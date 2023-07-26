Nationalisation versus privatisation

There are pressures today to identify core public services and claim they need to be nationalised again. The list is often strange. Water is on but food is not. Rail travel is on but air or road travel is not. Electricity is on but broadband is not.
As I was pointing out yesterday there are very few monopoly provided services using state employees and equipment and offering a free service. We could not afford many of them given the large tax costs they entail. Prices that people have to pay provide a necessary curb on excessive demand in many cases and send signals about scarcities. Whilst the UK has made clear it has no wish to ration health care by price when people are in need of care and help, it is generally agreed that for most things in life charging makes sense. To make sure people can afford enough of the basics like water and energy all parties believe in income support, minimum pay and other means to ensure people can afford what they need. Offering free power or water to the family that can afford the heated swimming pool or the six bedroom mansion would not be a good idea.
So the case for nationalisation is the case to restore public monopolies that have powers to charge people for energy, water or whatever they produce. When we had public monopolies for water, energy, and some transport modes in the 1960s and 1970s there were constant problems. These bodies did not do a good job in keeping prices down. There was no competitive threat to keep them honest or to press them to greater productivity. Rail fares, water and power bills often went up too much and there was little anyone could do about it. There was no opportunity to switch provider.
Nationalisation was bad for innovation and investment. Our telecoms system fell way behind the USA in terms of technology and efficiency, sticking with electro mechanical systems when the US was going electronic. Our electricity industry stuck with inefficient and dirty coal stations. Our water industry carried on running a pipe system that was creaking from age and inadequacy. They rationed access to a phone making people wait for a line or sharing a line with the neighbours. Water was often rationed in a dry summer with hose pipe bans or worse. The nationalised industries were always at the back of the queue for extra money to invest behind key services like the NHS and education. All their capital had to be approved and formed part of the state budget.
Service levels were often disappointing. The water industry regularly fouled our beaches . Trains were often late or cancelled. The telephone system limited the devices you could add to the network and could not provide good quality data lines for business in some cases.
Were the UK to want to renationalise it would be a monumental waste of taxpayer money. The UK could not confiscate the privatised assets like some communist autocracy, needing to respect international laws of ownership and trade rules. The money spent on buying the existing assets would balloon state debt without adding a penny to the amount the industries could invest. No prudent Chancellor would want to find big sums for additional utility investment on top of the other many budget demands. There would be no guarantee that prices were lower or service better than the current privatised levels. Indeed, history suggest they would likely to worse, as the absence of competition blunts achievement.
We were prisoners of nationalised monopolies when we had them. Taxpayers had to bail them out and pay their losses. Customers were treated badly, faced rationing and poor service
July 26, 2023
What a ridiculous first paragraph. The second got it more or less correct: “There was no competitive threat to keep them honest or to press them to greater productivity”. This applies to private monopolies as well as public.
As we all know, there are ‘natural monopolies’ such as water and rail. Getting the management correct is the hard part. Some countries manage it, why can’t we learn from the best?
July 26, 2023
‘ When we had public monopolies for water, energy, and some transport modes in the 1960s and 1970s there were constant problems. These bodies did not do a good job in keeping prices down. ’
You could write exactly the same sentence about the current private monopolies that replaced the public ones.
If the government hoped privatisation meant problems would go away then they were mistaken. Now we are held hostage to overseas owners who can price gouge without shame or concern. They are out of our control.
July 26, 2023
‘ Were the UK to want to renationalise it would be a monumental waste of taxpayer money. ‘
The fait accompli argument.
Though it is true that it would cost a fortune.
Another worry is that the general malaise in this country means it would be very difficult to get back to a properly-run, nationally-owned business model. There are too many politicians like Boris Johnson around, wasters with no attention to detail, but a well developed ability to look after number one. Too much short-termism also.
July 26, 2023
“Natural monopolies”?
No such thing.
But we have never gone back to truly private utilities.
A private company does not ration its services.
Nor make supplicants out of it “customers”.
