pandemic linked to surge in children and teen type one diabetes (up to 27% up in the second year) reports BBC new. Some discussion of the causes but they studiously avoid mentioning the vaccines. Very easy to determine if it is Covid or the Vaccines by the timing and how many of those developing the condition were vaccinated.
Why on earth were government and “experts” coercing duff vaccines (even into young people who were at virtually no Covid risk). It was known in Jan 2001 that the vaccines did not prevent people spreading Covid and they had some very serious adverse reactions including blood clots, cardio vascular issues, allergic reactions, deaths…
When does the criminal negligence investigation start. When will the victims be properly compensated?
July 1, 2023
Other examples of the government spending tax payers money but doing far more harm than good – the lockdowns, the vaccines, the woke lunacy, net zero, the unused Nightingale tent hospitals, this sick joke Covid inquiry, the soft loans for largely (circa 75% of them) worthless degrees…
July 1, 2023
The taxpayer is being billed to provide defibrillators in every school in the country, starting with secondary schools and then primary because “when you’re older, a sudden heart attack is more likely.”
Since when did secondary school-age children (11 – 18) start having “sudden heart attacks?”
I think it was around 2021 ….. now what happened in 2021 and thereafter which might affect so many children’s hearts?
Have ANY of “our” MPs (apart from Andrew Bridgen) asked even one question about this? Move along ….. nothing to see.
July 1, 2023
Seems a strange thing to do, although defibrilators should be more widely available. Even our local pub has one, but with the price of beer these days perhaps that’s understandable. Could this be a sign that they acknowledge that children have been damaged by the vaccines, or maybe that someone somewhere is going to make a lot of money out of it?
July 1, 2023
LL. Regarding a Covid reckoning, it will never happen. The inquiry is at the best an expensive whitewashing exercise, at the worst a stalking horse for WHO globalist authoritarianism.
July 1, 2023
Not sure, but if our supply chain problems stemmed from China’s announcement of a virus for which the WHO proceeded to shut the world down…
(Except the boats of course…)
Then surely our supply chain is at constant risk since now all health orders are ( I have read) taken from the WHO.
To produce more we need to be entirely self sufficient in everything possible. And constant immigration and house building will not help. Fields will be needed.
Along with just about everything else our self sufficiency was stolen from us and given away by politicians. With the usual soft words and promises.
July 1, 2023
When Labour get in, with Milliband in charge of Net Zero, the fields will disappear under wind mills and solar panels. This man has cost the country more than anyone I can think of, including the Liz Truss interlude and he is only just getting started, with Starmer being in thrall to him for some reason. We face a very bleak future.
July 1, 2023
Re JR tweet
Housing of illegal immigrants.
This govt. is always transparently and feverishly scrabbling in the past for answers.
In WW1 big houses were given over as hospitals and convalescent homes.
Why not adopt that little blast from the past?
And most of them have acres of previously ( or still?) EU subsidised land for Nissan huts!
Shame that the windmills will have to go…but Human Rights and all that….
July 1, 2023
It’s all welcome debate but palpably meaningless if you refuse for party political and career reasons to expose the real dangers that this country now faces from racial and gender obsessed Labour, the vicious unions, the fascist Left, the woke despots and those that now control the main levers of power in Britain
John knows full well that his party and its MPs are completely and totally captured by the Left who now control all areas of the State. John should admit this truth so that we know whether his articles actually contain meaning
July 1, 2023
++++
And isn’t it really funny, bizarre, ironic, sad that they have latterly ( since Powell?) run screaming from the right. To the point of cancellation ( Nigel F bank trick played on BNP 20 years ago).
Things could have been so different. A united front against the evil.
There is NOTHING wrong with a right wing view.
It encompasses all the values that were hammered into us growing up.
For goodness sake…here, within living memory, the schools celebrated Empire Day!
July 1, 2023
DOM
Good post but like all struggling organisations they totally ignore the grass root levels and in house expertise within as it is pushed back into their shadows if they are not inline with the new policies and group thinking.
July 1, 2023
Want actual improvements in economic policy and economic outcomes?
Abolish the Bank of England, make fractional reserve banking illegal, reduce taxation across the board by 20% in the first year with additional 10% cuts for the following 5 years.
July 1, 2023
King Charles activates climate countdown clock with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Now 2018 – Prince Charles: ‘Me, meddle (in politics) as a king? I’m not that stupid’
It seem you are extremely stupid firstly to fall for climate alarmism, secondly to damage the monarchy hugely by not keeping out of politics (on Climate, Migration, Quack Medicine. GM, organics…) and thirdly this issue shows you to be a grade one private jet flying hypocrite.
July 1, 2023
I attended the Queen’s funeral, watching the proceedings down The Mall on that fateful day. The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was a true loss to the country.
However, I had no interest in doing the same when Charles was crowned King. His actions have proved why I have had no desire in doing so. A meddling King with Woke values, I have no interest in him whatsoever. If he carries on, i’ll be another who will join calls for a Republic – something I thought I would never do!
July 1, 2023
Sunak should be reminding Charles that under our Constitutional settlement, our Monarch is required to stay out of contentious political issues.
He’s going to be as bad a King as Charles I. I have zero respect for him.
July 1, 2023
@Ashley King of What! – What was accepted as a Monarchy, a Royal Family, has moved themselves to be nothing more than a tourist side show. Its a weird one, these people are not even descendants of the original owners of the title in these lands.
