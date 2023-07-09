“What is the point of a Central Bank digital currency?”

We already have digital money. You and I have money held in a commercial bank which is just an electronic line in their accounts. We can use it to buy something, transferring our digital money to someone else’s digital account electronically. We have a digital credit card which we can wave at a machine to pay. If we save money in a deposit account that too is digital. The banks do not keep all our monies in bank notes, just having enough till money to meet usual demands for physical cash with a margin.
Some people have created different digital tokens like Bitcoin. These do not fulfil the normal characteristics of money. You cannot use them to buy things. Most shops and websites decline bitcoin. They are not a store of value as a sound major state currency is, with wildly fluctuating values. They are not a standard of measurement. Few quote prices in bitcoin where many quote them in dollars or pounds.
There are things called stable coins which seek to link their value to a well known currency. Some achieve this, but there could in some cases be failures to do so. If they succeed what advantage do they have over holding the currency itself?
The Bank of England and other leading central banks are thinking of issuing digital versions of their own currencies. Given the way commercial banks already do this I assume it means the Central bank itself offering a current account to regular customers. This would be a big diversion from their current functions and would not offer much that a commercial bank does not already offer.
People worry about the way the state could use a CB digital currency to increase surveillance over people and even control their money. I cannot see them making everyone have a CB account as the Bank of England would not want millions of small accounts. Existing digital money through commercial banks is already under plenty of surveillance to prevent crime and money laundering.
July 9, 2023
Indeed perhaps the BoE should concentrate on a currency that does not devalue by 9% PA. At that rate it will halve in less than 8 years.
When I went up to Cambridge (late 70s early 80s, Maths & Physics) my tax free student grant was £1,100 plus in the holiday and with a bit of sponsorship I had I earned about another £1,600 on top (this virtually all tax free). In those days you could also even claim unemployment benefit in the Easter, Christmas and Summer holidays if not working. Allowing for inflation this is would be about £20,000 after tax today. It was enough for me to live comfortably, pay rent on a studio flat, run a car, go on a couple of holidays… My full time salary on leaving was about £56K in real terms today.
Yet today full time Junior Doctors in their first jobs currently get about £24,000 after tax, but many have student debts of £150K & interest on it of circa £10,000 PA. So after that they are getting 70% of what I had as a student 43 years back in real terms plus they have the £150K of debt hanging over them and rents are far higher still than inflation.
We have had vast increases in technology and manufacturing efficiency and yet (per cap) so many people are far worse off in real terms after 43 years of “progress”. So why? Mainly the relentless growth in largely parasitic government, over regulation of everything, endless parasitic jobs in compliance and regulation, far too many lawyers, tax advisors, far too many benefit claimants living of the backs of others, absurdly complex and very high taxation, open door low skilled immigration…in short 43 years of appalling misgovernment.
Without this we should surely be at least 4 times better off just due to the vast technology efficiencies we have made.
July 9, 2023
Yes, FIAT currenices – whether in coin, paper or digital have been not been a good ‘Store of Wealth’ ever since the Gold Standard was abandoned. But Governments like inflation, it reduces/devalues their debt (as well as the currency) but when you let the Genie out of it’s bottle, it’s very hard to get it back in, as we are about to find out…
July 9, 2023
Good morning.
A Digital Currency would see the end to the Black Market. No more cash-in-hand.
It will also allow the State to gain unprecedented control over our lives. “Should you really be buying that bar of chocolate ? What with you being overweight and all. It will impacy on your NHS credit score and Social Tokens”
And so on.
No, let us not look to the CCP as an example on how to treat people.
July 9, 2023
Addendum.
And what happens if there is a power outage ? How are we going to pay for things then ?
July 9, 2023
Commerce exists where buyer and seller agree to exchange whatever they regard as value. Solomon Islands folk used shells to trade. British islanders can use whatever any group of them mutually agrees as working.
July 9, 2023
Indeed. Shells, tooled metal and so on were always fine as tokens of exchange. Cash/money tried to standardise and allowed government/rulers to take a slice, that’s all..
I smile at Sir J’s comment that “Sound major state cuurencies are a store of value”. True over the short term (days and weeks). A blatant falsehood over years and decades though.
If you want a store of value buy gold. An ounce would get you a nice toga in Roman times and a Savill Row suit today. There is inflation protection in action.
July 9, 2023
+1. And we need to cut the government out of every transaction. It’s insatiable.