July 26, 2023
Indeed the first paragraph is bonkers. You’re losing your mojo, Sir John.
July 26, 2023
The problem for the UK was that the economy and its infrastructure were shattered post WWII. This, plus the gradual loss of our colonies on which so much of our wealth depended, only increased our woes. North Sea oil temporarily abated the slide but it proved to be a false hope as it just allowed us to paper over the cracks rather than to face our problems and try to solve them.
Then there were the political and social experiments such as nationalization which, at the time, seemed to way forward. This was not an unreasonable assumption as Soviet Russia, both before and after WWII had utilized the power of the State to take a backward and largely agrarian society and modernise it into an industrial one. So you can see why this was attractive to some at the time.
The problems with State monopolies is just that – They are monopolies. And like all monopolies, whether they are in a Socialist system or a Capitalist system they end up becoming self serving and political points of contention.
We are in a rut and simply do not have the people in charge capable of getting us out. Their expected replacements will be no better but will not waste their time, unlike the Tories, to shape things to their advantage.
July 26, 2023
Competition spurs efficiency.
July 26, 2023
Buyers need their own money left with them (tax taken off them in excessive taxes) and then real freedom to choose how and with whom they spend it. Be this on heating, lighting, transport, healthcare, schools, universities, housing…not rigged markets and state of other monopolies.
July 26, 2023
“Not” tax taken of them in excessive taxes.
July 26, 2023
@Bloke +1
Replace it with a private owned monopoly, and you still get an overpriced inefficient service that the taxpayer is still on the hook for . A fudge is still a fudge.
July 26, 2023
Correct – however I feel that there’s a need for nationalisation of UK natural resources ie water …the tricky bit is how to manage a nationalised industry and keep it cost effective & efficient
July 26, 2023
Competition CAN spur efficiency it can also spur greed / corruption and so inefficiency (and so competition itself has to be regulated from one degree to another).
However, WORK ETHIC ALWAYS spurs efficiency (at least relative to the natural abilities of the person to be efficient – and doesn’t have to be regulated or at least not in the same way as competition).
So, yes, of course, we must have an element – a strong does – of competition and free market (and a certain amount of regulation). But the really important thing to emphasise is WORK ETHIC. And that can only be generated through the churches, Educators, the Arts and Media (and to a degree by politicians – more from the example they set). Sadly, work ethic is a value that seems to be in decline all over Western Civilisation. And one of the reasons for The Decline (and Fall?) of Western Civilisation.
July 26, 2023
All quite true of course but a bit of nationalization will surely be done by a Starmer-led government as it will please the Left, the unions, and probably the E.U. and we are unlikley to have a prudent chancellor (when was the last?). And after all, it will likely result in not much greater waste than HS2.
July 26, 2023
Not just the moronic, basket case HS2 but the lockdowns, the net harm vaccines, the test and trace racket, net zero, the dire NHS, the road blocking, the many “loans” for worthless degrees, the bloated and inept state sector… government waste in the UK is vast and still increasing by the day. All supported by Con Socialists and the real Socialists alike.
July 26, 2023
HS2 is a waste of money. Money would be far better spent helping to create Cambridge as Europe’s Silicon Valley – not for government to create it. But to help create the infrastructure for entrepreneurs to then take over and do most of the hard work of achieving this.
Cambridge is perfect. Not just because of its existing academic and business scientific research and existing IT companies there, but also because it’s a cultural city (this is a really important reason why entrepreneurs love to set up in cultural Berlin but not boring Frankfurt), fairly close to London, and remote enough to have th capacity to be developed in a new and interesting way.
July 26, 2023
Your view is rather one sided. I went to school using British Rail and then the tube. I don’t recall being late for school on more than a handful of occasions – apart from strikes – and we still have them. And I don’t recall that prices were as insane as they are now.
Electricity was fine – apart from strikes. Gas was fine. Don’t recall the government having to subsidise everyone’s bill to avoid people dying.
The phone service was, admittedly, poor – but so was the technology.
