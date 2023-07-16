My speech about reforming the NHS

  1. Lifelogic
    July 16, 2023

    What we want is an organisation that actually responds to paying “customers” and not one that has their money already and so treats “customers” as a liability to be inconvenienced, deterred or pushed from pillar to post. Pushed from the absurd GP queueing systems, to the ambulance service, to 111, to casualty, to hospital then kicked out again (usually too early) to 999 then back again to social services and the GP’s one hour queueing system – this while getting little of value from any off them.

    They take all your tax off you under PAYE (so you cannot then probably cannot afford private treatment) and then give you whatever is the least they can get away with, when they feel like it in perhaps 18 months time if you live that long.

    Take it or leave it mate we have your cash already so you to use are just a cost for us. It is in the NHS interests if you just die before treatment. Saves on state pensions and benefits too.

    1. Cuibono
      July 16, 2023

      Oh Hear! Hear!

    2. Chris S
      July 16, 2023

      Cynical, but sadly true !

  2. Lifelogic
    July 16, 2023

    Over my life so far (circa 60 years) I have had very little indeed back from the NHS – my birth delivery midwife, a few vaccines, some nasty orange stuff as a child, an appendix op, an x-ray & boot for a sprained ankle, a scan for gall stones, some antibiotics three times… Total value delivered perhaps £16,000. Tax, NI, CGT. VAT, stamp duty, car tax, fuel duty, alcohol duty, road taxes, council taxes… that I have paid to HMRC so far perhaps circa £2 million 40%+ of which is spent on the NHS. So I have had under a 2% return from my healthcare payments to the state so far. They even severely mucked up on the appendix diagnosis twice and once on the gall bladder diagnosis. They hugely mucked up on the net harm Covid vaccines too, doing huge net harm for hundreds of thousands (fortunately not it seems for me – so far anyway).

    So not exactly good value.

    1. Cuibono
      July 16, 2023

      I suppose the NHS needs even more than just our money for various exploits.
      Who, for example, I wonder, funds The Medicine & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency?
      A little transparency where our “Health Service” is concerned might be in order?

  3. Bloke
    July 16, 2023

    The NHS is not well. It’s in its seventies.

    1. Lifelogic
      July 16, 2023

      Three score years and fifteen so well past it. But it was always going to be a disaster as it is “free” at the point of use. So the only way to match supply and demand is rationing, delays, inconveniencing the public, absurd booking systems for GPs, waiting hours for an ambulance, years for a hip or knee…

      People dying while waiting treatments saves a bit of hassle for them I suppose they think. How many thousands of ops were cancelled for their absurd and sickening birthday church service? With the stand in Vicar Ms Amanda Pritchard

      1. Lifelogic
        July 16, 2023

        How may NHS staff attended this years absurd NHS religious service – it seems that the last one five years ago was attended by 2200 NHS staff. Were they all on full pay? I assume so. Did they publish the number added to the waiting lists by these thousands of days off on I assume full pay?

  4. Cuibono
    July 16, 2023

    If the govt. allowed a GP shop on every corner and small local hospitals run by ANYONE but the NHS and govt. with no attachment whatsoever to either body….then I know where I would go!
    And yes, I’d pay but there would be competitive rates.
    It is what the wealthy used to have ( and maybe still do?) and to a large extent the horrific NHS has removed even their choice.
    And I would not expect to pay NI ( National Insurance….WHAT a joke!)

  5. Cuibono
    July 16, 2023

    Bring back Mental Hospitals.
    Whoops too late all demolished and built over.
    Care in the Community ( for goodness sake)
    What a disaster!

    1. Lifelogic
      July 16, 2023

      They think they are saving money I assume but then how much do all the extra murders, violence and stabbings cost.

  6. Cuibono
    July 16, 2023

    Nothing works any more in this country.
    The obsession with computers ( to save money) has left us without law enforcement, medical care, transport and education.
    Yet still the govt. piles in newcomers.
    Presumably any reform of the NHS is exclusively for them?
    It can’t be for us poor old mugs…the govt. has very effectively and determinedly destroyed our health.

  7. Bill B.
    July 16, 2023

    So where has all that extra money post-2019 been spent?

    Reply
    July 16, 2023

    The NHS is too big to manage effectively. It should be broken up so there is real competition and patients should be able to choose which healthcare provider they use.

    It could still be free at the point of delivery by using a voucher system which is only available to BRITISH citizens. Health tourism must be stopped: we are currently paying for an International Health Service, used and abused by people who pay nothing into it.

    I recently had a (fairly minor) issue which just needed a prescription. My GP’s surgery offered me an appointment in 3 weeks’ time. As a member of Benenden Healthcare I had an online consultation later the same day; got the prescription I needed and the medication the next morning. Why can’t the NHS do that?

    Aren’t we lucky that the man who was Health Secretary for 6 years and left it incapable of dealing with a Low Consequence Infectious Disease is now Chancellor. Failing upwards!

  9. Nigl
    July 16, 2023

    Surely any budget has an element of Capex? Why has Executive Management allowed computer systems to get into such a mess. Where is/was a national plan? You talk about people management and recruitment but how many days are lost and people to fill them because of grossly inefficient working practices?

