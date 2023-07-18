King’s speech 3

The Speech needs to tackle problems with restoring productivity in public services, encouraging smarter working with a happier and better rewarded workforce.

1. Repeal the independent management of NHS England, as everyone still blames Ministers for management failings.

2. Reduce layers of management in NHS and strengthen powers of Trust CEOs and Boards

3. Strengthen rights to free speech in universities and Colleges

4.Amend public procurement rules to give proper recognition to the tax and job contributions to UK made by UK based suppliers

5. Require Ministers to hold annual meetings with quangos to 1. Set objectives for the year ahead and agree budgets; 2 to review annual report and accounts; 3 to review performance.

6.Grant NHS patients the right to free treatment in the private sector if the NHS fails to deliver in a stated time

7 Block loans to Councils wanting to make commercial investments given the big losses some of them are recording on past attempts at property and green ventures

8. Review and consolidate government property holdings to cut costs and reduce dominance of expensive London

9.Cut energy use in public sector

10. Charge foreign visitors for using public services