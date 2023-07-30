“Can the UK now recapture lost markets and market shares?”

Our period in the EU led to the loss of substantial market share in many important areas of economic life. In the first ten years in the EEC our car output halved, before the Thatcher government helped rebuild the industry by inviting in large Japanese producers. German and French cars proved too competitive for the largely nationalised UK industry on entry when the tariffs came off. We lost a large part of our steel industry to more competitive German steel. Under Labour and under Conservatives the progressive closure of most of the large 5 integrated works of the nationalised industry occurred with continental steel replacing some of the lost output.
Our fishing industry went from producing more fish than we consumed to losing large amounts of capacity to foreign vessels under the Common Fishery Policy. Our ports were drained of trawlers and we turned to importing more of what we ate. Large industrial trawlers from the continent , some over 100 m in length were allowed to hoover up too many fish and do damage to the fishing grounds. Our natural resource was plundered.
Our farms suffered under the Common Agricultural Policy. We lost about 25% market share as the EU paid grants to grub up our orchards to import apples and pears from elsewhere. Fruit, vegetables and flowers from expensively heated and subsidised greenhouses in Holland took market share. Vegetables and fruit from hot Spain, short of water, replaced English produce on supermarket shelves. Our beef industry was damaged by an excessive response to BSE, and our dairy industry cut back by inadequate quotas.
Our chemical industry wilted under pressure from German competition. We even started importing more heavy building materials products that we had been able to make for ourselves before. The UK moved rapidly into a large and permanent deficit on goods trade account with the EU. Our trade with the rest of the world grew more quickly and was often in balance or surplus, not deficit.
Today we could change the rules and the pattern of subsidies to produce more of the above. The government should work harder on encouraging more home grown and home produced items as other countries are visibly doing. The threat to ban all new diesel and petrol car sales here as soon as 2030 will undermine our car industry further and needs to be lifted. The pattern of farm subsidies needs to be radically shifted away from wilding and environmental grants to food producing grants. Over 100m fishing boats should be banned. There needs to be a scheme to help set up a new UK fleet of sea going trawlers to catch more of the allowable total in our own waters.Our high energy using businesses should be freed of the burden of extra carbon and emissions taxes. These serve to increase not reduce world CO 2 as they force us to rely on imports with extra transport costs.
So pleased at least one sitting MP is still aware of what the Brexit benefits are.
Perhaps, if we had a proper Conservative government in power when we voted to leave the Evil Empire, we would have had plans and laws ready to go on leaving day. But here we are, job only 10% done and one or two lonely voices trying to keep the Brexit promise.
PCP, not the party we hoped we elected.
P.S. Title of your new book:
How the PCP failed itself and the Nation over Brexit.
Let’s hear the inside story of incompetence and skulduggery…..
Tory MPs who sided with Labour to defy the public vote to over Brexit are now in Govt.! Says it all. I am totally confused by JR’s blog.
JR is fully aware that his party and Govt. are deliberately forcing industry and jobs abroad through the climate scam. This is for a new world order and to ring socialism to the world. Otherwise why have there not been sanctions against India and China?
JR’s party and govt.’s over 14 years have publicly stated inside and outside parliament they will build on “Red Ed’s” “Marxist” policy. The rhetoric was for election purposes only. 14 years is a long time. The last election showed the public overwhelmingly wanted politicians to act in their national interest by leaving the EU. Johnson given a 85 seat majority to defeat the rogue parliament under treacherous Theresa May. Those in charge in Govt. and the opposition benches- Starmer, Cooper, Miliband did everything they could to overthrow democracy to cancel the largest vote in history! My question: Why is anyone stupid enough to vote for them? Uni party are the same.
Leaving the EU has made trade with our largest export market harder and more costly. For no corresponding benefit. Brexit has failed, as predicted. No more to say than that.
Brexit has already been a success – and it would be an even bigger one if we had a government that served the people, and took advantage of our freedoms.
Quite right
Bryan Harris
Plus 100’s
The EU is a small and declining proportion of global trade. We have only just, in the last 3 years, partly extricated ourselves from their clutches and for almost the whole of that period our economy, and theirs, were largely shut down over the Covid Scamdemic.
Brexit is a long game and we’ve only just started playing it, hamstrung by far too many MPs and Civil Servants who don’t support democracy if they don’t get their own way, and are doing their level best to make it as difficult as possible.
