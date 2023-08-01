Brexit and the Anglosphere

In 1973 when the UK joined the European Economic Community it had to impose tariffs on Commonwealth countries, put in VAT and confine its free trade ambitions to the European continent. There was a sense of betrayal in New Zealand and Australia where they saw Europe replace themselves in crucial export areas like food. The UK was brusque and unhelpful to those countries that had done most to stand by Britain, especially during the long and brutal second world war when the UK was fighting against Germany and Italy, two founders of the EEC.
Winston Churchill put out many ideas about the future and about how the world might develop. He did envisage a European Union, though any careful reading of the relevant speeches makes clear that was for the continental countries and did not include the UK herself. His work has been much traduced since by those who claim he was an early pioneer of the EU. To reinforce the point Churchill wrote a long four volume history of the “English speaking peoples”, not of the Europeans. That concluded that he thought there would be a union of the english speaking peoples and it would begin as a defence alliance. All his life he had closest affinity with the English speaking world, from his family and strong political links with the USA through his early adult life in South Africa to his passions for Empire and then for Commonwealth.
Today this takes shape. The UK is a member of the five country 5 Eyes alliance for sharing deepest intelligence with the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand that goes beyond what NATO members share. There is the 3 country Pacific AUKUS defence alliance with the USA and Australia. The USA and UK have been the leaders of NATO, given the French on off involvement and wish to create a separate EU defence arrangement. The TPP with a services chapter missing from many EU trade deals is more suited to the UK needs and may attract the USA as a member to join the UK, New Zealand and Australia.
I do not myself favour unions of states and do not expect an eventual union of the UK with either the English speaking world or Europe. You do not need to be governed by trade partners to trade with them. Most jobs and income in the UK will continue to depend on home UK trade.
Try this. Go to Sydney, or to Ottawa or to Washington, and ask someone what they think of the Anglosphere. 99% will have no clue what you are on about, and will look at you as if you are stark staring mad. 1% will know what you are on about, laugh and tell you scornfully to stop living in the past.
+1. Just how friendly is the US, the only Anglo country that really matters?
Why do we increasingly pay for US natural gas that we could produce ourselves, waste money on weapons for US-inspired wars (since WW2) and pay full whack for pharmaceuticals (some of which are pretty much forced on unwilling recipients, 1 in 35 of whom then get heart damage as a result)? Who wanted us to stay in the EU and then cut ourselves off from Northern Ireland?
Lots more examples exist as to why Kissenger joked how much more dangerous the US was as a friend, than as an enemy.
These to me are just baby steps to full independence.
When it comes to matters like VAT I still unsure whether or not we are still making payments to the EU. With the government receiving more money now that we are supposedly out of the EU and not paying them VAT, can it not reduce and / or remove certain VAT impositions ? eg Hot food, energy and environmental products ?
We are well overdue some major changes to the way we do things here.
The trashing of the Commonwealth countries was the main reason I have always been against the EU involvement as it panned out. Coming from a family who did service in the 1st and 2nd World Wars this was the most important issue and I was horrified how the Commonwealth was treated. No one remembers this do they? I also worked at NATO Headquarters when France had one of the hissy fits we are used to and they threw NATO out of Paris and it had to find a home in Brussels so any connection France has with NATO I am suspicious of as they want to take control of everything. We must enhance our role in NATO with the USA as leaders which will not go down well with them. I am very suspicious of this EU army idea as I see it as a French way to dilute NATO to their advantage.
Difference is the essence of existence. Europe was a far more interesting and pleasant place before the EU started forcing member countries into one lump of rigid sameness. The UK is better with friendly people who speak our language. The European continent makes good neighbours if they behave sensibly without trying to interfere in our affairs.
Indeed I agree fully.
So our defence pacts flourish as do our trade deals and all this, to use a BBC term, “despite Brexit”.
Who would have thought not sharing the yoke of an anti-democratic supranational institution with two former Axis powers and others would be so grande!