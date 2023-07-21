The UK’s public sector productivity problem

In an age of digital investment, artificial intelligence, smart phone activity and other leaps forward in productivity from technology, you would expect the UK public services to have had a good 25 years achieving more from its workforce thanks to investment and modernisation. Instead the Office of National Statistics reports that public sector productivity by the end of last year was lower than 25 years ago, at a time when the private sector had continued to show reasonable annual growth. In the whole period 1997-2019 the one fifth of the UK economy that is public services managed growth of just 3.7% in productivity. In 2020 productivity fell 13.3% thanks to lockdowns. In the following two years when the private sector made a full recovery from covid the public sector showed a rise of 7.3% in productivity in 2021 and of 1.9% in 2022, leaving it 5.2% below 2019 levels, and 1.7% below 1997.
UK public services are very labour intensive. We all want plenty of great teachers, good doctors and nurses and well trained uniformed police and defence personnel to take care of us and protect us. Behind them lie large back offices with people giving the front line professionals support. In these areas more can be done by computer and by organising workloads and shifts well. Back up staff can keep more of the records and handle more of the administration to get the best out of the public facing staff. In too many areas management imposes a wide range of duties, checks and forms on staff which can get in the way of undertaking the day job instead of supporting its better performance.
The Chief Secretary to the Treasury has been put in charge of trying to cut through the complexities and overhead costs to deliver just that amount of administrative support and good planning that a successful service needs. He needs to do a lot to improve management performance especially in the NHS where huge sums of additional spending have been released without a proportionate increase in output. Your thoughts on how this can be achieved would be of interest.
July 21, 2023
Should’ve started that 13 years ago. By now you would be reaping the benefits of a smaller low cost State.
I am surprised that given how much of government activity is now on line, from driving licenses to filling tax returns, we have poor productivity. This is in part due to Minister and various Parliamentary Committees not doing their job by making sure that the Public Purse is protected. Much better to just tax people more to cover over the cracks than deal with the fraud, as witnessed during the SCAMDEMIC, and general incompetence of numerous government departments.
I refuse to finance failure.
PS I am amazed that the government can find £600m to give to an Indian company to build a battery factory but could not.
Reply The difference is JKR can sell its batteries and put up the bulk of the money for its project.
July 21, 2023
. . . but could not for a British one.
July 21, 2023
Not hitting construction milestones. Over ambitious? Incompetent? So very early questions about managements ability.
Why would anyone invest in that?
July 21, 2023
Reply to reply.
The non green EV’s sit on the fore courts despite the subsidies. Money down the drain all round.
July 21, 2023
And their resale values are tanking.
July 21, 2023
‘ Behind them lie large back offices with people giving the front line professionals support’
Or large back offices getting in the way, or making needless changes, or increasing cost with unnecessary staff on large salaries.
Teachers, for example, have to fill in all sorts of needless paperwork. Often a new broom at the top will decide to make changes so that they can claim to have made improvements.
Exams can be manipulated so that the pass rate seems to have improved.
Other aspects of a teachers role are difficult to quantify anyway – turning out decent people, who do their best and contribute to society rather than cause trouble or get into it. A role they share with parents. The back office are now often keen to undermine the ‘in loco parentis’ aspect with fashionable new ideas.
July 21, 2023
Wait until the taxpayer gets shafted over the awarding of contracts for SMRs. Exporting jobs and know how again.
July 21, 2023
We used to have good services.
Every single “leap forward” has served to gradually erode them.
Now we have nothing.
But then..politicians couldn’t wait to destroy what we had.
July 21, 2023
The Chief Sec to the Treasury should review all their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and scrap all of the ones that do not DIRECTLY relate to Service Delivery.
That would, at a stroke, get rid of the “Green” box ticking fiefdoms; Equality/Diversity box ticking fiefdoms and anything else which is to do with internal matters.
And then divert those staff into service delivery (if they’re capable of it) or make them redundant.
Not holding my breath.
July 21, 2023
Well said Donna. Many private sector businesses “invest” in such ESG/DEI areas too but nothing like the scale of the public sector. The “diversity champion” will be an individual with a real job who has this task added to their work requirements. That allows the business to tick the box when challenged. It is only the extreme do-gooder management teams that genuinely embrace and spend big on such nonsense.
If the public sector cannot reach productivity targets then look at privatising those roles.