We were in the EEC/EU for 45 years and the hollowing out of our economy was obvious to the majority who voted to leave. In 45 years’ time we will be able to assess whether leaving has been a success.
Donna,
Good article in Con Woman yesterday showing how EU lags behind the world in growth. JR’s party totally wedded to EU ( Windsor sell out, level playing fields etc) and has done everything to be in lock step as if we did not leave and in utter contempt of the public wishes and democracy. They are an utter disgrace.
I think I have reached the conclusion Cleverly is too stupid to understand what he is doing.
@Donna: I do hope you realise that the UK is an even far smaller and declining proportion of global trade. The UK couldn’t even stand up to competition inside the EU, how is it going to blossom outside?
‘Competition’ like our previous pro-EU leaders giving our fish away to the French and Spanish?
That’s not ‘competition’ – that’s self-harm.
@Lemming Brexit hasn’t happend so how can you say that? The largest export market is the World, UK sales to the EU are now higher than ever
Brexit has not failed. The politicians have failed. Failed to implement it.
You are well named! Even having read of the disaster suborning ourselves to a foreign power has been, and JR did not even mention the repercussions of abandoning the borders, you still obdurately demand that we complete the suicide.
It’s a waste of time talking to people of your closed mindset. Fortunately you comprise a tiny proportion of the population. Most Remainers are good people misled.
Lemming :
We had a £100bn/YEAR trading deficit with the EU.
What good was that ?
We’ll act on every crime, Chief Constables pledge – ministers want dramatic improvements (in the Times Yesterday) – sure so what percentage to they currently seriously investigate 1% or 2% perhaps? Also most are not even reported as it is not worthwhile when the police nearly always to almost nothing. Shop lifting up 35% as more and more realise that the police and shops do virtually nothing to deter it I assume.
They do not even take action when clear conclusive evidence is given to them on a plate!
I’d suggest its worse than you describe, police don’t investigate, stolen bicycles, home burglary, shop lifting, graffiti, robbery, minor drug use and they don’t patrol the streets ….they collect traffic fines and investigate social media infringements ..we’ve lost confidence in our police
Teresa May through inspectorate Tom Windsor decimated the police service into a useless left wing political group of no use to crime and disorder.
We evidence this through their political policing of demonstrations. Peaceful Brexit demonstrations, before covid, had strict routes and directions and wherever possible broken up. Covid and vaccine protests exactly the same- cancelled. Free speech on Twitter, Facebook ordered by govt to cancel and smear prominent voices. BLM and ER allowed anywhere, anytime any route even if it causes economic harm!!
Let us not forget Teresa May’s snooper charter, the forerunner to totalitarian state, allowing a vast number of public sector bodies to snoop at your computer traffic without any judicial safeguards!! The only person to speak out a David DavisMP. The rest of JRs mob silent.
“I am on motorists’ side”, says PM as he orders review of anti-car schemes
Sunak warns that imposing traffic restrictions fails to take notice of how ‘families live their lives’ Front of the Sunday Telegraph today.
Well perhaps Sunak you are but the UK state, Mayors, the other ministers, the civil service, LEAs… certainly are all for the war on road users. We need action Sunak and not worthless words and another “inquiry”. We certainly do not need Tory LEA and the London Major wasting our taxes on both sides of a legal action. You Sunak as PM make a damn decision and make it happen. So are you for the rip off ULEX tax and road blocking as your government clearly seem to be or not Sunak? Grow up mate and stop pretending, sitting on the fence and lying for a change.
Not if you are going to tax and regulate them out of existence, provide foreign companies with vast subsidies at the expense of UK companies and so on.
First and full most, we need cheap and reliable energy. The way this government is heading the UK will soon be de-industrialised and unable to produce anything.
So no, I do not think we can regain lost markets. Because for that to happen we need a change of government and policy and I cannot quite frankly see that in any current political party.
Nothing will do any good, as we have an idiot as chancellor. I cannot understand why our host is not the chancellor.
Mark B,
JRs party and govt does not want them! Shut down our gas, fracking gas and oil but happy to buy from abroad and transport around the world including wood chip from US forests!! Same for all high energy industries. JRs party has showed it wants low skilled welfare dependent mass immigration to level the world. Why else have a pilot scheme to pay people £1600 per month not to work! This is help out to eat out on steroids!! Brought to you by one Sunak and Hunt.
