The King’s speech 2

I repeat here some of my supply side measures to boost investment and increase the UK’s ability to grow, produce and make more at home. More domestic supply will boost tax revenue, lower the deficit and help bring inflation down.
1. Postpone ban on new petrol and diesel cars to 2040 from 2030 to allow investment and continued use of existing factories.
2. Postpone the ban on new gas boilers for home heating
3. Cut Corporation tax to 12.5%
4. Switch wilding and sustainable farming grants to grants and loans to grow more food with more labour saving machinery
5. Issue licences to produce more oil and gas from known North Sea fields and reserves
6. Keep all existing fossil fuel power stations to help meet demand in periods of low wind and sun
7 End grants for anti motorist schemes that cause more delay and congestion on main roads
8. Put in more bypasses and roundabouts in place of more traffic lights and road restrictions
9. Amend Housing Bill to avoid losing more landlords
10. Remove 2017 and 2021 changes to IR 35 to foster more self employment
11 Raise VAT threshold for small business to £ 250,000
12.Get regulator to allow more reservoir capacity by water companies
13. Suspend carbon tax and emissions trading to cut energy costs for high energy using industries like steel
14. Auction government run rail franchises to get better service for lower subsidy
15. Sell Channel 4
16. Work with private sector to complete roll out of fast broadband
7 Comments
July 17, 2023
Agreement here on all 16. A Conservative government doing many such things for the better could become worthy of support. Unfortunately, far too much badness has been going on for too long. The Reform Party seems a better option for election at the moment.
July 17, 2023
I agree with all the above but replace “postpone” with “abandon”.
Rishi Sunak has now finally realised that “Students are being ‘ripped off’ by bad degrees” well who is funding these with soft student loans (very often not repaid so actually grants (this especially for women who tax career breaks and do more part time work). But was he not the Chancellor for much of this time who funded all this waste? At least 70% of degrees are surely fairly worthless and certainly not worth the £75K they cost in fees living costs and loss of earnings. Start with PPE Oxon perhaps?
Also Suella Braverman says Labour has “become the political wing of Just Stop Oil” well the Con-socialists gave us May’s moronic Net Zero (without even any vote) and the Police force under Suella very often seemed to be Just Stop Oil’s military wing.
July 17, 2023
If they really do believe the CO2 devil gas religion they they should make King Charles say My Government will ban private jets and travel in planes other than economy class and in aircraft that are full or very nearly full. This as economy flight are many times more efficient in energy and CO2 terms per passenger mile. But perhaps he might choke on it.
Or even My Government will chop all fully grown old trees and ancient forests down as they do not absorb net CO2 and replant with new growing frees that do. We will also stop moronically burning trees at Drax and revert to more efficient coal.
Not that CO2 is a significant problem more a net good in reality.
Iain Dale “Starmer could soon reap what Ulez has sowed
This week’s by-elections could be just as painful for Labour as many expect it will be for the Tories”
Except that Sunak’s Tories clearly support the road blocking the ULEZ new tax rip off as they choose not to stop this agenda but clearly could kill it at any time if they wanted to they have a good majority.
July 17, 2023
Yes certainly abandon the mad wars on motorists, landlords (and thus tenants) and small businesses and the self employed. We need growth, and to get this we need tax cuts, far less government, abolition of net zero and a bonfire of red tape. In short a full U-turn on nearly all Sunak’s Tories mad current policies of tax, borrow, print, over regulate and waste.
July 17, 2023
17) Remove VAT from energy bills.
18) Scrap the TV licence fee (Tax)
July 17, 2023
If reducing carbon emissions is one of the government’s main objectives then why does it continually harass and accuse petrol retailers of running a price coercion racket in order to REDUCE petrol prices? Surely higher petrol prices would stifle demand and reduce emissions as drivers cut back on travel. It is this rank and two-faced feet in two camps policy that exposes the sheer bullshit tosh of the NZ and CC racket.
I’d like to see the government whatever the colour target the public with higher taxes, more restrictions and more control to force them to comply. Only then will they wake up from Tory-Labour-SNP-LD slumber cos if these slime continue in power I have no doubt they will take us to a point from which there is no return
Yes John, the party THAT YOU represent and campaign to return to power who then climbs into bed with the globalist, Socialist scammers
John and his kind, who I still believe are repulsed by all the extremism we now see around us, must either leave the party they no longer trust and recognise or explain to their electorate that they themselves have ceased to be what they once were
Labour = Tory = SNP.
July 17, 2023
If hydrogen domestically is not going to be used, why the ban on new boilers?
As for the rest, looks like a traditional Tory manifesto so with Mother Theresa May and her sell out mob, the Treasury and Michael ‘I’ll support anything that gives me a job’ Gove pushing back. No chance!