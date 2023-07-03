The Prime Minister’s 5 tasks

I have no problem with the Prime Minister wanting to be a good manager more than a visionary speaker. Nor do I find myself in disagreement with the five tasks he set himself. They may have emerged from polling rather than from his beliefs but that means they are anchored in what voters want. It is true that setting three economic tasks including reducing debt shows the influence of the Treasury as well as of the pollsters, but given the salience of economic issues and the need to tackle the cost of living crisis, again there is nothing wrong with the policy framework.
So why do I read over the week-end there is dissatisfaction in Downing Street with the state of the polls and the lack of credit going to the PM? My advice to Downing Street is threefold.
One, do not expect credit until the five aims are visibly getting nearer with good recorded progress in cutting inflation and waiting lists, stopping the boats, getting some growth and showing how that cuts the borrowing. People will not reward the government for saying the right things. They want it to do the right things and deliver results.
Two, recognise that seeking stability is not going to deliver any of the aims. It will take a strong and determined policy including more legal changes to stop the boats. It will take management change at the NHS to get the waiting lists down and staff back to work from strikes. It will take tax cuts to boost growth and cut some prices, and it will take some spending controls to help growth cut the borrowing.
Three, recognise that pursuing other policy aims like renegotiating the EU settlement, doubling down on more moves to net zero, and seeking to intervene in so many businesses will get in the way of bringing about the five aims. The more the government spends on other policies outside core public services the more difficult it will prove to get inflation down and borrowing under control. The more it gives away to the EU the more it annoys Brexit voters and destabilises the Union in Northern Ireland. The more it intervenes with subsidised and windfall taxes and partial nationalisations in business, the more it will deter private investment and growth.
But Sunk doesn’t have a plan for growth.
Truss did, Sunk doesn’t…so, of course, the Tory MPs ditched Truss, installed Sunk and sunk any chance of winning the next election.
Heaven knows who the next Tory leader will be, (there will be few MPs to choose from) but you never know…they might be a Conservative! It will certainly be a change.
Any plan for growth should sit alongside a plan for debt + governemnt spending reductions. No strategy here either. All sits in the “too hard” box.
After defeat at the next election Sunak will stand aside. As you say Mike, who will come in next? The last set of applicants were not inspiring.
A very critical piece from our kind host which I do not disagree with.
Actions not words, Sunak !
I see food purchases in France and Germany have fallen further. They are now more than 15% below previous levels and if you include food inflation @ 15% – they are down 30% in terms.
Germany is beginning to recognize the energy-shortage price increases are not inflation and cannot be reversed. Deindustrialization is moving on apace. They also have shortages of workers, the ethnic German population is aging and have not replaced themselves. Importing millions of foreign people seems to have exacerbated the problem rather than solving it – demand is increased and productivity reduced.
I am watching the cultural enrichment of France play out on the streets and wonder why those in Westminster are not on the edge of their seats – demanding that the ‘boats’ are not only stopped but reversed. Do they think the women of the MET will be equal to a similar task?
We will not only not give credit for failing to achieve stated goals, but we will damn the government and PM for failing to avoid massive problems of which they have been warned for decades but ignored.
I’m pleased the PM ‘felt the sting of racism’ – he knows how I feel every day, in my own country!
Europe is dying. The future is in the Far East.
I read where the PM said he felt ‘sad’ at the reports stating English cricket is racist and sexist.
A report by who and with what aim? Let me guess, another left wing organisation that has noticed too many white men in a group, in their own homeland, enjoying a long standing sport/custom and we can’t have that.
Your party is lost to woke and Socialism and this article is nothing more than words on a page.
‘Going with the narrative’ (A left wing narrative as per Cameron) and ‘having your noses rubbed in diversity’ (Blair and Powell) has destroyed it. It is a husk of meaninglessness, of drivel and of self-preservation.
There is now no point in any Tory MP even speaking as we know it represents nothing of real value
Basic rules for success.
Under promise and over deliver.
Exceed peoples expectations.
The real problem that we face is the refusal of this government to support the green revolution with the large number of high-tech jobs that it promises
We must not allow the fossil fuel cartels to ever hold the country to ransom as they did last winter. We need more onshore wind and solar energy, investment in the electricity distribution network and support for the grid-scale energy storage solutions deveoped by British universities.
Following the disastrous privatisation of the water and sewage dumping industry, the urgent problem of the imminent failure of several of the English water companies must be addressed. Michael Howard was warned in 1987 what would happen if private equity firms were allowed to buy into our monopoly infrastructure organisations with no debt. How long is it going to be before the drinking water is contaminated? The next NHS crisis ay well be having to deal with the return of cholera
The thinking public is coming to realise that the Government justs talks and does nothing to help the UK citizen. The Government follows the wishes of organisations outside the UK even if no benefit and allways detriment to the UK. We have managers running the NHS, and see where that has got that organisation. We now have a manager running the country, not a leader, just a follower.
The only thing the Government has done for which you can see a result is fuelling the war with Russia. We will have to let history judge if this was in anyway a benefit to the UK and worth the financial cost (if you ignore the death and destruction on both sides that is) The Russian army was not coming across the channel in small boats.
Sir John, all good as far as it goes but the fundamental problems remain.