July 9, 2023
+++
Yes and when EVERYTHING is done via computer and we need masses of electricity for heat pumps and cars and cooking ( not that it will be affordable) and all we have are windmills……
July 9, 2023
25.5GW of wind farm installation currently generating 3.1GW.
July 9, 2023
With the swipe of a barcode your purchase is identified as a gas boiler, your digital/online purchase is declined ….you’re only allowed to buy a heat-pump …and probably only from a government authorised and sanctioned shop
July 9, 2023
Glen
That would not surprise me, likewise purchasing diesel in a garage, or food that contains too many calories.
It is the tip of the iceberg for total control.
July 9, 2023
The one thing that would save from this evil is to go back to barter!
My friends and I do it regularly as we have skills that others need!
The ingenuity of common man will always win!
July 9, 2023
You can’t barter with British Gas, or Council Tax or TV Licence
July 9, 2023
Stop watching the BBC – and stop paying the TV licence. I have not funded that crew for a decade!
And we don’t miss them!
July 9, 2023
Not if there’s a power outage but when
For the next several years we’re in dire straights with power supply so get used to sitting in the dark
And it’s fairly down to 13 years of miss rule by the anti business tory government.
July 9, 2023
Mark B : “And what happens if there is a power outage ? How are we going to pay for things then ?”
A very good point as Net Zero will inevitably, as intended, lead to perpetual rolling blackouts.
July 9, 2023
Or an internet outage, which is more common. Both will become more so, I sadly and confidently predict.
OFCOM has dictated that all the UK is to have the (very expensive) solution of fibre to the premises for its internet. Hence, from 2026 your ‘home phone’ won’t work during any significant power cut. Nor will your mobile – if you have a signal – work for more than 60 mins.
For the past 100 years, if you had a BT landline, and suffered a power cut, the phone would work for days. They’re powered from the exchange.
July 9, 2023
Mark B
That already happens with card payments. My wife was in the supermarket when the system went down. The two customers in front of her abandoned their shopping, but she had cash…….
July 9, 2023
One coin to rule them all
One coin to bind them
One coin to bring them all
And in the darkness bind them.
In the land of tokens where our Masters are.
Had this scheme been established before the chaos of the last few years, before we as a nation had lost our trust in the great offices of State and those sitting in those offices, the anonymous ‘they’ might have got away with it.
Now, even with a greatly expanded Nudge Unit and a supine Press, I doubt it.
JF
July 9, 2023
Well said.
July 9, 2023
Excellent
July 9, 2023
I agree fully with John on this topic, and with many of the comments here.
However, they’re a great distraction from this: A leading Tory Brexiter – George Eustice no less – calls on ministers to reopen the UK’s borders to tens of thousands of young workers from EU nations in order to tackle acute post-Brexit labour shortages that he says are driving up inflation.
They really are all over the place, aren’t they?
Reply Mr Eustice is no longer a Minister and is not standing for re election.
July 9, 2023
“Reply Mr Eustice is no longer a Minister and is not standing for re election”
Just as well….but I wonder how many in Government share his opinions?
July 9, 2023
Does not matter as they will not be in government long.
July 9, 2023
I think actually that the terrible power of The Ring was less awful than the prospect of this dreadful digital currency. Our lives will not be our own. The Shire will be just a faint dream.
We need a Frodo to save us!
July 9, 2023
Mark B. I saw a video clip from the WEF bunch, and the chap talking said that children can be introduced to currency, but obviously they would be unable to buy sweets with their quota of ‘money!’ He also said that digital ‘money’ would really ‘allow us’ (them) to control spending.
Id say with no uncertainty, digital currency from central banks is most certainly about us being controlled.
July 9, 2023
Sharon,
Correct. It is about yet more control. It’s difficult to pay cash in lots of places already.
I feel like an impoverished student using a card for trifling sums.
July 9, 2023
What happens when the Banks refuse to let you have an account?
July 9, 2023
An excellent video by Dr John Campbell (just release) on the figures from the British Heart Foundation showing nearly 100,000 excess cardio vascular deaths since Covid started and the Vaccine rollouts (from official figures). Circa 500 a week or a Genville Tower death toll very day. Yet almost no government or MSM discussion of this disaster. Another one on the vast variations of vaccine adverse effects by vaccine batch numbers clearly different batches were very different products. Good coverage on GBNews (Neil Oliver) yesterday too. So long as you ignore the surely deluded Dr David Lloyd presumably there for “Balance” to keep Ofcom happy.
July 9, 2023
+++
And I see they are concentrating on how ill heat makes you feel.