The thing I do agree with is the fundamental point that once a service is run by the government, it is intrinsically inefficient. Some things are a natural monopoly – like water – but no matter how many regulators and watchdogs there are, the whole thing becomes a unaccountable gravy train.
July 26, 2023
Yes. I also used the train to get to school and it was fine. A train journey in this country was never more expensive than air travel.
Before privatisation there were more trains on my current line than now and the last train was scheduled at a later hour than nowadays.
Electricity, gas and water were more affordable than in present times.
July 26, 2023
Maybe the nationalised utilities were still running on the “organisational credit” of basically the Victorian era?
Gradually, post nationalisation, those skills were lost, overcome by socialist rhetoric/practices.
And then the tories in privatising dished out our national assets …again claiming the need for efficiency etc.
But you can’t have efficiency without education and a class system.
Our “utilities” now are a very nasty mishmash of ineptitude and stupidity and disdain.
And of course the same old blood chilling trick has been played, only they didn’t actually send the U.K. off to war this time.
July 26, 2023
There are some things in this country (and exact same for other countries) that we just have to accept will ALWAYS be a burden in some ways – water, trains etc – like looking after an old relative. And accept there is no silver bullet to solving the problem. But rather just accept that the government will always have to be involved to a degree along with private industry.
Instead of getting over-burdened by focusing on stuff like this, rather be more proactive in focusing on how to develop our IT / Digital Sector and the huge revenues this could bring to our country as well as high skills / high quality exports etc ..
Water, trains etc is a pain. But it’s a waste of time to over-focus on. Just be philosophical about it. And focus on where we can make a real difference: like helping to turn Cambridge into Europe’s Silicon Valley.
July 26, 2023
“We were prisoners of nationalised monopolies when we had them. Taxpayers had to bail them out and pay their losses. Customers were treated badly, faced rationing and poor service”
We still are. Evidence:
The NHS
State Education
Which are basically State monopolies. Although it is still possible to get private provision, you are forced to pay for a service you aren’t using with no tax relief allowed if you choose to “go private.”
July 26, 2023
No reason at all for education or healthcare to be state monopolies, but they kill nearly all competition by taxing people in advance for these then providing them “free” at the point of use. So no choice as to how you spend you own money, you get what you are given or not given at times of their choosing and just have to put up with it.
You could easily keep you own money, pay as needed or have education vouchers to use as you chose. With just a safety net for those few people really unable to pay anything. But the government does not want you to spend you own money as you choose to. The State wants to kill and freedom of choice be they Con-Socialist or real-socialists both are the same in reality. So we have fairly dire schools and a dire NHS if you want anything more you have to pay several times over and very few can afford this.
July 26, 2023
Donna,
Railways- govt ie taxpayer picked up the bill when Villers used £40 million of our taxes. Taxpayer still owns large stakes in private banks! Bankers still getting multi million bonuses. What happened to Sir Fred, Brown govt. advisor? He still gets his hundred of thousands pension when the taxpayer owns 39% of Nat West and our taxes went up as a consequence!
Thames water company in trouble. What water company improved services? Compare with Scotland where their water and waste still part of their community charge. We have huge expensive. Ills to private companies that have a Mano ply in providing a service. Most are owned by foreigners! JR must explain how privatising water and waste at huge cost to the consumer/taxpayer is better than Scotland?
Same for uni fees and health prescriptions. Are Universities private or public sector? If public sector why do students pay? Why did the Tory party and govt give EU citizens free tuition when giving English students a life time of debt? Westminster was responsible for all EU matters not a devolved issue.
July 26, 2023
But your government wants to interfere with everything, the uninformed interventions on food and petrol being the latest.
So private sector but over regulated, arms length ‘managed’ ad hoc policy announcements. I read the car industry’s targets of 2030 being blown away has caused severe problems as as anyone with a scintilla of business nous would understand.
Panic short term politics over medium/long term planning. No wonder we are in such a mess.
July 26, 2023
Yes. Mr Gove clearly enjoys wielding power, yesterday confirming the effective destruction of the U.K. car industry of nearly 800 thousand people, turning it into a rump activity after 2030 with his ban on the purchase of the type of new cars most people want. He looks as though he’s fully able to sleep at night too.