First, take the five tasks. It is because they emerged from polling rather than from Sunak’s and the Party’s core beliefs that the policies derived from polling will be ineffective. Even if the policies are perfectly formed there will be opposition and the Government does not have the will to overcome opposition and deliver the required results because too many Tories don’y believe in them.
Second, you rightly say that “seeking stability is not going to deliver any of the aims. It will take a strong and determined policy including more legal changes to stop the boats.”
By strong policy, do you mean strong political will? they are not the same things in my book. We had a saying in the Navy, a workable good enough plan that people can unite behind is better than a perfect plan not everyone supports. That is the equivalent of political will and gaining it within the Party – within any party – takes more than technocratic management. It takes leadership. And leadership fails without core beliefs – the moral battle as they say in the Army.
The acid test of all this and the policy that would have the most visible and galvanising effect is stopping the boats is. Getting the legislation in place is necessary but against strong opposition concessions will be made, and even if passed, loopholes will be found and it may prove ineffective. Most of the difficulties arise and will continue to arise because the illegal migrants succeed in entering British territory. To succeed the policy must include action in The Channel. The UK already has all the cover in international and domestic law it needs to do this, as I have stated many times and has now been picked by the Reform Party. In pursuit of stability and lacking political will, again because half the Party does not believe in stopping the boats other than in order to win votes so as to remain in power, it will not happen.
Stopping the boats will require political will, belief, leadership and the party to be united. The Conservatives have none of these.
Mrs Thatcher who, whether you agreed with her policies or not, didn’t just talk the talk she walked the walk. She delivered. She also once said “the problem with today’s politicians is they make a speech and think they have achieved something. They haven’t, they’ve just made a speech.”
That applies to Sunak and the Not-a-Conservative-Government in spades. All talk; no effective action and no results. We can see the country going to hell in a hand-cart before our eyes and the Not-a-Conservative-Government is doing nothing to stop it …. which I believe is because they don’t want to. They are fully signed up to the WEF’s globalist Agenda. They won’t deviate from the Reset.
And that’s why many conservatively-inclined voters have abandoned the party and don’t care if Labour gets in: they will simply deliver the same policies.
So essentially Sunak and his cohorts are useless…………..yup!
A well written and thoughtful post, as ever. I for one am grateful you aren’t in government and subject to collective Cabinet responsibility so please keep plugging away. Having said that, it’s very difficult to be optimistic about this PM or our country’s future. I would go so far as to say that the Conservatives in government are solely responsible for effectively destroying the rationale for the following once commonplace phrases that used to help define our way of life: ‘Made in England’, ‘it couldn’t happen here’, ‘it’s a free country’, ‘proud to be British’.
I’d much rather a Prime Minister or any Minister for that matter, be a better manager than speaker, but Sunak seems to be neither. I can overlook the speaking bit.
Politics took a nose dive on the froth versus substance with the advent of ‘the Blair’,and now the celebrity/tv bludgeoned masses seem to look more for the celebrity ‘wow’ factor in those handling the serious business of running a nation.
I note the Treasury is said to be concerned with the banks taking it upon themselves to dictate people’s political views by closing accounts. Well, that really is astoundingly cheeky given the government (past and present) have helped create this air of terror. Isn’t that why most businesses now are more about showing their woke credentials than anything else, for fear of the beady eye falling on them and pointing a finger.
In an age where to not have a bank account makes life extremely impossible, what about the ‘human rights’ aspect. This is given as the main reason we can’t stop endless boats full of young fighting age men pitching up here at their leisure, never to be returned, yet the centuries old freedom and rights of the heritage population are hammered day in day out.
Just a few reasons for the poor performance in the polls for Conservatives. We expect all this from Labour/Liberals but the sting is unbearable when it’s inflicted by those you trust to do away with all this destructive nonsense.
Just goes to show how out of touch No 10 is. It was obvious when he came out with these 5 tests that he thought they would all go his way and he could spin improvement, just as the woeful Steve Barclay did yesterday with the NHS.
But you have had 13 years to sort it out and thrown billions after billions at it without the scintilla of an improvement plan and in trouble a year before an election, suddenly a staffing plan appears that apparently will take staffing levels to 2 million and zero structural change. Are you having a laugh?
You are claiming 20000 more police but it was you who cut them back in the first place and clear up rates are appalling.
You and the BOE put up inflation and then interest rates. Then to claim credit for them falling is bolleaux.
We have egregious tax rates with more cowardly stealth take to come whilst public sector waste and inefficiency goes unchallenged.
Sunak doesn’t have the bottle to take on the One Nation Tory left to get the migration bill down.
You continue to blame everyone but yourselves. Gove (mr pomposity) the latest about house builders.
You are crumbling in the face of left wing minority activists closing down free speech and in hock to diversity and equality. Top army officers sacked for agreeing the obvious. We see public sector recruitment anything but if you are a white male. So potentially mediocrity over talent. The civil service has you by the balls and you are too weak to push back.
Your net zero plan is ruining the country and costing us billions for not much.
The army is woefully undermanned, again you are
You have failed to take advantage of Brexit indeed crumble to the EU at every opportunity, frightened to tell the public its successes.
Re wilding over home grown food output.
Ignoring home energy resources, so importing at higher costs to us etc.
And no growth plan. Wow!
And so the pretence of Government goes on.