Our unspeakable council put out a heat health check on its social media page.
If you are feeling unwell today it is probably the heat (along those lines anyway)
Yes…all get indoors and stay there!
July 9, 2023
Yes Lifelogic , I watched that programme too, and doubted the intelligence of that gentleman!
July 9, 2023
They were carrying out a mass pharmaceutical experiment: it therefore stands to reason that they would have had variations on the concoction – to test the efficacy of different formulations.
July 9, 2023
Yes, he is very good.
July 9, 2023
Interesting post. Yes, I don’t see any use for a CBDC, other than to restrict its use once it’s been widely accepted, by the CB should it wish to do so. All currencies, other than gold and silver coins, are FIAT money, ie notional value based on confidence in the issuer alone, perhaps losing confidence in the current stuff is the reason.
Should the CB offer it, through an intermediary, and it replaces the one in circulation now, what use would banks be to the economy? All lending could be peer to peer, or from the CB. AI will no doubt decide who can have money and who shouldn’t.
Brave, and dangerous, New World indeed.
Barter will return…
July 9, 2023
+++
I hope it does.
I would have expected to see at this point a bit of door to door selling.
But nothing yet.
Too many benefits. Too dependent.
July 9, 2023
Cuibono
As I mentioned once before on here….I spoke to an intelligent man who tends not to use cash, and he just assumed with digital currency, we’d just use our debit and credit cards and drop the cash.
Interestingly, the last time we met a week or two ago, he was using cash to pay!
July 9, 2023
Yes..what do they say?
Use it or lose it.
Cash = FREEDOM
July 9, 2023
Central Banks should focus on solving the problems they caused instead of creating new ones through increased thoughtlessness and lack of foresight.
July 9, 2023
They’re busy rebranding toilets and counting carbon footprint ….on instruction from the government
July 9, 2023
It does however appear that money is already being controlled for political reasons?
If you differ in opinion from the establishment your money can be withheld/taken.
Would digital somehow get the govt.s/bankers/whoever out of the hole they have been digging since pre 2008? I can’t really se how unless they digitalised and then drastically reduced the value.
July 9, 2023
Are they going to force digital on us?
Silly question maybe?
July 9, 2023
The closing of physical banks has been a shameful and disgusting trick.
And so dreadfully typical of this country.
Get a population used to something, make it ( like cars, trains, banks, flying) a foundation stone of their lives..
And then bossily, sanctimoniously, cruelly withdraw it.
(Closing of banks was one good way of destroying the High Streets)
July 9, 2023
And!! It certainly is NOT green, we now have a twenty mile round trip to a bank! Thank you guys!
However, because of that we now draw out cash !
For convenience 🤙🏻
July 9, 2023
MFD
You are lucky. Our round trip to a bank is 40 miles!
July 9, 2023
If I operated a bank I’d have offered counter services to the other banks to rent and kept mine open with people able to give and explain loans/repayment schedules debt management, pension, mortgage, savings plans, financial advisors with rooms to rent. They however must be privy to what is coming, no cash just one conglomerate bank that controls us and ‘protects’ us from our own mismanagement. Ooops you’re spending too much on alcohol your card will now be restricted to just x purchases per week. Ooops too many sugars in your diet you can no longer till out barcodes with high levels of sugar. The next thing will be to legalise drugs and allow prostitution so they can arrange digital payment and then what people held to bribery and tax. But you know, why do you care they’re not things you do so what does it matter. The EU told them in 2014 just how much they guessed the UK had added to our GDP and taxed us on it. There may be something you do though that you take for granted that will be retractable you know like travel or perhaps you buy an unhealthy amount of Coca Cola. Ai can read billions of items of digital notation a day GDPR can’t save you from that.
July 9, 2023
Governments have lead the way in the decline of the high-street, continued business rates, limited/expensive parking, ULEZ/LTNs and the costs of energy & net-zero ….every business, like the banks, that can afford to close is closing and going online, only the small family owned shop, charity shops and betting offices remain
July 9, 2023
The point of a digital currency is to have complete data on the public’s spending patterns. Then to have control over their spending as and when desired. Until then, the data will be marketable, and a huge source of potential profit.
July 9, 2023
The bad – access to full information (alongside the online safety bill) on every individial.
The likely incompetent – “improved” monetary policy transmission mechanism.