To be absolutely clear I am not a Republican, that is just as corrupting.
July 1, 2023
‘Train, retain, reform’: Rishi Sunak hails NHS plan for 300,000 extra workers.
“Retain” current pay levels and appalling working condition for junior doctors in the NHS mean that over 50% drop out within two years. What an appalling waste of expensive training Sunak. Many go overseas Australia, New Zealand… to circa double their pay. Other just leave medicine completely as they can earn circa three times as much elsewhere in the city or law with rather less hassle and stress.
Current junior doctors pay is simply not enough to survive on after tax, NI, student loan interest, commuting, prof. body fees and rent for a grotty bet sit in London if you want to heat and eat too. Just do the sum’s Barclay and Sunak – you claim to be keen on Maths.
July 1, 2023
They know what the pay-scales are before they start to train. To claim they are not aware of this is simply preposterous
My solution is simple. All NHS must be forced to sign a contract of employment for 25 years minimum and if they decide to leave the service before then then they must repay the FULL COST OF THEIR TAXPAYER FUNDED TRAINING and a penalty for inconveniencing the patient.
The poor me, poor me moaning from protected, unionised public sector workers is becoming a bore, We don’t hear this whining from FRONT LINE SOLDIERS
All strike action should be illegal in essential services and union activity curtailed to mere advisory
July 1, 2023
‘Tackle the productivity collapse in parts of the public sector’
My civil servant nephew on his six figure salary and his civil servant wife have taken their small children to their caravan for a few weeks and intend to ‘work’ from there. He has already been told not to bother coming into the office again, something he hasn’t done anyway since before the Government’s ludicrous lockdown of the country. Nice work if you can get it.
Yet another thing gutless, clueless Sunak has failed to tackle. Public Sector workers need a huge cull. What better way than to give them an ultimatum, get back to work or collect their P45s.
July 1, 2023
We are back to ‘the opposition is worse’. That argument is not a vote winner. If that’s all your party has to offer then you deserve obliteration. Why do you think we have to choose between bad and worse? We won’t. We will look elsewhere.
July 1, 2023
thats the end of my tutorial now for a glass of sherry.
July 1, 2023
I look forward to specifics. I would add that though lowering taxes might be a positive move, it falls short of a complete re-think of our whole grotesque tax system.
Whatever your thinking might be, it will have no effect on government. Even governments realisation that they have blown it with the electorate is too late. From 2016 onwards you have betrayed the electorate, an act of unforgivable treachery.
July 1, 2023
Until government accepts that until they have thrown out the two biggest problems that are holding this country back in the form of NZ & ECHR compliance we on the trip to nowhere.
Change that and then real meaningful decisions can be made, on the side that will impact on wokeness, diversification madness.
Germany led by their auto industry are changing and France will have to, as it totters on civil way bought about largely by uncontrolled immigration.
July 1, 2023
The three changes make complete sense to me. However, I believe that the desired outcome(s) needs to be defined so that there is widespread understanding (and buy in) of what the changes are intended to deliver – the UK has lacked for decades vocalisation by governments of meaningful and deliverable strategic objectives for the country.
As an illustration of what I have in mind, in my view, the UK is brilliant at producing the equivalent of IP intensive wheelbarrows at a goldrush – such companies create wealth for the UK by being net exporters and creating new high quality jobs (which in turn contributes to Levelling Up). Examples of such companies are AB Dynamics, Gooch & Housego and SRT Marine – the UK needs (and is well capable of producing) many more companies of this profile.
July 1, 2023
The three main objectives of any government are: food autarky, energy autarky, and a strong defence.
July 1, 2023
Good morning Sir John
It is simple we have had a Conservative Government for 13 years that have focused on destroying democracy, removing the UK’s ability to be self-reliant and resilient. Thier only focus has been removal of UK capabilities, increasing imports, removal of UK jobs. Refuse the need for an economy in case that turned the Country around. Now they have moved to the next level a Conservative Government ‘refusing’ to manage everything they are paid and empowered to do.
To counter the abject failure of this Conservative Government we have them running here there and everywhere inventing non events so as to make sound-bite proclamations so as to avoid doing their job.
July 1, 2023
Great points that you put across John, my hope is that the BoE are capable of change and that they have the skill sets to think outside of their indoctrination.
Being more self sufficient has always made sense whether it be crops, meat, fish and utilities.
I see you third point being a little more difficult and requires the removal of the current chancellor.
A question for you “ why are the Conservative Party” currently behaving as a Labour Party would do?
July 1, 2023
The most important way to improve economic policy is to cancel Net Zero.
The CCC/DES&NZ announced last month, via Sir Keir Starmer, the intention to make the UK a “a clean energy superpower” by decarbonising the electricity supply by 2030 with the quadrupling of offshore wind, doubling onshore wind and trebling solar power.
This will cost, at pre inflation prices, £500bn. The National Grid are requesting £200bn to upgrade the grid for electrification.
In addition, simply increasing installed renewable capacity will not bring security of supply as when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine (every night) there will still be many periods when there is insufficient supply to match demand. So a parallel energy system will still be needed, such as the existing gas generators (unabated or abated using twice as much gas) or a very, very expensive storage system which will entail another doubling of the installed renewable capacity as well as the cost of the storage system itself.
July 1, 2023
Be warned, our lefty parasitic lawyers can now assert that Channel illegals can claim they are fleeing France, an unsafe country, confirmed by our governmenf in their warnings to tourists.