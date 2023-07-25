Six types of public service

The crude public sector good private sector bad which dominates much opposition party thinking is no reflection of the reality of life.
Some years ago I wrote about how we could better characterise and assess public services. I proposed assessing each with three main questions:
Are they competitive or monopolies?
Are they owned and run by the state or by private individuals and companies?
Do they charge customers for their service or are they offered free to users?
These questions reveal that there is more to life than an all public or an all private service.
The two types that get closest to what the public v private thinkers have in mind are
- A public sector provided monopoly service provided free to users using public sector employees and equipment Defence is the nearest to this model
- A private sector competitive service delivered by many, charging customers for their use and using private sector employees and equipment.. This is the most common model of public service covering things like food supply and mobile phone services
There are then the following
A private monopoly provided free to users – a free local newspaper, a local radio station
Private competitive services provided free to users Much social media, independent tv
Public monopolies charging customers – Planning services, much licensing activity like passports and driving licences
Public near monopolies using substantial private sector competitive contractors – the NHS buys in all its drugs and contracts out various hotel services to private sector staff
Competitive services delivered in part by public sector owned institutions – Council leisure services that charge, Public sector transport
“Free” competitive services provided by state organisations and financed from taxes BBC, state museums
You could add to this analysis the provision of services by the third or charitable sector, where their provision may be free to users or may be subsidised competition to the private sector as with charity shops and leisure offerings.
July 25, 2023
But Sir John, none of this is FREE. Unless of course you have arrived here illegally by dingy or have never worked. For the rest of us, we have to pay whether we use it or not.
All I ask is this. Those that have put into the system when the need calls, get something in return and do not have to stand in line or at the back of the queue while those that have not contributed are treated equally or better. And I do not like it I would like the CHOICE to opt-out and not pay for the service(s) I do not need or will never use and set aside the money for the things I will need and use.
But I live under a 1950’s Soviet system of collective responsibility and no matter who I vote for I never win.
July 25, 2023
Opting out – contentious but a discussion that should take place.
July 25, 2023
I think EQUITY ( the govt. uses it to “transform” some lives and ruin ours!) means that those who have less than you get more than you. Equality of outcome rather than equality of opportunity
So, as you say…back of the queue for us.
July 25, 2023
Sir John,
Interesting thoughts and certainly makes one think.
Just out of interest, where would you classify foreign aid in general and more specifically, how would you classify the relatively new concept of the state matching each pound donated to certain charities by the public, with a pound from the government’s coffers? Would you classify these as public services?
July 25, 2023
These three questions are about characteristics other than performance and effectiveness. Would it not be more useful to characterise them by how effective or efficient they are in fulfilling their roles then work back to the characteristics that make them more or less effective and efficient? Starting with these measures would require and would benefit from international comparisons to indicate whether the UK is performing better or worse than the equivalent sectors in other countries. If it is at or near the top, it ain’t broke so don’t fix it. Prioritise change to the poor performing sectors that would gain the most for the UK as whole if brought up to the standard of the best performing sectors internationally.
July 25, 2023
There is no opposition party John, you are all singing from the same hymn sheet.
This is one of the most anti business governments in history
Swingeing taxes to pay for ever poorer services, using foreign shipyards to build for the Royal Navy.
Next you will be awarding Hitachi/GE orders for building SMRs.
You penalise tourists and are set to bankrupt the poorest with your net zero nonsense.
Mass immigration is the centre piece of your planning leaving millions on benefits.
No one will believe anything the uniparties put in their manifesto as it will be all lies.
July 25, 2023
The determined move to AI will basically end public “service”.
Environmental Health noise “team” ( ie ONE bloke) relies entirely on an app for “evidence” and will/can no longer come out and witness/put a stop to noise.
Oh…and within the allowed reporting time (3 weeks) the app is withdrawn by the provider for some reason.
July 25, 2023
But whatever the route,
Don’t we pay for it all?
None of these services seem in any way answerable to the paymasters.
I mean, whoever gave them leave to change the day job from public service to ideological celebration?
July 25, 2023
With the benefit of hindsight, it is now apparent that the privatisation of what were once previously public owned infrastructure companies has failed dismally. Particularly, the water and sewage dumping companies, the electricity generation/distribution industry, the railways and council housing.
In each case the proceeds were used for government/council general expenditure rather than being invested for the future, in a British Sovereign Wealth fund for example, or by building replacement social housing. As their NHS collapses due to mismanagement and lack of capacity, no wonder that the electorate has become enamoured of socialism
July 25, 2023
The electricity companies have been legislated against, that market actually works because there is competition. The other examples you cite do not work because the competitive model is false.
Public services need competition and charging models.
July 25, 2023
You obviously didn’t live in the 60s or 70s when you waited a year for a shared telephone line or endless waits for a gas or electricity connection.
Sewage was regularly discharged to sea and when they were privatised no one knew the government would import half a million bodies annually to finance their ponsi scheme
July 25, 2023
Well put.
July 25, 2023
That climate activist swedish girl has been found guilty for various protests/damages etc
So Sunak should no longer cling to Net Zero…surely?
All he has to do is cancel it.
And maybe give us back our police FORCE.
He might just save the tories from obliteration.
July 25, 2023
The NHS is vetting me for a hearing aid. I was impressed that the hospital Trust dealing with me carries out the diagnostics and subcontracts to the private sector the provision and ensuing maintenance of a hearing aid. This seems to me to be a very good example of how the NHS and the public sector can work together for the benefit of the Trust, the taxpayer and the patient.
July 25, 2023
The Conservative Government have introduced ESG into Government services.
