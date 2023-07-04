The NHS Chief Executive for England says as a commentator might that she would like the government to settle the nurses and doctors pay dispute. Many of us would like to see that happen, as it will take a happier workforce to deliver the targets to get waiting lists down , treatments and operations up. A backbench MP can say that, a member of the public can urge that, a journalist can write articles about it. I find it most odd that the CEO says it. She after all hires and fires staff members, settles pay and job gradings, supervises promotions and training, and directs staff to the places where they can do most good to deliver the services the NHS needs to look after the public well.
To suggest that there is a simple row between medics and Ministers over how large a percentage increase in pay there should be leaves open the question of what is the CEO’s view of how much such a rise should be? Surely she and her advisers know what the jobs market tells them about pay levels, and her daily contact with medics should give her insight into what they want by way of pay and conditions to end their strikes. She also knows what increase she has agreed for her budget this year and must have a view on what is affordable. Management is usually about making difficult decisions about how many people to hire, how much to pay them, how to deploy them and how to energise them to raise productivity. With over 400 senior managers on six figure salaries there are people who can help her with these decisions.
If the CEO is working well with Ministers then you would expect her to be influential over helping set a pay offer. This advice would be given privately and she would either win the argument or accept the Ministers judgement having put her case. This would then be a united NHS management offer, bringing together both politicians and senior managers. More importantly many of the demands of the medics in the public version of the pay negotiations we have all heard are about non pay issues. They want better work rotas, more support from other staff, better conditions and the right supplies and equipment. These are all issues that fall to the managers more than the Ministers to resolve, working within budgets and signing contracts with external suppliers.
Ministers rightly have to take the overall responsibility for what happens and what is achieved. They need to work with senior managers closely. I hope the managers will find a way to influence and then support Ministerial policy, which tends rightly to concentrate on overall aims and targets. Real and cash health spending have shot up since 2019. The issue is what are patients getting for it, as well as why cannot all that money buy more contentment with jobs and remuneration packages? £233 bn for public sector UK health is a lot of money which needs to buy more happiness.
Good morning.
The NHS is just a political football. Trouble is, no matter which way the government plays it it is going to score an own goal.
They set up the rules of the game. If they are in a no-win situation we have to wonder at their incompetence! Obviously in view of that as much of the running of the country needs to be removed from Government.
At the ahead of 77, I have just suffered my first real illness.
I requested a doctors home visit and was treated as some sort of crank.
I was told by the surgery and 111 to go to A&E despite being usable to leave the vircinity of the toilet for more than a few minutes.
All I can say is if your white working class over50 and become ill, be afraid, very afraid. The NHS isn’t there for you
Oh I don’t know.
They could try providing us with a HEALTH SERVICE as opposed to a govt. propaganda nudge machine?
Think of all the £££££s they’ve extracted from the public since 1948.
And created in the process a nation of terrified hypochondriacs.
The NHS accounts for about 40 per cent. of government spending so the day is coming when the Prime Minister (not Sunak, but his successor but three or four) will be obliged to tell the British people they can no longer afford the NHS.
(Per the King’s Fund 2022/23 spending estimate is £180.2 billion and per Main Estimates Government spending plans (09563) Resource DEL (also referred to as ‘day-to-day spending’) for that same period is £456 billion.)
Well it is a political football but it also kills nearly all competition as rather hard for businesses to compete with ‘free’ at the point of use.
They take your money off you in vast taxation level (still increasing hugely due to Sunak/Bailey caused inflation eating your allowances and salary away) and deliver what they think you need if and when feel like it. THEY have your cash already so you cannot go elsewhere so just take it or leave it and shut up.
We might treat you eventually if you do not die first.
Perhaps the question should be: who is responsible for resolving pay raises in the NHS?
Don’t blame the NHS CEO when her boss, the health minister, wants the personal gratification of appearing on TV so often, thinking he’s so important and the only one who should be heard. Of course she’s going to step out the way.
PCP– Not fit for purpose…
Throwing yet more money at the NHS doesn’t guarantee eradicating the underlying staffing problems within.
I have not not heard one senior executive officer talk about tackling the massive waste within the system to save money and help change working conditions.
The time is rapidly approaching that honest questions have got to be asked regarding how much longer can the NHS survive in its present format because the costs are unsustainable.
It is not is there a better way? It has to be there has got to be a better way.tu
Maybe the NHS Chief Executive for England would like the Govt to do the whole of her job so that she could be paid for doing even more of nothing useful.
It is classic weak public sector management wanting to be liked and thinking that if she is not, because she is not agreeing with everything her staff wants, she cannot do her job.