July 26, 2023
Because he has no sense of conscience. That’s why he behaves as he has with his colleagues. It’s self front and centre always with Mr Gove.
July 26, 2023
Why didn’t past British governments help British car manufacturers like the Germans did with their car industry which produces great brands that are sold all over the world for lots of money!
And it’s not just great German car brands but all the related industry that feeds off this too.
This is an important point as it shows that government DOES have a role to play in safeguarding a country’s high quality brands (in terms of high quality skills, revenues and just general sense of being happy to be associated with such a brand – Germans love working for and buying their car brands).
July 26, 2023
“But your government wants to interfere with everything, the uninformed interventions on food and petrol being the latest.”
Indeed and the bogus war on CO2 the perfect ruse for more taxation and more control. This in energy, home heating, control of landlords, education, universities, building controls, planning, healthcare, employment, wage controls, flights, road blocking, housing, transport, even making the the country into 15 minute public prisons areas is being pushed.
July 26, 2023
Spot on NIGL
July 26, 2023
Nationalisation will always appeal to socialists and could be seductive to those who aren’t old enough to remember it. Anyone contemplating it should ask themselves how good a job they think the government is doing and whether they really expect a big improvement if the government changed and then, based on what I suspect is a fairly low opinion of government competence, whether they really want the government to run more services.
July 26, 2023
Problem now is that our society has become so over-individualistic and selfish that CAPITALISM is in danger of collapse (and capitalism – the wrong kind of capitalism – is partly responsible for this as well).
Capitalism can’t rely on just pure greed. It also needs to rely on work ethic. And you can be a capitalist and have work ethic – like how you can have competition on a football pitch without resorting to fowl play!
There is too much fowl play in our capitalism and society overall now for us to get too comfortable with relying on capitalism as we once could (to a certain degree).
(Socialism isn’t the answer too – we know that – so the only answer is to try and install more work ethic back into the system again via the churches, Educators, Arts and Media – not easy, I know. But what else can we do?).
July 26, 2023
I am not sure looking at bad past management by public sector employees should always be seen as something that will always happen in the future. If rail or water was nationalised, and a management team with private sector experience, with a similar remit was installed, there is no reason why they couldnt be managed as well or better than if it was a purely private business. The model of private schools, ran by effective teams under a charity model where all profits (or cost surpluses as they may be called), are reinvested into the business they are managing, could be a truly good thing, as the profits would not be stripped out to pay shareholders. There is also a clear political risk of letting overseas investors become shareholders in strategic assets of the company, especially if they are sovereign wealth funds of regimes that are not potentially aligned with our values.
July 26, 2023
In my experience the model whereby profits don’t go to shareholders but are “reinvested in the business” ends up with extremely well-paid managers running an inefficient business. Waitrose comes to mind (I worked there for a while).
July 26, 2023
Waitrose charge a bomb for food but can be really hit-and-miss compared to Marks and Spencer that is always excellent in food (but so mediocre in clothes – why don’t they sell off their clothes division?! Or rebrand their clothes division – separate from their food)
July 26, 2023
I agree, but the main problem with nationalised industries is that politicians have them as playthings to either try to use them make a name for themselves or Chancellors cut their proper funding when things get tough (which always seems to be an eternal problem).
July 26, 2023
It is simply incredible that after all the decades of socialism we had in the U.K. and elsewhere in the C20th and the disaster of socialist/communist regimes wherever they existed, that it’s necessary to ex-lain these basic, obvious, facts.
July 26, 2023
“Jeremy Hunt has urged Britain’s biggest businesses to divert more of their profits from soaring inflation to helping customers during the cost-of-living crisis. ”
How about Sunak and Hunt practice what Hunt is preaching and remove the so-called “Green” levies on fuel and energy bills; cut the size of the State (starting with scrapping Quangos) and cut our taxes?
That would help during the cost-of-living crisis they are largely responsible for creating in the first place.
