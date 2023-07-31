The UK avoids the pile up of debts in the EU

In our later years in the EU it was becoming a problem that the Uk was in the EU but not in the Euro. There were meetings the UK had to leave early when they wished to go onto tackle Euro issues. There were programmes they needed to complete their political and monetary union that the UK did not want to join. There was a burgeoning set of debts and transfers that sharing a currency necessitated.
Since we left the EU has been freer to get on with the necessary increased EU level government to underpin the currency union. The EU needs larger transfers from the richer parts to the poorer parts as we have in our sterling currency union and the US has in its dollar union. The system kept going in the past through allowing the countries in need of more financial support like Greece, Spain and Italy to borrow at zero or low cost from the European Central Bank, drawing down surpluses deposited by Germany and the richer members. What was planned as short term and limited facilities to ensure the Euro deposits were honoured throughout the zone became a long term cheap financing facility. Germany today has contributed 1.25 trillion euros through the ECB. As interest rates rise this becomes more problematic.
Now the EU is relaxing the former constraints on more state debt by two main means. It is introducing large borrowings at EU level, with Euro 800 bn of new borrowings planned under the NextGenerationEU green energy led development projects. It is relaxing the limits placed on running deficits at 3% of GDP and on the stock of state debt at 60% of GDP. Each country will be able to agree with the EU laxer debt totals for policies the EU likes. As a result total debt in the EU will grow, and each member state in the system will be jointly liable for the growing EU debt .
The European Central Bank has stirred itself to a rare criticism of the EU, reminding them that too much debt is undesirable and asking them to retain some controls over the total level of state and EU debts. The Bundesbank has gone further, condemning the move to more borrowing. The UK no longer has to pay its share of a fast rising budget, nor accept liability for any share of EU debt now being accumulated. I am glad we have shed these risks, and glad our former partners can now pursue their debt union without a UK brake on the budgets as that seems to be their desire.
One of the biggest Brexit wins so far is avoiding many billions of extra debt as the EU borrowings grow rapidly.
11 Comments
July 31, 2023
Good morning.
I am sure you are telling the truth, Sir John, but I have my doubts. The EU can still find numerous ways (fines usually) to pick our pockets. And until we have full control over both our borders, and that includes Ulster, and what direction this country wishes to take in all areas of government, to me we will have never left the EU.
July 31, 2023
Mark,
The statement itself is true enough. My issue is that the UK Government has been happy to borrow just as excessive amounts and blow the money on vanity projects or unnecessary/ineffective spending,
July 31, 2023
Not likely to hear this good point about Brexit on the BBC or other liberal left main stream media. But suspect the saving will not help with our national debit and Government waste. Will it be off-set by net-zero etc.
Reply Already running at around £120 bn it helps a lot.
July 31, 2023
I do remember being told that the referendum would bring an end to Eurosceptics banging on about Europe. Read the continental press, the UK is never even mentioned. Read John Redwood, and there’s nothing but the EU. Just can’t move on
Reply As an admirer of the EU you should welcome proper attention to it. The EU never leaves us alone now we have left, constantly threatening us through their involvement in Northern Ireland.
July 31, 2023
Perhaps, if we’d been allowed to LEAVE, rather than have a semi-detached status imposed on us, you wouldn’t read so much about the EU. As it is, the EU still controls large swathes of our economy/policy areas so we are forced to pay attention to it.
July 31, 2023
@ Lemming, mentioning EU on this column is in context to what has and is going on and in reply to much Brexit bashing from our own media and various talking heads (who all no doubt enjoyed EU gravy train ride).
July 31, 2023
Instead of a debt/GDP of <60% the euro area now stands at 91.1%, so you are correct with regards avoiding risks in the future.
But the UK currently stands at a debt/GDP of 100.60%, still higher.
Reply If we were still in Eu we would need to add our share of the growing EU debt to our total
July 31, 2023
I guess we have our own out of control and increasingly expensive debt pile.
July 31, 2023
If it accelerates the collapse of the EU then I am all for such a debt burden continuing its path to unsustainable levels.
July 31, 2023
The people in the countries which originally joined the Eurozone were told it would not be a debt union. Each country would have to abide by the rules of the single currency and there would be no bailouts of countries which didn’t comply. That didn’t last long when reality reared its ugly head.
I wonder what those countries currently not in the Eurozone, but committed to join when their economies have sufficiently converged, will think of the proposed increased debt levels and debt mutualisation. I rather suspect most of them will be finding very good reasons why they shouldn’t join the Eurozone …. and in due course, the two tier EU will be created: the Eurozone and an outer tier of Associate Nations, which will include Turkey, Ukraine …… and us, which is why we were not permitted to actually LEAVE the EU.
July 31, 2023
The EU creates complex muddles of Euseless nonsense. It is they who cause them and should pay for their own expensive waste.