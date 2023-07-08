I voted against the HS2 project when Parliament made the decision in principle to go ahead. I have always thought it a bad investment. I proposed alternative ways to increase rail capacity for a fraction of the cost with much speedier results.
I am told they are going ahead with one of those ideas. Improved digital on board signalling means a train can see what lies ahead and be warned of blocked lines in real time. Central controllers could slow or stop trains approaching danger if the driver has missed it. It would be safe to run at least 25% more trains on a given line with smaller gaps between trains. As they are all going in the same direction on most tracks and if they see what lies ahead and what speed it is doing we can run more trains. We run far more vehicles with very little separation on busy roads just based on driver eyesight and judgement.
They could also do more to provide many more short sections of bypass track. Non stop express trains need to be able to overtake slow frequent stopper services when timetables get stressed. Again digital signals and intelligence on track positions would facilitate this.
The collapse of five day a week commuting post covid has undermined whatever business case there was for HS 2 . Much rail travel going forwards is going to be leisure and pleasure travel where high speed is less necessary and high cost cannot be repaid by premium business tickets. The government should reconsider the very expensive much delayed Euston and inner London part of the project. Spending a fortune on rail in London was always bizarre for a levelling up project to help the north.
Perhaps given the huge delays in construction and planning this should no longer be called High Speed 2. It is taking years of delay for the first train. HC 2 , High Cost 2, would be a more accurate description.
39 Comments
July 8, 2023
The big advantage of HS2 is that it will offer a high speed and fully electrified inter-city service. As such it will contribute to net zero as the electricity that it will use will come from the offshore wind energy Dogger Bank Array, particularly for overnight trains
HS2 was always going to be an inter-city service. Scheduling slow commuter trains to run on the same track will complicate operations and increase the risk of accidents, tho computerised signalling will mitigate these
We probably can’t afford HS2, but what is the point of it, if it if it doesn’t run into London Euston? That’s where most if it’s business case was made.
July 8, 2023
There was was and is no rational business case for HS2, so what drove the MPs and `Government to piss these taxes down the drain and to continue with this waste? Was it gross incompetence, corruption, lobbying, vested interest, stupidity, group think religion… ? As to net zero masses of fossil fuels are being used to build it and also will be needed to deal with the end connection journeys often double journeys at each end by taxis or a family member drop off. We also have no spare low carbon electricity anyway to power it. HS trains use more energy per passenger mile too.
July 8, 2023
It was part of an EU Project: the Trans-National Transport Network. It should never have been given the green light and could and should have been scrapped in 2020 when we “left” the EU.
July 8, 2023
None of those – hubris. No wonder the project is so delayed when the government of the day won’t be able to claim they have delivered it.
July 8, 2023
That will be the Dogger Bank Array which for 4 days last month was stationary producing 100% of f all
I know from reading your posts you actually inhabit a far off world but I really didn’t think you believed the excrement you post.
July 8, 2023
TBF to him he does have an BEV. Which no one will buy off him assuming he has bought it and not had it on 3 year lease.
July 8, 2023
It never had a viable business case, even as a superfast inter-city service. The geniuses at the DfT who carried out the cost/benefit analysis never factored in that the business people they expected to use it could work on the train.
Original estimated cost £35 billion ….. and it didn’t have a business case then. Estimated cost now ….. £100 billion and rising and it won’t even run between Birmingham and central London!
July 8, 2023
Sakara
Euston Station has been 8 years in design and planning, and apparently they are still concerned it will not be fit for purpose, and suitable for its original proposed needs, let alone now when needs are changing.
The Public Accounts Committee report earlier this week suggested it may need a complete re-think, and the build cost, could now be £8 billion, more than double the original estimate.
All HS2 will do is ferry more workers into London from a lower cost living area, few people are going to travel from a high cost living area, to a lower wage area.
Is the so called time saving over 100 miles worth all of this huge disruption and cost ?
July 8, 2023
Good morning.
I am not too sure how far ‘down the rabbit hole’ we have gone and whether or not it would be better to stop now or continue to sink more and more money into the project. I suspect that it might prove to be a success in some respects although I have only heard the argument that such a project will free up space on other lines.
