Competition is good for many public services

We have discussed the strange agreement in much public debate that there are a defined number of public services which need to be in public ownership or control owing to their importance to our lives. These include the obvious ones of health and education, where it is a generally agreed fundamental that the state should pay for the care and education. There is no need for the same state involvement in water, rail travel, and electricity where customers pay. The danger is they want monopolies in the utilities, when customer choice is crucial to higher standards, more innovation and lower prices.
Health and education are special cases. All main parties agree healthcare and schooling should be available free to anyone who needs them, so all agree the state has a big role. There remains choice and competition for those with good incomes, with some people opting to send their children to fee paying schools or to buy private healthcare despite their eligibility for the free public service. The state allows a smaller private sector to compete whilst charging patients and pupils. The state also harnesses substantial private sector involvement in these services. Both main parties have accepted all drugs are supplied to the NHS by competing companies, many for profit. Both have accepted substantial private provision of meals, cleaning and other essential services within health and education. The NHS continues with many GPs as private contractors. The large pharmacy based sector provides healthcare for profit for more minor aliments.Labour introduced the idea of the NHS buying in medical capacity from private hospitals and clinics.
The other ones on the list of those who think the state should own or run them are all privatised utilities where customers have always paid all or most of the bills for what they use. Instead of offering everyone free or subsidised water or electricity, money is given to those on lower incomes to help them afford these bills for essential needs. There are competitors to many of these offerings. Rail travel faces formidable competition from road and air travel with much larger private involvement. Competition was deliberately built into the privatised models for telecoms and energy, to provide more forces for innovation and better prices. Water was not given so much competitive challenge which has lessened the favourable impact of privatistion. Some say these are natural monopolies.
The truth is there is no natural monopoly. It is easy to have competing producers of electricity. You can run competing trains on different lines – west coast and east coast to Scotland for example – and you can use a regulator to ensure train pathway allocations over fixed track for competing services in many places. You can let competing water companies gain access to common pipes, as oil and gas suppliers share pipes for some of their deliveries.
Competition puts the customer in charge. It drives innovation and productivity improvements and forces companies to deliver high quality services. Monopoly does not create the same benign pressures and leads to everyone blaming the government that owns them for poor performance and poor quality.Instead of calling for further nationalisation of water or rail those who want better service and more provision should call for more competition.
17 Comments
August 4, 2023
Good morning.
Monopoly:
Can you give examples where this is in practice ?
I tend to draw the line at water ownership, not for political or ideological reasons, but on grounds of health. We can go without food for quite a number of days but, try going without water and you will soon become very ill. We also need to look at sanitation and water treatment, all very vital to health. We need security of supply and be safe in the knowledge that the water we drink and use is as safe as possible.
So I do not agree, and have never agreed with our kind host on this issue. The State must own all the water infrastructure but may allow private companies to run and maintain it, but that really is as far as it should go.
Reply There is limited competition already, with large users allowed to draw water from sources not controlled by the main provider in Scotland, and the inset agreements for cross border provision between regional monopolies.
August 4, 2023
Well you can have systems with competition even in water but regulators usually conspire with the regulated to rob bill payers and/or tax payers.
Witness the FCA under Bailey and the 40% for all personal overdrafts racket/cartel.
Of course any competition is largely killed by (taxed to death up front) then free at the point of use (usually delays and rationing) as with the NHS, state schools, universities, the BBC… also hugely rigged markets in energy, banking, housing, transport, healthcare, education, broadcasting, water… How can you compete with the NHS much if you customers are forced to pay for the NHS, then even 12% IPT tax on all medical (and other) insurance.
August 4, 2023
In recent years competition between energy suppliers allowed chancers into the market.
‘ Since July 2021, 29 energy suppliers have failed, affecting around 4 million households. Customers have been left to pay the £2.7 billion cost of supplier failures. This means an extra £94 per household, a cost that will very likely increase.13 Nov 2022’
Regulators never work. They are staffed by second raters and deadbeats. Government can lean on them to suppress embarrassing outcomes ( as in defence contracts and bribery).
Railway competition is totally artificial. It is just a franchise to run a service for as long as it suits the franchisee or the government. Huge subsidy is required to attract franchises. There is no incentive for improvement.
August 4, 2023
reply to reply
Water infrastructure is both very large and expensive to run and maintain. This requires considerable investment, investment that can only be recouped over a long period of time. If you do not guarantee these people a certain level of return over a long period they will not invest.
Large reservoirs, sewage treatment plants and so on require planning permission and large land area, all of which given our governments current desire to concrete all over the place, restricts such investment.
These would be investors are working against government whereas government can only work against itself.
August 4, 2023
Competition competes, resulting in the best succeeding and the worst falling out of existence: Unless useless government prefers the worst and props it up. This one often does.
August 4, 2023
Thirteen years of Conservative rule have given us a broken railway system, pot holes in all our roads, sewage in our rivers and prices going through the roof. Do forgive me, but I think this country is not in need of Conservative MPs pontificating on how to govern this country. You have had your chance.
August 4, 2023
How about introducing competition in heath and education? Measure how well schools and hospitals deal with their customers and award bonuses to the staff in top spots. I was PTA chair of Weaverham School, who spent the least money on admin services. WE also ran an Appeal Trust scheme, where parents contributed to extra spending, like astro tennis courts. The school staff should have been rewarded.