Plenty of research shows that actually people want management to take difficult decisions that instead of being liked, earns their respect. It’s tough but that’s why you get paid a lot.
There is generally zero respect for management across the NHS and wider public sector.
Being able to blame the government is an easy way to avoid responsibility and instead of standing up and pointing out what you have done, ie saying that the budget was agreed with her, now up to hear to allocate it, your weak ministers sit on their hands, in turn earning zero respect from us.
Tory MP deftly avoids criticising Neo-Marxist health unions whose actions are endangering the lives of patients, which of course is a criminal offence under the law.
John knows full that NHS managers are powerless in the face of union hardliners stoking discontentment amongst naive NHS staff so why doesn’t he and his idiot party point to this fact and expose the unions who are at the heart of most of the public sector instability we are seeing?
You can always rely on the post-Thatcher Tories to spout, conciliaTORY half hearted bollox on every issue. No wonder the Marxist unions control the public sector
State employees compared to private sector employees enjoy PRIVILEGES beyond their wildest dreams
John and his party have more in common with union leaders than they do with your average private sector manager or CEO
On a related topic, back in the day I was asked to conduct an attitude survey in a large DHSS office by the senior team who realised morale, outputs, retention rates etc were very poor with a view to improving their management.
The results were so bad showing they were considered weak, lacked respect etc, they usually are first time around but a good base to work up from, that they hid the results.
They failed to understand that this would err make them look weak and confirm/compound reasons for lack of respect.
They deserved everything they got. The staff deserved more.
NHS managers refuse to manage the NHS to best effect. MP’s and Ministers refuse to govern the UK to best effect.
What’s new?
Mark, this is so true. It has given an easy target to beat the Tories whenever they are in power – generally on a crusade of “NHS short of funding”.
Reality is that the UK health servioce funding per capita is pretty aligned to the rest of the developed world, yet outcomes are at the bottom of the league.
The model is broken but nobody dare say it and certainly no politician has the strength to reform and restructure – or at least not in the direction required.
Less than 40% of the 1.4 million NHS employees are doctors, nurses, consultants, specialists like radiographers etc or qualified lab people. The remainder – 60%+ – are employed in layer upon layer of administration. The NHS operates much like the civil service – office empires are built, the more people you have working for you the more important you must be.
The function of the NHS is to provide jobs for women who wish to return to work after having children. Many are under the misapprehension that the NHS exists to heal the sick; nothing could be further from the truth. The NHS could lose 150,000 middle managers and nobody – let alone the patients – would notice
The Minister could discuss with the NHS CE the pointless diversity managers and their appointees. They contribute nothing to health care and interfere in the work of useful staff.
Scrapping them would free considerable amounts of money for pay rises for nurses and doctors.
When it comes to saving the NHS, I think we’re all supposed to go outside, clap and bang pots and pans. That’s certainly what the Not-a-Conservative-Government encouraged us to do in 2020.
Now the only option is to kneel and pray because neither the NHS CEO or the Government are capable of doing what is really necessary: scrapping it and starting again, with a complete reform of the funding model.
We don’t have a National Health Service, free at the point of delivery. We’re paying for and operating an International Health Service (of sorts) free at the point of delivery to anyone who pitches up in the UK and has paid not a penny into the system.
Mark B says the NHS is a political football- he’s right! Unfortunately, because nursing and being a doctor is (or should be) a calling, the two will never mix well. Hence the staff are unhappy and leave. Then add into the mix all the very annoying wokeness and bureaucracy that most people don’t agree with… then add in the shear size of the NHS with all its bureaucratic offshoots. It’s a mess!
July 4, 2023
Apparently the CEO of the NHS is accountable to Parliament for money spent.
So what is going wrong?
Junior doctors start on circa £30k and often have about £10k of interest accruing on their 5 or 6 years of student debt. Even if they got a 35% increase they could still be left with a negative sum to live on after this interest, rent on a small room, tax, NI, prof. body fees, council tax, commuting costs, pension deductions, heat, light… are they expected not to eat?
Are they expected to work 40+ hours a week in a high stress job and end up poorer at the end of the year than they started. Is it any wonder 50 leave the NHS within two years?
Meanwhile NHS diversity and net zero experts often on £100k plus.
50% leave that is.
NHS is a cash cow for small businesses such as PPE suppliers, stationary, uniforms, recruitment. It’s the same with management jobs. An easy number for all those administrators that have been kicked out of the private sector by computerisation.
Good morning Sir John
“She after all hires and fires staff members, settles pay and job gradings, supervises promotions and training, and directs staff to the places where they can do most good”
Exactly…
This Conservative Government keeps wondering off, looking for personal self gratification by interfering and creating political motivated ‘virtual signals’ on things that they know nothing about. They could for a change get their head down and manage, create a robust and sustainable economy, but that would be doing real work.