For me the issue has always been how successive governments have failed to properly manage the project. The flawed business case to the endless cost overruns it has proven to be a gigantic folly especially at a time when money is proving to be scarce and much needed elsewhere.
Truly a vanity project gone mad.
July 8, 2023
It would still be far better to cancel it even now.
July 8, 2023
LL
Yeah, but they have knocked down and built quite a lot.
July 8, 2023
Reversing is backward, yet the shortest path to better is a more sensible route.
July 8, 2023
Is the gauge such that is can only be used by High Speed Trains?
If not just use the stretches that have already been built as passing stretches as Sir Jon recommends and stop building the rest.
July 8, 2023
Ah – for parochial Londoners Euston is ‘the north’.
July 8, 2023
but will it ever go that far? ‘Slums Terminus’ ?
July 8, 2023
I’ll be mighty happy if they all stay south of Euston.
July 8, 2023
I hope someone makes certain that JR gets the kudos for his idea.
Wasn’t HS2 conceived as a (smart?) city connector of the greenest credentials?
Johnson or whoever just doing the bidding of the EU?
And think of the countryside decimated and the lives ruined and all that money!
There are more things than the greed and pride of politicians.
Still, people voted for them all!
July 8, 2023
Any plan which doesn’t involve scrapping the HS2 white elephant is just painting lipstick on the pig. We don’t need another rail line which will shave about 12 minutes off the journey between Old Oak Common and Birmingham. It looks likely it won’t even go into central London now, due to costs and design/civil engineering incompetence.
Meanwhile, the mainline between Waterloo and Exeter St Davids, when you get past Salisbury has stretches of single track rail. Pull out of Salisbury and a few minutes down the line you are likely to stop for anything up to 15 minutes waiting for a train coming in the opposite direction to clear the single track. The costs of providing a second track would be a tiny fraction of the £gazillions they’re pouring into the HS2 black hole.
Meanwhile, does the government have any plans to stop the Railway Unions from making every (possible) journey in the south a gamble? People won’t use the service when there is no confidence that there’ll be a train running.
July 8, 2023
True.
Let’s rip up miles of countryside, spend an absolute fortune of taxpayers’ money and build a railway practically no-one will use. And please vote for us at the next election.
I think not.
July 8, 2023
Why support failure? It is quite obvious that HS2 is not going well and that it is sending us even deeper into debt. I cannot see why it is being built except for “levelling up” upon which subject fracking, coal mining and decent electricity provision would be much more effective (for steel, car manufacture and aluminium to take just three examples).
July 8, 2023
This issue is nowhere as important as the State’s enthusiastic embrace of authoritarian projects like ULEZ intended to control movement and raise funds for now infected local authorities and Mayors like Khan and the Burnhams of the world.
The silence from the Socialists on the government benches does suggest they are now aligned with Khan and other Mayors like Burnham who see an opportunity to exploit innocent people going about their lawful business
I know focus on what Tory MPs DO NOT SAY rather than what they do say and that in itself is very revealing and indeed very sinister
I see the regulators now controlled by Labour’s sympathetic troopers is once more targeting specific broadcasters who refuse to bend to the progressive, authoritarian narrative
Reply The Conservative Party is united and vocal in opposing the ULEZ expansion in London
July 8, 2023
“Reply The Conservative Party is united and vocal in opposing the ULEZ expansion in London” well Sunak and thos government would easily stop Kahn’s ULEZ with their Boris majority, but they clearly choose not to so. This they can blame Labour and Kahn. Few are fooled. Just another vast tax grab on top of all the others clearly supported by Sunak.
July 8, 2023
LL
The original instigator of ULEZ was one, Alexander Johnson. Shades of CMD and his faux anti-EU & Lisbon Treaty stance methinks 😉
Fool me once and all that.
Reply He has written today that ULEZ would not work in outer London and he did not impose it there.
July 8, 2023
Vocal, but doing SFA – just like everything else; all talk; all posturing – no action.
Sunak could stop it …. just like he was convinced to stop Sturgeon’s Trans-lunacy. He’s choosing not to do it for political reasons.
July 8, 2023
Haven’t they really put the boot into normal rail travel now by closing 1000 ticket offices?
With no really workable alternative ( as far as I can see).
To misquote Marie Le Pen..
