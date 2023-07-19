My Interventions in the Draft Postal Packets (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2023 (3)

July 19, 2023 5 Comments
  1. glen cullen
    July 19, 2023

    We need to face facts, that this Tory government has split the Union

  2. herebefore
    July 19, 2023

    If there were government sitting at Stormont chances are we probably wouldn’t be getting into this kind of muddle. It seems that government has to manage the reality that for all intents and purposes NI has been left behind in the EU SM and for this reason some legislation is required for postal packets as well. Government is only doing it’s job tidying up anomalies all caused I might add by Rt Hon Sammy Wilsons brexit.

  3. formula57
    July 19, 2023

    So the Minister confesses “These regulations are in fact an enabler to the agreement that we have negotiated”..

    Very well, then let us have the full benefit of Northern Ireland being on its way to exiting our Union by accelerating the process and saving the billions in annual subsidy.

  4. Lynn Atkinson
    July 19, 2023

    These Ministers suffer congestive dissonance. They say contradictory things in the same sentence and seem unaware, you can’t reason with them and arguments are irrelevant.
    Time for the men in white coats (For their own safety).

  5. Peter Gardner
    July 19, 2023

    Keep going Sir John. The Sunak government is weak or untrustworthy or both. The Sunak Framework is a complete sell-out to the EU and we can expect a continuing flow of legislation, SI’s and decisions separating Northern Ireland from GB.