July 9, 2023
In parallel with this is the drive to force everyone to own and carry a smartphone. Already many railway stations have replaced timetables with QR codes (‘Just scan the code with the camera app on your phone’) and some sporting and cultural events are phone-only. You can’t even upload and display a QR code, the ticket has to be uploaded to an app. Remember when we were urged not to click on unidentified links in e-mails? You have no control over what code is in these apps, one of the more innocuous functions is ‘data mining’, where the app collects your personal data and sends it to advertisers.
July 9, 2023
There do not seem to be any good reasons for this, presumably the real intention is to increase control. An advantage for an interventionist govt / central bank such as we’ve had in recent years is if everyone had their account at or mirrored by CBDCs, financial repression would be easier. It is a huge distraction for the BoE as you say – their mission under Carney already crept to include vague political objectives which are the proper preserve of Parliament which we elect.
We want the BoE to do 2 things: 1) hold down inflation (0% would be a better target than 2%) and 2) supervise the banks. On this the only measure that really matters is the one they don’t focus on – leverage. I’d suggest 0% inflation objective and 5x leverage ceiling for banks and no one employed at the BoE should spend a minute thinking about anything else. No wonder we’re in such a mess.
July 9, 2023
A digital currency has no zero bound. Its interest rate can be negative, which can be an attractive addition to a central bank’s tools; especially if cash is withdrawn or made impracticable to obtain, hold and use.
July 9, 2023
I find John’s flaccidity and complacency on this most fundamental of all issues somewhat unnerving.
Digital currencies are totalitarian in nature and have one primary purpose, control over every aspect of a person’s economic life. That is Communism. That is fascism. Consider the horrific implications and shiver at that thought.
The West is now under the control of people and organisations who have no love for liberty and freedom and they labelled Thatcher as evil and uncaring. She was a pussycat compared to those now in power. Indeed she was the living embodiment of freedom and liberty.
July 9, 2023
”Company scrip is scrip (a substitute for government-issued legal tender or currency) issued by a company to pay its employees. It can only be exchanged in company stores owned by the employers. In the United Kingdom, such truck systems have long been formally outlawed under the Truck Acts.”
July 9, 2023
Bitcoin’s value seems to be based on a perception of its value. Sterling is very similar, there is nothing solid like gold in a vault to support it.
Why are banks and central banks so keen on digital currency. It can only be an instrument of greater control and for the parasitic forms of government to exercise that control. You infer that they already have that information, which I agree with, but there is always the desire among the power hungry to have absolute power, and we already know where that leads. I trust the military when necessary to protect the nation, I trust a consultant surgeon with my life when necessary. However I would not trust government at any level, political or administrative any further than I could spit. Take that as a no to digital currency and a vote in support of cash.
July 9, 2023
The output and assets of the British people support Sterling. The British people produce wealth on which half the world, it seems, live.
Better than gold which produces nothing.
July 9, 2023
They want CBDC (not just in the UK, it’s being developed in the EU as well) in order to control “the peasants.” It’s necessary for a Chinese-style Social Credit System and they’re playing a long game.
We will be told that when they’re rolled out, we will still have the option to use cash or other forms of digital payment. They will then start a process of gradually eliminating them, by making the use of cash and credit cards increasingly less convenient and more difficult and with small financial bribes (like store cards which give you a small reward so they can mine your personal information) to encourage us to switch to CBDC.
And when the trap is finally sprung the State will be able to control your every move: what you buy; how much you buy; where you go; how you get there; your contribution to CO2; your compliance with official policies and therefore what you can say or think.
They are creating a financial Gulag and everyone will be in it….. except “the Elite” of course. They are to become the prison Masters.
Use cash.
July 9, 2023
Donna
You are quite right. Right on the modus operandi and right on the ultimate aim.
USE CASH. Not doing so gives central banks and governments the best reason for withdrawing it.
July 9, 2023
Withdraw plenty of cash, and don’t withdraw a large amount in a single operation, break it into two or three withdrawals. To decide if it’s viable, the banks monitor the number of times a cash machine is used, not the total cash amounts withdrawn.
July 9, 2023
Donna
They have already attempted to stop transactions/payments by cheque, so they have form on this.
Then there is the limit on overdrafts and credit, just a click away, or a change of policy.
July 9, 2023
Yes, this is true, but the way that digital funds & ID has been sold to the public is the issue. We are told we need a NWO to control us. That digital ID is needed to control us. The same reason to have a cashless society! That we will ‘own nothing & be happy.’ There is only one way to sell products & ideas. Show the customers what the benefits are for THEM. Yet all we see is how this digital economy can have negative impacts on our lives. Restrict our mobility, restrict our travel, restrict access to our money etc.. As we see with the Farage case. It all confirms that Government control will never make us happy. Quite the opposite, as we the people cannot benefit when others control us! As we learnt from the horrors of two WW.