July 26, 2023
Hunt could scrap fuel duty and vat off petrol and diesel! He could reduce it rather than asking for a windfall tax when the His govt is the net beneficiary from high prices!!
Remainer Sunak and chairman Hunt must go. Brexit requires Brexiteers in charge. Windsor sell out must be scrapped. We want and voted for Brexit. Remainers think we do not notice what they are up to.
Govt must Scrap ESG, it is harming all businesses and our way of life.
July 26, 2023
Indeed. Vastly cut the civil service, Councils, quangos etc etc. None of us would notice and they could move to the private sector cutting the need for mass immigration. Perhaps someone could take look at the welfare/housing benefit budget and time limit those payments so it isn’t a life style choice for the 46% to keep them …….forever.
July 26, 2023
As important as this commentary is, today there is an over-riding factor which must not be avoided. Public and private business is now intimidating their users via their leaders. They have believers in sinister social control.
These people, large numbers of them must be removed from their positions. Changes to the wording of documentation will not be enough as if the people remain with their beliefs and practises will not change much. Supporting documents must be removed entirely too.
Another problem is there are governmement leaders who are part of the problem and a few fine apologetic words and promises of change from them won’t be enough as they won’t be honoured. They have encouraged what we are suffering from by their MP supported introductions. If we have a problem with our PM and cabinet members there must be determined action for change by common sense members.
The future of our personal freedoms and nation is at stake.
July 26, 2023
Sir John , I can’t help feeling that perhaps your views on Nationalisation are a bit biased by a political view than a Natiional intrest view.
I do not see any evidance of improvement since your goodself and Mrs T privatised our stratigic infrasture. In fact things have got much worse in all respects. We end up paying for them if things go wrong and the money does not go back into this country.
Water, Gas , Elecricty and Trains are Networks requiring overall management and control from a single source. More to do with Network control theory rather than efficiency , politics, and economics. But efficiency does tend to reduce costs. You can have competition within a large organistion and run it as if were in the private sector and profits returned to the tax payer. If you pay more for a service but your tax burden is reduced you get an overall cost reduction. We would have had more storage facilities for Gas and Water if the utilities not run for shareholder profit by non-UK companies.
Air travel, Telecomunications and Road Travel are networks but the item to be delivered guides itself to the intended destination. Water, Gas, Electricity and trian passengers do not.
A bit deep as all the above are networks as such but if you think about it you can see the subtle difference in how they operate and deliver a service to the end user.
Reply After privatisation electricity prices fell and the industry replaced coal power stations with cleaner and fuel efficient CCGT s. the gas industry financed a huge N Sea expansion creating self sufficiency in gas. BT introduced mobiles and went digital, greatly expanding and enhancing services. This century successive governments have put these industries under new regulatory coshes, seeking control without ownership.
July 26, 2023
Now that Alison Rose has been very reluctantly been forced to resign, attention will inevitably turn to Howard Davies, the chairman, and his board, and Peter Flavel, head of Coutts Bank.
Despite her breaching the most fundamental rule of banking, client confidentiality, Davies and the board announced that they had full confidence in Rose only yesterday.
For six years, Davies was the first head of the FSA, where he always made it clear that client confidentiality was fundamental to the financial services industry. Yet he and his Natwest board seem to be prepared to ignore this, simply to allow their pal Rose to stay in post. His misjudgement in defending Rose is at least as bad as hers and he needs to go as well.
At the root of the problem for Nigel Farage was Peter Flavel, head of Coutts. He must bear responsibilty for the decision to cancel Mr Farage’s accounts for his legally-held political beliefs. He has so far escaped blame but his position is equally untenable.
July 26, 2023
Agree +++
July 26, 2023
Agreed. Any NatWest Board Member who supported the “full confidence” announcement should be relieved of their jobs this morning, starting with Davis. So should Flavel, CEO at Coutts, plus the individual who heads the Stasi-Team who oversaw production of the Report into his political and social opinions.
I hope he sues the bejesus out of NatWest.
