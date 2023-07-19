My Interventions in the Draft Postal Packets (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2023 (3)

John Redwood:
I thought that, in law, and certainly politically, the Good Friday agreement took precedence over other agreements, given its importance. How is this measure in any way compatible with the Good Friday agreement when it does not have the consent of the Unionist community—an important underlying principle of the whole agreement? I would also like to assure the Minister that I do not use the phrase “hard compromise”, and I have not been recommending these kinds of proposals.
A point was made about the Road Haulage Association. The answer to that intervention is that the powers were available to Border Force in respect of international movements. We understand the sensitivities and the concerns raised about making powers available for GB to NI movements, but we would say that that is not the same as making these international movements.
My right hon. Friend the Member for Wokingham asked a very important question about the Good Friday agreement. We do not accept that this is contrary to the Good Friday agreement. These regulations are in fact an enabler to the agreement that we have negotiated. As I said, we have ensured that consumer interests in Northern Ireland and the interests of British businesses selling to Northern Ireland are protected, but that means that an incentive now exists to move goods into Northern Ireland and take them across the Irish border to avoid EU tariffs. If we are to manage that risk—[Interruption.]
We need to face facts, that this Tory government has split the Union
If there were government sitting at Stormont chances are we probably wouldn’t be getting into this kind of muddle. It seems that government has to manage the reality that for all intents and purposes NI has been left behind in the EU SM and for this reason some legislation is required for postal packets as well. Government is only doing it’s job tidying up anomalies all caused I might add by Rt Hon Sammy Wilsons brexit.
So the Minister confesses “These regulations are in fact an enabler to the agreement that we have negotiated”..
Very well, then let us have the full benefit of Northern Ireland being on its way to exiting our Union by accelerating the process and saving the billions in annual subsidy.
These Ministers suffer congestive dissonance. They say contradictory things in the same sentence and seem unaware, you can’t reason with them and arguments are irrelevant.
Time for the men in white coats (For their own safety).
Keep going Sir John. The Sunak government is weak or untrustworthy or both. The Sunak Framework is a complete sell-out to the EU and we can expect a continuing flow of legislation, SI’s and decisions separating Northern Ireland from GB.