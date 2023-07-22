The Chancellor’s wish to see greater productivity in public services

The Chancellor gave an important lecture recently on the need to raise public sector productivity. He drew attention to the decline in public service productivity by 5.7% compared to pre pandemic, whilst private services had shown a productivity improvement of 1.7% over the same time period.
He raised the issue of the “10,000 public workers in equality, diversity and inclusion” wondering if this was too many. I would add why did the NHS recruit more than 3,500 additional managers over the last three years? How did their appointment coincide with a major decline in productivity and what are they doing about it? How many new forms and requirements have these additional managers imposed on the front line staff? Why do we have duplicate or triplicate management, with management at NHS England levels, management at regional NHS quango level and management at hospital or GP Trust level? Why is there a cadre of senior NHS managers in the Department of Health and another corps of senior managers in NHS England? How many requirements on NHS trusts do these bodies send out each year?
When staff morale is low as it has been in the NHS with strikes and disputes over working conditions as well as about pay it implies the senior management have not listened and led in the way they should. It took senior management a very long time to come up with a manpower plan. Given the dominance of the NHS in the UK health area it is important the NHS does enough to stimulate sufficient education and training of our future health practitioners. That will take time and is not enough by way of response to current troubles. The senior management need to rework rotas, shifts, working practices and conditions with their medical teams to win back the loyalty and support of the staff. There is the danger of losing too many experienced and good people over conditions and job gradings.
So much of what the state sector produce is positively harmful. So much of what they do decreases the productivity of the state sector, So they tax them and then use the money to handicap them.
“10,000 public workers in equality, diversity and inclusion” why do we need any? How many (even more I assume) work in pushing the net bonkers zero religion?
How many in road blocking activities and the motorist mugging industries. How many in planning compliance as you have fitted they wrong types of window or similar in error or as you could not afford the conservation area ones.
Not sure whether it is universal but certainly I know of an area where the council tries to redefine “conservation”. Obviously intent on making said area as gruesomely ugly and Stalinist as achieved elsewhere they say in their blurb that “change” must be expected even in a Conservation Area. That means demolishing a big old house with history and beautiful gardens and cramming three huge houses with very small gardens on the site. Naturally the house never came onto the market and much local “skullchummery” took place. And still others beg to replace their front door!
I bet all that was very productive!
“decreases the productivity of both the private sector and the state sector” I meant. The NHS and state schools as examples. These are hugely less efficient (the NHS even kills many people using duff surgeons) because it is hard to fire incompetent staff (perhaps surgeons) and because recruiting has restricted diversity also due to other restrictions that prevent them from recruiting the best people for the job. Also by national pay rules that prevent then adjusting pay levels to balance demand.
If you are short of decent maths or physics teachers but have a surplus of english teachers in certain areas then you obviously need to pay some subject teachers more and others less. But you are often unable in practice to do this.
We need equality, diversity and inclusion managers because the organisations have to defend themselves from discrimination claims at employment tribunals. The statutory defence is a high bar set by the tribunals, so organisations have to spend an inordinate amount of resources in assuring there is comprehensive staff training, regularly refreshed.
All employees must be assumed to be prejudiced or guilty of unconscious bias. No one can be trusted to behave reasonably and any slip has to be unforgiven and acted on heavily.
Great time for the lawyers.
So the Tories won one seat, due mainly it seems, to the appalling rip off ULEZ tax. A tax which clearly Sunak & Hunt’s Tories clearly agree with – if he did not the Government could obviously kill it dead but they choose not to and pretend they are against it.
Never mind lad.
Transport for London will be able to replenish its woefully depleted coffers!
Funny how “climate change” used to be called “global warming” and now it’s called ( as you say)…TAX!
It’s a gem of a strategy. Introduce and encourage extra taxes and restrictions, encourage Labour suckers to implement them locally, then campaign against them. Just needs a name change to the Peter Party and all will be set.
More than ‘encourage’, made it law.
