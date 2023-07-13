Wokingham Council is annoying residents

I am getting complaints about the increases in parking charges, the extension of parking charge hours and the failure to mend potholes quickly. The Council seems to be out to fleece the motorists, make it more difficult to take a car into the town centre and make it more difficult for all those who need their car to get to work, to take children to school, to get to the shops. I have put these points to our Conservative Councillors who are trying to get change of policy from the Council. Residents deserve better.
3 Comments
July 13, 2023
Give or take a bit, 20% of all council spending is on Pensions for its employees. Private sector workers pay largely for their own pension. Why, as rate paying residents of an average local council, are they then asked to pay for public sector workers pensions.
That 20% could be used to rectify all the deficiencies on parking , potholes, and regeneration that most of our living space requires. My view is that all public sector workers should fund their own retirement.
July 13, 2023
Not half as much as the incompetent, mendacious, cruel, corrupt government of which party you are a member.
July 13, 2023
Good luck with that, John. It’s very hard dealing with loonies.