July 9, 2023
“What is the point of a Central Bank digital currency?” Authoritarian Control, nothing else.
It enables authorities to attach an ID, age, ethnicity, religion and so on to the ownership of the money. These additional impositions have already been stated by the people that the BoE have contracted to look into to introduction, are possible. It is already been stated by them that it could be used to confirm ID.
Of course the Government the Authorities will say they would never insist on that. That is were we get the phrase ‘salami slice’ come in, say something to get it started then attach things as they go along. The EU project was according to its creators ‘just’ free trading, then it clearly became the United States of Europe.
Some things have gone to far down the road of Authoritarian Control, its time to step back with a proper legal framework attached. No one, not even the Authorities should be able to delve into who or what a person is as a matter of course. Some mealy well mean words will be expanded as to why some things should be access by any sort of authority. However there is no truth in that other than control from the personal view of the proposer, it should not be routine, allow for ‘fishing expeditions’. The Courts should be the avenue to gain access then with a ‘just cause’ situation. Otherwise it becomes a political weapon.
July 9, 2023
You only have to look at the range of governmental-related organisations/authorities which it has been disclosed will have access to ALL of your personal information when you have the digital ID which will underpin the CBDC to understand that this isn’t about money.
July 9, 2023
This idea came out of the same box as HS2: a vain attempt to make it look as if the Government was ‘With it’ and doing something. Both are totally unnecessary.
July 9, 2023
The Sage of Omaha – Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, ninth richest man in the world and one of the planet’s leading investors, has spoken scathingly about cryptocurrencies. He has described Bitcoin etc as “a mirage” which “draws in a lot of charlatans” and which will “will come to bad endings”
The obvious alternative to charlatans creating digital money out of thin air is gold. Physical gold bullion has been used as a store of value for millenia. The Asian community (Sunak included) know this and after good harvests in India, farmers buy gold with their ruppees.
Gold bullion is real money, you can physically pick up a 1oz Krugerand or a British Sovereign and feel the weight of it. Whilst Sterling still has some value Hunt should be emulating the central banks of Singapore (buying 51.4 tons so far in 2023) Turkey (45.5 tons) China (39.8 tons) India (28.8 tons) and buy gold. In March this year gold-backed ETFs added 1.4 million ounces as investors piled in (source Bloomberg). Gold buying by central banks reached its highest level in 55 years this February 2023, according to the World Gold Council. Wars are good for gold.
July 9, 2023
In 545 the mint in Bamburgh minted money in base metal. The word of the King of Northumbria was worth all. That’s sophistication. Hoarding gold is barbaric. For people who have no honour, no intellect and no sophistication.
July 9, 2023
The proposers of this type of element as a State, Government, Authoritarian type of Control over the individual, should be removed from the positions they hold and barred from any sort of ‘Office’ or work for the State.
If there is a need, private enterprise will pick it up, then there will be competition and options to change from one service to another.
I remind people the State owns and runs the NHS. They also run the BoE. Me suspects, this is really about Graham Bailey playing politics to deflect from his personal failures of many years. Note, recently he has taken up the Political stance to slam petrol companies for over charging – 72% of the petrol price goes to the Treasury 28% is shared between the producer, the wholesaler and the retailer. – Why did he not slam the Government? He is also hitting the Media interfering in Politics on many other subjects – he is an unelected state employee.
Government are never good at running anything, there job should be to facilitate the free up of the individual, enterprise and industry to be the best that can.
July 9, 2023
+1
I have been saying this for ages.
Less is more.
July 9, 2023
Hold the front page – fantastic news! Parliament has approved a referendum on controlling migration! At last!
Oh wait. It’s the Polish Parliament.
July 9, 2023
Yes. A bit hypocritical of them don’t you think ?
Both ourselves and the German’s rebuilt their country and their economy.
July 9, 2023
They are calling for 400,000 immigrants a year.
July 9, 2023
“What is the point of a Central Bank digital currency?”
For control, and by people who are unknown and unelected, as we have seen with the recent experiences and revelations of bank account cancellations.
The giveaway was when our PM, then Chancellor, said at COP26:
“So our third action is to rewire the entire global financial system for Net Zero.”
