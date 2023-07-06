My interview with Talk Tv on immigration July 6, 2023 14 Comments Please find my interview below between 1:08:00-1:20:00 where we discussed immigration July 6, 2023 14 Comments
Off topic, this letter in the Belfast News Letter:
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/letter-legacy-bill-amendment-restores-a-fundamental-rule-of-constitutional-law-and-will-prevent-gerry-adams-from-receiving-compensation-4208934
has prompted me to look up the Carltona doctrine:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carltona_doctrine
“The Carltona doctrine (or Carltona principle) expresses the idea that, in United Kingdom law, the acts of government departmental officials are synonymous with the actions of the minister in charge of that department. The point was established in Carltona Ltd v Commissioners of Works.”
Which was called into question by a 2020 Supreme Court judgment but is being reaffirmed by Act of Parliament – a constitutional step which is relevant to any other undesirable court judgments.
++++
No doubt I’ve got this wrong…
But does it mean a reining-in of civil servants?
And possibly an overturning of some decisions?
If so…what a good find!
A very soft interview indeed. Vanessa Feltz talks of ‘irritation’ about illegal migrants. That is a huge understatement.
Sir John Redwood then offers a defence of government actions so far. The usual caveats about legal challenges and civil service delays are mentioned.
He states nobody can doubt the government’s ‘intent’ to address the issue. Many will doubt their ‘intent’, thinking the government are very happy to shift blame and just let things continue.
The only snag in this approach is the government no longer have any credibility and deadlines for promises and elections are not very far away.
What exactly is the real agenda behind mass immigration rather than the usual politically correct, evasive nonsense being bandied around (labour needs of industry or asylum) and who exactly is driving it?
I see zero value in not explaining in full detail the wider agenda of what we are seeing. If this isn’t discussed in a public forum and without censure then don’t bother at all.
Elephant traps elegantly avoided by a political gazelle…I thought!
(Fancy dropping THAT “breaking news” into the pot!!)
Are they really still harping on about “too lazy to pick fruit”?
Yet…it is said…that (for example) the West Country flower industry suffered really badly because ( a new?) benefits system made seasonal working for locals impossible.
But no wonder the channel can’t talk more openly. Didn’t it have a bit of bother about this topic?
Ended in abject apologies and recompense.
All questions were very well answered, presenting the Conservative case in a good light and with the prospect of progress. Viewers are probably dissatisfied owing to the recurring absence of progress, yet might accept the notion that the government is trying, however ineffective it remains.
I am glad that your views are getting more media exposure recently. I do not always agree with them, but in a democracy you should be heard
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby – the head of a religion that counts less than 1% of the population attending it’s churches – was pontificating on immigration in the Lords yesterday. How many refugees, economic migrants or asylum seekers has the Archbishop taken in? There are apparently hundreds of empty churches that could house them, not to mention his palaces. Likewise the Right Reverend the Lord Bishop of Durham Paul Butler, who was spouting against deporting them to Rwanda yesterday. Talk about nimbyism and hypocrisy!
The Rwanda option will be exposed as having minimal capacity (a few hundred) so even if ever set-up it will be no effective deterrent except for those migrants wishing to have an all expenses paid holiday there pending eventual admission to the U.K..
Why does the government not abandon this nonsense and instead get to grips with the problem? Determination to stop the boat journeys has been absolute for four or more years now and the flow is unimpeded and moreover looks like remaining so.
Edit – “no effective deterrent except rather be attractive for those”
BBC reporting this morning that Sunak has agreed to pay to rejoin the EU horizon programme …we haven’t left
Allister Heath today:- “The Prime Minister said that there is no such thing as the Blob, before skipping PMQs to attend a service of prayers for the NHS on its 75th birthday; a leading industrialist accused the Government of driving business out of the UK; Transport for London banned an advert for a play because it featured cake; National Grid is urging factory owners to cut electricity use at peak times; and a bank blocked a gender-critical parents group from opening a new account”
THE WORLD HAS INDEED GONE MAD.
Add to that absurd tax levels, vast government waste, open door immigration with zero quality controls, vast currency debasement…
So Starmer pledges to smash ‘class ceiling’ with education reforms and is going to teach um all to speak proper un all. Proper but by whose definition?
What is need is far fewer lawyers, social science, grievance studies graduates. PPE dopes and more roofers, plumbers, electricians, builders, mechanics, doctors and stem graduates…ditch soft loans for worthless degrees please.
So the Tories are to fight against Kahn’s ULEZ extensions in the by-elections – but they could clearly stop ULEZ now but Sunak chooses not too.
Thirteen years of Tory failure have shifted Britain radically to the Left
The cult of the NHS, the woke takeover, the return of socialism, eco-insanity: all are worse since 2010
ALLISTER HEATH today.
Denis what you write is all very confusing and couched too much in legalese also I don’t know what it’s got to do with JR’S talk on immigration? Please try again. Tks
Stop the illegals from landing here. Nothing else will work and anything else will cost us (the taxpayers) another small fortune.
How much do we pay for the taxi services in the Channel? 24 hrs per day, 7 days per week.