The costs of illegal migration

On Monday the government sought to restore some sense to the legislation against illegal migration. It is difficult to comprehend the Lords who watered down the Bill to make illegal migration easier, and who argued that 600,000 legal and illegal migrants coming a year was not enough. They had no working suggestions on how we could house more, or where the extra school places, surgery appointments, roadspace, electricity and other essential services would be provided . If we invite people into our country we should want them to have a decent life here. That requires making proper provision for where they live and how they access services. We read about Bishops complaining that we are not helping enough migrants without offering up places in their own palaces and extensive Church properties for accommodation. Where do they suggest we house the additional illegals coming in?
Before covid the EU suggested a cost of Euro 250,000 was an estimate of how much additional capital needs to be provided for a new arrival so they have a home and all the services that go with that. If we upgrade that modestly for inflation to just £250,000 today to cover the capital costs, that means a single day of 600 illegal migrants requires the state to apply £150m of capital to provide for them assuming they stay as many do. People on the current housing waiting lists are concerned if recent arrivals get priority. Many towns and cities are worried at the extensive take over of hotels for migrants, removing their services for local businesses, for weddings and events and for tourism.
The Prime Minister boldly promised to stop the small boats. This summer they are still coming. He is right to reverse unhelpful amendments from the Lords, and must be ready to do more if there are further attempts to prevent the UK saying No to illegals who are not asylum seekers fleeing persecution.
July 13, 2023
We receive far fewer refugess than most other European countries, for simple reasons of geography. Yet again you are trying to find a scapegoat, to distract attention from the diastrous managemnet of our economy over 13 years by the Conservative party
July 13, 2023
They are NOT refugees, they are economic migrants.
What sort of ‘refugee’ abandons women and children in a supposedly troubled country?
July 13, 2023
Good morning.
We here have just about done this to death.
The problem is self inflicted. We have signed up to all manner of agreements and have failed to enforce what laws we already have. We fail to understand why people want to come here and not remain in France or any other safe country. We fail to state the obvious that these illegals are mostly male, of between a certain age and do not all come from war torn places, not that that can be confirmed as they deliberately destroy their documents.
The current charade, and it is a charade, between the government and the Lords is just cover to give the government the excuse that it is trying to do something without really wanting to do anything. As stated here and before – we already have enough laws on illegal entry to deal with this.
The only way we are going to see any improvement is to elect people who put this country and its people BEFORE the wishes of outside ‘influences’
July 13, 2023
Looks like the Government will need to have a confrontation with the House of Lords then, if the Government cannot govern, then what is the point of them being in power.
I thought the purpose of the second house was for reflection and advice.
You point out the massive capital cost for each immigrant John, but there are also other costs, those hotels which have been booked on the assumption of new arrivals is perhaps fine for the owners (although most of the staff we are informed are sacked) but what about the damage to the local economy of the town within which they are located, no visitors means no local spending, and whilst we are lead to believe that immigrants get some pocket money, that does not go anywhere near to what a visitor would spend.
This policy of housing thousands of immigrants until their claims are settled, is simply creating ghost areas where nothing happens, and could be the straw rear beaks the camels back for many small businesses that rely upon tourism and business bookings.
You need to arrest and turn around illegals immediately, that is the only sensible solution that will stop the flow.