July 9, 2023
I do not believe for one instance that the BoE is creating a digital currency without the support and authorisation of the government, the treasury and ministers …like HS2, ULEZ, VAT & Net-Zero you could stop them tomorrow …you choose not too
July 9, 2023
Central Bank Digital Currency, NO thanks, their record to date in managing what they have got is simply awful.
Could the government even trust them ?
July 9, 2023
Answers to the headline question are provided here:
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/the-digital-pound.
The European Central Bank explains further:
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/paym/digital_euro/faqs/html/ecb.faq_digital_euro.en.html
“All major central banks are examining the possibility of issuing a central bank digital currency … There is a common understanding at the G20 level that cooperation is needed when it comes to the international use of central bank digital currencies.”
July 9, 2023
It is partially summarised in the last paragraph, but there is much more to it.
With CBDC the government will know every last thing about us, how we spent our money, who we were associated with, where we went, what we did – Nothing would be hidden from the oppressors.
We can all pour disgust on how banks can so easily close personal bank accounts at a whim, but with CBDC the government would be totally in control, and could target just about anyone they disliked, for any reason. Let’s face facts, HMG can be vindictive whenever it suits them, and withdrawing the ability to use digital money, where real cash has been taken out of circulation, means a death sentence on those attacked!
Central Bank digital currency has no other purpose than to become just another stick with which to beat us with.
July 9, 2023
Home Office data as at 8th July 2023
Illegal Immigrants – 384
Small boats – 7
July 9, 2023
1000 have come over the last two days and 200 reported so far today. The Home Office have commented ‘The number of people risking their lives is unacceptable’. This is the only concern, no thought for the wishes of the indigenous people of this country who never voted to be replaced and are being made to pay for all this. Perhaps after the next election they will be able to install a more direct ferry service.
July 9, 2023
glen, so in one day they have almost filled up the new Barge which is costing how many £millions to refurbish. !
Clueless, absolutely bloody clueless.
July 9, 2023
Mervyn King, former Governor of the BoE and now in the HoL, shares your opinion and I recommend this video of a speech he gave at RUSI on the outcome of a HoL Economic Affairs committee investigation into CDBCs:
https://www.youtube.com/live/Qy1rkw6CCWs?feature=share&t=609 [watch through to 26mins for his remarks].
“At this point, a CBDC seems to be a solution in search of a problem” he says, and I agree.
July 9, 2023
Yes, that speech was given as an introduction to the HOL report on CBDCs (as Rishi calls them) and was entitled Central Bank Digital Currencies — A Solution in search of a Problem? I have seen nothing since to convince me that they have any new positive effect for customers and a helluva lot of negatives! Rishi is a big plan and wants the UK to be one of the first – surprise surprise….
Zorro
July 9, 2023
I can’t see the point of it also . I am too old to bother about this indicated approach and I certainly wouldn’t trust the BoE to administer such a scheme . I like to have a few proper £ notes in my wallet and use cash as my means of exchange .
July 9, 2023
I too always keep a few quid laying around just in case.
July 9, 2023
Sir John,
The Central bank should be offering current accounts as a bank of last resort. By this I mean for Nigel Farage and people like him who have been blacklisted by the commercial banks.
If you are a UK citizen, or a UK taxpayer, then you should be entitled to a UK bank account.
July 9, 2023
The thing is, NF’s bank is owned by the State 🤨
July 9, 2023
It’s all about either, (A): consensual power of sovereign nations, with democratic checks and balances, like Brexit, or (B): centralized global control by the WEF or the WHO (Cf. China’s social credit score).
(A): “And if thou sell ought unto thy neighbour, or buyest ought of thy neighbour’s hand, ye shall not oppress one another:” Leviticus 25:14.
(B): “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: and that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six. ” Revelation 13:16-18.
Take your choice!
July 9, 2023
As I keep telling the youngsters, you need cash, gold (jewellery will do if good carats), card (essential even if you don’t want it) and whatever other fad that takes your fancy. I have not been through a war that invaded my country but speaking to those who have when you have nothing else to barter for food or whatever (besides your body) then you need cash, grown stuff or as above. Don’t let us be silly with these people after our money. We must get some sensible people into government from younger generations that have studied history and listened to first hand accounts of having nothing to eat. Of course, war is always a good way of cutting populations which is one of the reasons it is started.
July 9, 2023
I can see no point in a BoE digital currency. Our present systems of transferring money via the internet are swifter, cheaper and safer than Bitcoin and its brothers. Bitcoin and other digital “ currencies “ have not proved a satisfactory alternative to money – their value fluctuates too much to be a store of value, costs of transmission are too high and security is weak. What advantages do they bring other than to those engaged in nefarious activities ?