‘They pretend they are against it’ – ULEZ
They can’t. It was them that made it law that the mayor had to improve air quality in London. Obviously Kahn (who I don’t support) has done it the wrong way, penalising the poorest (that’s not unusual in any party), but it is the Tories who started it and wanted it in Central London and he has taken it to a ridiculous degree, with tales of 4,000 a year dying of poor air (not true), disregarding the ‘consultation’ – that’s not unusual either, even his own figures show it will make no difference. Just a money making scam because he can’t handle his budget.
July 22, 2023
I think you’ll find that it is EU Regulations which require improved air quality. The Government and Mayor simply implemented the Diktat from Brussels. Of course we’re no longer “in” the EU …. but the Not-a-Conservative-Government ensured that we remain controlled by it. So Sunak won’t be changing the policy.
https://www.eea.europa.eu/themes/air/air-quality-concentrations/air-quality-standards#:~:text=The%20EU's%20air%20quality%20directives,a%20given%20period%20of%20time.
July 22, 2023
The Chancellor should do something sensible and be more productive himself. That would be a consumer service. Unfortunately, he’s inept and does wastefully-damaging things.
The best service the Chancellor could do for the public he serves (or is supposed to) is to ‘Step down’ and make way for someone more capable.
Reported in the Telegraph today:- Senior Conservatives want the Prime Minister to better protect households from the cost of phasing out new gas boilers by 2035 and delaying a ban on the sale of new petrol cars by 2030.
Indeed but the policies make no sense at all and should be abandonned. This not even in CO2 terms (should that, quite wrongly, concern you. EVs replacing existing petrol or diesel cars saves no CO2 indeed on average it increases it, heat-pumps do not either as we have no spare low carbon electricity to drive them with anyway and capital and disruption costs are prohibitive too. So heat is just wasted at the power stations to produce the electricity to drive the heat pumps.
Absolutely right. The way to protect householders from this cost is to scrap the ridiculous ban.
I keep seeing the slogan…Just Stop Net Zero!
I think there’s enough evidence to prove net zero is not necessary, it won’t make any difference to the worlds CO2 levels which low compared to levels of yesteryear , not economic, not good for the environment, the ‘emergency’ is not real….. but is being used as an agenda of control to usher in a totalitarian society.
Unfortunately, too many people have been brainwashed by the media into believing this climate change nonsense. I speak to many people who truly believe it is real and want politicians to fix the problem. Little do they know the adverse impact this will have on their families in the next few years. You are right there is another agenda at play here but people are gullible and believe what they read and see.
July 22, 2023
Snake Sunak must have been spitting tacks when Labour pulled back on the 25 billion a year green spend. Having encouraged it he could have campaigned against it.
The Manhattan Institute have produced a report into EV’s just this month. Entitled “Electric Cars for Everyone – The Impossible Dream” it is required reading if you are considering buying one, and probably better to avoid if you already have one!
July 22, 2023
So yet another stealth tax on pension pots is planned by Hunt. This to prevent you passing the fund on to children tax free (as you can currently if you die below the age of 75).
Why invest in pensions or anything else much in the UK if you do so on one basis and they move the goal posts a year later? Doubtless Labour will reimpose the lifetime limit when they get in too (as they have pledged) in 15 months. Best draw it down now it seems if you have more than the £1,073k. Or perhaps better still move to a tax haven and use a QROPS. Escape for even more mad, green crap socialism under Starmer/SNP/LibDims.
Also Boris calls for Natwest to fire the boss over their appalling Farage bank outrage. Also fire her many others and Andrew Bailey and indeed all of the useless FCA for all of the banks personal overdraft rates which are nearly all at the one size for all circa 40% when base rates are 5% where are the fair completion and fair market regulators. What more evidence do they need to act on this racket?
Pensions – the government pension dies with you if you don’t survive and all your contributions are lost. Happened to a friend of mine who had a double whammy- being a WASPIE woman she was cheated out of her pension by unscrupulous ‘honorable’ politicians, and died before she reached the higher age limit.