National rejuvenation needs to start with repeal of the Climate Change Act and it’s replacement with an Act that encourages reductions in waste and pollution. But who will have the guts to slaughter this sacred cow of the new religion?
Its doesn’t even need a strong man, all it takes is a true conservative to repeal the climate change act …but where to find a true conservative in this government or indeed 99% of tory backbenches
‘’Nobel Prize winner Dr. John Clauser has had his speech at an IMF seminar cancelled after stating “I don’t believe there is a climate crisis”
First they came for the nobel prize winners than they came for …..
I read the other day that in the last 8 years China has produced more CO2 than we have produced since the start of the Industrial Revolution.
I read it on the internet somewhere. I wonder if it is true.
If it is, and given we are responsible for 1% of global emissions, it’s about time we had a sense of proportion.
That said there are schools in inner cities that have a locker for each child to store their asthma ‘puffer’ – so widespread is the incidence. If poor air quality is the reason, we must do something about it. That said, I went to school in the 1959s when we had smog so bad we had to tie a handkerchief over our face (that would be yellow by the time we got to school), but asthma was relatively rare.
It might be Problem Reaction Solution?
Buy the puffers to “prove” there is a problem.
Everyone reacts with fear.
Govt. Imposes Net Zero with no opposition whatsoever…solution!
Asthma (1 in 11 kids apparently) probably caused by enclosed, exposed-to-nothing lifestyle and obesity.
But the Wealthy Few want us to believe it is “emissions”, “Global Boiling” and no doubt waaycism!!
IF poor air quality is the reason ….. funnily enough there doesn’t seem to be much interest in exploring other possible causes for the significant increase in asthma and other allergies over the past 50-odd years. Or autism.
Asthma inhalers are, of course, a very lucrative product for their producers.
One of the big problems with the healthcare industries is that making people’s health worse (or putting them of drugs for life) often profits them far more than actually curing or preventing diseases. How much will the (as many as 1 in 35 it seems) vaccine caused heart damage cause in the vast numbers extra Cardio consultations & treatments needed?
With extra profits brought forwards for undertakers too. Rather perverse incentives.
…and defra reports that our air has never been cleaner ? who to believe ?
Well China are never going to implement a ‘ban’ on petrol cars or gas boilers ….either are Russia, Africa, South America and most of Asia (wokeness & green is a western disease)
Don’t forget that, as MacMillan pointed out, we also ‘flogged off the family silver’.
This has resulted in huge areas of enterprise now under foreign control.
Skills get lost over time too. Fishing is one of the most dangerous occupations and our fleet was poorly equipped as the Hull wives famously pointed out in 1968 after another bad series of losses at sea. I don’t think there would necessarily be a rush to take up jobs in that line of work nowadays.
Few get trained for work these days. Employers would rather others do the training and then either poach their staff of employ people from overseas to do it on the cheap.
And what ‘Family Silver’ was that ? British Rail ? – An amalgamation of once independent companies which the Tory government was forced by the EU to privatise.
Electricity ? Again, all created my private industry and then nationalised.
British Steel ? Again, all created my private industry and then nationalised.
And so on.
The ‘Family Silver’ was pinched by the State from its rightful (private) owners and run into the ground by the State.
A cheap dig at politician by another politician, although the latter was a bit of a failure.
Some good suggestions here, although I hope we do not go for EU-Biden-style subsidies and protectionism.
It seems there’s a possible glimmer of hope for the election with the ground being set for the abolition of IHT (43% public support, but crucially an issue likely to get Conservative voters to the polls), and a cutting of some of the worst green crap. It is mainly left wing councils which have driven infuriating, economically damaging and environmentally harmful anti-car measures. Having cars crawl along in 2nd or 3rd gear at 20 mph is not environmentally friendly. The speed and efficiency with which people go about their business has a real economic impact, and restricting it a real cost. The public know this, and a sharp pivot by Rishi Sunak (who is known to be much less ‘green’ than any of his recent predecessors) will win much of the common sense vote. Get rid of the LTNs, the ULEZs, the 20 mph limits, the ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2030. And use as an excuse this latest report showing HS2 to be a disaster to kill this monstrous and wasteful white elephant.
