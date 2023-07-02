Boosting public sector productivity

One of the areas that could free some cash, curb costs and improve working in the civil service and quangos is the property estate.
Now that many officials wish to work from home for much of the week, there could be less office space with hot desking. Now that government and Unions are firmly committed to improved insulation and reduced heating and air conditioning bills in offices there needs to be more modern space. As many officials dislike travelling into large city centres, especially London, given the inconvenience and cost the government needs more modern office space away from these high cost locations.
The government should keep the heritage buildings like Downing Street, the Foreign Office and Treasury. The rest of the central London estate should be reviewed with plans to move early to replace them or to do so as leases expire. Rents are much lower as little as 20 miles out of London. There are better modern offices with lower fuel bills, higher standards of accommodation and better working space for people available at much lower rents.
If the government is serious about net zero it has to show by example how a major reform of its offices estate could both lower carbon emissions and cut taxpayer bills.
Good morning.
You do not even have to rent, you can hire on a daily or hourly basis. Such services can be open and due to competition reasonably priced.
With homeworking there has to be greater self discipline and closer monitoring in order to maintain performance and standards. Connectivity can be difficult but by no means impossible. But we must remember that not all positions can be done remotely and there needs to be a ‘central office’ although this can be smaller.
As someone who worked for the company (BDG McColl) that brought ‘hot-desking’ into the UK from the USA and experienced it at first hand in the mid to late 90’s I can say that it is not for everyone. Some departments such as Personnel Departments and IT need to be fixed as these are ‘go-to’ people / resources.
We are seeing a massive change in the way we work and technology, especially in software (Zoom and MS Teams) are allowing this along with hardware such as more powerful PC’s and faster broadband and Data Centres.
There were adverts on The Tube encouraging firms to relocate from London in the 1960s and 1970s. I believe there was some sort of government bureau set up to facilitate this.
Civil servants have already been relocated from London. So it is not a new idea.
There are sizeable costs involved in relocation, such as grants for buying and selling houses to employees who move with the job. It is not all immediate savings.
The main problem is a bloated state sector with too many employees. Cheaper office accommodation is not really addressing the main issue.
Here is what the great and the good were saying in 1963:-
https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/lords/1963/apr/03/location-of-offices-bureau-order-1963
I note that the bureau set up was to be manned by civil service. So yet more jobs for civil servants.
Despite all this, the lure of our great capital city continues.
IT no longer needs to be fixed except when the hardware goes wrong and that only requires skeleton staff on site.
IT can be outsourced to India or South Africa at a fraction of the cost.
Personnel is driving the remote working boon as they don’t want to come in themselves.
Excellent suggestion. The King’s concept of ‘downsizing’ the establishment should be taken to heart. The whole Crown Estate should be reviewed with the King’s consent. Prince William, determined to conquer all homelessness within 5 years, should be free to provide the many thousand of properties controlled by the RF to veterans and homeless or badly housed British people.
The concept should be applied to Councils too.
It’s the Green Solution!
Well they could save money and be more efficient almost everywhere one cared to look, but almost no one in government or the civil service is very interested in saving money quite the reverse.
“If the government were serious about net zero“ well clearly they are not. It is just a ruse for more taxation and controls. If they were they would ban all private jets and helicopters (other than for emergencies) and flight that were not virtually full, ban first and business class travel too (as far more CO2 per passenger mile), ban EV cars as keeping your old car saves far more CO2 than building a new EV and battery, burn coal not wood at Drax, ban Gyms (lots of human food energy used to get nowhere), chop ancient trees down and replace with new smaller & still growing trees, frack for gas rather than importing it on ships, ban rockets other than for earth satellites, barbecues, marathons, meat, cycle races….
My Son works for the DWP in London. Last December, his office at Stratford was closed, together with an office at Hackney.
Both lots of employees were transferred to an office at Gants Hill, Ilford. It is an old building, shared with others (there is a College there). This has resulted in a longer commute – an overground train, and 2 tube rides.
There has been a push to get Government employees out of London for a few years now. The office at Stratford was supposed to have been closed 5 years ago, but was given a reprieve, for some reason.
Long commutes are a problem expensive in time and money often unreliable and unpleasant. also expensive to move with very high stamp duty rates or breaking tenancy agreements. Make working less attractive for many. Often better off on benefits and a bit of ‘bartering” or illegal cash in hand as so many do. Or they just work part time.