The S in this acronym stands for Social. So Government departments are now implementing Social Justice policies. These are the same policies that have been responsible for anti-white racism in the USA and have been called illegal and stopped by Justice Clarence Thomas. the US supreme court. He said Racism is Racism and has no colour.
So Nigel Farage is now pointing out that the Conservative Party have introduced racist and sexist policies that discriminate against those who disagree with mass migration or merit based promotions.
This country has turned into apartheid South Africa and yet the MPs sit on their hands and ask us for their votes.
July 25, 2023
It was always said that SA was the Petri dish ( of globalists? Whoever) to be used for determining future action in the rest of the world.
I know from family that those who could get out did so.
Only to come to a country with a CONSERVATIVE ( !!!) govt. and find themselves on exactly the same path.
July 25, 2023
The operative word in the mix is ‘free’. In our world now of connectivity the word free is misplaced.
Free apps, web services etc. are anything but, the are first and foremost ‘click-bait’ to farm humans, in effect en-slave humans. Data is the modern gold. Some people assume that oh they (the service) just know who I am that’s not so bad. Not realising that cost was also everyone on your contact list whether they wanted you to give their details away or not.
Just to enter Sir John’s wonderful diary this morning meant my personal and probably that of those on my contact list was handed over to 4 other entities. The sinister bit is those that accept their data will be stolen don’t really get to know who, why and where that data is used. The data is moved off shore and outside the UK legal jurisdiction and then sold and shared by people you will never know whom they are.
Does GPDR are protect the user? No you generally have to read through 30 odd pages of T&C before you are told we steel your data and sell it – so people don’t.
It has all been confused by the need to advertise to fund a service, that has been turned on its head to just steel and sell on.
July 25, 2023
Maybe it is time to introduce a levy for using all public services. A small fee will concentrate the minds of users as to whether or not the service is good or even if they require it.
I received an email from my daughter’s school the other day asking for voluntary payments each term. Education is one of few services the government provides to me for my net contribution in tax. I see no reason why I should pay into a public/ private partnership whose employees are demanding more money when benefits claimants’ children who are not net contributors already benefit from my enforced largess.
Those who use services should pay for them.
July 25, 2023
Indeed but state subsidised (from taxes) services like the BBC, social housing, education, soft university loans, the NHS are all unfair competition that prevents more efficient providers form competing and kills innovation and better provision. Far better to have far less state sector and to let people keep their own money and to spend it as they wish on the things they and their families want and need. It is surely at least three or four times as efficient this way.
So much government expenditure even does positive harm – net zero, the misguided energy policy, much of planning controls, the war on motorists, the over high and absurdly complex taxation, the war on landlords (and thus tenants) and on the self employed and small business, most employment laws, much of often misguided health and safety…
Even on of the main drivers of much of this deluded net zero religion and a Greta Thunberg disciple one Micheal Gove finally seem to have realised that the Government is going far too fast.
Not just too fast but totally the wrong policy mate, you daft, socialist, English graduate and supporter of Starmers 20% vat on school fees.
July 25, 2023
Indeed. Farage is exactly right.
July 25, 2023
No judgement on what is good or bad, which makes sense. Said because the quality of impact on their customers is down to their management and frontline service providers. Private providers are possibly the better bet, assuming they are not a cartel or monololy, on the basis that failure to satisfy their customers ultimately closes the business. It does not mean all public run services are bad, however I cannot think of anything government has a hand in working well. The one exception being our armed services who do well despite government.
July 25, 2023
One of the big flaws in the term ‘privatisation’ is that things are chucked/dumped onto private holders without the need or desire for them to offer competitive services.
For the UK’s security, safety and existence some elements are essential – deemed critical. The obvious ones at the moment are electricity supply and water. These entities exist from not only payment for service by the consumer also then the taxpayer funding the infrastructure and backbone. That’s just a tax give away. Water Companies have a captive user base, but get to own all the taxpayer created facilities, yet don’t have to work in a competitive market place to maintain them. Then when things go wrong, their dividends are not as high as their investors want it is the taxpayer that gets to fund their improvement – basically dole out money without a vote. The majority of our water and electricity is now in foreign hands and a good chunk of that is foreign state owned and the Government cant any longer ask for service. That is not a Government in control and keeping us safe and secure.
Where the structures are wrong is were market forces cant be brought into play, the ownership of the facilities should remain with the State, the State then contracts out the running by competitive tender. Never forget the last thing anyone wants is the State trying to actually physically run things. Just look at the NHS, a massive a basket case, so-called trusts employed to run things within and on budget, and then the Government negotiating expenses and costs – it cant work.
There can be competition to supply power and water. When these were state monopolies they were poor and dear. Competition is the key to driving value and quality where customers pay the bills.
July 25, 2023
Sir Redwood, interesting but in my opinion not the main issue.
There are really only two main classes, NHS Is similar to defence, we pay for it through general taxation.
The main distinction is between competitive and non competitive services, but apart from the very mildly energy sector all the rest (rail, water, council etc.) are emphatically non competitive.
Certainly water should be nationalised (this from a firm Thcherite).
July 25, 2023
No entity that exist with taxpayer(includes compulsory monopoly payments)money should be set free if the taxpayer also doesn’t get to vote directly on how it operates. The taxpayer is an equal shareholder by default.
The word ‘privatisation’ or even private has been distorted. The word implies something operating in a competitive market place. As it is competition that keeps prices under control.
Most of what UK Governments do/create is just a fudge, they don’t create a free and open market. Therefore they are devoted to giving taxpayer money away. Then you get to question the association of our political class with these protected taxpayer funded entities.