Qu’ont-ils fait de l’Angleterre?
The powers-that-be are over-complicating our lives to such a stifling degree.
( We used to be able to decide to travel, go and buy a ticket and jump on a train).
July 8, 2023
Still can using a vending machine, a ticket bought on you phone/computer or a credit card.
July 8, 2023
We used to be able to do a lot of things simply. Since the onset of computers and online stuff – life is much slower and more complicated, and never straightforward any more!
July 8, 2023
Your comments about signalling and other things in your opening comments probably indicates you know little about how our railways run at the moment. Yes, there are continuing improvements but most of the things you suggest to increase the frequency of trains on existing lines already exist. Putting in extra bypass loops however is an enormously expensive option and won’t happen except in a few cases.
HS2 construction, in case you had not noticed, is now well advanced. I have seen the work in the Colne Valley area and it is quite spectacular. We cannot just stop the whole thing now, that time has passed. But the delays at Euston show bad management at the top and delaying the London terminus is inexplicable. I shall be 92 in 2041 so unlikely to be interested in using the railway myself. Considering that HS1 was built relatively quickly without the issues HS2 seems to be suffering it is hard to see why the whole thing is taking so long and so way over contract. Somebody needs sacking for the incompetence but those who think the should just shut up shop at this stage and walk away are in a dream world.
Reply. As I said digital signalling projects are now being introduced in some places.
July 8, 2023
A few more trains at peak times means they and their staff sit doing nothing for most of the rest of the day. OFF PEAK (or going reverse commute directions) most trains have low occupancy. I recently caught a train with twelve carriages Newbury to PADDINTON about 4PM weekday just six people on it. How is this remotely green, energy or cost efficient. Must have cost about £1000 plus per passenger to run it.
July 8, 2023
Sir John, you may want to qualify your view of post-lockdown reductions in commuting by train. Property specialists such as Savills point to numerous places in the home counties where rail passenger levels are now higher than they were pre-2020. Whether that affects the business case for HS2, I don’t know, but it is certainly not true that there has been a general ‘collapse’ in rail commuting.
July 8, 2023
Total passenger revenue was £2.2bn in the three months between July and September 2022, the most recent quarter where there is available data, according to the Office of Rail and Road, the industry regulator. This is 71 per cent of the £3.1bn in the same period in 2019, when adjusted for inflation. This despite a higher population.
July 8, 2023
One of the main reasons HC2 is such a bad idea is its service will still be capable of being stopped arbitrarily by militant unions wishing to use it to hold the public to ransom. Any new investment in rail should be on unmanned trains and be subject to no-union or no-strike agreements.
July 8, 2023
+1
July 8, 2023
The government made a bad decision in the first place, then kept making it worse solely to avoid billions already spent being ‘wasted’. With an unknown magnitude beyond £100bn it would have been better to waste 5% or even 15% in abandonment than to plough on to achieve wasting almost all of it.
British Rail used to have a space age type slogan for their trains promoted via national media: “This is the Age of The Train”. It hit the buffers when a comedian quipped that their doddery slow performance and stale sandwiches were due to the ‘age of the train!’
Today’s waste is taking ages; AcheS too with the pain it causes.
July 8, 2023
White Elephant 2 might be more appropriate. Its colour has not diminished its appetite alas.
July 8, 2023
High speed is less important for leisure and pleasure. A resort in Japan became so popular that a bullet train service was introduced. Strangely the resort then declined because its location became too easy to reach, and lacked that ‘get away from it all’ feeling that a lengthy journey provides.
July 8, 2023
If you really want to reduce emmissions – both carbon & particulate – then why not find intelligent ways to encourage heavy & long distant freight back onto the railways, most especially from foreign & bulk carriers. The railways should be much simpler to fully electrify than thousands of individual heavy lorries. With regards to driverless trains, I would think that freight is the better option to start automating, especially for overnight operation …
July 8, 2023
To me it seems odd that we are still developing a rail system that requires a driver. It is technically far simpler to implement driverless trains than for other forms of transport.
James Morley
July 8, 2023
Only brief periods of the day, 2 peak hours, could justify running more trains. Providing a faster through service by taking slower trains off into waiting zones would help.
Anyway the unions are determined to stop actually running trains, life’s better with all those days off!