July 26, 2023
+1
How anyone, even this Government, can retain confidence in the NatWest board is beyond belief.
July 26, 2023
I think you’ll find the left wing Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) rules imposed by the Consocialists have made Corporate Britain where we are. Witness Nat West/Coutts. Pure Wokeness/PC left wing political views imposed on us all stealthily or we’ll debank you. Communist China couldn’t have done it better. These rules are coming home to roost. Net stupid and the Climate Change legislation is having big impacts on our energy bills, food bills, loss of industry and manufacturing. We can’t push paper around, like the public sector, to compete in the modern world.
Meritocracy has gone, numbers of minorities on boards more important. Everything has to be done to reduce the bogey gas.
Can someone please advise where anyone can find the proof that CO2 is anything other than a trace gas in our atmosphere that every plant and therefore species on Earth needs to survive?
July 26, 2023
Much has been made of Subject Access Requests in the Natwest debacle. Mr Farage obtained one which ran to 40 pages and makes it clear that the reason his accounts were closed were for his political views.
One of our small family businesses had its bank accounts wirh Natwest closed in 2021 with only 30 days notice. No explanation was forthcoming, despite complaints to the bank. This week, hearing for the first time about Subject Access Requests, I submitted one in repect of our business. A very rapid reply from Natwest made it clear that SARs are only avaiable in respect of personal accounts, so we are still none the wiser.
It would be very helpful for every small business if the SAR system was made available to business account holders as well. Could I please ask our host to make this point to the Treasury ?
July 26, 2023
Were privately run utilities ( not to mention healthcare) nationalised in 1947 because they had really been chaotic and poorly run? ( Easy to claim that after a devastating war!)
Or was it all a socialist government’s fantasy come true?
Aftermath of war…seize the day.
A Great Reset.
I’ve heard that before somewhere…..
July 26, 2023
Meanwhile – Over 350,000 smart meters switched remotely to more expensive tariffs
Campaigners call on Government to outlaw practice amid cost of living crisis ‘telegraph.co.uk’
July 26, 2023
They ration healthcare by just not providing it!
Undercover MP work needed.
July 26, 2023
An odd post on the very day that an awfully run, purportedly private sector bank’s highly paid CEO is defenestrated for her fit of spite. In any normal world, shareholders’ cash would leave such institutions and they’d be outrun by competitors. Our companies, private and public sector, work in such a moral vacuum under hopeless leadership now that their ownership seems to matter little.
July 26, 2023
As an object lesson in getting things done from outside their party as opposed to trying to get things done from inside, Farage seems to be an example who could be replicated by others.
July 26, 2023
“Our telecoms system fell way behind the USA in terms of technology and efficiency, sticking with electro mechanical systems when the US was going electronic.”
True, but now is declining and fallen mainly, and on what the market is saying will be soon completely in foreign hands. That isn’t so much an issue where there is reciprocity, Country to Country. In practice it is a tax situation, a removal of tax take from the UK through heavy ‘administrative cost’ to the new owners home nation – the tax previously paid in the UK is being paid to other Nations. Tax is there to fund the core of the UK, every time it is removed it adds to the burden of those that stay in the UK.
July 26, 2023
Sir John,
The problems you describe exist now with former state-run industry in private ownership. Privatisations have largely failed the public in England. They are a litany of greed, lax government and supine regulators.
July 26, 2023
First of all competition as it was envisionaged does not work – it is a con – prices are being fixed in the corridors of power and on the golf courses. I say this because on a smaller scale and for a while now I have watched petrol and diesel prices go up and down near where I live and always after informal meetings between certain individuals – as I suspect.
Secondly there is nothing to say that the nationalisation of certain essential services like water and transportation cannot succeed except in cases of corruption and mass incompetence. All that needs to be done then is to set up new arrangements with the proper checks and balances in place and of course with a minister in charge who at the end of the day will face the axe if he does not perform. As somebody else said national rail and public owned water for example works perfectly well in other countries not too far from us – so somebody should go over to have a look.
