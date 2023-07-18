More money for local schools

July 18, 2023 2 Comments

The government has today published the figures for increased money for schools in 2024-5 by constituency under the National Funding Formula. The local Education Authority decides the final allocations by school.

Wokingham sees an increase of 7.2%, one of the larger increases, to a total of £107 m for its schools. Wokingham can afford more than the £4655 minimum for each  primary pupil and £6050 for secondary pupils laid down by the government with money for 5% above these figures.

There will also  be extra payments to cover  additional costs of teachers pay awards on top of this grant.

  1. Bloke
    July 18, 2023

    Money helps, but raising the quality of teaching could reach higher value with less.

    1. paul cuthbertson
      July 18, 2023

      BLOKE – Scrap the militant teachers union and the woke globalist dumb down curriculum .

