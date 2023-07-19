My Interventions in the Draft Postal Packets (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2023 (2)

John Redwood
The form of this statutory instrument is to amend regulations relating to foreign postal packets. It includes GB-NI postal packets alongside foreign postal packets in important matters in the regulations specified. How can the Government defend that? They are effectively treating Northern Ireland and GB as foreign countries to each other, accepting a form of regulation designed for a true international border and clearly violating the terms of the internal market legislation governing the United Kingdom? [Interruption.]
Victoria Atkins, Financial Secretary to the Treasury
If I may, I will address that point, and then I promise I will come to the hon. Member for North Antrim in due course. I am pleased that my right hon. Friend the Member for Wokingham used that language, so that I can make it clear for the purposes of Hansard that this is not about trying to differentiate or draw lines around our precious Union.
In Germany they removed their Berlin wall. Now they have the nerve to put up a Berlin wall in our country.
RW,
Most apposite.
“not about trying to differentiate or draw lines around our precious Union” well maybe you are not “trying to” Victoria but nevertheless that is clearly exactly what you are doing.
So what are the Government going to do about the appalling actions of Coutts Bank against Nigel Farage. It shows that not only employing (bad?)people in senior positions but they are clearly damn fools too. Farage’s views are far more sound than those of Coutts.
LL,
Yes I hope the electorate grow to realise that Nigel Farage and Reform are the only way forward in 2024 when our useless government is swept from office.
Alas Sunak’s Con-socialists swept from office to replaced with even more deluded socialists. Perhaps one even in a coalition or deal with the SNP. This if the Tories do finally do a few sensible things & recover a bit but zero sign of this under the current, tax to death, currency debaser, globalist, open borders and pusher of green crap Sunak.
I’ve seen it suggested that a likely explanation is that one or more seriously wealthy clients have told Coutts they will move their accounts unless Farage is ‘cancelled’. This would align with the wider movement to coerce companies into cooperating in advertising boycotts on entities like GB News. Whilst in theory a private business should be free to treat with whoever it chooses, the making of decisions based on orchestrated political coercion is a sinister new development.
Coutts has picked the wrong person to have a fight with. Good on Nigel Farage for highlighting the hypocrisy of the banking world. We are fast heading for a social credit system and this needs to be stopped. It should be a basic right that people have access to a bank account.
Victoria Atkins could make things clear by not creating a muddle.
Is this not a clear demonstration that the Windsor Stitch Up is working?
James1
Our so-called government cannot defend their actions in relation to the Postal bill. They should hang their heads in shame.
What a pigs ear of a “solution” the Government have negotiated for Northern Ireland.
Why do they not go the whole hog and cast it adrift to join the EU, as that would be at least more honest than what we/they have now.
@Berkshire Alan – This Conservative Government – Honest all in the same sentence!
Sir john
Better together
When are the two WEF puppets Sunak and Hunt going to legislate to stop banks “cancelling” people because they hold political opinions or social views which the Woke disapprove of?
Sunak handed NI over to the EU in order to appease Biden – the man who cut and ran from Afghanistan without even bothering to tell the USA’s major ally in advance and who then, as a reward, blocked Ben Wallace from the NATO Leadership.
I suspect that if Biden told Sunak the Falklands must be handed over to Argentina, Sunak would ask if tomorrow is soon enough.
‘The Windsor Knot’ was just that to ensure the UK stays subordinate to the unelected unaccountable EU. This comes over as a concocted back door mechanism by a fraudulent Conservative Government to keep the Countries hands tied and slide it into misery and poverty.
Why is the UK(the UK) not a Sovereign Free Democratic Nation – because the so-called Conservative Government is still fighting the People.
Shame on you, the Conservative Party you deliberately and maliciously forced this on the People of these Islands against their will.
The only fact fhat is clear from your ping pong wifh Victoria Atkins is that the NIP and the Windsor Framework are unfit for purpose. Why can’t our idiot government see this and kick the whole damn nonesense into touch. Wake up, these arrangements are only in place as a punishment for Brexit or for an eventual EU and Biden led reunification of Ireland. Sunak and his cronies need to grow some cohones in their final year of power.
Although supposedly a “Brexiteer” Rishi Sunak grossly over-estimates the economic value of a special trade deal with the EU, still following the standard Tory line of over six decades. We know that because he has told people in Northern Ireland how lucky they are to have “privileged” access to the EU Single Market. He knows that if he unilaterally ditched the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework the EU reaction could extend beyond Northern Ireland and the cross border trade to cancellation of the entire trade deal with the UK.
From the Irish Times November 11 2021, about the likely EU reaction to the UK activating Article 16:
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/editorial/the-irish-times-view-on-the-northern-ireland-protocol-the-price-of-repudiation-1.4725007
“The UK must learn that there is a hefty price to pay for reneging on treaties”
“… punitive actions confined to the protocol’s remit … will not represent … sufficient economic leverage on the British .. The alternative sanctions approach … is for the EU to abandon all or part of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) … Instead of facing Northern Ireland-specific measures, the UK could face tariffs and possible quotas on all its exports to the EU.”
These three interventions and the Government reaction to them, expose the so called Windsor Agreement for what, if anyone was still in any doubt, for what it really is: a total fraud on the people of Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole, and the Government are clearly determined to persist in it.
Just think, you live in the UK and your PM and his Government treats you as second class Citizens. Not through anything you have done, just through his/their desire to cause problems to the nation, manipulate and not listen. Impose the will of foreign bureaucrats with directions, rules, regulations and laws that you cant vote on or have any say on them going forward.
If He and his Government can do that to one section of UK society you have to question who do the think they are working for. Not part of the UK, not treated as Humans, 100% pure prejudice from a corrupting Conservative Government
The current tax collection method for postal packages imported into the UK needs to be less bureaucratic and inefficient. It costs the Post Office £10 to process the tax on each parcel. The parcel will likely get held up in the system, resulting in a hassle for the recipient and importer sorting it out. My wife receives such parcels, and we often have to travel half an hour to the nearest post Office Depot to release them.
In 2017, my business contacted HMRC to suggest implementing an alternative system whereby the importer would register the parcel online and pay the tax before posting it. This method would have created a unique bar code enabling the package to be sent unhindered to the customer and save them £10.
They responded by saying they were already working on a similar project and I should not bother presenting my proposal to them. Since then, nothing has happened. They seem to have stuck with their existing bureaucratic system, which they now want to extend to Northern Ireland.
I find it disturbing, disingenuous and discourteous that in taking a position of ego and personal gratification this PM and his Minions have chosen to force a region of the UK to leave against their wishes.
It this stage in the ‘game’ and it gives the appearance that they are playing a game shouldn’t ALL UK regions be given the option whether they wish to be subjected to this Socialist Dictatorship of go their own way? Most if not all the UK Regions of the UK would flourish being independent of this cabal – the can keep London it is in their own image.
The only way to interpret that is that “this is about trying to differentiate and draw lines around our precious Union.” …. To bring us closer to the EU position.
It is clear that Sunak has given way to the EU by sacrificing our relationship with N. Ireland . Biden of course is delighted with this situation and probably had a hand behind the scene in the negotiations . We must put our foot down on this matter and overturn the Windsor deal .