Would any voter be foolish enough to vote for an election promise from this lying, deceitful political party? They need to implement these changes before the next election, whilst they still can, to have a chance of gaining the trust of the British people.
New data shows the number of families paying IHT increased by 17 percent in the 2020 to 2021 tax year, with average bills hitting £214,000.
The nil-rate band, which is the amount a person can pass on after death tax-free, has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009.
But it’s OK because only the little people pay this obscene tax.
+1
I remember reading a study in the 1990s into speed bumps/sleeping policemen that concluded that they don’t kill speed and increase environmental pollutants with continued stop/start, slowing/accelerating and brakes on/off …politicians went ahead anyway
The UK has not been keeping itself fit, for business or much else. The nation is bent over, declining in so many ways. Many MPs have been entangled in bad company, developing increasingly careless attitudes and behaviour about important matters. The country has become like a gambling fat and ugly spendthrift drunkard taking lazy options, more inclined to take drugs for a thrill than engage in constructive thought and action. We need new leaders to return our nation to its former high quality standards on the shortest path to better.
(Admin note: the tweets showing up to the right of the blog seem to be rather out of date.)
You’ve signed up to the level playing field with the EU where they decide on subsidies.
Northern Ireland is a vassal state designed to keep us in lockstep with Brussels so the short answer is NO.
Your governments have been planning and implementing Brexit policies for over 7 years by now. I would have expected you to report some modest increases in markets and market shares by now.
The Netherlands has a too large bio industry for its size. Maybe some Dutch farmers can be invited to move to Britain where there is more land?
“Government” and “plan” are two words that don’t really belong in the same sentence.
The EU on the other hand does have a plan – the Coudenhove-Kalergi plan, and to replace democracy with authoritarianism.
@dave Andrews:
No room for conspiracy theories, there are many different ideas and plans within the EU27. Some are more federalist, some more intergovernmental, and they change through the democratic process of elections in countries and next year in the European parliament. It is not difficult to perceive a general movement to the right, recently. (Italy, Spain, the Netherlands). I will have to accept that, as it is part of democracy.
Your farmers would be welcome. Like we have welcomed most of Europe’s oppressed. 😉
All good stuff John, but it was our own Government over the years, and now, that have allowed all of these damaging policies to either start or continue.
I see HS2 has now been given an “unachievable” rating by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority.
The London Link should have been finished by 2026 it now suggests 2029 or 2033 will be the timescale, with budgets virtually out of control.
It is politicians that have crucified the industries of the past that you mention, with stupid policies, high taxes, and Gold plated regulations, and it continues to this day.
Brexit was a massive opportunity for our Country to change, but politicians proved you could not even do the simple thing right, and just walk away from foreign control. We now have the worst of both worlds, not much say over there, but allowing them to dictate many rules over here.
It would seem many of our Politicians and Political Party’s appear to be absolutely clueless as to the cost of their own fantasies on our population, net Zero being the prime example.
We need a massive change if we are to move forward, and at the moment I do not see anyone in Government or opposition thinking sensibly about our future.
+1
+1
The environmental lobby is very powerful. It has the ear of the prime Minister and it bankrolls Labour. The BBC and other media outlets insist on it – as apparently the banks do too. Global warming is “common sense” – in London.
We elected the conservatives under Boris for Brexit. “Get Brexit done”. He did. Then he got us through covid. Mrs May and others introduced the idea of climate change but it was put on steroids and it is doing massive damage down here in North Cambs.
If you want to get re-elected, come to your senses. Fast.
That’s an article no one could disagree with unless you’re a hater of the UK and its people of which there are thousands, most of them on the verge of power and indeed some already in power
+++
Exactly!
And they have been allowed, encouraged even, to get away with it.
We used to called people like that traitors.
Now I daresay they must be “understood”.
Absolute clarity…
It’s certainly a good idea, SJR, to reconsider subsidies and direct them better to purposes that would benefit the country. A government web site tells me there are 869 taxpayer subsidy schemes running at the moment. They include a £30m subsidy to a heat pump scheme, £585m on social housing ‘decarbonisation’, £10bn on ‘renewables’, £84m on the net zero hydrogen fund, £376m on the local electric vehicle fund, £120 on the Scottish zero emission bus fund… the list seems endless. Can I suggest that instead of subsidies being paid to the beneficiaries of these schemes, they are funded by extra taxes being placed on those who want to purchase them? That will soon show who actually wants a green blob future. Tell local councils: you want all-electric council vehicles? See if your council taxpayers will accept paying for their true cost. And if they won’t, too bad, you can’t have them. The UK taxpayer isn’t going to fund your ideological virtue-signalling any longer.