Indeed some times they can be transferred teachers and NHS ones I think but not civil services ones. You can take life cover to (in effect) compensate for an early death loss of pension- if in good health at the time.
How many men deid before their age 65 pension age, whilst women waltzed away with their pension at age 60 ?
Presumably the whole edifice of state pensions was erected on the understanding many men would die before their three score years and ten.
The banks are running a cartel – no other word for it, but that’s o.k. with government and they are making billions in very short order, with no ‘windfall tax’ rearing its head over increased bank rate for doing nothing at all. They take our money and abuse us – a bit like government really.
“When staff morale is low as it has been in the NHS with strikes and disputes over working conditions as well as about pay it implies the senior management have not listened and led in the way they should.”
Indeed – 50% of newly qualified doctors leave within 2 years. F1 doctors are paid less than they need to cover NI, tax, prof body fees, interest on their student loans, council tax, tv tax, energy standing charges and rent on a basic room in a shared flat, commuting costs… so zero left for food, heat, light, fun… plus they are treated appallingly often lacking the specialist support needed or the time to do their jobs properly, so is it any wonder they give up?
Why do diversity officers, managers or green crap pushers in the NHS often get paid three times as much? Why do they spend millions and waste thousands of people’s time on religious services to worship the dire NHS? Why is the CEO still in place. Why did they kill and injure so many (even young people) with net tech Covid “Vaccines” they never even needed.
As Nob Dylan put it:- Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head
And pretend that he just doesn’t see?
It seems most MPs, this government, Labour plus the BBC and MSM, have little problem in doing this. Even evicting Andrew Bridgen from the party so as to deter others from telling the truths on this topic.
Another excellent video by Dr John Campbell on the surely conclusive pathology reports of the vaccine “damaged” a couple of them boys of just 16 and 17. Plus the excellent daily sceptic and weekly sceptic podcasts.
July 22, 2023
Robert Allen Zimmerman wrote something very similar.
The NHS should be spending money on health not wasting it like this. The impact on my family has been devastating after an NHS committee turned down funding for a test on babies which is routine in other Western countries, only costs 58p, and would save their lives in later years. How many of our children must be sacrificed on the altar of this woke nonsense? We deserve better.
Lifelogic, what is your source that 50% of newly qualified doctors leave within 2 years?
What do you mean by ‘newly qualified doctors’ what year of their training are they in (taking year 1 as their 1st year undergrad medical training)?
What nationality are they?
Whenever I hear about low staff morale, I look for staff immaturity.
Grown men and women behaving like stroppy teenagers.
Good morning.
Just two points.
1) Why any at all ? Should we be judging people by their ability and character rather, for example, the colour of their skin ?
2) Those excess 10,000 employees. They were all employed under Conservatives, and especially the NHS when, Hunt was Secretary of State.
Too late now !
Mark B. 2) I’d put every single one of them on a two week ward training and awareness course. The NHS love wasting money on T-shirts and things so I’d get them all an NHS T-Shirt with a badge NHS Manager Ward Training on the front so patients knew exactly what they are doing. They’d do every level 1 job on that ward, including their form filling demands. Delivering food and drink. These are highly educated people to get that job in the first place, they will have already been security checked, referenced and cleared, they need to see the front line for themselves. Including reception duties in A&E for those in charge of Acute care. My managers have all worked their way up all done level 1 duties on the front end, grunt admin as well as senior admin. When we make decisions we realise the impact from the ground up.
I’d research on the equality front the % of men who train as paramedics compared to nurses. Perhaps nurses should be renamed medics more men recruited that always helps women as they manage to push up pay. I think you could attract more males into teaching if you pay more and get them to run collective summer schools for maths, english and science advances taking just two weeks off in the summer. We need to stop dragging all children to the middle and get back to encouraging people to fly.