July 9, 2023
The whole point of Bitcoin & crypto is independence from a centralised monetary source. The current blockchain and iuts transactions are run and audited by hundreds of thousands of machines worldwide simultaneously (mining), and is therefore uneditable without the majority of miners agreeing, which prevents changes or roll backs on transactions. It also means that every transaction that has ever occurred is visible and if someone tries to change the chain, people notice and the system mines the change out.
A Central Bank currency will almost certainly have a hidden blockchain which is not publicly available, and one miner controlling that chain. This removes the entire point of crypto, as they could roll back or reallocate currency whenever they chose without the owner’s consent and it becomes impossible for third parties to trace transactions or know how much currency is available. Cryptos with a single miner have a very bad name for a reason: there can be no trust.
Can’t they stick to messing around with the pound?
July 9, 2023
‘Mining’ is the process of creating a crypto coin. The blockchain has nothing to to do with mining.
July 9, 2023
Government involvement in anything digital/internet is lamentable.
The first thing they do in agreement of what they call authorities is work out how they can spy on the individuals as a means of control. All well meaning phrases such as to stamp out crime, protect the young and so on. What they miss is every action they include that gives them over arching access, also by default gives access to those that seek direct harm. Criminals use the dark web for communicating between themselves.
This digital currency along with the ‘online safety bill’ exposes the whole country to abuse to those with malicious intent, be it foreign powers or criminals. As soon as you create access – you create it for all. Governments are not as good as they think they are. Government has is all in reverse order, the internet therefore any digital currency is for all. Every one hopes and expects they are not being monitored by anyone other than those they are communicating with. The Government reverses this, in all their actions and thinking. All communication should be at their minimum encrypted and via VPN – with no built in back door.
This does not stop legitimate Authorities gaining access via the Courts on a ‘Just Cause’ reasoning. What is would stop is nefarious snooping by individuals that for one reason or another seek wrong doing.
The Government is weakening not only the security of the individual but also the security of the Country.
July 9, 2023
Starting with Nigell Farage and then percolating throughout the population we have unwarranted account closure by high street banks. Time to reign this nonesense in and establish in law the obligations that banks have towards their customers and to put an end to their political, at times, cowboy behaviour. I would include the abyss like discrepancy between what they pay for money and what they sell it for. Scrooge looks benign by comparison.
July 9, 2023
Oh the bank’s margin seems to be sacrosanct!
Time for tax cuts – i.e a pay-rise for all, including those without a union.
July 9, 2023
In recent times there has been concern about the removal of cash, particularly when it comes to things like parking. Councils are using outside apps to organise and collect payments. These apps then collect and monitories the data they collect form individuals. Who is responsible? It would appear the Councils although they are facilitators they consider themselves not legally responsible for the chain of data that is collected. – this needs to be reversed, they are the seller they are therefore the facilitator
July 9, 2023
“Existing digital money through commercial banks is already under plenty of surveillance to prevent crime and money laundering.“
Monitoring the ‘People’ routinely without a just cause, without formal legal intervention on individual case is something should strike fear in everyone in a Democracy this is the CCP in action.
This is nothing more than Governments in fear of the People and wishing to control, it doesn’t stop any of the things it suggests as its reasoning – crime and money laundering.
July 9, 2023
You need to read the Treasury report:
The Digital Pound: A New Form of Money For Households and Businesses?
to understand what the Government has planned for us. Of course, the majority of people don’t have the time or inclination to read and absorb such a mammoth document and this is how governments bring things in under the radar.
For a good summary and analysis of the report, view on YT Neil McCoy-Ward’s video (45 minutes)
The UK: ‘Central Bank Digital Currency’ – FULL ANALYSIS/REVIEW!
It’s well worth a listen.
July 9, 2023
He’s good ….and yes it is alarming
July 9, 2023
@ Christine – I will have to take your word for it for Mr. McCoy-Ward’s introductory remarks seemed to dwell on the nonsense point of use of the Royal Arms and skipping randomly to much later he was warning about mortgage rates not coming down as banks found getting wholesale deposits more expensive post digital currency introduction. I did not persist.
July 9, 2023
What is not recognised, we have a digital currency it is called a Credit/or Charge Card, direct debit and so on. So is it then Governments fear is that without interference of the Courts they cannot routinely monitor peoples activities? Or is it just deflection?