Reply There is no evidence of price collusion in petrol prices. If you do have actual evidence you should send it to the Competition authorities. There are a number of competing suppliers, charging different prices.
July 26, 2023
Electricity, another unfair burden on the UK taxpayer. Levies/subsidies etc. are compulsory, that means they are an additional tax. As it stands UK wind-farms are created by UK taxpayer funding, the taxpayer has no shared ownership of the structure, UK wealth is just transferred. The structures them selves are foreign produced with UK taxpayer money. They are then run by in many cases by Foreign States, for which the UK taxpayer then pays a UK taxpayer subsidy to the foreign taxpayer for the privileged.
The UK’s mainstream electricity is not UK owned(company or state) but foreign state/taxpayer(Protected State Monopolies) owned, again the UK taxpayer is paying those that don’t contribute to the UK tax pool but just remove UK wealth from the UK.
Joe Biden has it right, there is taxpayer subsidies/funding, but it is restricted to US taxpaying enterprise. While in the UK Government is focused on exporting UK wealth.
The UK Government doesn’t even request ‘reciprocity’ when exporting UK wealth.
All the time the system increasingly creaks is put under stress and the taxpayers burden grows.
July 26, 2023
@Ian B
We need a Government that is prepared to support UK Private Industry and Enterprise first and foremost. Supporting foreign State Monopolies, their tax structures not the UK’s is not what you could call Privatisation.
July 26, 2023
What about the argument “Nationalisation v Privatisation v Mutualisation”?
Under mutualisation essential monopolies like water, sewage, gas and electricity would be owned by the customers and employees. The services wouldn’t need to be starved of funds, as in nationalisation, by governments trying to balance the budgets elsewhere. Neither would profits go to shareholders, as they do in privatisation. Customers would get the service they are prepared to pay for and profits could be divided between investment and lower bills.
July 26, 2023
The simple fact is that any monopoly, Public or Private has no real incentive to operate well, or within a tight budget, its customers cannot go anywhere else, and the managers and workers do not have the challenge or drive to improve matters, thus the business starts to stagnate, and be run for the benefit of those whom it employs, or its shareholders.
The so called regulators have no skin in the game, and appear to not want to rock the boat, thus as long as there are no major problems or accidents, things are just allowed to carry on as they were.
July 26, 2023
“These bodies did not do a good job in keeping prices down” Even now there is no change on that count. SE Water, SW Water are unable to full fill their commitments to their consumers. Thames Water has been paying their investors ahead of providing best service. They have all taken their payments from the consumer, but have then exported them to shareholders before contemplating consumer service. As there is no ‘Market Place’ the consumer gets stuffed, ultimately so will the taxpayer when they have to pay to update the infrastructure. Its a merry-go-round almost dishonest.
The subtle difference Sir John is State owned(read taxpayer owned) then State (read Government) run is was a disaster of an idea. With no actual Market Place that allows consumer choice, were we are now is just a fudge a misplaced slight of hand by Government. As often said Governments are rubbish at running things and should not be allowed to. However, all these entities were created and owned by the taxpayer, they have been sold at a loss to the taxpayer when all that was wrong was the State/Government doesn’t/cant manage. The sensible realistic option is that the work the day-to-day management is contracted out. That way the taxpayer will not be forced ‘gun-to-the-head’ pass twice.
When there is no ‘Market Place’ a different model of delivery is needed.
Reply There can be a marketplace. Your idea of contracting out management is the current rail model.It fails because they can just bill taxpayers for losses without solving the underlying problem, the shortage of passengers for the timetables they are required to run.
July 26, 2023
“We were prisoners of nationalised monopolies when we had them”
We are prisoners to the alternatives, no ‘market Place’ options, means service is overpriced.
Ofgem the energy regulator defines a max price all companies can charge, then they all charge that regardless of source and costs. That is not a working market place with competition.
July 26, 2023
Sir John – a privatised taxpayer funded operations such as HS2, value for money? Who owns it after all the taxpayer money is sunk into it, who will get to bail it out again and again.