Sir John,
If I buy a Mars Bar for ten bob, I would expect to get two for a quid. Simple isn’t it or should I be ultra modern and say, innit?
The above should be a rule across the whole of the public sector. I suppose another way of putting it would be, we want value for money and, to be honest, I can think of no public service where we get value for money.
The number of times we have seen extra money thrown at the “Rainbow Sponge” and yet, it seems to be getting worse.
The Rainbow Sponge (NHS), should take a leaf out of the supermarket’s book and pay a lot less for it’s supplies. I am sure a Tesco’s buyer would negotiate a better supply deal with ppe manufacturers than the deal we get now and that is probably true right across the whole of the public sector’s supply chain.
From your headline today John it would seem that the Chancellor and perhaps the Prime Minister have just started to wake up to what has been going on for the past decade or more.
That fact alone should be sufficient to condemn them as unfit for their own jobs, for goodness sake we have all been aware of what has been going on out here for the last 20 years !
Both Labour when in power and the Conservatives since then, have made life more difficult for the productive members of our Society, with introduction of higher and more widespread taxation, more complicated laws and regulations with regards to employment, and whole raft of WOKE and un-costed Net Zero fantasy policies.
You reap what you sow.
I wanted accurate information about whether the NHS has too many chiefs and not enough (others Ed), as I thought was the case. However, it may not be. The Statista web site shows managerial staff figures 2004 to 2022. The number of NHS England senior managers and managing staff peaked in 2009 at 39,200, and amounted to approximately 35,500 in 2022. The government’s Healthmedia web site says that since 2010 there are now over 37,800 more doctors and over 53,700 more nurses. So it looks as if money has been put into expanding NHS frontline staff, not managers. If we are still not getting the NHS we deserve, the management are clearly not deploying all the extra staff effectively.
Reply 10 % increase in managers since 2019. Many more non medics to medics 2010 to now with 263,000 total staff increase NHS England
Exactly. Another example of an MP challenging the extent of stupidity rather than the act of stupidity itself.
At last the message seems to be getting through that ULEZ areas are just another tax raising scam, and absolutely nothing to do with clean air.
Why, because you can Pollute as much as you like if you can afford it, for those who cannot afford to purchase a newer car, you will be taxed at £12.50 day to use the old one (on top of the Congestion charge) until you get rid of it !
In addition we have different rules for different areas, a car suitable for use in Portsmouth and Bath, is not suitable in Bristol and London, who knows about the rest of the Country, so you now may have to do some time consuming research before you travel anywhere, to make sure you do not fall foul of some local rules. Thus what used to be a simple journey, may now need to be a huge operational undertaking with long diversions around such areas, which will actually add to overall pollution.
They’ll start doing the same to flights soon. Poorer people to be priced out of them; richer people can pollute as much as they like/can pay for; and the “elite” can keep their private jets because their ability to fly around the world preaching at the rest of us is vital.
But hey …. we’re all in this together….. say the Prize Pigs of Animal Farm.
When the Chancellor was considering the proliferation of “managers” in the NHS and the multiple tiers of “management” did he stop to wonder why the man who was Health Secretary for 6 years did nothing about it when he had the opportunity ….. and perhaps ask him?
Perhaps he could also ask that man why, after 6 years in charge, he left the NHS incapable of coping with a Low Consequence Infectious Disease with a mortality rate of 0.2%. A failure which led directly to the wreckage of our economy and has ruined thousands, if not millions, of lives.
Has he got a mirror?
If he had a mirror I’d doubt he would see anything looking back.
There should be zero ‘equality,diversity’ staff in our public bodies.
This is yet another left wing Labour policy that the Conservatives have doubled down on.
Along with mass immigration, all this looks like is a deliberate policy to oust the heritage population.
Exactly, None of that aids patient care which supriseingly is the whole reason for the NHS.
Don’t we all.