All true, all true Sir John.
What can be done but get rid of and replace all those who have been running, or should that be ruining, the country and replace them.
That means a complete overhaul of the political system. But, those running the country are in charge of that too and their main aim seems to be yet more economic damage and control of our lives, speech and thoughts.
Should you and the small handful of like minded MP’s not be concentrating your efforts on ‘draining the swamp’ ?
Seems to me that there was an agreement behind closed doors that we would become the financial services district of the emerging super state.
That may bring in a lot of tax, and good for a few, but what a way to ruin a country!
Bang on target.
Germany – manufacturing base (enhanced by the single market)
France – agricultural sector (enhanced by the single market)
UK – services sector (not enhanced by the single market)
And they wonder why we left.
Obviously every word of the article is true.
So why doesn’t that truth have every single MP totally up in arms against global entanglement?
Follow the money
Absolutely!
Today I read that the far right anti-renewables faction of the party – now led by the mediocre SOS Energy minister Grant Schrwaps – are once again threatening power cuts if we increase our investement in renewable energy. Nothing could be further from the truth. It was our N Sea windfarms which prevented power cuts last winter! Schwraps gross lack of investment in the National Grid will be the cause of any power cuts
Like it or not, the UK is now connected to the EU’s europe-wide interconnector grid which which electricity flows in both directions. Renewable energy is currently providing roughly 40% of our electricity, more than gas, thanks to the last Labour government’s far sighted decision to support the renewables industry. There will be no power cuts because of renewable energy, only because of the failure of the governments’ energy policy.
Reply What an absurd rant. When the wind does not blow there is no wind power. You need gas, biomass and nuclear to keep us going.
Currently generating more than required, so selling electricity via the interconnectors at virtually zero cost.
National Grid continuing their policy of buy high, sell low.
@Dave Andrews
Where do you get this bullshit from? The National Grid does not sell renewable energy via the interconnectors at zero cost, far from it. The reason renewable energy is currently so expensive is because Hunt loaded the renewable producers with a windfall profits tax so high that the producers are now leaving the market. Rock on, the fossil fuel lobby
@Sir John
Hunt’s regresive tax system on renewable energy producers has driven Vattenfall from their huge Norfolk Boreas windfarm project off the Norfolk coast, despite having already spent £415 million. It is taking “years” to connect new renewable resources to the grid as Schraps has failed to upgrade the network. Sunak’s utter failure to change the planning laws have resulted in not a single onshore wind project being approved in the past 5 years. If there are any power cuts next winter it will be because of these energy policy failings
How can we get on with anything hampered by red tape, political correctness and Net Zero?
Indeed and all the obstacles very high taxes, red tape, big bloated government, lack of houses, road blocking, wars on small business, rip off energy, lack of housing, daft employment laws…
….and hampered by eu laws that haven’t as yet been repealled …as promised by this government
If you think your censorship is going to cure the current consocialist shadow under which we live, don’t act surprised at the GE result 2024.
“Can the UK now recapture lost markets and market shares?”
Only when the Conservative Government allows the UK to leave the EU. What was the catchy phrase to get elected oh yes ‘Get Brexit Done’
Sir JR
It sounds as if we were getting poorer whilst we were part of the Eu and the total contrary is the case and for most of the period we were members our standard of living rose and the UK economy grew more than the continental economies.
So one can ask the question are this focus on home production really going to solve the challenges we are facing today?
The fact that trade grew faster with the developing world and outside the EU is neither here nor there the rest of the EU grew their trade more with non Eu countries as well , like Germany with China as these countries grow faster than the EU.
On the car industry in the 1970s we were not competitive because we produced low quality cars. (I remember my parents lousy cars).
Blaming all on the EU seems to be the usual Redwood scenario, nothing new there
John, This is why 17.4million people voted for Brexit. We saw that UK was being plundered by EU. We saw their disdain & disrespect for UK.
As we increased quickly in population through open border policies. The destruction of our industries, agriculture & skill sets carried on a pace. Supported by europhiles on the EU gravy train.
