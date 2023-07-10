Interest rates now higher than at the time of Truss budget

The Bank of England has been up to its old tricks, hiking rates and selling bonds to hike mortgage rates some more. They think taking money away from mortgage holders will squeeze their ability to spend which will cut inflation by reducing demand.
Will it? The extra money mortgage holders pay in interest certainly cannot be spent any longer by them on goods and services. The money however does not disappear. Much of it is passed onto savers who have deposits in the banks that lend the money. They will have more income to spend. Some of the extra interest is extra bank profit, which leads to higher dividends so shareholders will have more money to spend.
Higher mortgage rates therefore will not limit demand for goods and services as much as the Bank seems to think. It is possible the savers will not spend all their extra interest income, whilst it is likely the mortgage holders would have spent more of the money they now have to pass to the lenders. This is however a matter of degree. It is also likely the savers who tend to be older may well pass some of their deposit interest gain onto their children with mortgages to help them out.
The further sell off in bonds underwrites my argument that the high mortgage rates come mainly from Bank of England rate hikes and bond sales.
Surely, it is now clear the BoE board are not fit for purpose. This mismanagement of our funds is not down to stupidity or negligence. It is a planned arrack on the people & our country. Why?? So, we become so ruined we must rejoin the EU to save us??? If this is the game then democracy is dead!
The Maastricht Treaty requires member states to have a debt to GDP ratio less than 60%. The UK has no prospect of achieving that target, so the EU will have to scrap the Maastricht Treaty before the UK can ever rejoin.
@Jude – the problem is they are the ‘Boss’ of this Conservative Government, when they say jump our 2 Chancellors say how high. They know what happened to Truss for challenging this corrupt orthodoxy
Good morning.
One could make the argument that this is of course quite deliberate. I mean, someone has to live in these homes after they have been repossessed ? And with so many people living in paid 4 Star hotels and our government willing to give them money to buy a home of their own, who is to say that is not the plan. Also. I believe a certain company that undertakes work for the government is very keen to rehouse said illegal immigrants and what better way for cash strapped Landlords to sell out or accept the aforementioned individuals.
When things do not make sense, it makes sense to do things.
Addendum. A lot of people are either in fixed mortgages (someone I know has his fixed until 2027) and others, like one of my next door neighbours, own their home outright. How is raising interest rates going to affect them and their spending ?
Also. High interest rates affect companies investing and creating jobs. Would be better to raise interest rates and reduce corporation tax.
But hey, what do I know.
Your Chancellor is agreeing with it so down to the government..
Inceasing UK interest rates are agreed and authorised by the BoE, the Chancellor, UN WEF and China
Quite right! It’s never just the BoE, we all know it so why the charade. More important than the headline interest rate is the reduction in liquidity, ie QT. Removing ‘money’ from the system will push up wholesale rates and reduce lending by banks.
We’ve a long way to go to payoff the excesses of the last 15 years.
More trouble to come.
Higher interest rates will make people and business think harder about whether to borrow money. That is a good thing.
Ideally, the same effect will be seen in Government borrowing, but I fear this will not be the case. Much easier to borrow and spend other people’s money.
@PeteB You are correct for new borrowings, but the UK is upto the hilt in debt and the impact is different see -@Bloke below
Increased interest rates are increased costs, inflating the prices people need to charge for their services to pay for them. Even the prices of essentials increase. Inflation self-generates almost as rapidly as the Treasury and Bank of England’s attempts to be the most idiotic waster of each month.
@Bloke +1 agreed, – however our PM in a Medai interview called for more maths to be taught in schools and at the same time stated that high interest rates reduce inflation. I guess we all know who needs to understand maths
Dear Sir John. I think you are referring to the traditional view on which the B of E are trying to impact the money supply in the economy but given the far larger amounts of debt across the economy I think the ongoing rate increases will have a far wider impact that means that as there is always a time lag for rate increases to take effect there is a genuine risk that they will tip the economy into a recession and impact most participants in the economy when alot are just trying to survive on the net cash they receive from their efforts.