Well I know three people who work for the public sector. A couple with small children who haven’t been in the office since before the lockdown and are now off to their caravan in Wales for the school holidays to ‘work’ from there. The other a policeman who hasn’t worked for the last five months because his wife had a baby and his boss told him to take 20 weeks off with full pay without him even asking for it. When the 20 weeks is up he’s off to Florida for a holiday. During covid, he was constantly off work and told to stay at home for two weeks every time he got into a police car which MAY have have had someone with covid in it. Nice work if you can get it.
The public sector needs a huge cull, no-one would notice, and it also needs a strong Government to tell them to get back to the office or collect their P45s. Sadly neither Sunak or Starmer have got the guts because it might upset the poor things.
So now we can see how the 2024 election will be fought. Those on the far right of the party, clutching at straws, have seized on the single local issue of ULEZ – resulting in the retention of Johnson’s seat by 495 votes (and after a recount) to demand that the governent makes green policies the dividing line against Labour at the next election.
That the opposition parties have been able to overturn huge Conservative majorities elsewhere – as Tory voters stayed at home – shows that the electorate clearly support renewable energy and the green revolution. Should these by-election results – with their swing to Labour of 24% – be replicated at the next general election, the party will be reduced to a rump of less than 100 MP’s in the next parliament. We will be treated to many “Portillo moments” on election night
SG,
I don’t follow your logic. What has staying at home got to do with support for or against the green agenda. I conclude that it declines to support the conservative government, that from a personnal view has got it wrong on all fronts. For different reasons I did the same the last time Major went to the country. Staying at home is the last weapon for showing disdain that they have.
I was always told: ‘Those that can do, and those that can’t, teach’. Perhaps this explains why Mr Hunt is just giving lectures, when, if he was really concerned about the shortcomings he is talking about, he would long ago have done something to change them. After all, he must know a great deal about how the NHS works, or fails to, having been in charge of it for all those years.
Decades of mutual back scratching/stabbing politicians happy with/accepting of mediocrity spinning any scintilla of improvement as world class.
Time for for the tumbrils. Unfortunately the next lot will not be any better.
At last – someone who actually hits the NHS problem straight on! Well done, Sir John, and keep up the good work in parliament.
How about this for public “service” productivity.
A postman ( wearing comic shorts) slouches away from his post van to deliver mail. He gives credence to the term “Snail Mail”.
The van, unattended, is producing ear splitting music. ( Highly productive!)
And continues to do so..blasting through acoustic glass windows ( another anti social behaviour cost)
Are all postmen also DJs?
This country is totally out of control.
Is that why they are importing a new police force? Just a thought.
“equality, diversity and inclusion” is simply 100% discrimination at the taxpayers expense. You cant shake it out to be anything different, jobs not awarded by ability and suitability are just forced discrimination.
The Public Sector as with every other walk of life worked well for everyone equally before active and positive discrimination primarily of the ‘prima donna’ entitlement of the few crept into the equation and forced on society.
Oooops something went wrong there ………….
One of the biggest reasons staff leave the NHS, or indeed the public sector in general, is they can afford to do so, long before their retirement age, because of the gold plated private pensions they receive, sometimes 80% of final salaries.
Look at the recent PM goodbye pay payments and pensions.
“equality, diversity and inclusion” is simply 100% discrimination at the taxpayers expense. You cant shake it out to be anything different, jobs not awarded by ability and suitability are just forced discrimination.
The Public Sector as with every other walk of life worked well for everyone equally before active and positive discrimination primarily of the ‘prima donna’ entitlement of the few crept into the equation and forced on society.
This Conservative Government is forcing division and difference on society for some dreamed up virtue signal message.
Our friend across the pond have decreed in their highest courts that what is practised by the UK establishment to be illegal and unconstitutional.
I have said many times that the NHS is too big and needs to be re-aligned into regional management and guided and led by professionally qualified medics .
The Chancellor has done nothing to help any of us since he was jettisoned into power – Nobody asked him to apply so many dire crimes against the economy, and he surely doesn’t read this Diary, otherwise he’d have had some clue as to what he was doing wrong.