I still cannot comprehend how joining the EU as opposed to the European trade deal was going to benefit UK?
But what I find unforgivable is that the political class, the elite & the establishment still want foreign rule for GB. Preferably via EU but also through Globallism? Democracy has almost been annihilated, the people no longer matter. As we all plainly saw in HOC when Bercow, the Labour party & other duplicitous remainers attempt to thwart the people’s vote for Brexit.
Devolution has failed dismally, because those elected ignore the peoples wishes & do what they want or is better for them!
I for one no longer trust a duplicitous Westminster or any of our devolved parliaments. Our cities are becoming no go areas due to mass migration & lack of integration into our society & culture.
While the indeginous British people are pushed further & further to the bottom of society. Yet expected to pay higher & higher taxes to feed non contributors & the ever growing public service waste machine! God help the coming generations!
Pretty unlikely.
It doesn’t form any part of the strategy for the future – don’t forget we are going to be made to revert to pre-industrialised methods of production, so it is totally understandable that using energy to produce luxury items like cars or even to have energy on tap, just won’t be feasible.
Our capability to produce anything will dwindle as imports slowly subside, but that is just one aspect of life that has been planned for us. Any markets we supplied will also disappear. For a time we will live in the ruins of a collapsed civilisation, from which it will be very hard to crawl out of to re-establish a functioning society again. For all the signs are that mis-education and corruption will spell ruin for all but the global elite, while we own nothing, border on poverty, with little in life to enjoy, and yet we are told that we will be happy!
The EU is a French-German racket to protect their economic interests. The UK had few cards to play when we eventually were conned into joining the EEC – but the creature known as Heath and the treacherous Civil Servants who did the “negotiating” handed over what few cards we had in their desperation to join “The Club.”
Treason May and Oliver Robbins repeated that process when they negotiated a “deal” which was designed and intended to keep us permanently attached to the EU as a satellite nation. Johnson/Frost’s deal was a slight improvement but Sunak’s Windsor Stitch-up has achieved the May/Robbin’s plan with NI handed over as a hostage to ensure “we behave.”
I don’t expect the treacherous Not-a-Conservative-Party to do any of the things Sir John suggests. They have been lying to, and betraying, the British people for 50 years now over the EU ….. and they are never going to change.
Sir John, the greater majority of your well thought out thread this morning contradicts Conservative Government Policy. The Conservative Government orchestrated an import only policy, while at the same time continued the Blair/Brown direction of sell everything off, we need the money to cover our Politicians mistakes.
Governments has sold of the UK World leading energy companies. It has allowed the sale of ARM & Cobham both strategic elements of UK safety and security, not just sold but allowed them to be asset stripped and moved away. In the Building Supply Industry, cement, plaster, even our World leading glass industry all sold off then moved from the UK. The list is endless, there isn’t the space to list them here.
Yes I would agree it is right at times for companies to be treated as commodities, bought and sold. But there has to parameters and boundaries, selling that removes a competitor has and is far to Lax in the UK, it is also anti free market and the meaning of competition. The big one for me and were UK Governments have been plain stupid numpties is ‘reciprocity’ but appear to have a deliberate policy to encourage it is that foreign entities usually government controlled buying UK’s industry when they would block without discussion the reverse happening.
We have now reached the situation that our own Government is threatening the UK’s survival, its security and the safety of everyone in the Country
Sir John your leader in parliment, is out today on the campaign trail. Another speech and no actual work
Sunaak – ‘I look across the despatch box at Keir Starmer and I don’t see any principles’ – the rest of us, to the PM you are looking in the mirror your own reflection and views, a fellow traveller a comrade. Now you know how the rest of us feel
More Electioneering instead of doing
‘I am on motorists’ side, says Sunak as he orders review of anti-car schemes’ writting in todays telegraph
From the Comment section
‘Politicians are aliens. They have all common sense surgically removed as soon as they enter parliament.’
‘Councils are acting on instructions from government, they could have been changed ages ago but this Conservative Government refused.’
You would think from the coments everyone thinks the PM and this Conservative Goverment are telling fibs.
Please don’t forget;
Large number of People have been left behind, and are now Economically “Inactive”!