The reason for this is that debt products that link to base rate are not just mortgages but personal loans, overdrafts, buy-to-let mortgages, and business loans, to name a few. I most of these areas, the borrowers have also been impacted negatively by changes in fiscal policy that were reducing their free cashflow anyway, therefore increasing interest rates is compounding this further. The impact on the buy-to-let market, and even institutional investors investing in the private rental market, could be profound, as they are going to look to increase their rents potentially significantly due to the fast increase in the cost of borrowing, thereby hitting people that were not driving excess demand in any way, but were requiring their free cash just to maintain a basis standard of living. The increasing cost of debt for SME’s will be very damaging as well, especially as alot of SMEs only employ a small number of people and it will typically be the only source of income for the owners.
Overall as this current bout of inflation is more about supply issues than demand, the way in which this is problem needs to be addressed is by a joined up programme of both monetary AND fiscal policy, as well as broader measures by the government to increase supply where it is needed (ie. freeing up labour from the public sector into the private sector, facilitating an accelerated increase in house building etc), as the Bank of England, with its very blunt tools, is in no way able to solve the issues alone. The fact that the leaders in both the Bank of England and Government/Treasury, cannot see this, is extremely worrying, which is why I feel the outcome for the UK economy at the moment is pretty dire.
Truss had a feasible plan and had to go.
Not being part of the WEF group think led to her demise.
It starkly illuminated who actually is incharge of the country and it certainly isn’t the present government
You deserve all that is coming.
Any feasible plan needs to have a plan how to reduce waste. Truss had no suggestions in that direction, she just wanted to reduce taxes whilst carrying on spending just as much.
Talked to my daughter and son-in-law in Australia yesterday. What we are experiencing is very similar to their experiences too. Their fixed rate mortgage ends very soon and the new rate will be 5% an increase of a 1000€ au a month! Their friends are horrified at some of the sex Ed in schools…but they don’t seem to have 15 mins cities yet!
Agreed.
Unlike Sunak, Starmer effectively admitted who is actually running the country when he said he prefers Davos to Westminster because that’s where things get done and Westminster is just tribal pantomime.
@Ian+wragg +1
Correct
And of course with a goodly proportion of mortgagors having fixed the interest rates they pay, the Bank will have a longer wait to see what it seeks than in times past when nearly all mortgages were floating rate.
Time again for the Governor to make some disobliging references to Mr. Putin’s antics?
It might not limit demand for goods…but surely it will deprive many of their unaffordable houses in a vast house price crash? ( to be hoovered up for a song)
Maybe that’s the hope?
You will own nothing.
+1
Some banks are already looking at getting into the home rental market.
Cuibono I wondered how the phrase ‘you will own nothing and be happy’ would or could come true …beginning to see the possibilities of how.
1 savers get taxed on interest, mortgagees don’t get tax rebates on interest paid, so less in the economy
2 high interest rates cut business investment and increase redundancies, so less in the economy.
However none of this will improve matters untill structural reform of benefits and NHS undertaken, and that’s at least 10 years away.
Our government is also suffering from higher interest rates with an interest bill of over £120 billion this year.
Is it not time to make some spending cuts and borrowing is no longer free money and the interest payments have consequences for other budget items?
[…] Interest rates are higher than they were under Truss – John Redwood […]
I’m going to be selfish here. I’m happy with high interest rates , after being ripped off by too low emergency interest rates by this government and the BoE
Shouldn’t we now be asking, “What is the point of OUR Central Bank”?
Still not one minister even dares to mention the W word.
When times get tougher due to outside forces that is the time to micro manage every department to reduce or better still wipeout any sources of waste.
The government could save billions if it applied itself but the perception is that it has no intention to do so. Bit like the dingy invaders and the problems and associated costs they bring.
The BoE along with our government will never admit that its the policy of net-zero fueling inflation
Meanwhile Spain’s Consumer Price Inflation is 1.9%.