July 26, 2023
I do not think the arguement should be Nationalise or Privatise. Both concepts have advantages. Defense ie. Army, Navy, Air Force works as a national service. I could not conceive of every country or county having its own set up within the UK.
Currently within the UK we have an example from each camp that serve their customers very badly. The camp being those services that the left argue should be nationalised and the services they havn’t got around to as yet. From the former we have water. From time to time the country drowns in it, but the water companies fail to collect, distribute, or deal properly with its byproduct, sewage. From the latter we have banks who until they abused Nigel Farage were an anti customer law unto themselves.
The fault/ weakness is the framework that Parliament allows them to work within that effectively allows them to treat you and I their customers like dirt beneath their finger nails. Parliament has been inert during EU membership. They now need to wake up and legislate to ensure the right balance of responsibilities on both sides of any perceived problem. It has nothing to do with whether any of these mega companies are nationalised or not, it is the rules and framework within which they are allowed to operate.
The litmus will be the banks and the rules within which they are allowed to operate. It will not be acceptable for them to be dragged into the Business Secretaries office for chastisement and then left to behave, they will not. Their practices that are anti customer and outside their remit as bankers need curbing with well thought out legislation, so over to Parliament.
July 26, 2023
Addendum.
I also want a serious crimes squad investigation into any and every solicitor and legal professional who has dealt with an assylum claim or appeal during the last ten years. Thanks to investigative journalism we now know that many lawyers are corrupt. It must be dealt with speedily and the results of their corruption reversed.
July 26, 2023
Don’t allow any illegal immigrant any access to our legal system or contact with solicitors
July 26, 2023
I’m more concerned that our private companies are being nationalised by stealth and over regulation by quango and government alike and the underhand policies of net-zero and wokeness
I see no evidence of any bomb-fire of paperwork, regulation nor bureaucracy, I see no evidence of any repeal of any EU derived laws effecting our business & economy. In fact I’ve witnessed, over the past decade, more control & centralisation by this government
…note the recent soft policies filtered down by government, to treasury, to the BoE, to our commercial banks, than imposed upon private business & individual account holders
July 26, 2023
This blog omits to mention the factor at the root of success of private enterprises which is private, individual profit. It is that which motivates ‘competition’ which the blog rightly cites as very advantageous for customers. The left hates the concept of private wealth (for others) and the centre of politics ‘virtue-signal’ about it even though most people, however wealthy they may be, want more money for themselves even if not for others.(That is why the very well and unequally paid hospital consultants are now taking ‘industrial action’ and helping further undermine the NHS as a service for the nation.) To really win this argument one must campaign about the advantageous effects of private wealth and profits, most especially in making Capitalism so effective and so successful and against the hypocrisy of most of those who campaign against it , not least those standing for election for the job of M.P at a very inegalitarian salary of about £90,000 per year!
July 26, 2023
“The UK could not confiscate the privatised assets like some communist autocracy, needing to respect international laws of ownership and trade rules.”
Confiscation is unnecessary. All the communists at the quangos, regulators and our institutions need to do is fix the regulations to drive the privatised assets into bankruptcy.
As they are already doing with their unilateral Net Zero project.
July 26, 2023
“…all parties believe in income support, minimum pay and other means to ensure people can afford what they need”.
These policies from the uniparty sap self-reliance and lead to 5.3m people unemployed and on benefits. I was planning not to vote at the next GE but new boundary changes mean that my ward has been subsumed into Surrey SW. The prospect of voting to oust Jeremy Hunt has made me change my mind.
July 26, 2023
It is sad that the universities are not teaching their students this stuff in a balanced way.
July 26, 2023
Does the plot to bring down Farage extend to other Remain political and financial ‘players’?
July 26, 2023
Coast Guard and emergency services were alerted around midnight Jul 26 about major fire on board of car carrier FREMANTLE HIGHWAY in North Sea, off Dutch coast. The ship with 2857 cars on board, including 25 EVs, left Bremerhaven, bound for Egypt ….updates continue in news outlets