When I was a CS before and during the Cameron years the office (which had a car park) in one Surrey town was scrapped and we were moved to another Surrey town. Only a few car parking spaces were available and staff were required to complete at least the last leg of their journey on public transport, with a few exceptions for those with a disability or other medical justification.
People’s journeys became not just longer but very difficult – so many experienced CS resigned or took early retirement just before the move. Many others, including me, left within a year. They lost older, experienced staff and recruited young, inexperienced ones. One of the unspoken benefits for the Government was that many of the staff they lost were on the older, far more generous pension scheme and the new younger ones weren’t. But the standard of service we were giving the public plummeted. My final year there was incredibly dispiriting.
We still manufacture and sell cars in the UK with 6 litre engines that do 13 to the gallon in cities. Often less as left ticking over when stationary to keep the professional drivers warm or cool.
Sensible cost efficiency on the use of Govt buildings would be welcome, yet it is of relatively low importance in relation to what Govt should act upon urgently. Their first priority should be to stop doing so many bad things. Reversing those would make so much difference and be widely appreciated. Lifelogic has a fine list, and others will have many to add.
Office and other work space is a consequence of employment anyway. If Govt is going to remedy that, their first task should be to end the large number of negative needless and worthless jobs so many public employees are paid to do at our enormous expense.
Removing the black paint covering the Victorian soot stuck on 10 Downing Street would be a clear improvement and enhance its image. The original London Brick should be a gleaming yellow for the world to see, representing a clean government. In its present state it looks like a dirty cover up. Would somebody please do something to cleanse the conspicuous mess around that one of the most famous doors in the world.
Tories face biggest by-election defeat in British history in Nadine Dorries seat a survey by Opinium finds Labour would overturn a 24,664 Conservative majority in Mid Bedfordshire, held by the Tories since 1931.
Well done tax to death, currency debaser, net zero zealot and Socialists Sunak & Hunt. Will they achieve any of Sunak’s 5 pledges? Looks rather unlikely.
I shouldn’t think that travelling into one of our big city centres is particularly safe any more.
Well…and who has brought that about?
The work isn’t getting done from home.
I bet that the “boat backlog” is largely due to “WORKING” from home.
Why does the govt. think people were dragged from their spinning/weaving homes into factories? To up productivity of course!
Still, never mind, it all fits into the 2030 Agenda very snugly.
Stockholm syndrome is now endemic across the Tory party and that spells disaster for freedom, liberty and limiting the power of the now Socialist State and its ability to take what it wants to finance its activities and curbing its power
Today’s article is mere tinkering at the edges and a sop to the Left. The Tory party is captured from top to bottom by the Left, they know it and therefore their entire output is framed in leftist framework designed not to trigger a war
As an aside. Having access to a bank account must be made a legal and human right and embedded in law. Without access to banking services we are in effect dehumanised and turned into nothingness. Will our esteemed host raise this most fundamental of all issues in the Commons and demand the Government pass new legislation to protect decent people from the woke virus that is tearing our freedoms to shreds?
Unless I’ve missed it, there’s been NOTHING from the government about Nigel Farage and the banks!
He’s not the only one either, but so far is the most known person!
I agree, Dom! It must be made a human right, a legal requirement not to close bank accounts for political reasons.
Reply The government has just legislated on Politically Exposed persons and banks!
+many, DOM. HR legislation is designed to help criminals, instead of protecting innocents. If you want proof just look at what ‘refugees’ can get away with in exchange for a hand slap. The victims don’t count, and this all started with the ‘grooming’ gangs. We are just cash cows and cannon fodder for the non-Brits.
The first question surely has to be do we really need all these civil servants, quangos and NGOs?
Whatever happened to a bonfire of quangos idea promised all those years ago?
First sort out the staff numbers then arrange for suitable sized cheaper accomodation ideally outside any city weighting areas.
Working from home is very stressful.
Especially in such a noisy, out of control country.
It might be ok to dream of a nice peaceful little home office but the reality ( except for the rich possibly) is barking dogs, loud music, DIY and shrieking.
I’m not entirely certain whether the article is actually in favour of further abandonment of London.
But it is quite shocking how governments ( since TB) have destroyed our capital city.
And now they want to scuttle out.
Are they watching the footage of Paris?
Thought this was the plan. Or is this another case of one rule for the establishment differing to the rule for the people. Our politicians need to start leading by example & regularly publish the savings made in the media
If we want more trees the govt. needs to use its nudging skills to reverse the general fear and hatred of them.