One force at work, is QE (2008/9, 2018/19) has inflated Asset Prices! Trucks, Plant, Deposits, Trawlers,…
Owner Drivers (1 Truck) have been burden by Operator License restrictions (No room to innovate), Parking restrictions and cost, DofT ££8k per years holding fee, Custom Union restrictions (Back Loads, big company’s).
Would it be possible to also allow one parent to supplement a Family’s Income by doing Supermarket Logistics (Delivering trailers at night)? Mam, with kids in Truck, sleeping (Safety net up), two loads per night! Holiday paid for, or extra Child Care paid for?
Cheap Energy strategy (As you stated), but we need to Frack for cheap Gas?
Cheap Fuel Duty (Most EU country’s France subsidies Fuel – diesel)?
Support increased farm Production.
Etc,…
This will be Music to the ears of the Poor, Working Poor, and Blue Collar Workers, as a commitment to a High Valued manufacturing domain, where they can seek Self Determination of their own Wealth and Well being!
Not State Dependency, and Universal Credit (Fine as part of a Customs Union, NOT Fine now we are back? to a flexible Economic model)!
So, this forms the basis for Family Firms, Flexibility, and the stability that comes with it!
But with it, comes Housing? Most of these People will not be able to buy a conventional Home, simply because of the House Price Inflation, and the size of required Deposits. My answer would be is to be aware that there are many plots of Land, Brown Field sites, as well as, Green fields sites, that could not be used to build more then one house, but enough land to build a Log cabin, or Container Homes, cheap?
A little bit of Flexibility from Planning?
The result is a cheaper “Cost of Living”!
Excellent Analysis! Re-flatten our Economy to serve the willing, as it was before the EU Customs Union!
”The threat to ban all new diesel and petrol car sales here as soon as 2030”
Didn’t you get the memo, its not a threat it’s law ….a law imposed by your government, your party
We didn’t need to do most of those things you list nobody forced us we did it by choice. Our government and industrial leaders, bankers and financiers were all involved in this national sabotage and we cannot blame the EU.. most other EU countries held onto whatever industrial structure they had and built on it but not us.. we even sold off all of our deep sea merchant ships while Denmark’s Maersk Line became one of the biggest shipping companies in the world – little Ireland was able to invent Ryanair. Thirty years ago I was in charge of a building project in south of spain where dozens of Brits were flown out to work.. within one year they had all been sent home and the company HQ in Essex sent out polish workers instead.. the brits couldn’t/ wouldn’t work because they were gone missing all the time when they got bsck to camp they had hangovers – thought they were on holidays – eventually we had to send them all home – so where do you go from there?
Yes, quite correct. British industry and management, a by-word for ignorance and incompetence.
This Conservative Governments race to the bottom with its world class netZero madness sets out to destroy the UK first, without ever reaching NetZero. What is called World pollution is just that ‘World pollution’ You can close every single bit of the UK down stop all activities move back to the stone age, and the World, the UK will still suffer from pollution. As the rest of the World hasn’t joined the race.
They don’t understand the problem that they them selves have invented. Export Industry and jobs preferring to import from the highest polluters and then using polluting transporting to bring it back in doesn’t solve a thing, it exasperates it.
The obvious high profile massive mistake is the banning of the ICE engine. This Government bans before thinking. It would appear the ICE is needs to be replaced with a Chinese sourced Electric battery(there is no other choice), more bizzare they are cars that getting them market pollutes more than the units to be replace. Some think that their German Badged or even Tesla cars are not in the same league, that’s the slight of hand, they are in reality just rebadge version of Chinese Cars. The EU Commission is complaining that 55% of the production of EU & UK produced cars are basically from China – they have noticed. This is without getting onto the subject of electricity to charge the batteries, today we have been warned yet again we are short of electricity and people have to cut back. So on the one hand Government wants to encourage more electricity consumption then the same Government says we haven’t enough to go around.
On the basis of this the Conservative Government stance and attitude to UK Industry is it would appear that they prefer to subsidise the Chinese State with taxpayer give a ways on Chinese products sold in the UK. So who’s side are they on.
Sir John,
You didn’t mention the vast amounts of money we paid for the privilege. They had good reason to call the UK “Treasure Island.” Of course we can rejoin whenever we want – on their terms. Only next time there won’t be any get out clause.
