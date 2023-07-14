Wokingham Council to think again about bins

July 14, 2023 1 Comment

I am glad to see the Lib Dem Council accepts it was wrong to remove public bins without consulting residents and putting it to the Council. They should now reinstate the full services to keep Wokingham clean and tidy. They need to listen to Council taxpayers views and spend the money on the public’s priorities. Instead they behave undemocratically and impose their priorities, wasting money .

July 14, 2023 1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Joan Sawyers
    July 14, 2023

    Further to my previous post, I wonder if you know that the council are now putting black sacks over rubbish bins so they cannot be used, even in parks where children play.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.