Councils are horrified by arboreal insurance claims and chop at the slightest excuse.
And many householders are appalled by falling leaves, shading branches and basically anything that is natural and good.
A chance for joined-up policy by converting the rest of the central London estate to four star hotels to accommodate bogus asylum seekers the Government cannot turn away.
Government ‘cannot’ no ‘chooses not to’ turn back.
Yes…no doubt about it.
The govt. has its eye on emulating Paris!
I thought the WEF et al wanted everyone ultimately to be living in smart cities by 2050?
Really Sir John?
Let’s take the DVLA. I have been waiting since early last December to hear from them about a driving assessment for myself, but they were working from home! A few weeks ago I forwarded them a letter from my neurologist in support of my application, but now they are on strike for six weeks.
The owner of a vehicle repair workshop in the village has been waiting for months for certain vehicle documentation.
P45’s all round an start from scratch with a privatised DVLA.
How many large ‘refugee’ families are living in mansions in London worth milllions? Is the government obliged to offer residence in London? The vast majority of the population couldn’t afford London prices so why should they subsidise others who cannot afford to live in London but have massive properties served on a plate? Can they buy theses properties discounted by millions under ‘right to buy’?
Interesting. I understand there has been a drive to get civil servants back from home to their offices. Having been one who for long periods of time needed to work uninterrupted on spreadsheets, project plans, analyses of organisational change issues, competitor analyses etc etc I have never agreed with the mantra that working from home per se reduces productivity and that all employees must always be in the office working face to face with their computers. Office space is a very expensive overhead and I would expect its use to be closely monitored to ensure a profital gain from its ownership or rent. And knowing the wastefulness of the Government’s property estate I have long suspected that the drive to get civil servants back to their desks has little to do with their productivity but is principally in order to avoid exposure of the vast acres of government owned or leased but under utilised office space.
Private companies understood this long before Covid and many had already adopted hybrid working, hot desking etc. Where employees and contractors do their work is amatter to be decided between them and their employrers and clients respectively. The approach to the public sector property estate should be the same.
Some working from home is more productive than working in the office. Some office working is more productive than working at home. As an employer the Government should use both to improve the productivity of employees and also to minimise the cost of expensive office space.
Why not move all the ministries in none heritage sites to the North of England for a much better quality of life. The scribes that don’t like the idea can join the private sector, there being no shortage of potholes to fill.
Still waiting to hear what you intend doing about banks with cancellation tendencies. They are there to manage money, something they are only good at for their own benefit, not to make political judgements on their customers.
Increase productivity?
Try stop paying out £1.5 billion of taxpayers money to government departments and private organisation that are openly supporting the stop the Rwanda flights programme.
There must be more than an element of checks and balances which needs hands on attention that equals staff and offices and equipment.
In a nutshell the government is too big, too expensive and too intrusive. There should be a huge downsizing of the public sector and an embargo on further recruitment other than to front line services. Then sell off the buildings and leases to the highest bidders.
It isn’t a question of how much office space. The best solution is to shrink the size of the civil service and only do jobs that cannot be done by the private sector. We could then more than halve the number of expensive civil servants with their gold plated pension schemes, and do away with countless thousands of sq ft of office space.
Of course, diversity posts should be the very first to go.
There are benefits and negatives to working from home. Obviously commuting time and costs are eliminated, but it is very likely that productivity will decline. If you have a laptop job, it is very easy to be distracted at home and not devote yourself to the job you are supposed to be delivering. In my experience, some Civil Servants (including more senior ones), are not as devoted to delivering the job as they should be 🙂 And it is virtually impossible to deal with someone who is under-performing.
As far as office space is concerned, rather than re-locating central London offices to one out-of-London location, it would be better to have smaller offices in various locations – creating a hub – so that people can get to the one nearest them since travel across country when you are outside the M25 is so difficult.
Sir John: I am interested to know what the Not-a-Conservative-Party is going to do about Banks “cancelling people” whose social and/or political views they don’t like? Or are these Banks acting on behalf of the Establishment/Government – which is certainly what it looks like in the case of Nigel Farage?
We’re watching.
Reply It has just legislated!
As soon as there is not enough space for Civil Servants to not to go, they will start to demand that they are compensated for the space at home as they are “saving” money by working from home. The London weighting will be supplemented by a home office allowance.
Just make them attend the workplace, and reduce the headcount.