August 4, 2023
Yes, Health and Education could benefit from competition, since it is the individual that receives the service, then the individual should have a choice from a variety of suppliers, where the barrier to entry is not extreme.
Why not look at the NHS as an insurance facility only, allowing the health industry to set up and provide facilities and services that the population wants, can select, and pay for by claiming from the NHS insurer? Hospital facilities could specialise and streamline and behave like a corporation, attracting the best talent and thriving or falling based on health outcomes/reputation. Profitability, as seen in the Mayo Clinic, could be limited. Make the NHS Trusts compete!
Education on similar lines.
August 4, 2023
A lot more privatisation could be introduced into health. That could include self-mutilation (I’m not required to pay for someone to have a tattoo or their ears pierced, so why should I chip in when a man wants surgery to look like a woman?), and the consequences of lifestyle diseases. Perhaps if everyone had to pay for their old age care they would take more care of their bodies when young. Why do I have to support elderly in care homes, when they have squandered all their money on drink, drugs, gambling and tobacco? Now that everyone has to have a pension scheme by law, let them use their 25% tax free allowance to buy care home insurance – and get rid of IPT.
August 4, 2023
On the subject of health and education, where Sir John admits that there are very limited private sectors available to those who can afford to both subside the sub-standard State offering AND pay for a superior private service:
These are obvious examples of a wealthy elite (you might be forgiven for identifying the wealthy Establishment) looking after its own interests. They can afford to pay for the limited but superior private healthcare; they can afford to send their children to superior private educational establishments. And they’ve effectively made sure that they aren’t infiltrated by the “peasants.”
The playing field could be levelled by a voucher system which has been muttered about occasionally, but never seriously considered. The voucher-holder would then have the ability to select the school (or hospital) which they believe suits their/their children’s circumstances.
Instead the Establishment deliberately restricts choice for everyone except the seriously wealthy and the Old Boys’ System is protected.
August 4, 2023
Indeed with health care this has even got far worse, you used to get tax and NI relief on private company and other medical insurance premiums (under Thatcher) and now you also have to pay 12% IPT on top. If the foolish socialists like Gove and Starmer get their way we will have 20% vat on private school fees too.
So then you pay four times over. Once in taxes, then more taxes on the extra you need to earn to pay the medical insurance or school fees, then the fees or insurance premium and then 12% IPT tax (or VAT if Starmer get in) on top. A totally rigged anti-competitive market.
August 4, 2023
Why shouldn’t the rich spend their money as they wish and leave publicly funded ( by ALL tax payers) resources free for those with less earning capacity? Allow more private establishments not fewer.
I always think that the levelling up argument is an admission that the NHS and state education are rubbish.
Which of course after years of book cooking and socialist policy…they are!
We only have limited numbers of “private” now because many private schools and clinics, nursing homes etc were “done away with” through state regulation.
August 4, 2023
It seems even Tony Blair is slowly & belatedly realising that Net Zero is economic, electoral and scientific lunacy.
David Frost today:- The eco-cultists’ war against the car is built on fantasy and delusion.
No, people don’t drive because public transport is poor, and cycling is a rich man’s faddish luxury
So Mr Mel Stride how many oldies have to do a takeaway Deliveroo shift each day to pay enough taxes to HMRC for one boat migrant’s hotel, legal and other bills (for just a day)? I estimate about 20 of them. This winter will these 20 oldies be able to afford to put their heating on and eat when they get back home after their night shift? Not something the illegal migrants they are paying for will have to worry about I suppose.
August 4, 2023
So Khan has increased payments from his scrappage scheme. But why on earth pay people to scrap perfectly good vehicles. Manufacturing the new cars causes more CO2 and more pollution anyway especially if they choose electric cars or vans. EVs are more emissions but just elsewhere vehicles.
Even if there is any different in emissions per mile for the new vehicle it is usually totally trivial, this especially for people who do not drive very much anyway.
August 4, 2023
John
No one party has done more to collectivise and politicise our society than your party in government and the reason is simple, appeasement of a more powerful political enemy.
Unions and Labour and their progressive outriders now control vast swathes of the public sector (a pure politicised monopoly) and run them like fiefdoms whose employees are chosen according to race, gender and sexuality ie purge white, hetero male.
The private sector shackled by ESG Socialism act like Stasi insiders ie Natwest and other banks using access to financial services to force compliance
The grip of the left has never been as great as it it today. An admittance of this and an admission that John’s party is partly to blame for this would be most welcome so that those who can reverse this trend ie Tory party, can start doing so
John, we know what your party’s become and we know why it has become what it is today. You yourself are utterly captured and that cannot be very pleasant. The Left now dictate the parameters of debate and Tory MPs adhere to it and sacrifice the civil space in the process
August 4, 2023
Food is essential to our lives but nobody in their right mind would want the government to run supermarkets.
August 4, 2023
Surely lack of competition has increased the cost of private health care and education?
The NHS has its fingers in too many pies yet claims lack of money.
Education has become indoctrination by less qualified persons.
“Going private”, as many used to, takes pressure off state-run horrors and gives poorer people a better chance.
Marxism is never kind.