In the days of British Leyland, British cars were rubbish. Sales abroad were almost non-existent, whereas UK people bought them because they were cheap and car ownership was not universal back then. That was partly due to taxes and import costs.
If a new UK car maker were to make a product people want, people would buy it world-wide.
However, if you’re talking about foreign makers such as Missan making their cars in the UK and selling them elsewhere, that’s not really the same thing.
When it comes to fish… if the price is right, other countries will buy any surplus the UK may have. It’s really that simple to re-capture market share. However, I’m not convinced our weasel politicians will ever stop the EU fishing in UK waters.
China has been working on cheaper EVs since the early 2000s.
Europe is about to be flooded by said cars.
All this presumably with the knowledge and approval of our politicians.
( No wonder they wanted our car industry destroyed)
And now to cap it all it transpires that China will be able to remotely immobilise these vehicles!
Nothing , nothing, nothing learned from Huawei and 5G.
( Good for social credit …eh?)
Smart Meters. Bank cancellation and now this!
Good Grief!!
There are many, very many, people in this country who do not know where things are made, who by and what with, in particular what is produced here. They get stuff and it does not matter where from – indeed they are helping the world by buying foreign goods.
The importance that we must produce here is virtually ignored – when the MSM talks about employment they generally refer to coffee shops as if they are absolutely vital.
A week or so a contributer, as a response I think to criticism of the country’s performance, referred to our being no. 7 in world rankings of wealth. It is not long ago I don’t think when we were no. 3 and no. 5.
How long on present performance will we be no. 8 and then no. 9 if we don’t start making more products here and using more of our home assets and fuels and people being informed correctly.
The country has been socially engineered by the political and ruling classes to be the way it is.
The history of optical fibre production is a case study in how this country has been hurt by its own ruling classes.
The history of deals with countries like India are further case studies on how this country has been hurt by its own ruling classes.
Sure the country could recover, and return to a much more balanced economy, but that is not going to happen with the current blob, its fashions, and the currently selected political candidates for the main parties.
The answers are easy to see, but there is no political will anywhere except amongst the decent ordinary people.
The Conservatives won’t roll back ANY of the Net Zero targets. They are too scared of offending people who don’t vote for them. As we have just seen in the Trans Rights debate a change to any “consensus” policy that cuts across party lines can only be approved and endorsed in the UK if the Labour party are the ones who U turn on it – they are the ones who are so embedded in the media and the establishment that they will be praised rather than attacked for changing their minds.
Is ULEZ a “nudge” to get as many as possible buying the soon-to-arrive flood of Chinese EVs?
The Knightsbridge money-no-object foreign boy racers are exempt from ULEZ in their emission compliant cars.
Not so the care workers or plumbers etc etc…..
And we were the last to be told…never mind consulted.
We were before joining the EU entirely focused as an International operator . Our industry and commercial markets were organised towards markets around the world – becoming part of the EU changed all that . Friendship with Europe was one thing but adopting the constraints that came with membership altered our approach . In the early 60s efforts to forge outlets and opportunities in Europe were not easy to obtain , in fact obstacles were often put in our way – I had first hand experience of this as a representative of some British and USA companies . It was not until the Thatcher days before we started to realise the mistake of joining – Brexit became inevitable .
To illustrate the Conservative Government problem, we see the attacks on them by what should be supporters- speaking out in the media
‘Successive Conservative prime ministers have been “systematically dishonest” with the public about the trillion pound cost of achieving net zero, the former chancellor Lord Hammond has said.
Lord Hammond said there was a “cross-party disease” of politicians not being straight with voters about the “significant” true cost of the project and the inevitable consequence of slower rising living standards.
“In a democracy, you fail to take people with you at your peril,” he warned.
‘Both May and Johnson were not straight with the public’
Speaking to The Telegraph, Lord Hammond said that both his former boss and her successor Boris Johnson had not been straight with the public on the issue and that there was currently no one in British politics “who is understanding those sort of numbers”.
“Boris, basically through weaponising his economic ignorance, tried to pretend that this was not really a cost at all because it would be investment and it will create jobs,” he said.’….
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/07/29/tory-pms-systematically-dishonest-1-trillion-cost-net-zero/
Then again Conservatives have been sidelined at the cost to the UK by this UniParty socialist crowd.
The last paragraph says it all. Sir John you need to get your colleagues organised appropriately to implement your suggestions.