In NHS terms what ever happened to the concept of GP’s, where the money trail starts being the purchaser of services of the NHS? The Hospital trusts then had to deliver to earn.
@Ian B
The thought that extremely high paid individuals at the head of departments, had a function of managing any department, be it the NHS, Education, the Treasury doesn’t exist. Just as those in this Conservative Government being the overall manager. At best the Health Minister should have called in the NHS Chief Executive for England and said you have your budget – sort it. There is a lot of waste in the NHS as elsewhere, why do the have departments to oversee ‘discrimination’ which are about pure politics?
July 4, 2023
47% of NHS employees are none medical, a gross overload I would suggest. Between the minister of health and any hospital trust these none medical scribes are the most expensive and numerous burden the NHS carries. That many of them are diverse none jobs is all too apparent, get rid.
Ask the management of Toyota to investigate the running of the NHS, a1947 concept left mostly unchanged until now 2023. Keep the civil service and any other worthies well away from any enquiry or commission. If they look around the World at national health care I feel sure they will find a much better example on which to model ours for the next fifty years. The criteria should be, what works best for the patient and medical staff.
I watched the Amanda Prichard interview at Sunday’s 9am programme on the BBC and I have to say that Pritchard came over as condescending and complacent, I thought she was more like the head of a primary school that the boss of what is the UK’s biggest business. Evidently she has no experience of working anywhere outside of the NHS, so she is hardly going to bring anything new to the job. NHS management must have breathed a sign of relief when one of their own was appointed to lead the service. Her degree in modern History is hardly an appropriate qualification either! I was deeply unimpressed. The job should be held by a business leader from the private sector. ( And I don’t mean someone like the current boss of John Lewis ! )
There has always been far too much political involvement in the NHS.
In particular, Ministers should not be involved in negotiating pay. It is the equivalent of dragging in shareholders to negotiate with the unions.
Nevertheless, Prichard is paid £265,000 plus an additional £74,000 in pension contributions to manage the service so she should budget for pay awards that she thinks are reasonable. If she were a CEO worthy of the job title, she should then submit her annual budget to ministers . If the government cannot afford to meet the cost for whatever reason, or she settles pay awards at a higher level than she has budgeted for, she should have to make savings elsewhere to keep within her budget. That’s her job.
The trick in the NHS if you are senior position is to take early retirement and get a pension and a early retirement lump sum and then go back to the same job a couple of weeks latter. On a much higher pay than originally.
That’s what I have seen happening
It says it all when members of the Conservative Party in Parliament, that’s MP’s that got voted in on the premise of get Brexit done – then refused that simple task. Hits the Media yesterday saying that it is now time to bring the UK back under the control of the unelected, unaccountable EU. Does that mean the Conservatives in Parliament don’t like thinking, don’t like responsibility and don’t like the idea of a proper democracy. Is that why we have had to endure all these fudges and punishment because this Parliament with a so-called Conservative Government needs the EU to guide them.
Are Conservative MP’s are now brave enough to speak out and to champion rejoining the EU, because that is the lead they are getting from their Leadership?
The NHS proves Robert Conquest’s second and third laws of politics and demonstrates to us how the whole country will look if it continues to move further left.
Eventually diversity will completely replace meritocracy even throughout the clinical side.
You do not then suspect as I do that she has conferred with Ministers where “…she would either win the argument or accept the Ministers judgement having put her case” but her advice did not prevail and yet she does not think Ministerial judgements are going to work?
Afraid this is what happens when politics and Ministers get involved, instead of dragging in the CEO to make the press statements.
Likewise have we heard anything from the head of the so called pay review body who did all of the calculations, which were then sent to the Government for approval.
Afraid its pass the buck time if you can, and for this sort of attitude the taxpayer pays thousands of them, £ hundreds of thousands a year.
Afraid the whole of the pay, and the grading system in the NHS perhaps needs a complete rethink.
Maybe she has discussed & advised Ministers of her expectation based on her knowledge. Possibly she has advised to pay way more than we can afford. As a CEO if the figure offered is below her proposal. Then she needs to find the extra by cutting waste & virtue signalling jobs. Otherwise the only other option is she is not CEO standard.
This woman needs a review of what she considers her job to be – I think she is being payed too much for a lazy clerk!
John, please just give us the facts. Which NHS trusts are failing the most on waiting times, who is in charge of them, why are they so bad in Manchester for example.
I saw a comment on social media:
“The NHS has first rate front line staff and a third rate bureaucracy.
Politicians need to sort out the bureaucracy so that the vast amount of taxpayer money which the NHS receives, may be spent wisely.”
