Bank accounts

Every UK citizen has a right to a bank account here. Mr Farage praised the UK government today for its words and actions over cancellation of accounts. The Nat West CEO has apologised for her conduct and left the job. I have not been involved in this issue but post this so people can comment on the matter if they wish. As usual contributions making personal attacks and unsubstantiated allegations will not be posted.
9 Comments
July 26, 2023
Resigned = bonus intact probably full, pension intact (all those years since grad in early 90’s) 30y+ probably full entitlement, ~£6m = 1y golden handcuffs in notice period with 39% courtesy of uk tax payer.
Whereas any cashier leaking information sacked on the spot for gross misconduct = nothing
It stinks…
July 26, 2023
Resigned = bonus intact probably full, pension intact (all those years since grad in early 90’s) 30y+ probably full entitlement, 6m =1y golden handcuffs in notice period – 39% courtesy of uk tax payer.
Cashier leaking information sacked on the spot = nothing
July 26, 2023
I am surprised that every U.K. citizen has a right to a bank account here. How is it that so many people have been ‘debarked’? Have the banks committed a crime?
I ask because I know that in Germany, France every citizen has the right to a bank account. But I was told the reverse is true in the U.K.
July 26, 2023
I had a recent experience with a major bank
Paying a substantial cheque in from the sale of my mother’s house after we had been covering her care home fees.
The cheque was cancelled without explanation and when i checked my account a week later it wasn’t there.
I asked at the counter and got no answer
I asked to see the manager with a photo copy of the cheque and asked her to point out what the problem was. There was none.
I suggested we call the police and hey presto the money appeared in my account.
No apology, no explanation.
July 26, 2023
So, no personal attacks? Who in your view Sir John leaked the information about Mr Farage? Was it the NatWest board? Who do we criticise? Are you suggesting it was a board decision?
Dodging again it seems?
Reply I am reminding people not to libel individuals. See the published correspondence if you want to know about the BBC story and subsequent apologies. This site does not like personal attacks, so please take those elsewhere.
July 26, 2023
@The Prangwizard – if it was the Board, and the Government is and was even more so at the time of the reported transgression the largest shareholder, the collective responsibility cant be easily dismissed. It happened fully while under the Governments watch, their regulation regime.
Either they are wrong complicit and/or the regulations they have in place are wrong.
July 26, 2023
The question is: Under what sort of regulatory regime, and under what sort of government, did the Natwest think they were operating so that they would get away with it?
July 26, 2023
Probably the only situation that would stop the Bank closing your account at will, would be if you owed them a lot more money than they owed you.
As usual it is only when a high profile individual is wronged and goes Public, does any change happen, the unknown little people very often do not count !
I wonder if the rest of the Banks Directors will now resign given they backed the boss to stay, and so approved her actions by default.
Interesting that the taxpayer still owns 22% of the Bank having bailed out RBS (now Nat West) many years ago and our politicians whilst uncomfortable (so they say) did not a lot publicly to challenge the Directors, unless of course it was all behind closed doors.
Did the Banking Ombudsman get involved, if not why not ?
Data Protection ?
July 26, 2023
From Downing Street according to the Media
“Everyone would expect people in public life – whether that’s in a business leadership role or otherwise – to act responsibly and with integrity.”
More of this please. Lets have the Citizens of the UK through their elected representatives put back in charge of how ours lives and our Government(the State) acts. No more woolly outside thinking, group think and flaky advisors with their virtue signalling Woke Agenda’s. That is just look at me posturing with the aim of self gratification and ego stroking by those they contribute nothing, while those that work hard pay for it. Common sense and logic would solve all the UK’s Situations.