    Let’s have a figure.

    The truth is that like the rest of the public sector supported by frankly naive politicians they think that more money is the only solution as displayed by Sunak agreeing a large wage increase without any performance improvement conditions.

    The NHS has finally got so bad that this truth cannot be covered up. It’s senior management and the DOH are not fit for purpose. Amanda Pritchard is an NHS lifer. She was appointed as an easy option. An outsider would have rocked the boat.

    Once again your ministers too weak, in denial etc to challenge the appalling status quo and who pays/suffers.
    Yes us again.

    And talking of incompetence the Home Office at it again. Failed to see/plan for large numbers leaving our borders on holiday so needing emergency support from the MOD. Quite right Ben Wallace I would b off as well. Get out of the blobs clutches. Whoops. Did I offend Simon Case? Good.

  10. Peter Wood
    July 16, 2023

    I have a question for Sir J.
    From this personnel review or any other recent NHS analytical paper or any discussion about it in parliament, have you or your colleagues in government diagnosed the problem(s) with the NHS?

    First rule of problem solving: correctly state the problem.

    This speech sets out sone of productivity/ personnel problems!

  11. Sir Joe Soap
    July 16, 2023

    Well it still seems to me that if a company like Google can link our data from disparate and fairly elusive sources then setting some company like that on this problem would yield results. It will end up like this in 2,5 or 25 years; a data organisation company will organise and manage the medics. You just don’t need a cast of millions of receptionists, administrators and keyboard people to inefficiently run this thing.

  12. DOM
    July 16, 2023

    No mention of the militant unions who now rule the roost and determine all things NHS related including how much Ministers spend on the NHS and indeed on other public sector services now governed by the militant unions. These ideological organisations block reforms if it doesn’t serve the unions vested interest. The union nobbling of the Midstaff’s inquiry is indicative of how pernicious the union have become

    I listen to the Tory trash on all public sector issues as they try and avoid criticising the unions to avoid confrontation and damaging press headlines.

    John can moan all he likes about management staff levels, pay and all the other issues but he knows he can condemn white collar employment without political controversy but trots the usual line about ‘we need more clinical staff’ cos that affords him brownie points.

    I have NHS staff in my wider family and many work both part-time and work privately as well so the narrative of an understaffing of clinical staff is nothing more than political positioning rather than based on reality.

    If you reform the NHS to increase efficiencies then expect an all out, brutal war with militant unions and scum Labour. This is why the NHS will never be reformed ie it’s a vested interest for the unions, and will collapse under its own weight

    Don’t listen to Tory MPs talking nonsense

    ps stop all race based public sector and NHS staff indoctrination using CRT. This ideological cancer is a crime and not ONE SINGLE TORY MP EVEN DEMANDS ITS CRIMINALISATION

  13. Jude
    July 16, 2023

    Basically, too many & low quality managers across NHS management structures. Not working collectively but in silos. Creating too much duplication & waste of effort, time & cost.
    Every trust & surgery being run differently. We need best practice implemented across all management levels. Equipment maintained & kept current.
    Improve training by reducing the fixation on degrees. Bring back cadets & SEN grades asap & on the job training.
    Remove all roles that do not contribute to patient outcomes. Like Diversity managers & Art curators!!
    Put patients back as the core of the NHS not separate Trusts. Just have one NHS Trust that manages the ‘Boards’ for England, NI, Wales & Scotland. Keep it contained, mirrored & simple.
    That’s based on my NHS experience & a successful business career.

    1. MFD
      July 16, 2023

      Why are the public able to see the problems and answers, there is nothing more to say on this subject, all the problems are identified and mostly solved by the preceding comments.
      However, the thing that rattles me most is the free treatment and maternity service we provide to the WORLD! Once as a British Seaman I was hurt in an engine room accident and taken to Baltimore General in the USA! Their first words were “insurance number please” and I was not treated until the shipping agent arrived to vouch they were paying. Can Britain not do this? Oh! No, our illegals get daily medical and dental free daily!

      I’m disgusted

  14. Chris S
    July 16, 2023

    For the last 18 months I had thought that the Conservative Party could turn things around and win a small majority at the next election.

    However, the combined forces of the Bank of England and the Treasury have conspired to crash the economy for all the reasons our host has complained about for at least two years.
    Liz Truss was the last chance we had of turning things round but, although she made a couple of mistakes by moving too fast, she was actually ousted in a silent coup by Bailey and his friends in the Treasury and the markets who will accept no other course of action than their own traditional and discredited policies.

    When they foisted Sunak and Hunt on us, any chance of promoting growth disappeared and with it almost any hope of winning the next election.

    Only a catastrophic campaign by Starmer can save us from a further lurch to the left. Labour is perfectly capable of losing the campaign but we need clear bluewater between the parties. A good start would be to abandon Net Zero, starting with announcing IC-engined cars can continue to be sold after 2030 and abandoning the enforced switch to heat pumps from gas boilers.
    Insufficient speed in dealing with both illegal and legal migration is doing immense damage to our prospects.

  15. Javelin
    July 16, 2023

    NHS has be one a cash cow for administrators, pharma and consultants.

