King’s speech 3

The Speech needs to tackle problems with restoring productivity in public services, encouraging smarter working with a happier and better rewarded workforce.
1. Repeal the independent management of NHS England, as everyone still blames Ministers for management failings.
2. Reduce layers of management in NHS and strengthen powers of Trust CEOs and Boards
3. Strengthen rights to free speech in universities and Colleges
4.Amend public procurement rules to give proper recognition to the tax and job contributions to UK made by UK based suppliers
5. Require Ministers to hold annual meetings with quangos to 1. Set objectives for the year ahead and agree budgets; 2 to review annual report and accounts; 3 to review performance.
6.Grant NHS patients the right to free treatment in the private sector if the NHS fails to deliver in a stated time
7 Block loans to Councils wanting to make commercial investments given the big losses some of them are recording on past attempts at property and green ventures
8. Review and consolidate government property holdings to cut costs and reduce dominance of expensive London
9.Cut energy use in public sector
10. Charge foreign visitors for using public services
18 Comments
July 18, 2023
Setting aside the anarchists, I cannot see that this is controversial at all. Surely these policies have the support of the whole nation and the whole political establishment? Surely we don’t divide on any of these proposals?
Why is all of this not standard practise anyway? What an indictment of the failure of Government in The Great Destruction Age – 1990 to date.
July 18, 2023
Lynn, agree – seems like common sense. That’s teh world we live in.
Sir J, On the NHS points you ned to be more radical. Study the working health services in the developed world and adopt the model that is working best. CLUE: It isn’t the UK or USA model.
July 18, 2023
I’m sorry you felt the need to remove my post pointing out that the two amigos won’t do anything on your wishlist.
They will continue with their wrecking ball, destroying the motor industry, power grid, rental market and tourism all in the name of net zero.
The manifesto will be filed under fiction like the last 13 years worth.
July 18, 2023
Good morning.
Nice suggestions, Sir John but they do not tackle what I think is the root cause of the problem. And that problem is that the NHS is an institution, much like the BBC, that has grown to exist to serve itself rather than those who basically fund it.
To explain. The connection between the consumer and the provider is no longer equal, they are in balance and, that imbalance is very much in favour of the supplier and not the consumer. We all know and accept that, if the balance is the other way around competition would force change and would lead to a better service.
The BBC and the NHS do not need to change since their funding is pretty much guaranteed. One through direct taxes and the other through force of law. The BBC is in a more precarious position by virtue of the fact that technology has circumvented its method of funding ie The rise of the PC and the internet. This competition is forcing those who do not wish to pay for the BBC to go elsewhere and so the BBC is losing money. It is this that is forcing the BBC to rethink its model of funding and nothing else.
The NHS through both the Unions and Labour, both of which indirectly benefit through funding from the NHS, will always push for more and more money. If you want better outcomes from the NHS you need to break the way the NHS is funded and place the consumer / patient as the driver of funding. That is why I always suggest that the government need to remove private healthcare as a benefit. This would allow companies to offer it and people to see a private doctor or dentist when they need to reducing waiting lists etc.
The government will be creating a larger market for healthcare providers from which it can tax and people get to be treated for their ills. There is no point in taxing the healthy and then those same people when they need help having to stand at the back of the queue. These people need to be treated quickly so that they can get back to work and keep the economy going.
Win-win all round
July 18, 2023
What is really needed in healthcare is free competition and choice, not a rigged market. If you choose to pay privately you should not have to pay taxes for the NHS (but just pay if you do (perhaps) ever use it in emergency for example). Currently you can pay four times over, once for the NHS that you do not use, once for the taxes on the extra money you earn to pay the insurance premium, then the premium and then even a 12% IPT tax on top. This market rigging kills all fair competition & innovation and gives us a dire & a virtual state monopoly. A get what you are given, when we feel like it and just shut up system.
Under Thatcher we had tax relief on medical insurane cover and no IPT. Even this was not a completely fair market. One should not have to pay for the NHS at all if you choose not to use it anymore than one should have to pay for state schools or the BBC if you choose not to use them or other peoples houses. Rigged markets and unfair competition are not good especially from the tax payer funded state sector.
To increase the “productivity” of the state sector first stop doing the many things that they do that cause huge net negative outcomes and fire the people doing this so they can get a productive job instead – this mainly in the damaging over regulation of almost everything, the wars on motorists, landlords (and this tenants), the self employed, in planning and attacks on small businesses. The Net zero religion need to be culled completely.
July 18, 2023
I agree with the first part of 2) including the removal of these jobsworth Diversity and other – ersity roles . Regarding the Trust Boards, they also need slimming down. Most, if not all of them ,now have a CEO and a COO and deputies for both, as well as Directors of Strategy ( CEO’s job) and Directors of Transformation and Change, Directors of Commuity ????? . They also need to have people who have run large organisations , not the career , public sector aparatchiks presently occupying them
July 18, 2023
King’s speech in 5 words: “My government shall be sensible.”
July 18, 2023
Number 3. Strengthen rights to free speech in universities and colleges………..and throughout the land I should say. A bastion of our culture/identity that seems only now to be the privilege of those with the ‘correct’ political/social views.
Excellent article in Bournbrook magazine entitled ‘Our universities are becoming expensive echo chambers’
July 18, 2023
Labour has accused the government of “attacking the aspirations of young people” with its plans to limit access to university degrees in England based on what students might earn years after graduation. Last. time I looked the “median” A levels of university entrants was something like DDE.
The aspiration to have circa £75k of student debt, three+ years loss of earnings and a worthless degree certificate from say the ex-poly of Bognor, in grievance & media studies or similar I assume? But what caused all this was soft “loans” that most will never payback funded under Cameron, May, Boris, while Sunak was Chancellor and is still being funded. Another huge crony and parasitic industry.
July 18, 2023
Strengthen the right to free speech for the King. Then he wouldn’t need to read such drivel and nonsense like a guest on Jackanory telling children’s fantasy stories.
July 18, 2023
He’d talk non-stop about Net Zero and Just Stop Oil.
July 18, 2023
Agree but tougher language and tougher measureable targets required with punishments for failure.
July 18, 2023
Another good list JR, shame no one is listening or even thinking of taking action.
Keep plugging away because someone has to, and you have more influence than a thousand of us out here in the wilderness die to your position and contacts within the tent !
July 18, 2023
Sir john
All talk and NO action
Thank you
July 18, 2023
5. How is this not already happening – extend reviews to any organisation receiving taxpayers support of over 30% of gross revenue.
3. Free speech needs to be entrenched in society not just Universities. Identity and feelings are not all-important. Make “hate speech” a civil rather than a criminal matter so that the “victim” has to pursue it themselves through the courts without wasting police time.
8. End national pay levels for the civil service and then disburse the London portfolio
10. Charge upfront or deport. Speaking of which I read that the 500 illegals being housed on the barge in Portland will need to be registered with a doctor. How will that help the people of Portland?
July 18, 2023
No 5 , I have never understood why visa rules for foreign visitors doesn’t require them to show proof of having a health insurance policy.
July 18, 2023
No 10 , why did I type 5 , no idea.
July 18, 2023
Review quangos on a yearly basis? There’s over a thousand of them. Wouldn’t it be better to slim the numbers down and amalgamate?