His speech is just another example of political drama – another act of theatre if you will.
This is called double-speak in that famous book that so much of politics is now based on. Pretending to speak for common sense while doing the exact opposite.
The Chancellor is in a position to do something about poor productivity in public services, but nothing will change, despite his encouraging words, because inefficiency in public life is a big part of the plan.
This Conservative Government has bumped up what is taken in Taxes to a 70 year high and what do they have to show for it. All under their management State enforced Discrimination.
While there is a question of ‘bloat’ in the state as a generalisation, you have to ask why this Conservative Government has decreed that rather than the most suitable for the job should be employed but who fits their personal discrimination quotas.
On many levels this is not a Conservative Government working in harmony for all.
There is much media hype about a Cabinet reshuffle. That would be akin to the management blaming others for their own failure. Failure to listen, failure to see there imposed non sensible will against all – is the problem.
The biggest failure is to not be interested in the UK, throw UK taxpayer money at any foreign entity to the exclusion of UK enterprise. The root cause of all UK’s ills is the ‘economy-stupid’. The turn around can only happen with a Conservative Government, yet there are no Conservatives in this Cabinet just die hard WEF Socialists that don’t give a damn about the UK, more concerned with personal self-gratification, ego and appeasement of those that whose sole agenda is UK destruction and the removal of what little wealth it has.
The Conservative Party is running out of time they need an election to put in place a Conservative Leadership or else at best by expelled for at least a generation.
Hi sir john
I know someone a manager in a midland hospital
the NHS is a cash machine for him
The Civil Service should be subject to an investigation as to how best to run government support services.
1. Who are they answerable to, themselves, the minister, HoC committees, or the government.
2. They should, at a senior level, be subject to a disclosure of information act.
3. Hire and Fire should be part of their contract
4. Government should emphasise that the CS is there to advise government and carry out the wishes of government, obstruction should be a sackable offence. They can vote as they wish but have no political agenda in the workplace.
5. There should be a much increased flow of personnel between the public and private sector.
6. They should fund their own pensions from the head of the CS to the lowliest employee in local government.
7. Allocation and accounting for project funds should be rigourous with final judgements as to cost effectiveness. Just as in any private sector company.
8. The honours system should not be part of the salary package. Nor should it be part of the political reward payola. I see it as reward for those who risk their lives or give their services to their fellow man for free.
9. Finally with the possible exception of the Foreign Office it should be moved out of London.
“Wish” being the operative word.
Hunt is spectacularly unqualified to be Chancellor, anything he tries to do will be doomed to failure. But then… he’s not actually proposing anything, just bemoaning the fact that the civil service don’t do very much.
If you want the NHS to be more efficient, you need private sector involvement. You can then hold them to account for their areas of concern. If the public sector could negotiate contracts properly, they would make the winners of tenders have an interest in outcomes by having their remuneration depend on it.
Overall, I actually have very little hope for this country’s future. The two main parties keep giving us weak politicians to choose from and the public refuse to vote for the better option in Reform UK etc, which is why the main parties can get away with it. The dismal number of votes Laurence Fox attracted shows that the public aren’t waking up – ULEZ is not a reason to vote Conservative, it’s a reason to vote for none of the traditional rabble.
Dear Sir John,
I do wish that the people in the current government would listen to you and follow through on your common sense suggestions!
Most of them aren’t there based on their common sense. Sweet lies is the way to get elected.
The public services are riddled with Arts graduates who lacking useful skills are unemployable in the private sector. These people presume to lord it over those with useful skills such as doctors and nurses and other ancillary staff who as a result of the nationalised health system are obliged to seek employment in it. Rather than talk about the possibility of trainees with ‘A’ levels let loose on sick people, why not a discussion about a Health service which has no roles for Arts graduates so that such daft ideas would not be presented to compensate for their pathological ineptitude in organisation as with everything else.