My Business Question to the Leader of the House

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
It would be better to get inflation down by expanding supply, rather than hitting mortgage holders again to get them to spend less. Can we have an urgent statement, before the summer recess, from the Government on measures to expand our domestic output of food, oil and gas, and industrial products with suitable incentives and facilitations?
Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House:
I thank my right hon. Friend for that very helpful suggestion. He will know that, as Treasury questions are not until after the summer recess, he will have no opportunity to raise it there, so I will make sure that the Chancellor has heard his suggestion. I know that that will be welcomed by many Members across the House.
12 Comments
July 8, 2023
A very important and large question, one on which I’d expect a full policy statement with a well thought through plan for each topic. But, on recent reply experience, I’m not expecting anything useful from the Treasury. If there are no policies and plans, then where is the governance?
Government in name only?
July 8, 2023
The plan of the Treasury and of the Bank appears to be to make us all so poor that we clamour to go back into the EU, and vote for a proper socialist government.
July 8, 2023
We might have been slightly optimistic had her response had been something like ‘the Prime Minister and Chancellor are grateful for these proposals, which are consistent with others he and other colleagues have put forward. All are being actively evaluated with a view to prompt implementation, and the Prime Minister will be making a statement shortly on how each will be taken forward in the coming months’.
July 8, 2023
What proposals? Mr Redwood calls for “suitable incentives and facilitations”. What does that mean? Nothing at all. I am sure the government would welcome concrete proposals, but being told it should adopt “suitable incentives and facilitations” is just waffle.
Reply As set out regularly on this website. read more, complain less.
July 8, 2023
“He will know that, as Treasury questions are not until after the summer recess, he will have no opportunity to raise it there..”
Why won’t you have an opportunity?
Reply I have raised it in several ways. She was just pointing out there is no Treasury Question session before recess.
PS Writing and publishing this blog is “raising it”
July 8, 2023
Extra ordinary that with the country in deep s***t we have to wait until at least early September for anything to happen.
‘Ice flow. What ice flow?’
July 8, 2023
Good morning.
Well it’s nice of her to pass on the message.
Could have done without the patronising bit at the end though.
July 8, 2023
I read the remark as meaning ‘ there are still some MPs with brains and freedom of will left in here’ – but sadly few and far between.
July 8, 2023
We need a food, energy, and housing plan. As with all, government is still in the muddle through stage and likely to stay there until its demise.
July 8, 2023
Please do let us know if you hear from the Chancellor on this before September.
Maybe he is too busy thinking up new ways to raise our taxes.
July 8, 2023
Thanks for reminding him John,
But does the Chancellor really need reminding of this simple fact, if he does no wonder we are in the brown stuff.
July 8, 2023
Oh dear…and such a united EU and member countries.
The Dutch government has collapsed because of a disagreement between coalition parties over asylum policies, Prime Minster Mark Rutte has said. The four parties were unable to find agreement in crisis talks chaired by Mr Rutte on Friday. The government was set up a year and a half ago but the parties have been opposed on migration for some time. Local media reported fresh elections would likely be held in November.
Mr Rutte’s conservative VVD party had been trying to limit the flow of asylum seekers, following a row last year about overcrowded migration centres. His plans were opposed by his junior coalition partners.