July 21, 2023
+1 Donna.
July 21, 2023
Management is the art of working with ‘scarce’ resources. So no budget increases. Require executive management across the public sector to work within them so they have to take cost out and this means headcount reduction. Set targets as part of annual reviews.
Strip out layers of management by looking at what value each one adds. What back office functions can be amalgamated/, automated? How much property can be got rid of/re sited etc.
Be tough/pro active around absenteeism. Regular ‘offenders’ must have a health assessment. Far firmer performance management from top to bottom.
Leave vacancies un filled requiring management to look how the sane work can be done by those remaining.
How much reporting is unnecessary? How many meetings similarly. Assess the cost/benefit. If the former is larger, don’t have them.
Look at useless subsidy scenes and close off.
I cannot believe minimum 10% is not achievable.
July 21, 2023
It might have occurred to someone with half a brain in the 1980s that…
holding “inclusive, diverse” cultural celebrations and “dressing down” ( in shorts etc) to go out of the office onto what was then a bustling High Street, shaking charity tins …
Just wasn’t very productive at all.
And nor was “Whatshername” working from home in “wherever”, uncontactable for days on end.
And how about non-specialist ( consultants needed to help them)higher managers recruited in a levelling-up exercise, holding meetings in places other than the office.
And consultants of course on £squillions pd.
All very, very productive. Not.
And now we have nothing.
Except a computer, a stupid child’s toy that can never properly replace people.
July 21, 2023
@Everhopeful Nurturing discrimination you mean
July 21, 2023
For a start stop allowing working from home, as this does nothing for team spirit, the sharing of information by workers during casual meetings with others, and whilst you may be able to measure key strokes, you cannot measure effectiveness, and run sensible training, upgrading schemes and skills and the like, without some sort of personal mentoring or involvement.
It would seem to me that the quality and capabilities of management in the public sector need a massive upgrade, which cannot be achieved by promoting or just moving sideways the incompetent as so often seems to happen at the moment.
July 21, 2023
Supply chain increases on steel costs of 40% plus higher costs for finance, electric cable, turbine towers and the generators have forced Vattenfall to halt work on the huge Norfolk Boreas windfarm project off the Norfolk coast, despite having already spent £415 million. To make renewable electricity projects such as this commercially viable for the developers will now need a substantial increase in the strike price for the electricity generated.
The long strategy by the fossil fuel cartel to cause high inflation and raise the price of energy is having it’s malign effect on the development of more UK offshore wind generation. This, coupled with the government’s imposition of a windfall profits tax on renewable energy with no tax breaks for investment in the N Sea – despite taking huge profits on the existing CfD contracts – is now causing renewable companies to halt work on projects. Grant Schwraps should hang his head in shame
July 21, 2023
Nonsense, SG: the fossil fuel industry did not order massive money-printing to offset the disastrous lockdown policy decisions. The fossil fuel industry did not create the huge drop in demand for energy in 2020 – the lockdowns did, and when businesses reopened, energy production could not be geared up in time to meet suddenly increased demand, which caused price rises. The fossil fuel industry did not impose sanctions on Russia, thereby massively increasing pressure on energy prices – governments imposed them. Government decisions have been totally responsible for inflation, and the fossil fuel industry has merely reacted to the stupid decisions of the politicians.
July 21, 2023
Yes, something definitely needs to be done about public service activity or destruction; deaths are up and live births among the covid vaccinated are down and similarly the importation of the cross-channel, overwhelmingly non-christian (I realise accuracy is not allowed) invaders has increased. The public service should cease in almost all fields, including the new one of propaganda aimed at our own population.
July 21, 2023
“We all want plenty of great teachers, good doctors and nurses and well trained uniformed police and defence personnel to take care of us and protect us.”
But what we actually get are teachers that are more left wing than Karl Marx, doctors and nurses that will push fake pandemics and lethal injections for profit, police that only prosecute non crimes on Twitter whilst leaving grooming gangs untouched, a woke military incapable of beating a gang of girl guides and whose equipment has been sent to a fascist country for a proxy war on behalf of Washington.
We don’t want more productivity from that kind of public sector, we’re better off with no public sector.
July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023
“We don’t want more productivity from that kind of public sector, we’re better off with no public sector.”
Lots of roles need to be justified. The Queen used to ask people ‘…and what do you do?’