Sounds about right.
My mother has just come out of NHS hospital after 10 days of treatment / care for cancer. Her nursing care was AWESOME (I’ll never forget the hard-working, kind and sweet nurse, Theresa – but others like her, too. And remaining calm and good-natured whilst severely ill patients were groaning with pain, getting sick – and dying). The care she received from doctors was also awesome but a bit lower than that of the nurses.
Our only complaints were with problems to do with logistics which was purely the fault of managers / the system / culture – where there is a lack of clear, strict hierarchy and accountability etc.
But the nursing care itself was 9/10 (and the technology and treatment used to zap our mother’s cancer seemed awesome too but too early days to see the results of that yet.
A big thank you the nurses and doctors of the NHS.
Well said.
Where NHS management are not working with ministers to improve the NHS they should be released from their job as they would be inadequate for it.
From personal experience, I concur that NHS staff at the sharp end are frustrated and tired of poor management decisions and actions. They deserve much better.
The PMs plans for the NHS lacked any information on ‘Improvements’ – He needs to start with those at the top of the NHS, cut out the deadwood and allow better management techniques to filter down to the lower levels.
Can we have any faith that this might happen?
“ With over 400 senior managers on six figure salaries there are people who can help her with these decisions.”
They are a large part of the problem.
In earlier times I am led to believe that our NHS hospitals managed perfectly well under the leadership of people like Sir Lancelot Spratt and matron Hattie Jacques, both of whom offered frontline medical experience and common sense rather than bureaucracy.
Real terms in 2022/23 prices – Planned spending for the Department of Health and Social Care in England is £180.2 billion in 2022/23. The majority of the Department’s spending (£152.6 billion in 2022/23) is passed to NHS England and NHS Improvement for spending on health services.8 Dec 2022. The Kings Fund.
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/projects/nhs-in-a-nutshell/nhs-budget#:~:text=Real%20terms%20in%202022%2F23%20prices&text=Planned%20spending%20for%20the%20Department,for%20spending%20on%20health%20services.
Monday 01 March 2021- The NHS is funded mainly from general taxation supplemented by National Insurance contributions (NICs). I wonder how much those held in high regard, like Germany, take in their equivalent ‘NI’ charge to business and clients. Do their charges stop at retirement age? Do they have a minimum earnings before the contribution of £12,570?
The Kings Fund says how much is spent on the NHS from General taxation and claims less than 20% is from NI? But it doesn’t say how much is from International travel insurance, GHIC, EHIC etc. It isn’t for the NHS Staff to be generous with our money and claim they haven’t got enough and just want more from our pot without creating more for themselves.
The NHS CEO is a product of the NHS management development scheme. The evidence is that the scheme does not produce people who know much about managing.
The NHS Chief Executive for England ought to be concentrating on the future structure of the NHS!
The only way performance will be improved and staff identifying with goals and key performance indicators is to break it up more clearly into divisions dealing with aspects of the health response ie Cancer, Skeletal, heart, organs, sight, hearing etc.
Currently the admin is generally considered to be a shambles by everybody I’ve ever asked about it, and supported by personal experience. There is little evidence of joined up tracking of events, treatment and timescales. This must improve if the patient’s treatment from start to finish is held within one responsible body.
Everybody wants improved pay and benefits, why do NHS staff( and railway workers) for some reason think they should get a better package than anybody else?
Management of the NHS has been in a mess for years . It is too large an organisation to be managed from the centre and it has not had the best of individuals with the right experience overseeing and directing its operations . The needs and variations that exist in different parts of the country are as considerable today as they were 30-40 years ago ; little change and improvements have happened . The NHS has to directed and managed by separate regions and overseen by appropriately qualified individuals .
Why is the health service in this country run by a History graduate? Why is it considered appropriate that the administration of the medical profession is by Arts graduates. Is that the norm with our continental neighbours who all have far better, more cost effective health services than ourselves?
The maladministration of this country is a consequence of the bizarre belief that someone who has no education in an activity can be deemed a ‘generalist’ and put in charge of it.
Its time to reform education so that someone who spends three years at university leaves with some knowledge or skill which can be usefully employed. The foreigners who come here for a university education understand this and take the places which should be occupied by British people too many of whom are studying rubbish subjects like Psychology.
LOL, NHS CEO management is an oxymoron.
Do all such CEOs of departments in the Public Sector pass the buck to their respective Ministers? If so, why are they there in the job that pays a high salary when they appear to do very little? The NHS is not short of money at all it is severely lacking in proper professional management for sure. Is it not time for the Minister to seriously cut the excess numbers of surplus administrators and use the savings to fund the salary increases for all of those real workers in the front line?