You have to ask what is the fear that Government has? They have legal access through the Courts when there is suspicions about individuals, or they should have, and that is all that is necessary. The proposals and structure has nothing to do with providing better service, reducing criminality or so-called money laundering, it doesn’t interfere or stop any of that. So the question is why? It would suggest therefore Governments have got ahead of themselves have distorted truth and reality all with malicious intent, seeking control, seeking to stamp out political views, even free speech other than their own.
Who decides on what a “politically exposed persons” is, Oh yes those in power!
July 9, 2023
Anybody who deviates from the politically approved narrative is a ‘politically exposed person’. Many of us are unpaid, unlike Nigel Farage.
July 9, 2023
Revelation 13. 16 -17 And it makes everyone -small and great, rich and poor, free or slave – to receive a mark on his right hand or on his forehead so that no one can buy and sell unless he has the mark; the beast’s name or the number of its name.
An interesting thought from the bible. A few years ago, you could have said it was nonsense. Now with Debit & Credit Cards, & banks closing accounts, we are part way there. CBDC will just complete the way a future evil government will have total control over us.
July 9, 2023
I wonder why a great many MPs aren’t fighting against CBDC
July 9, 2023
No one, so far, has been honest. We like to be able to cheat the system, by not paying VAT, or tax on black market transactions. We don’t want to be taxed, so – be truthful and vote for any party that advocates keeping cash.
July 9, 2023
Sometimes, when the roof is leaking and you can’t afford to give the Govt it’s 20%ncut, you use a cowboy because they are not VAT registered. That’s not ‘choosing not to pay VAT. That’s topping your house falling down at a price you can pay, legally.
July 9, 2023
fishknife,
I note there is another poster today called Norman.
So I am reminded of the line ‘Phone for the fishknives, Norman’.
July 9, 2023
Another trustworthy move by a sect that thinks its ok to seize others assets. /s
A dystopian future. Lets face it. That is where we are . We have controlling prison guards, in a country , with prison guard controlled scrip depreciating rapidly.
Who is going to hold that? unless compelled by force of arms?
How does CBDC interact with GDPR? A principal being don’t collect data you don’t intend to use.
Oh i bet they exempt themselves or where necessary just conveniently ignore the law and enforce it selectively.
Perhaps we should apply it only to politicians, donors , bureuacrats & the super rich. Specifically offshore transactions. With the data being publically available.
Are they unable to control the money supply and private bank lending boom bust in any other way.
If only , it was backed with something tangible, to stop centralized grifting. Perhaps decentralised with zero trust or minimal trust required.
July 9, 2023
‘ I cannot see them making everyone have a CB account as the Bank of England would not want millions of small accounts.‘
It might be more a question of the state and the BoE imposing their will to enforce compliance onto the smaller banks, who already run millions of small accounts.
July 9, 2023
Correct the BoE doesn’t make policy …the government does
July 9, 2023
Maybe the BoE want the same power as commercial banks to withdraw banking facilities from people who disagree with them.
July 9, 2023
Wow – what a thought. All the Banks want to close!
July 9, 2023
Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes its laws.
Amstel Rothschild.
It’s about total control. We saw the bank flex its muscles and orchestrate the ousting of the Truss government. It wants the power over all of us.
July 9, 2023
Half the country knows the name of the suspended BBC journalist and I say that because everyone in the media who wants to know knows the same with the police and the whole BBC itself ITV and Sky etc and from that all of their cousins up and down the country who want to know can easily find out. The people who don’t know are the other half of society who have no connections with media or the police and that includes me but with a little research I also know. So then why do we go on with this charade every time we have an incident like this it’s a load of old nonsense that heralds back to the 18th century
July 9, 2023
CBDCs provide a secure and reliable means of digital payment and remittance and could increase financial inclusion and stability. A very complicated subject, but one that deserves a detailed investigation by the BofE. A great pity (I think it was a certain G. Brown) that the BofE lost its banking accounts, that kept it in touch with ground level banking. Because he wouldn’t allow it (funny, it’s independent) to alter its systems for Faster Payments, Govt accounts were transferred to a clearing bank.
July 9, 2023
They don’t fulfil the normal characteristics of YOUR money. You know, the characteristic that you can create more and more money and create your old friend inflation. That magic trick you use to devalue the money you borrow.
And you could buy things with Bitcoin until governments and central banks decided to stop it. There is only ever going to be a limited number of Bitcoin so your money creation nonsense wouldn’t work if we all bypassed your currency and used Bitcoin instead.