We need an Emperor Nero-type who could dismiss the useless ones with a thumbs down after a short conversation and a look at the job description.
July 21, 2023
Being in charge could work but “Put in charge of trying” is an odd concept.
Verbatim rings a bell in the link below involving Tony Blair and Deng Xiaoping in this article about Delivering Results:
https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/speech/2013/04/10/delivering-results-conversation-jim-yong-kim-tony-blair-michael-barber
July 21, 2023
A true triumph of hope over experience that you ask “Your thoughts on how this can be achieved would be of interest” for the collective record of commenters here in responding to such invitations is very poor indeed.
My poor contribution is to say surely the task at first is local, not at the Chief Secretary level, where experiment can be undertaken and only second at Minister level then overseeing a national system of rapid roll-out where success is encountered?
Having recently renewed online a passport I was impressed with the minimalist approach to information gathering, the robustness of the systems and clarity of instructions, the timely and complete updates by email, and the promptness of receipt of the replacement (just fifteen days). How all that translates to Passport Office productivity I have no notion but it seems support from current technology is at a good level.
July 21, 2023
The back office doesn’t give the front line support. They are there to collect information for government statistics and implement bureaucratic systems so they can cover themselves in case of a claim. They generate paperwork for the front line, turning nurses and teachers into bureaucrats as well.
They have diversity managers not just because the management is left wing woke, but in case an activist employee takes them to court and they have to pay compensation.
July 21, 2023
Grow departments, create empires and you become untouchable, as to many people will be affected by the sensibility of productivity.
The is the New Conservative Government of the small State – say one thing do the complete opposite. When people realise the damage will be so far embedded into the system it is easier to ignore the problem
July 21, 2023
Are Discrimination Departments the ‘be all end all’ of the ‘Blob’ thinking. Look how that has helped the UK Government owned Bank, the Government is now to paralysed to do anything that everyone can see that needs to be done.
Our friends across the pond have a legal system on their side, the highest courts in the land have said the form of discrimination that riddles the UK State, this Conservative Government Programs and taxpayer cost is just simply illegal and unconstitutional.
July 21, 2023
Simple really SJR, if the private sector is not at the front end of productivity it goes out of business. Darwinian if you think about it.
The public sector can drift from disaster to disaster without penalty because ruling parties are daft enough to let them. The one positive from this is that their failures shield us from their lust for power and general incompetence. They must never be given the tools to make them competent, the country cannot afford it.
July 21, 2023
Whatever happens in the frontline depends entirely on the quality of direction , control and discipline follow -up of its management . Familiarity with AI is now a prime requirement but it is only as good as leadership skills . Today the Civil Service is far too big and the time lag in communication has a lot to do with this – time costs money . Everything depends on the quality of the selection and organisation of key people and this is better done by independent advice to the top .
July 21, 2023
Your biggest problem is Sunak giving everyone (not me unfortunately) 80% of pay to stay at home and not work during COVID. What a nonsense which any sane person could see would result in them not wanting to work. I have them all round me in the 40 year age bracket who have gone part-time or are still working from home (seen one of them exercising on her bike this morning before going to the gym!). Come on get them back to work. Stop berating Jacob and let him loose on the workshy lot we seem to have in this country. God help us when the next war comes and it will pretty soon I guess. I suppose they will all be opting out of protecting the country on mental health grounds and leaving it to us old ones who had parents fight in the 2nd World War and before. What a country this has become.
July 21, 2023
Just like the example of the NHS, other state public services always want more staff and better pay to pretend they will solve efficiency questions and provide improved services. Various reorganisations are proposed, but none acted upon or improvements realised – perhaps due to them threatening the status quo the management is very happy with? Cuts will have to be forced upon them, willingness is not going to happen.
July 21, 2023
Hospital administration is a scandal money spent on back room bods administering each other at an expanding rate while front line staff feel frustrated
July 21, 2023
What has ruined public services has been the crazy BBC mindset that measures how good they are by the amount of money put into them.
Public services are like all other services – a balance between good service and cost control. Renumeration should reflect that balance. It’s a matter of arithmetic.
The government needs to define good results and then provide a financial incentive matrix based on reward for good results and penalty for wastage/overspend.
The current socialist government will never implement this, especially whlie it takes its orders ftom the civil service.